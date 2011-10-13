Review: Irritating prequel to ‘The Thing’ gets the big choices wrong

For those of us who were avid filmgoers in 1982, the last few years have been very strange. First they made a sequel to “TRON” that cost several hundred million dollars, which is just plain strange considering the way the first film fizzled at the box-office. They recently announced plans for a return to the world of “Blade Runner,” another movie that just didn’t work at the box-office, and now we’ve got this weekend’s release of a prequel to John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” another choice that makes no logical business sense.
I love Carpenter’s film. I loved it when I saw it in 1982. As time has passed, I’ve grown more and more impressed by what Carpenter accomplished, and I’ve also come to view it as a bit of a miracle. It is one of the bleakest films I’ve ever seen, completely pessimistic. It features some of the most disturbingly surreal imagery in any horror film, but it is also a model of restraint. I love that time has been kind to Carpenter’s movie, and I love the way it’s grown in time just like “Blade Runner” has, slowly but surely pushing the film’s overall reputation from “bomb” to “overlooked gem.”
I think the film deserves it, but I wish it had happened when the film came out the first time, when it could have made a big difference in the way John Carpenter’s overall career went. Instead of getting fired off of “Firestarter” as a way of punishing him for the commercial success, maybe he could have built something at Universal, an overall relationship like Spielberg’s. Maybe he could have been the horror equivalent of Amblin’. I know that over the years, Universal has repeatedly looked for that person, that figurehead who could take control of the horror end of the business as a sort of walking talking brand name for them. When “The Thing” tanked, that was the end of that chance for Carpenter, and I think it’s one of the defining studio mistakes of the ’80s.
Now, here we are almost 30 years later, and while I respect the attempt made by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. and Eric Heisserer, I think it is a miss almost across the board. I think it is technically well-made, I think there are strong performers in most of the key roles, and I think it is a mistake from start to finish in the choices it makes. It is a case of over-reverence towards the previous material combined with a misunderstanding of the fundamental appeal. Just by virtue of looking at how they approached this film and what creative decisions were made, I would argue that what interests them about the Carpenter film is not what interests me about it, and that is such a core disagreement that there’s no way for me to enjoy this film.
In Carpenter’s film, the Thing is defined by its desire to hide. It doesn’t want to fight. It doesn’t want to confront anyone. It just wants to blend in and get the hell out of there. It is desperate to become human and get somewhere it can vanish. It knows how vulnerable it is. And if it can’t hide forever, at least it can hide long enough to build something it can use to escape. It is not a bloodthirsty mindless beast. It is alien. It is totally different than us, a long way from home, and terrified. It is equipped with an ability that is insane to us, beyond comprehension even when we’re looking directly at it. But the glimpses we get are only when the Thing is backed into a corner. The changes are involuntary. Part of the process. Shock and reaction.
In the new film, the Thing is pretty much a monster all the way through. It’s a monster so often that the few moments where it tries to hide as a human being, it’s just not very good at it. If you took this creature out of the movie, replaced it with Giger’s Alien and facehuggers instead of the runaway hands this film features, and made the exact same movie otherwise, it would be a perfectly serviceable and forgettable “Alien” sequel, about what I’d expect after a few pro-wrestling matches with the Predator and a generally devalued franchise. It is not embarrassing, and I think it feels like everyone involved was trying to strike the right tone. But Carpenter’s film is scary. This film is just loud.
My favorite moments in the Carpenter film are character moments. The combination of Bill Lancaster’s script, the performances by the cast including Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard Dysart, Richard Masur, and Donald Moffat, and the sardonic tone that Carpenter strikes in much of his filmography is what makes “The Thing” work. That film feels cold. Those people feel real. That place feels lived in. There’s nothing extraordinary until they’re confronted by the most unimaginable nightmare, and they respond the way real people would respond. When they break, they break the way real people would break. The most horrible scene in that film for me is when MacReady goes to speak with Blair, who’s been locked up in his room away from everyone else. They speak through a small sliding window in the door, and Blair, played by Brimley, begs to be let back inside. It’s a fairly unemotional conversation, but it’s terrifying because of everything going on subtextual, and also because of what it means these men now must accept as normal and real, and also because of the noose hanging behind Brimley the entire time, unremarked upon but impossible to miss. It’s an impeccably staged scene, perfectly shot by Dean Cundey, and Kurt Russell and Wilford Brimley are just incredible together. You could play the drama of Carpenter’s film as a play in a small 99-seat theater and it would be just as compelling.
This new movie is too busy having its monster pop out and scream “BOOGEDY BOOGEDY” in every scene to bother scaring you in any other way. It’s too busy hustling to the monster stuff to really spend much time setting up characters. You’ve got Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton, Ulrhich Thomsen, Eric Christan Olsen, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and a fairly dense cast of Norwegian and Canadian character actors, so why not give them something to do besides look at a creature? Things are sort of suggested for a few scenes up front, but any character groundwork that’s done is dropped immediately. There’s no real investment in any of these people because we never see them register that it matters if they live or die. The men in Carpenter’s film are desperate to live, just as desperate as the Thing itself, and when they’re pushed, they fight. They do what they can to protect themselves. In this film, it feels far more like an engineered kill list, a supporting cast that exists to die in spectacular and frequent fashion. None of the characters register, and none of the actors are really given room to make much impression either.
