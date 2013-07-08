Review: Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ is an eccentric and emotional thrill

There are many kinds of movies that I love.
I’m always baffled by people who really only seem to have one genre of film or one style of film that they like, because to me, film is all about variety. If you browse through my shelves full of movies or the books full of DVDs and you try to figure out some system by which they’re ordered, you’ll go crazy. I intentionally do not alphabetize my films or my discs, and I don’t group them by genre. I just add titles as they show up, putting them on the stacks or filing them in the books, and what looks like random chaos to anyone else is, to me, the purest expression of the way I ingest movies. I see no real tangible difference between the pleasures I get from “Pacific Rim” and the pleasures I get from something like “Before Midnight” or “Stories We Tell.” To me, film is all about voice. You find the right voice to tell me your story, and I’ll pretty much follow you anywhere.
And if there is anything that Guillermo Del Toro has, it is voice.
We have reached an age where the truly fantastic has become commonplace. We look at images in movies today that would baffle people from 100 years ago, images that would be considered sorcery 500 years ago, and we are blase about them. We accept the incredible as an ordinary part of filmgoing these days, and to some degree, it has ruined us. When the amazing becomes routine, what is left to give us that sense of wonder?
I know that my love affair with movies began sitting in a dark theater in 1977, when I watched a Star Destroyer rumble by overhead, and when I went to a distant desert planet and when I visited a space station the size of a moon. I was dazzled by the pictures I saw, but more than that. I was transported because of the details of that world, and since then, I have been fascinated by the way filmmakers create new worlds and bring things to life in front of the camera that have never walked the Earth. I have watched younger audiences have their own moments of enlightenment, when they are suddenly aware of the potential of cinema and aware of just how much magic film is capable of creating. I’ve spoken to many people who had their own hard drives scrambled by a childhood viewing of “Jurassic Park” or some other movie, and in every case, the thing that seems to have thrown that switch in them was something that they could only see in a movie theater.
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” is a movie that is loaded with images and ideas that are fantastic, in every sense of the word, and yet I worry that we’ve reached a point where audiences shrug at the promise of the new. What Del Toro brings to the table, and not just with this film, is an endless love of the incredible. He has dedicated his career to learning how to sculpt the impossible, using whatever tools he has at his disposal. From the very start of his filmography, he has demonstrated enormous ambition, and he’s made a number of movies that have strained against the restrictions of budget and technical craft. He has always managed to give even his most mainstream efforts an eccentric and particular voice, but until now, we’ve never really seen what it looks like when someone takes Del Toro off the leash.
If you told me “Pacific Rim” was the final chapter in a larger trilogy, I’d believe it. So many films these days seem more concerned with establishing a franchise than telling a story that it’s almost shocking to see a larger-scale film that feels like the end of a story. There’s nothing about this film that feels like it is holding back, and I can’t help but feel like Del Toro approached this with the attitude that you only ever get a few opportunities like this, and it would be a crime to spend the entire movie setting up sequels that might never happen.
The film opens with a brief recap of recent history, starting with a giant monster attacking and destroying the Golden Gate Bridge. What looks like an isolated freak occurrence becomes a pattern, with other giant monsters showing up in the months that follow, leading the world to fashion a response, a weapon that is able to engage the enemy on their own terms. These “Jaegers” are 250 foot tall robots that are driven using full-body rigs that respond to the motions of the Jaeger pilot. Because the machines are so massive, no one is able to handle the mental strain, and it takes two pilots for each device. They end up occupying a shared neural space, which the movie nicknames “The Drift.” That’s an awfully big science-fiction concept for a movie to ask an audience to accept, particularly when they’re already grappling with giant monsters from another dimension and building-sized robots that can do kung-fu.
The reason the Drift works for the film, though, is that it externalizes the primary problem facing the Jaeger program. You can’t just throw any two people into a Jaeger and expect it to work. We see early on that Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) and his brother Yancy (Diego Klattenhoff) were invaluable members of the Jaeger program because of their unbreakable bond. When Yancy is killed during a battle with a particularly crafty Kaiju, Raleigh manages to get his Jaeger to shore, but just barely, and he’s left damaged, unwilling to even try with a new partner. As he explains, he was still connected to Yancy at the time of his death, and Raleigh felt all of it.
The film begins in the final days of the war, and there are fewer and fewer operation Jaegers and more and more Kaiju pouring in through the strange dimensional tear at the bottom of the ocean. Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) is the man doing his best to hold the Jaeger program together, even as the governments of the world decide to give up and just start building walls around everything. Even after an event takes place that proves that the walls won’t stop the Kaiju, Stacker is unable to talk anyone into keeping the Jaeger program alive. That’s why he tracks Raleigh down. That’s why he needs him to pilot Gipsy Danger again. And once Raleigh says yes, the next issue is finding someone who he is compatible to Drift with, someone he can trust enough to go back into battle.
So while there is a constant threat in the film in the form of big giant crazy monsters, that’s not something that hits an audience on a personal and emotional level. The Drift, though, makes the struggle fascinating because we see how much Raleigh fears that sort of intimacy with someone, we also see the absolute importance of him getting past that issue. The best candidate appears to be Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), a young Japanese woman who Pentecost has raised, but Pentecost refuses to even discuss the matter. Raleigh and Mako have to both deal with their pasts in order to be able to meet in the middle as Gipsy Danger, and yet, this is not a movie that gives in to the typical Hollywood wisdom that an intimate relationship between a man and a woman has to also be a romantic one. We see that the other teams also feature very strong connections that bind theJaeger pilots, like the father-son team of Herc (Max Martini) and Chuck Hansen (Robert Kazinski), Australian heroes who have killed ten kaiju in their defense of their country as the pilots of Striker Eureka. There’s a Russian husband-wife team named Kaidanovsky who pilot Cherno Alpha, the Jaeger my kids describe as “FlatHead,” as well as the Chinese Wei Tang triplets, played by real-life Chinese triplets Charles, Lance and Mark Luu. They’re behind a special three-armed attack, and the three of them power Crimson Dynamo. Each country has their own Jaeger, or did at one time, but now they’re down to those four, and Pentecost seems ready to try anything.
