Review: ‘I Am Number Four’ is familiar, safe Sci-Fi fare

Young adult literature, as a broad, overall genre umbrella, confuses me.
It’s a huge business these days. It’s taken over giant swaths of the chain bookstores, and it seems like every time I turn around, there’s a new sensation, a new series that kids are crazy about, and Hollywood’s chasing those audiences like Boy Scouts on a snipe hunt, catching dozens of “Eragon”s or “City Of Ember”s for every “Twilight” or “Harry Potter.”
James Frey, the writer who was humiliated on Oprah Winfrey’s show after the truth about his “memoir” came out, has rebounded into a new career as the manager of a young adult literature sweatshop of sorts, where he manages a lot of young writers on a bunch of different ideas at once, and “I Am Number Four” is the result of one of those collaborations with a guy named Jobie Hughes. The movie, in theaters and IMAX today, was adapted from the book by “Pittacus Lore” by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar and Marti Noxon, and it should be little surprise that a TV dream team like that has put together what feels like a very expensive pilot for a series I doubt we’re ever going to see.
It’s familiar fare. Alex Pettyfer stars as “John Smith,” a teenager who is perpetually on the run, moving from town to town with Henri, played by Timothy Olyphant. Henri is his bodyguard, and the two of them are fugitives from a distant planet called Lorien. They are being hunted by the Mogadorians, big creepy dudes with sharp teeth and funky tattoos on their heads. There are others like John and Henri, but they’re scattered, all hiding on their own. And each time the Mogadorians catch and kill one of them, another tattoo on John’s leg lights up and burns him and tells him that they’re one step closer, and they’re coming for him as well.
As directed by DJ Caruso (“Disturbia,” “The Salton Sea”), the familiar is handled with a certain amount of energy and visual confidence, and the film certainly moves. John makes two close friends in his new town, Sam (Callan McAuliffe from “Flipped”) and Sarah (Dianna Agron from “Glee”), and the kids all have a decent, easy chemistry onscreen that should please fans of these books, I suppose. I can’t really complain about anyone’s work because it’s the material that seems limp. Olyphant gives his best Obi-Wan as John’s protective mentor, and Teresa Palmer plays a girl with a secret of her own who only really shows up for the last half hour, but who makes a strong impression in her brief screen time. The kid saddled with the quarterback bully role, Jake Abel, is one of the few truly bad performances in the movie, but he’s not in enough of it to derail the film.
Structurally, the film is all origin story and very little forward motion, and the romance that is obviously meant to be one of the main draws of the material is played at the same low-wattage as everything else between the characters. It’s not bad, per se, and both Pettyfer and Agron are sweet and generally likable. Even when the Mogadorians unleash their secret weapons, the stakes in the film seem muted, and as much energy as Caruso brings to the film, it doesn’t matter. It’s just too soft to be compelling. When the most exciting scene in the movie takes place between two CGI monsters that aren’t even really characters, there’s something not quite working.
For the sake of this review, I attended the first show at the IMAX venue in Woodland Hills, where the speakers rattled my fillings. People always think about the screen size as one of the main features of IMAX screens, but even in the IMAX Experiences houses, it’s the sound that I love most. I love feeling like I’m sitting on top of a silo full of speakers all cranked to high, all balanced perfectly so it’s not just loud but also crystal clear. IMAX was nice enough to send along a pass for me, and I’m glad that’s the way I saw it. When the movie feels as much like television as this one does, it can use every little bit of help it can get, and IMAX certainly helps.
To bring things back around to my original point, here’s what I don’t understand: what is it about this material that makes it “young adult literature”? It’s a SF B-movie, and it happens to be about teenagers, but there’s nothing about this material that inherently distinguishes it from a lot of other SF B-movies. Is it the puppy love that unites the genre? It seems to me that this is more about who these stories are marketed to than anything about the stories themselves, and it sort of smacks of an industry-wide industry conspiracy to exploit an audience by making them feel like it’s all about them.
I didn’t dislike the movie. It is handsomely made in many ways, and Caruso seems to have a sure hand both with his cast and with the technical demands of the film. He’s one of those guys who has so far just moved from job to job, and his films feel somewhat impersonal. I don’t think we’ve really got a sense of voice yet from Caruso, which is a shame. When you see someone’s got chops, you want to see what they’re really capable of, and Caruso has been putting his talents to use in service of some weak material so far. In that way, “I Am Number Four” feels like a perfect DJ Caruso film. There’s nothing wrong with it, but it could be so much more.
“I Am Number Four” is open today in theaters everywhere.
That sad thing about YA literature being taken over by these franchise wannabes is the way it hinders truly brilliant works from that side of the bookstore. Works by John Green and Maureen Johnson would make great films (or better yet, AMC tv series) but because there aren’t any chosen ones or bestiality, just simple stories about everyday teens, they get overlooked. Seriously, “Looking For Alaska” legitimizes Young Adult fiction all by itself.
I guess you haven’t checked out anything Rick Riordian has done, REFOCUSJOHN. Until you do, I wouldn’t talk too loudly.
Garth Nix’s Abhorsen stories or “Shade’s Children” – both cry out for a serious handling of the material in film format. What makes it YA is the coming of age element.
The YA moniker baffles me as well. I am a big fan of Nick Hornby’s novels and a few years ago he released a book called Slam, about a teenage boy dealing a pregnancy after he’s fallen out of love with her. Other than the protagonist being a teenager there’s nothing about the book that’s drastically removed from the rest of Hornby’s work — in fact it works as sort of a companion piece to High Fidelity. I guess the publishers decided to market the thing as YA.
I usually read your blog on a feed reader and I don’t comment, but I just want to put in a word for young adult literature. I think when it’s done right, it captures what it really means to grow up, to see all the confusing enchanted possibilities in the world, to look at death and fear and pain and still not lose hope.
You would need to read less popular books to get that, I think. Books like The Book Thief, by Markus Zusak, or Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta, or Looking for Alaska by John Green.
A lot of YA is marketing, though. It sells, so books are being pushed into that genre and long-time adult authors are trying to break into the field.
As for movies made from young adult books: a lot of them share similar elements to say, Twilight or Harry Potter, which is why they’re optioned. Most of them would make awful movies, though – maybe another reason why YA doesn’t have that great of a name.
(And Twilight is not an example of typical YA literature. Twilight is an awful anomaly.)
@A PERSON
Rick Riordan’s books are more middle grade, than young adult literature, but that’s just me nit-picking.
REFOCUSJOHN has a point. There is a lot of interest in publishing to produce the next “Twilight” or “Harry Potter”, because that’s where the money is, even though these “wannabes” are more likely to fail then become a pop-culture phenomenon.
Rick Riordan’s books are good and genuine stories, but they don’t have the same kind of obsessive young-adult fan base as HP and Twilight to support an extensive multimedia franchise. (I would say the same with the Chronicles of Narnia books).
Then there are the “teen” series out there, like I am Number Four, that don’t even have the story quality of Riordan’s books, and that, unfortunately, seem to be designed to become franchises. They ultimately fail because not only do they not have the fanbase to support it, but also because of their low quality.
sorry for the usage mix-up!