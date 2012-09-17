Review: Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts struggle to survive ‘The Impossible’

One of the hardest experiences of the Toronto Film Festival for me was an afternoon screening of “The Impossible,” a remarkably well-made movie about an English family living in Japan who head to Thailand for the Christmas holidays, where they are caught in a sudden tsunami that is devastating, terrifying, an awesome display of nature’s greatest wrath. The family is separated and the majority of the film is made up of their efforts to reunite in the middle of a mind-boggling crisis.
“The Impossible” is by Juan Antonio Bayona, working from a script by Sergio Sanchez, and it is an impressive, muscular production that more than pays off the promise of “The Orphanage.” I liked that film, but didn’t love it. I admire the way it’s made more than the particular details of the story. It’s fine. It’s solid. Bayona and Sanchez both have aimed higher in their second collaboration, and “The Impossible” is so aggressive about what it’s doing that it shook me up. I had a near-physical reaction to some of the film’s most difficult imagery, and there’s a lot of it. This is not an easy film to digest. I would compare it to “Black Hawk Down” in that there’s not a lot of larger dramatic plotting going on in addition to the survival tale. The whole point is to put the audience in danger, to make us feel what these characters feel in a very immersive and physical manner. Survival is the story here, as well as the reunification of the family. It is hard to imagine anyone arguing against the skill on display in the way the film is brought to life.
There’s the cast, for example. Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts seem well cast in the early stretch of the film, a solid couple more than settled into marriage, their kids finally old enough to be somewhat self-sufficient. They are enjoying the holiday, with some visible stress fractures that they’re working on in their relationship. It’s the standard stuff, worries about money and the future, and I like the low-key energy of all the early material. Their kids are all still young enough to enjoy family vacations, while starting to come into focus as people. Lucas (Tom Holland) is their oldest, and he’s just on the verge of that stubborn adolescent energy, too cool for his little brothers, too young to do what he’d like. Simon (Oaklee Pendergast) and Thomas (Samuel Joslin) are still just sweet kids, thrilled to have time with both of their parents on the beach and in the pool and away from home.
One of the things that was absolutely a key part of the “Titanic” ad campaign that helped turn the film into a sensation was that fantastic shot of the guy falling the entire length of the boat, Kate and Leo watching him plummet, until he hits the propeller blade with his head and goes spinning in a different direction. People tended to gasp in the theater when they saw that shot. And I heard conversation after conversation that the time about how people saw it twice just to see the way Cameron staged some of the catastrophe. The terrible carnage that Bayona portrays here will upset more sensitive viewers, and it’s made even more difficult because he’s so careful about laying his groundwork before the mayhem begins. Bayona takes the time to really capture what a lush paradise Thailand is in the first part of the film, so when the tsunami does hit, the transformation from Heaven to Hell is pronounced and even more striking. The actual staging of the tsunami is remarkable. I’m not sure how they did it, and when I hear statements about how they did most of it as a practical effect and not digital, I’m baffled. I’d love to see a full breakdown at some point, because it is staggering and terrifying. Bayona has a dispassionate approach to the violence and gore in the film, which makes it more affecting. It is not often that I have to look away from the screen, but there were two moments in this film where I got that swimmy dizzy visceral feeling like I was witnessing something real, not an image on a screen. Bayona mines the material for the maximum visceral impact, but without being exploitative. It is very matter of fact, and that may be worse in some ways. When gore is over the top or silly or exaggerated, it doesn’t bother me at all. Here, it’s used to show the human toll in a disaster like this, and it’s deeply upsetting.