That includes bringing in Newt Geiszler (Charlie Day) and his pinched and hilarious counterpart, Gottlieb (Burn Gorman), two scientists who are self-proclaimed experts in the kaiju. Newt in particular is as much a fan of the kaiju as curious about it. His arms are covered in tattoo sleeves that show various kaiju that the world has had to battle. They each have theories about what’s coming for mankind, and they come at the problem from every different directions. Newt’s particular path leads him to dealings with Hannibal Chau (Ron Perlman), who runs the black market for kaiju parts. Chau is a great example of one of my favorite things about the film, which is the attention paid to detail on every plane. Any corner of the world that you see in this film is devoted to showing what life is like in the tail end of this war. The world is not the same. It’s not just business as usual. Society has filled in around the kaiju. There’s a quick glimpse in the film of a building built around a kaiju skull, stairs leading up and into the creature’s mouth, and we learn it’s a temple, that there are cults that believe the Kaiju to be God’s wrath, a Biblical sign, and while we never go back to it, it shows how the world is reacting, and that sells it for me in a way that some films can’t imagine in their entire running time.
The production design by Andrew Neskoromny and Carol Spier and the art direction by Elinor Rose Galbraith and Richard L. Johnson is masterful, and the film has an amazing, vivid palette that is captured perfectly by Guillermo Navarro’s photography. The film feels very lived in and worn down, and while I don’t think that’s the only thing that makes a science-fiction film good, I think it goes a long way to making an audience feel comfortable with the world you’re introducing to them. If the world is visually dense enough, you don’t need a lot of exposition. It doesn’t hurt that Ramin Djawadi has written a ridiculously cool score. If you know the theme for “Game Of Thrones,” that’s him, and he’s doing his best to fuse Akira Ifukube and John Carpenter with his work here. I’ve groused before about the lack of great themes in a lot of modern scores, but Djawadi has it down cold with this.
In a summer where there has already been a fair (or some would say even excessive) amount of destruction on display, and “Pacific Rim” certainly does some damage to a few major metropolitan areas. There’s such a sense of fun to the big fights in the film that I feel like it’s a totally different experience in terms of real-world violence. Each new kaiju seems to have been custom designed to take on the Jaegers, and so there’s an intelligence to the way the fights build as both of these titanic things battle. Each of the Jaegers is different in the way they dole out punishment, and ILM deserves a co-starring credit here based on how thrilling each of the major sequences ends up being.
Here’s the best way to approach “Pacific Rim.” There is an earnest, straightforward voice to the storytelling, and it reminded me of the films that Hollywood churned out in the early ’40s to convince America that the war effort was essential and heroic and we were on the side of right. If you look at “Pacific Rim” as propaganda made towards the end of the infamous Kaiju/Human war, it has this great adventure movie tone that I find really infectious. If you had told me at the start of the summer that out of “Iron Man 3,” “Man Of Steel,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Pacific Rim,” the most kid-friendly of the films would be the one by monster-fanatic Guillermo Del Toro, I would have laughed at you. But of all those films, only “Pacific Rim” manages to pull off lead characters who are full of self-doubt while still making the movie fun. Our heroes right now in movies are all plagued by fear, and it would have been easy for “Pacific Rim” to tip in that direction. Instead, this shows heroism as a choice, as something that you will into being. None of the Jaeger pilots would be a big deal in a world without the kaiju, but they’ve all pledged their lives to protecting as many people as possible. They are facing death every single time they initiate a neural handshake and power up this skyscraper-sized weapon-suit, and yet they do it. Over and over.
I think Rinko Kikuchi does spectacular work here, and credit must also be given to Mana Ashida, who plays the young Mako in a scene that explains everything we need to know about her. Ashida is heartbreakingly great in that scene, and it perfectly sets up why Pentecost is afraid to let her fight. Idris Elba is preposterously charismatic as the hard-edged guy who believes that ultimately, Jaegers have to be the response. We can’t just build walls and hide. We have to go toe to toe with these threats and take them apart. Day and Gorman have some freaky chemistry together, and when Day finally hooks up with Perlman, it’s great stuff, some of my favorite things in the film. Charlie Hunnam is probably the weak link in the lead roles, but he strikes the right sincere tone that the film aspires to, and that goes a long way.
You can practically hear Guillermo Del Toro sitting just out of camera range and cackling at this big, beautiful, weird-as-hell thrill ride. Whatever happens with the film when it opens, this is what Del Toro’s heart looks like if you were to cut it open and lay it out for inspection. This is a fetish piece, and Travis Beacham’s foundation is what allowed Del Toro to build everything else. It is quite telling that in one week, my two sons went with me to screenings of “Man Of Steel,” “Pacific Rim,” “Despicable Me 2” and “Monsters University,” and the only thing that they’ve talked about since was “Pacific Rim.” They took the big behind-the-scenes book that was sent to me and they won’t give it back. Toshi reads the details to Allen as they flip the pages, and they both know the world inside out already. It’s a real world to them. It is part of their shared vocabulary now, and they seem eager to see the movie again as soon as I get back from London and New York this week. I know what it looks like when someone lays eyes on a movie that rewires them. I’ve seen that look in the mirror after screenings of films like “The Exorcist” and “2001” and “Lawrence Of Arabia.” My boys are hooked on “Pacific Rim,” and I can’t blame them at all.
“Pacific Rim” will hit you in the face with an oil tanker when it opens July 12, 2013.
If Man of Steel is an A+ and Pacific Rim an A, what does that make The Godfather or The Empire Strikes Back or Blue Velvet?
Completely different movies?
“It’s not what a movie is about, it’s how it is about it” Ebert.
@Dorris
I’m referring to the quality of the films. It’s inconceivable to me that someone could watch Man of Steel and give it the very highest possible rating a film can get. Hell, one would be hard-pressed to convincingly justify giving even the very best superhero films (TDK, Spider-man 2, etc.) a quasi-perfect rating, much less MoS.
You’re assuming all movies being of the highest quality means the same thing. I have no idea how Drew grades his movies, but it’s conceivable that a superhero movie getting an A+ means something completely different from The Godfather getting an A+….because they’re different movies. An A+ on a science test is completely different from an A+ on an English essay, but they’re both phenomenal grades.
I give Inception an A+, The Godfather an A (part II A+). Kill me now, I have my own taste!
A lot of people and critics tend to rate each thing based on it’s own merit and the criteria that they have for that particular thing (in this case movie) and not based on how it compares to something else. At the same time a lot of people don’t’ do that. There is no one correct way to review something.
Drew has gone over this many, many times. His letter grades are not meant as a comparison to any other film. It is a reflection of how well he feels the movie did what it set out to do. He has given B ratings (and possibly even higher) to movies he doesn’t even like. If you don’t like/trust his way of assigning letter grades, ignore them and just read the actual review.
“A lot of people and critics tend to rate each thing based on it’s own merit and the criteria that they have for that particular thing (in this case movie) and not based on how it compares to something else.”
What does that mean? It’s simply a way to evade the burden on any real critic of evaluating relative merit. Claiming a Tolstoy and a David Foster Wallace novel are both A+ material is not grading based “on their own merit”, it’s sheer stupidity. I’m not saying you can’t give a glowing review to films of different genres, as I absolutely don’t hold any genres in more artistic contempt than any other. I’m just saying that an A+ on any reasonable rubric should be given to an outstanding, possibly game-changing or landmark film, which can of course be a film of any kind. If you think Man of Steel is anywhere near the pinnacle of any genre or type of film, you have very, very bad taste and are actively misleading people.
“it’s conceivable that a superhero movie getting an A+ means something completely different from The Godfather getting an A+….because they’re different movies.”
It shouldn’t really. So let’s give Man of Steel an A+, and then when someone finally does make a superhero film artistically comparable to a Pulp Fiction or a Mulholland Dr., you’ll be left speechless. You guys are the ones who actually condescend to the more populist, blockbustery genres, giving these ridiculous handicaps that make your taste in movies look outrageous. The Dark Knight is a very good movie; I could understand giving it an A despite some of its flaws. That said, I would never give it an A+ for that very reason: I can think of films that are easily better.
I think you’re getting your panties in a bunch over nothing dude, it’s just some guys review, let it go…
“It shouldn’t really. So let’s give Man of Steel an A+, and then when someone finally does make a superhero film artistically comparable to a Pulp Fiction or a Mulholland Dr., you’ll be left speechless. You guys are the ones who actually condescend to the more populist, blockbustery genres, giving these ridiculous handicaps that make your taste in movies look outrageous. The Dark Knight is a very good movie; I could understand giving it an A despite some of its flaws. That said, I would never give it an A+ for that very reason: I can think of films that are easily better. ”
Sooooo we should be giving reviews based on what movies MIGHT be made in the future? Why give The Godfather or Citizen Kane an A, who knows, maybe in the year 2500 there will be a drama in the same vein that blows those movies away!
And the whole “condescend populist blockbuster bla bla bla” bit is a crock of shit. I’m not handicapping a superhero movie. You could replace my entire point with “This Is The End” and the comedy genre. The point still stands: different movies are different. An A+ in a comedy or in a thriller is different from an A+ in a drama or a superhero movie. “I’d never give it an A+ because I can think of films that do it better” flies in the face of what I just said: different films are different.
Maybe I’m advocating genre-based grades, maybe not, but grading based on other films is not the be-all and end-all of film criticism, so let’s not act as if the way you think it should be done is objective fact and everyone else is doing it wrong because they want to “condescend to populist blockbusters and have outrageous movie tastes” or whatever you’re spouting.
And how about this… I think the Godfather movies, while executed at very high level, are downright deplorable. The characters and there actions are heinous because its the glorification of violence through the justification of family comes first. Its disgusting.
The point being, no grading system is perfect, nor can it ever be because every single individual person has their own grading system. The best reviews can do is explain one person’s perspective in an intelligent and thoughtful way that allows others to understand why that person came to the conclusion they did. That is why I have started reading this sites reviews. The author does just that. But at the end of the day I still may have the exact opposite reaction even if I understand why they said what they did.
Regardless of any grading system, you can’t review a movie by comparing it to EVERY SINGLE MOVIE EVER MADE. That’s ridiculous. You review a movie based on how well it works AS AN INDIVIDUAL FILM. Period. So if you think a film works perfectly, you give it 4 stars or an A-plus or whatever the top of your grading system is. You’re not comparing it to the entire history of cinema, for christ’s sake. That way lies madness.
In response to Gregory’s criticism of the Godfather movies, I would say that the CHARACTERS in the film believe that “family comes first” and their actions support that. I don’t think that Francis Ford Coppola actually believes in violence for that reason, nor is the audience supposed to believe in that. But by and large, that is what the Mafia and its members believe, and the films are accurate in its portrayal of that belief system. You don’t necessarily have to AGREE with that belief system (I certainly don’t), you just have to understand how the Mafia works to understand the movies. If anything, I think those movies are tragedies for that very reason. Michael Corleone suffers because he subscribes to that belief system. You don’t have to agree with him to understand that.
“You’re not comparing it to the entire history of cinema, for christ’s sake.”
I disagree. That broad perspective is exactly what ought to be a matter of course when discussing films. A good part of the reason why occurrences of really first-rate films seem to be more infrequent (in my opinion) is because filmmakers and audiences are becoming more complacent with their expectations, regarding older great films on a pedestal as if they were constructed by aliens, rather than as still-fresh works capable of being mined, sincerely contended with, and even surpassed.
And this “how well it works AS AN INDIVIDUAL FILM” rhetoric makes zero sense. It’s obscurantism meant to excuse an inability or unwillingness to recognize that the minute somebody picks up a camera, they’ve entered an agon with every film ever made, and that arbitrarily adjusting standards, expectations, and so forth from film to film based on whatever whim strikes I think is disrespectful to the great achievements in the medium.
@cinemapsycho Totally get your point on the Godfather. I always felt the lifestyle was somewhat glamorized in those movies but frankly that is probably my perception and has nothing to do with the movies themselves.
@PRPLX Can it be both. There are many movies out there, like MoS that I enjoyed the hell out of. By my enjoyment level I would have to give it a 10. Of course there is also the possibility of comparing the film to other films on a purely execution level and there it definitely is not a 10. However both scores are right for me. I could even go farther and grade it for following the rules of the universe it is working with in, themes, how it compares to it’s source material, really its endless. In the end there is no one way or right way to judge a film.