I did have one major issue with the film. At one point, a character makes a choice that I rejected completely as a parent. I can’t imagine any parent, much less parents who are shown to be as involved and sincere as these, making that same choice, and it infuriated me enough that I felt myself disconnect a bit from the film. That’s a personal reaction, though, and maybe it won’t bother you the same way. I think Watts is very good in the film, McGregor has a number of moments where he adds just the right amount of weight to what he’s doing, and young Tom Holland is exceptional in his role as the oldest son. You could make the argument that Holland is the actual star of the film. I think he’s got the most screen time, and in a movie that makes some tricky perspective shifts, his is the POV that seems to drive the film most completely. You may also find yourself frustrated by the way the movie almost treats the separation of the family as an ongoing game, complicating it in ways that feel occasionally artificial and forced. Even so, “The Impossible” is an experience I can’t imagine audiences easily shaking, and it’s going to stick with me for a long time.
“The Impossible” opens December 21, 2012 in limited release.
That shot of Holland jumping in the pool at the Tsunami hits will haunt me for life. The imagery of this movie is absolutely incredible. One of the best films of the year, no doubt.
For me the most harrowing film experience I had was seeing the opening Omaha Beach scene in SAVING PRIVATE RYAN. I had seen more movies before but never with the same visceral as seeing it in the theater. I felt both horror and terror as the sequence unfolded and it changed the way I felt about what real combat is. I know SPR has it’s problems but I still think it changed people’s perceptions in a good way. It’s easy to make an anti-war statement set in an unpopular war where America lost but it was more important to show that even in a “good war”, in a battle that ended with victory for our side and show that it was still a senseless bloodbath.
The trailer I saw (leaning heavily, to great effect, on the staggering disaster imagery you describe) included a title card saying something to the effect of “this film is based on true events.” Is there any sense in the movie that this is drawn from a specific real-life occurrence, focusing on the actual experience of particular people? Because, from your review, it sounds like this is more one of those “based on true events” type movies where the “true” part is that yes, there is a place called Thailand, and yes, occasionally large waves sweep over land and cause problems for people, and the rest of it is basically fiction.
I’m just curious, because if it’s the former, if this does represent, however loosely, the experience of some specific group of people (and one other review I read mentioned in passing that the film takes inspiration from the survival of a Spanish family, apparently bleach-treated here for audience palatability), then that may mitigate, at least to some extent, whatever parental choice it was that so violated your fatherly sensibilities. In other words, if the plot isn’t a total fabrication, then it’s possible that the moment was taken from somebody’s real life.
I obviously haven’t seen the film yet, and I don’t know what it was that felt so wrong to you, but seeing as this is being marketed as a “based on fact” type story, it does seem strange that you didn’t really engage with the plot point on those grounds.
The film is based on what happened to the Alvarez Belon family from Spain, who look tan and fabulous (as do the cast) as they arrive to the presentation of The Impossible in Toronto as per the link below:
I read somewhere that the Director chose to shoot with Naomi and Ewan because he needed a lot of money to shoot the Tsunami, and with international actors was the only way to get it. Also he said he chose them because they are to of the most affable and likeable actors in showbusiness and therefore there would be no ‘issues’ with them, which isn’t the case with other actors. Also obviously he thought they would deliver, which they clearly did.
Maria Belon (Naomi in the film) was with the crew during the entire shoot and the events are from the family’s point of view. They wanted the film to be a homage to the everyone who died (and survived) th Tsunami and were very happy with the film and in tears (as was the whole cinema audience apparently, including Naomi, Ewan etc who received a standing ovation. You can see the Q&A in youtube (without the family as they like to stay low key). I am a Naomi fan and also one of the director (loved The Orphanage) so am really looking forward to seeing this film when it comes out in the UK in December.
As far as I know Spain is a Europena country where the native population is already white, so I don’t see room for any “bleach-treatment”. Of course blonde and attractive actors aren’t representative of any country in the world.
True. This distinction between northern white and southern white is ridiculous. They needed hollywood actors to pull this off, so that’s why the family are English speakers instead of Spaniards. The cliche that all Spaniards have dark hair and dark eyes is ridiculous for anyone who has actually been to Spain.
BTW in this short video clip you can see the standing ovation they got after the screening and the Alvarez Belon family, whose experiences the film is based on, are standing there at the left. At one point you see the eldest boy and Ewan hug.
Un regalo para ti de parte de España.