If you want to know how a critic felt about a movie, read the words that critic wrote in their review. End of story. Letter grades are worse than meaningless. To argue that someone gave the “wrong” letter grade to a movie is nonsense, you can’t apply a standard metric to a innately subjective process.
In short, get over the letters, world. Reviews provide ample communication of what the critic thought in real ideas and thoughts. If you wonder why a movie got an A, you can read why, and then agree or disagree with the views stated, instead of focusing on a meaningless abstraction.
Hell yeah! Of all the films this summer I thought was bulletproof to the usual pre-hating/pre-bashing etc… it was Del Toro’s Pacific Rim. Boy was I wrong. From the constant passing off of PR as a “Bayformers/Power Rangers/Cloverfield rip off” all around the web the past few months,I was getting bummed out. I’m biased of course,being a Navy brat who was born in Japan and grew up there and Hawaii. So the Mecha vs. Monster genre (along with Star Wars/Indy and Aliens) is a big part of my youth. But after your review and the few others I have read so far,it seems like Del Toro did great! I hope the detractors get swayed by all the positive reviews,and word of mouth propels this movie into a generation spanning,throwback “wonder and awe” fun summer film it sounds like it is.
Sigh. This is exactly the review I feared and Drew gives the game away with his lengthy, Harry Knowles-esque rambling preamble in which all those paragraphs (and the closing) could be boiled down to this: “I love Guillermo del Toro so much that there is no wrong he could do that I’d acknowledge. My boys lost their fool minds over this. And I’m scared that if it bombs then it will be the end of his career for anything this large again and I really want to see At The Mountains of Madness, so all you nerds better believe what I say and report to the theaters this Friday. Don’t stay home like you did for Dredd and now whine at every lame sequel, “Why are they making [insert name of crap du jour here] instead of Dredd 2?!? Whhyyyyyyy??????”
In the few reviews I’ve seen since the embargo lifted, I’m noticing an awful lot of praise for Pacific Rim’s use of “streamlined archetypes to simply the storytelling and allow focus on the stakes.” This could be dried up and sprinkled on crops as fertilizer because it’s just more spinning by film nerds who love GdT to death and must cut him slack that most other directors would never receive.
Intellectual Honesty Test: If not one frame was different but the credit listing this as Paul W.S. Anderson’s Pacific Rim, would critics be saying, “Gee, we never expected this hack to be able to create something this wonderful,” or would all the blather about “streamlined archetypes” suddenly and correctly attack Pacific Rim’s paper-thin characters and predictable trope-by-numbers plotting in which only someone who’s never seen a movie would be surprised? In a comment elsewhere, I realized that if I give about a half-dozen sketchy situational setups, anyone could accurately plot the entire movie.
While film criticism is inherently subjective, a critic should be conscious of his biases and how they impact his advocacy for the film. The del Toro name carries heavy cred with the film nerd sector, but to someone like me who has thought him overrated – note to those binary-minded illiterates: “overrated” does not equal “sucks” – to watch those who haven’t seen the movie pre-justify Pacific Rim with, “Even a bad del Toro movies is better than…” and those who have spin mightily how all its weaknesses are actually strengths makes me wonder if I got the wrong 3D glasses at the screening and thus didn’t have the reverse-They Live glasses Drew got which made him see wonderfulness where we* saw a dull, turgid, dumb, predictable VFX wank? Naw. No special glasses necessary; just deep, blind love for Guillermo del Toro and a willingness to grade on a curve resembling a pretzel.
* My girlfriend and I were geeked to see PR and stoked when we got screening passes for last week. However, on the ride home she said, “You go first. I don’t want to influence you,” as if that could happen. As I proceeded to unpack my disappointment, she exclaimed, “Thank God, it wasn’t me!” If you think I’m down on it, she HATED it and said she’d started drifting off – no pun, she was falling asleep – during the movie. I suspect my otaku nerd buddy will like it because he’s from the “It’s del Toro. Nuff said!” camp.
That’s Drew in a nutshell. And when Drew gets to see a movie a few weeks in advance you can almost guarantee a positive review. After his Man of Steel misfire and After Earth sell out what are we to make of this review?
Drew hints about the excessive destruction in MOS compared to PCR, but does he even understand why people found MOS excessive? Does he have a clue of what Superman stands for?
Sounds like as long as he gets his goodie bag from the studio (doesn’t it sound like Drew works for the studio PR department?) and the movie has lots of pretty images Drew is good to go.
I hope Pacific Rim is good. I plan to see it. But this review worried me a lot.
Isn’t the whole “Drew’s a sellout” meme getting a little tired? He likes stuff, sometimes he doesn’t like stuff. Oh, and sometimes he uses a lot of words.
But sellout? I seem to recall a few articles and interviews on here with the cast and director from Lone Ranger, and he savaged the film.
Internet logic.
Critic likes a movie: He was bought by the studio.
Critic hates a movie: He wasn’t bought by the studio an decided to boycott their movie with a negative review.
Critic writes a review about his honest opinion on the movie: Never happens.
Dude,sorry you did not like Pacific Rim. It seems you are not able to enjoy movies in the vein of Star Wars anymore. And yes I’ve seen this copy and paste essay on your wantonness for Pacific Rim to be Citizen Kane before. Keep hatin’ as there is a big collective of Pacific Rim detractors all over the web…but at the end of the day,it doesn’t matter. I’m sure a whole new generation of Giant Mecha vs. Kaiju loving folk will soak this film up for a lifetime over the recent limp instant forgettabusters like IM3/ST:Into Dumbness. Really,check out the Del Toro interview right here on this site and he says so himself. He did Pacific Rim as a simple love letter to a historic sci-fi/fantasy genre geared towards a younger audience. Before Midnight may be playing near you and it is excellent! Seriously it’s a good movie. I also recommend the cool space flick Europa Report,it’s on VOD right now,so you can avoid all the lines for Pacific Rim at the theater.
“in the vein of Star Wars”
What???? Star Wars is a genius-level achievement both as mythology and filmmaking, and it’s precisely because recent blockbusters aren’t nearly as good as Star Wars that discerning folks are disappointed. It has nothing to do with being incapable of enjoying Star Wars-like films (whatever that means).
When someone has been to an early screening, I would expect a much more detailed analysis of what didn’t work for the movie than “my girlfriend almost fell asleep.”
If you are going to question the integrity of the guy writing the review as well as everyone else who holds GDT in higher esteem than you do, at least come prepared.
Otherwise you are just contributing to the static.
What’s with the accusations being hurled at Drew lately?
Matt Zoller Seitz is another critic I really appreciate and he gave After Earth a much better review than Drew did, and was equally attacked. He also gave a really good review to The Lone Ranger. Did I agree with either? No. Do I respect the hell out of him? Yep.
Just because you don’t agree with Drew doesn’t make him wrong. I didn’t care for MoS nearly as much as Drew did, but I thought his review was completely fair.
The difference between GDT and P.W.S. Anderson is trust. One has made good movies that are worth rooting for and the other tends to make soulless, “kewl” products. Is P.W.S. Anderson capable of making a good movie one day? Sure, but he hasn’t earned the audiences trust. GDT has. That might be bias, but it’s earned bias.
I think that if Drew had any bias in his After Earth review, it would be due to progressive anti-racism affirmative action, and not to being a sellout.
Sounds like someone didn’t actually read the review and came in trying to be hoity-toity and be all “nyeeee I’m smarter than you GDT fanboys and I can actually think for myself, unlike you biased fanboys being paid off.” Of course, with someone like that, I highly suspect they won’t be responding to any rational comments.
I don’t get your point at all. Because Drew didn’t jump on the Let’s All Savage After Earth bandwagon with everybody else, he suddenly has no credibility? You know who has no credibility? A guy like Pete Hammond who gives good reviews to everything because he loves being used as a pull quote. Or Rex Reed, who last year gave a very negative review to The Cabin in the Woods, a review that very clearly illustrated Reed hadn’t bothered to see the film. I read certain critics for their take on things, not to simply have E! Channel consensus spouted to me.
Seems to me you’re approaching this with just as much of a biased view as you claim of Drew and other critics, just that your opinion is the opposite of theirs. Now, you’ll say you aren’t a critic so you shouldn’t be held to that “objective” principle. Yet, because you don’t care for del Toro in the same fashion that others do, your opinion of this movie — and GDT as a filmmaker — was colored from the outset. And as Drew and other critics don’t seem to match your opinion of the director, you now complain about it.
You didn’t care for the movie; that’s an opinion you are certainly entitled to. Drew & these other critics did and can see a distinct cinematic footprint of the director in it. Why does it have to be them letting GDT off the hook because they’re fans of his work purely because their opinion of the movie is different than yours?
Amy, context matters too. Defref has a long history of posting irrational and vitriolic comments on Drew’s articles. This is hardly the first.
OK, we’re back. Nice to be locked out of the system while everyone is getting their nerd rage on while I can’t respond. As I was trying to say…
Ummm, where did I say that Drew was bought by the studio? A: Nowhere. What I thought that he approached the film from the perspective of a 1010% GDT fanboy and would love whatever was on the screen; if it was 2 hours of blank screen, he’d have praised del Toro’s “ballsy refusal to go with the massive mayhem VFX flow in blockbusters these days.” That he opens his review with acres of specious backstory and comparisons to Star Wars indicates that his more rational sub-conscience was trying to break through and save him from embarrassment.
Unlike the people thrashing about, attacking/defending/hoping/wishing/whatevering the reviews of Pacific Rim, I HAVE seen the movie and on Friday, the rest of you will be able to go and see who was “right” or “wrong” in their opinion. Since I went in hoping for a good time and was disappointed, I think my review carries more weight than someone who is coming from the “GDT is the bestest! This is going to be sooooooo awesome!!! Pew pew pew! Giant Robot vs. Gojira!!!! Boom boom boom!!!” view because I demanded GDT deliver the goods, not get a pass based on prior nerd love; “Oooooh, Hellboy was cool! This will be cool, too!” Pffft.
You’ll see for yourselves in four days. Then those of you capable of reason will see that I’m not a monster in calling out the empty CGI noise of Pacific Rim; I’m just ahead of the curve. ;-)
============
@Drew – It’s disappointing to see you devolving to the level of the AICN-grade trolls who have lobbed personal insults about my significant other (who doesn’t live in Canada.) Where did I attack your family? Where did I call you a paid-off shill? Nowhere to both. You’re conflating the baseless attacks that others posted here and elsewhere with my criticism. Please deal with what I’ve said; not what those calling you a sellout are slinging.
You totally missed my point about the PWSA vs. GDT thing, probably because you’re so busy lashing out at any who dare disagree with you. It has nothing to do with “voice” and everything to do with the preconceived baggage you carry with you. I’m contending that if showed this movie with its predictable plot and cardboard characters to people TOTALLY BLIND – i.e. “Here’s a new movie we’ve been making in secret. Tell us what you think.” – and the first credit was “Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson”, the reactions would be far harsher. (This is the guy who manages to make his wife kicking ass into a boring, unsexy chore of movie-watching after all.)
The odd thing is that I don’t disagree with you non-stop, despite your claims. I used to send the link to your A.I. review to people with the note, “He saved me the typing.” Of all the critics out there, you’re the one whose reviews I tend to weight higher than others. There was no way you were going to dislike this movie and that’s fine, but you should be a big enough boy to tolerate dissent.
Finally, I’m not mentioning my girlfriend to “prove” that no one could possibly like the film.” Just that it’s not a slam-dunk triumph that the GDT fanboys want to paint it. As I said, we were excited to see this and expected a good time and I think that our disappointment is a valid retort to your glowing encomium.
What’s so sad about Pacific Rim is how del Toro didn’t take a single chance with his plotting – the only clever line in the whole movie was about how Ron Perlman’s character got his name – choosing to go for the obvious choice every step of the way. Del Toro had a video before about how he admired figure skaters who dislike each other personally, but skate in perfect sync. I thought he was going to do something with this, perhaps make Raleigh a chauvinist pig and Mako so not into him, but they drift sublimely. Together! But, nope. Nothing so daring. Just ripped off the Last Flight of the Osiris segment of The Animatrix and you can guess the rest. As with Avatar, they poured all the creativity elsewhere and just left the story rote.
It’s a sad commentary of the state of nerd rage where not settling for half-baked movies is apostasy and the motives and personal lives of dissenters are fair game for destruction. The irony of the stupid, juvenile insults is that if I was this mythical fat virgin who’s never felt the soft touch of a loving woman, shouldn’t I be even more effusive in nerd love for all things del Toro than even Drew? Derp! Hurr derr!
To recap: Drew gave it a big unequivocal thumbs up and I gave it a disappointed thumbs down while the missus had the Jay Sherman reaction. That is all.
Giant Robots? Good deal. Kaiju? Even Better. Cartoony characters? You know it. Great F/X? of course! Fun flick? Sure! Gonna change the world? Uhhh, no. Was there Ever any chance in Hell Mr Hooked on Phonics here was gonna hate it? You fucking kidding me? You might as well try to get Harold to detox off a box of Twinkies. Not. Gonna. Happen.
It sounds like Defref logic is…”I hate this movie because Drew liked it and he likes GDT…”
Is that a fair response?
Sorry Eagle Swoop, I only saw your reply to my comment on the Lone Ranger review yesterday (where you said I wasn’t paying attention because I didn’t think parts of Man of Steel made sense). Here was my response:
Eagle Swoop, I think I was paying attention but perhaps you can tell me what was his costume was doing in a spaceship that had been there thousands of years? Or how he was able to fly a ship he’d never even seen before? Or why the Kryptonians wanted Lois Lane to come with them when they took Superman (other than to help Supes escape)? Or how Superman can breath in space when they made an issue about Earth’s atmosphere v Krypton’s atmosphere (I guess no atmosphere at all is no problem)?
These are just a few things off the top of my head that I remember thinking while watching the film. I’m genuinely curious if you (or anyone) can help me clear up what I might have missed.
@AXEL, not everything was explicitly explained in MOS but here are my answers:
what was his costume was doing in a spaceship that had been there thousands of years?
The ship was a scoutship that had visited Earth thousands of years ago. When Kal inserted the key, Jor-El’s avatar uploaded to the ship. I just assumed that the Jor-El avatar created the costume on the spot.
Or how he was able to fly a ship he’d never even seen before?
Again the Jor-El avatar. I don’t recall seeing Kal fly the ship. Or maybe the ship’s computer.
Or why the Kryptonians wanted Lois Lane to come with them when they took Superman (other than to help Supes escape)?
The Kryptonians had been monitoring Earth communications (after all they sent out a communication to the whole planet) and knew that Lois Lane was the person that knew who Kal-El was. Lois was leverage they could use. It wasn’t until later that they learned where he grew up.
Or how Superman can breath in space when they made an issue about Earth’s atmosphere v Krypton’s atmosphere (I guess no atmosphere at all is no problem)?
In the comics Superman could hold his breath for a long time. In MOS they weren’t in space very long so breathing wasn’t going to be a problem. When Kal is learning to fly presumably he figured out how to survive in space. I think he panicked and smashed into the mountain when he first had trouble breathing in the thin upper atmosphere. After that he learned how to cope.
@MULDERISM, thanks for attempting to answer my questions. I’m not sure I buy them as they aren’t really supported by the movie. If you weren’t a fan of the movie I don’t think you’d be willing to let it off the hook quite so easily with answers like these. Just to be clear, I’m not a MOS hater – I thought the film was o.k. – I just feel like at times it suggested a much better film than the one we got and the lapses in logic didn’t help (did I miss why the Kryptonians had to make a new Krypton on Earth? They had a terraforming machine. Couldn’t they have used any planet?).
Saw it today, it was absolutely fantastic and had a surprisingly decent story too.
Drew, any thoughts on the 3D? I’m always a little nervous about 3D quality when it goes unmentioned in a review. Of course, there seems to have been almost too much good stuff to praise, so maybe you forgot. Liemax 3D seems to be my best option this weekend, so I hope it won’t be a mistake. Thanks.
Drew: this is a very specific request, but would you be willing to make a comment like you just did at the end of all of your reviews for movies offered in 3D? That was incredibly valuable for me and will absolutely influence how I see this movie. Thanks!
I don’t think there are any 2D Imax options for the film, at least not in the NYC area. Manhattan has it at one of the biggest Imax screens in the world, but in 3D.All the same, thanks for taking a moment out of your busy week to respond. And I second the idea of a 3D evaluation coda to your reviews. Have a safe journey!
What Drew says is accurate. The 3D was OK, but not ZOMG, gotta do it that way. A big screen with a pounding sound system will suffice.
I was excited to read that the boys loved it. How young do you think is appropriate without being too scary/intense (if not clear, I’m talking about exhilaration vs. terror). Maybe use Jurassic Park as a benchmark?
Drew I think you make a good point about the special effects now and how they no longer can wow us. For those who can think back to ID4, Jurassic Park and Matrix those films wowed us back then. Now not so much.
Hopefully this means we have come full circle now…in terms of getting back to good stories and characters. You can destroy a city even better now than ID4 did, but the trick is now to make me care. Sadly the big blockbusters this year were all about the fx and didn’t have any heart or were just poor knock offs of the original material (specifically MOS and Into Darkness).
This is why I was disappointed by all three (MoS, STID, and PR) – the stories were all lacking in different ways, so the VFX were just boring visual noise.
Only read the first 5 paragraphs , but they fill me with joy and anticipation. This sounds like a movie that is worth the budget and retains its soul!
Great review; I always enjoy your opinion on films. My family is really looking forward to seeing Pacific Rim this weekend. From the clips and trailers, we really like something this movie has that’s been absent lately: coherent action. We like the frantic pacing of some films that do that, but it’s nice change of pace to follow what’s going on. That it’s giant monster vs. mecha action that we can follow – so much the better. Thanks again!
“We accept the incredible as an ordinary part of filmgoing these days, and to some degree, it has ruined us. When the amazing becomes routine, what is left to give us that sense of wonder?”
The same thing that has always given us a sense of wonder. Great storytelling.
You mention the Star Destroyer rumbling across the opening of Star Wars. That was cool. However, if the story had been awful and all the movie had was some cool visuals, would it have been even remotely as enduring as it has become over the past ~thirty-six years? Look at the Star Wars “prequels” or Prometheus, John Carter, Transformers (any of the movies) or any other beautiful movies that lacked great storytelling, either through script, direction, or acting. Look at how gripping stories have gripped us in lo-fi sort of ways via radio, small low-definition TV’s (first black & white, then color).
Perhaps I am the exception. These “incredible” and “amazing” marvels do not make great movies or cinema for me. I certainly appreciate them. However what impresses us, or what I believe should at any rate, are great stories. The Toy Story franchise is a great example. Yes, those are beautiful movies for what they are. However, neither the aesthetic nor the premise really made me all that excited. Yet, on watching the movie, probably due to great word-of-mouth, there was a wonderful experience. The story was great, the acting was great, there was such a great payoff in all the movies and especially by of the series. I think those movies would have been just as impacting on me in low-def black-and=white as they were on the big screen in 3D with surround sound in a theatre of devout fans.
Relative to this movie, Pacific Rim did not interest me as a concept. It looked kind of cool, however the novelty of “cool” visuals alone wears off very quick for me. The fact the movie has an emotionally strong story, knowing it is a Del Toro film, and hearing it is does not hold anything back in an obvious move to preserve the possibility of a sequel or franchise (as almost everything does these days) makes me much more interested in seeing this than some Evangelion-esque visuals.
-Cheers
I’m trying to care about this movie but maybe it’s just not for me. Usually I love the creature design Del Toro comes up with but everything I’ve seen looks more Bay than Del Toro. As someone who doesn’t care about Godzilla or the Transformers and felt the third acts of (the otherwise solid) Iron Man 1, Avengers, and Man of Steel were tedious over-the-top action that bored me pretty quickly, is there anything for me in this movie?
Basically it’s a big budget episode of Johnny Sokko, save you Don’t get Beatnik Man and you DO get more of a Go Go Powerrangers! vibe to this. I’m part of the target audience for this–buildt in predisposed to like, but GDT is NOT a fave director. I’d rather see Mikey_Bay have handled this-yeah fuck you too–but whatever. I am 100% sure Drew honestly loved this, but—let’s not kid ourselves. THis is gonna be a cartoony predictable Kaiju!!! GaZoodheit fest, nothing more, nothing less.
Crimson Typhoon, not Crimson Dynamo :)
Great review. By the way, the Chinese jaeger was Crimson Typhoon, not Crimson Dynamo… guess you have Iron Man on the brain ;)
Write a comment…Great review. By the way, the Chinese jaeger was Crimson Typhoon, not Crimson Dynamo. Guess you got Iron Man on the brain ;)
I saw Pacific Rim on Tuesday night at the Hollywood premiere and I’m in complete agreement with Drew.
Pacific Rim was…
A great time at the movies! Guillermo hit this one out of the park IMO. It’s every bit of the fun,throwback summer blockbuster that I hoped it would be. The movie held true to my previous vibe of an “Independence Day esque tale of mankind on the brink” wrapped around the Mecha vs. Kaiju sub-genre. But a bit more visceral IMO. It sets up the world,the players within that world and then moves forward with a well paced sense of urgency that goes by briskly for its 2 hours 10 minutes running time. Unlike the two and a half hour Lone Ranger that felt like three and a half (chore like) hours.
With all the Star Wars comparisons floating around some areas of the internet (there is a quick early nod to SW in PR) and hyperbolic praises aside (mine included)…I loved this movie. It reminded me of this blurb from a guy who watched a lot of movies and wrote about them…
“It’s not what a movie is about, it’s how it is about it” – Roger Ebert
…Pacific Rim is “about it” superbly and delivers big time on exactly what it sets out to do. And like Drew said,I think Pacific Rim will be an “imprint movie” for some folk (sure mainly of the 5-13 range) as it brought back a similar feeling I got from certain movies of the past. I’ll just say this,if I was my 15 year old self that saw T2 seven times that summer of ‘91,plus my 23 year old self that saw The Matrix 7 times that spring of ‘99, I would see Pacific Rim 7 times in the theater as well. It hits all the right notes and the audience I saw it with fully embraced those notes del Toro was playing. The many “Oooo’s & ahhh’s”,”Oh shit’s & “oh no’s”,laughing,and clapping en-masse at all the right times. I will be enjoying this movie for years to come (starting with my second viewing this Thursday,midnight!)
*The 3-D was good and in some sequences/shots it really adds to the scale of the movie. I’m still going to see this in 2-D because I just like 2-D better. Stick around for a “mid ending credits” scene. Guillermo’s ending credits thank you’s to James Cameron,Ray Harryhausen and Ishiro Honda were cool as well. Great job Guillermo!
Drew, didn’t you say you thought the Hobbit was too scary for your kids? Now I’m reading that they’ve seen the Exorcist. Am I reading this wrong?
Wow, what a movie. I’ve been calling/emailing/texting people since I got home asking them to see it in a theater (even a $5 matinee if they have to) because I think once people will really enjoy this movie once they get past their assumptions that this just another mindless Transformers ripoff.
And I’m glad to see that there’s a studio out there that is capable of putting out not one, but a pair of movies that are 2h 15m this year that don’t feel bloated.
Don’t know if people are still reading anything here, but I saw Pacific Rim tonight and I am sorry, deeply sorry to say its no where near as good as Drew and many of his online colleagues are saying it is.
It’s a very well made movie, but in the end its just a robot vs monster movie. It only has paper thin characters, a paper thin story, a paper thin world.
Drew likes to talk about how movies can “transport” you. Like how Fellowship transported you to Middle Earth. I didn’t get that at all here. And I am surprised that Drew had that reaction. Glad he did, but I find it really hard to buy that given how little there really is here.
Your mileage may vary of course.
Well, saw it tonight and I have to say I was (sadly) very, very disappointed. I LOVE GDT, I wanted this to be a success and I really, really wanted to love it and to go back with all my friends who didn’t initially want to see it, telling them “the trailers are just a glimpse of how awesome this movie is, there is way more to it than just monsters and robots I swear!” Then at the end I would have loved to have them enjoy it too.
But alas, it was not to be. This is not the answer to summer blockbusters and won’t do any favours as far as helping studios take risks in the future.
I have no doubt I am not the target audience for this movie. Unfortunately I just can’t review it from the eyes of a little kid.
Firstly, I have to mention the “Australians”. As an Australian, I don’t think you could portray Aussies in a worse manner if you were trying your absolute hardest.
This alone threw me right out of the movie and I think it’s the main reason you’ll find most Aussies won’t take to this. I don’t think there’s a single Australian alive who could see past just how wrong they are – their accents are movie-shatteringly awful and I could feel the awkwardness in the theatre as they played out their story. I could go on but will save it for later. Hollywood – there is no shortage of Australian actors!!!
(Some more comments at the end for anyone who’d like to discuss the Aussie thing further)
Second thing that I found impossible to see through to allow me to actually enjoy the film is the day-time soap level drama and scripting.
By the time each character was established it was clear as day how each one’s entire arc or journey would play out. Thus removing any possibility of surprise from the story and making the majority of emotion and character development feel forced & predictable rather than earned through tension and surprise.
I found watching Beckett, Stacker and Mako go through the motions of “pretending” like Mako and Beckett aren’t going to end up in a Jaeger together completely laborious.
At no point, from the moment we realised she wanted to pilot one to the moment she did, was there any doubt what-so-ever that she wouldn’t. And for me it just removed any tension or emotion for the majority of those sequences (a fair chunk of the middle of the film).
Then there were the scientists. There’s this idea introduced in their first scenes that each one has a ‘theory’ about the Kaiju plans and how to obtain more information – the film creates this “who’s right/who’s wrong” rift between them but it’s very, very clear from the get-go that they’re both right.
In-fact, their points have absolutely nothing to do with each other: One has calculated their rate and concludes there will be more. The other thinks more info can be attained by plugging into them… both of them are absolutely right!
So then, why are we subjected to multiple scenes of them arguing over who’s right? Or why is there this rift between them at all? It’s just sloppy and makes for rather boring drama and if you ask me they might as well be one character – it would make their combined role much more interesting.
This coupled with other simple things that I might usually give a pass – with-holding the reveal of the sword for example. I can see they were going for that great Mecha-Anime gag moment but it made no sense what-so-ever to bring it out when the Jaeger has just had it’s ass kicked and already lost one arm. Sure, that’s a nit-picky logic problem, but as I said, coupled with the sloppy everything else, it just became too much to bare.
I guess it’s these things that really pulled me out of the film, making me unable to see what the majority of you all did.
The look of the film, the CGI, the action, the depth of the world and the detail that GDT gave it are all amazing. Technically it is an incredible piece of work and tireless effort has obviously gone into bringing it to life visually.
(That said, I did spend a good amount of the action wishing it was a bit brighter – could have been cinema – and wishing the sea water & rain would get out of the way – other than that it was incredible and felt real and weighty)
The sound track is the films highlight for me. Truly great! Despite the story not driving the drama and emotion for me, the music cues coupled with Del Toro’s technical skill certainly helped and even I got goosebumps when Stacker appears from his Jaeger.
However, it was ultimately undone by the poor, cliched and ‘done before’ construction of drama, forced emotion (the Aussies having a teary at the end was awful, Episode 1 level awful) and weak character work were just too much for me to think as positively as you guys about it.
Maybe I haven’t seen enough of the stuff that this film nods it’s head to or got it’s influences from. I know that I generally love that stuff though and I live for seeing it done right.
I will go again and maybe my expectations will be in check and I’ll enjoy it more. I still had fun with a lot of it! The negative just made me unable to come close to loving it or agreeing with the positive reviews.
You have to wonder if people giving this a pass but criticize other films like it are watching it through GDT coloured glasses.
Ultimately, this film is enjoyed depending entirely on how much of yourself you bring into it. It alone cannot pass as a good movie.
If this is our ‘geek call to arms’ movie of the summer, then we have very little hope I’m afraid.
——————
MORE on the Aussie component:
I just think the nature of Australian’s just won’t allow them to connect to Australians as portrayed in this film.
We are just too unassuming of ourselves by nature or something – it’s weird, we can watch Americans, English, Italian, Mexican, the various Asian nationalities be painted in film and media with such broadstrokes and cliche, but it’s just not in our bones to see ourselves given that kind of treatment.
Maybe it’s the same for say, Koreans that watch a broad stroke character in an American film or something. I believe though it has more to do with the reality with which we perceive ourselves. You REALLY have to get Aussie’s right for them to be a pass and it’s REALLY, REALLY hard to do.
The Aussie’s portrayed in the Aussie episode of the Simpsons are not far off what is presented in this film. That’s the best way I can explain what it’s like watching those characters – except in the Simpsons they’re intentionally heightened versions intended to make fun of and laugh with. Here, there’s nothing to but shake your head and wonder why an auteur like GDT wouldn’t just hire Australians. Quite disappointing.
I am very sorry to hear that the portrayal of the Aussies is so bad and apparently offensive. I never had any doubt that the characters would in large measure be characitures – they are stock melodrama types just as the characters in the Toho films were stock melodrama types who’s narrative purpose and thru-line were always 90% predictable from the start. That’s not going to bother me. But if the Aussies and Russians and Chinese are bad cultural stereotypes I will be very shocked and disappointed.
Well, I;m back, and I’ve seen it. I am thankful my worst fears were not realized – the Aussies at least have real parts and some of it’s effective, and no more characitured than anybody else. Yep, the accents are way over the top – tho’ not as insane as Burn Gorman’s ‘British’ scientist. The Chinese and Russians are barely there.
But the main thing is, I loved the movie and will be going back once more at least. Best summar blockbuster experience for me since Inception (tho obviously a very different sort of experience), Will end up in my Blu-Ray collection, finances willing, but I’m gonna need a bigger screen . . .
i just saw it and thought it was awesome – the kind of awesome that makes me long for a neill cumpston review describing everything i felt. :)
Charlie Hunnam I think almost singlehandedly sinks the non-robots-beating-up-monsters scenes (aside from when he staggers out of the Jager, that was awesome) but I thought he was so bland it was actively irritating. Same with his conflict with the other pilots.
That being said, Elba elevates any scene he’s in, the side-plot with the scientists and black-market dealers is awesome, the flashback to Mako’s childhood trauma rocked, and all the monster vs. Jager fights are amazing (if guilty of being a bit on the dark and rainy side sometimes).
So pretty much great, even if there is some serious lame going on with the lead character but, dammmit, giant robots beating up monsters!!