Before you tell me that I have to judge this film separately, please understand that this film is 100% dependent on Carpenter’s film if it is to succeed at all. There has obviously been a fair amount of time and energy spent making sure things connect, and it’s built so that you could theoretically put on Carpenter’s movie right after this ends and they’d connect up like jigsaw puzzle pieces. I think it’s perfectly fair to consider them as connected. This feels sort of like “Superman Returns,” where I recognize that the people making the movie made the best version of what they thought people loved about the thing they were following up, but I just don’t like the film they made. It feels too considered, too false. And the ways it connects up just irritate me. It feels like getting nudged in the ribs. “Hey, you remember that axe in the wall? Remember that? Remember thinking ‘Wow, some terrible shit must have happened there’? Well, we’re going to show you how THAT AXE got stuck in THAT WALL!! Mind blown! Ka-pow!” The things it explains, I never needed to see explained, and it robs the film of any real tension it might hope to have. That’s a danger with a prequel. You’re telling a story where we already know the ending, so unless you have a pretty fascinating tale about the journey, your audience knows what the stakes are and what the outcome is. This entire film is like a CSI recreation of a crime scene that we explore in the Carpenter film, and it felt to me like the spinning of wheels and little else.
If all you want is a noisy FX reel, a fashion parade of monster shapes from the Thing, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead looking heroic and adorable in heavy snow gear, then you might give this one a pass or even enjoy it. I found myself so distanced from the experience that it never played as a film for me. It is a catalog of moments that are reactions to the 1982 film with nothing new to contribute. It is far from the worst film I’ve seen this year or the worst remake of an older film, but it is disappointing in terms of what it does and how it does it.
“The Thing” opens in theaters tomorrow, October 14, 2011.
Such a shame, the original really is a classic.
I’ve only watched it a few times and leave years in between viewings so that I forget who the is creature when they are testing the blood samples.
Gets me on edge every time!
Yeah, what was great about the first one was the sense of paranoia. I could have lived without most of the graphic depictions of the creature because the uncertainty was what made everything so scary. It could have been anyone. If this is just about a monster jumping out from behind a snowdrift and dragging people away then count me uninterested.
This is my first comment on this site and just created an account to say the following. What a fantastic review, everyone this gentlemen wrote on the original film is what I have always thought. I also seen the orginal in 83 and completely agree that the failure of the film derailed Carpenters career and he never really recovered from it. One point though, Universal did him no favors putting it out at the same time as ET, what chance it have?
It’s not like ANYONE was expecting E.T. to explode at the box office like it did.
Mmm. That disappointing to hear. I’m still gonna give it a shot. I don’t know. For better or worse, it’s one I just have to see.
If any of you haven’t read it, and you want a truly awesome riff on Carpenter’s classic, then read this: [clarkesworldmagazine.com]
The Things by Peter Watts. It’s John Carpenter’s The Thing told from the point of view of the alien, and holy shit is it amazing. It won a bunch of awards last year. The author is a former marine biologist, so it’s loaded with awesome science gobbledeegook. His sensibilities as a writer are dark as hell. It has one my favorite last sentences ever. Check it out.
Nonsense.
We simply DO NOT NEED ANOTHER “THE THING.”
Period.
Good grief, it’s just a short story, and damn good one at that. Chill out.
Garry: My God, what was happening to him?
MacReady: If it had any more time to finish… just a few minutes more, it would have looked and sounded and acted just like Bennings!
Garry: I don’t know what you’re saying.
MacReady: That was one of those things out there, trying to imitate him, Garry. Come on.
Garry: MacReady, I know Bennings, I’ve known him for ten years. He’s my friend.
MacReady: We’ve gotta burn the rest of him.
I agree and disagree with the review for a couple of differing reasons. One, my thought process for the creature, whether it was the creator’s intent was that it was still sloppy with cloning people as evidenced by the fact that it could barely keep them together without exploding. So, by the time, it gets into the dog it has a clear understanding on how to clone effectively without disasterous results. It’s a little more cautious the second go-round, if you will. I love the idea of how they can establish who the creature is without copying the same formula of, “let’s check the blood.” And the music. Oh, man, I loved that they did utilize the music in a lot of the scenes. Finally, the end. It pushed me over into my state of geek nirvana. Even if was during the credits. So, folks, stay during the credits. I will say this being a HUGE fan of the Carpenter film, yes the film was devoid of the spare eerieness and that scene you reference is a great example of that. I do wish the prequel spent a little more time trying to create a suspenseful atmosphere rather than a stock monster on the loose scenario with some very interchangable Norweigans, I honestly couldn’t remember who was alive after one of the big battles towards the end but hey, minor nitpicking. I think it’s kind of neat that a “fan-fiction” film got a greenlight from a major studio.
Btw, I’m a huge fan of the Masters Of Horror episode that you did (Cigarette Burns). It’s just too bad the cigarette burns have left the cineplexes.
CG vs. Rob Bottin? No contest. It’s unfortunate that so many directors today don’t know how hard it is to get pixels to look real. The compelling thing about Bottin’s work is that you can admire it as craft even if you aren’t convinced by it, which shouldn’t be very often…
By the way, I only ever saw half of Carpenter’s film. At the time, it was so disturbing that I walked out of the cinema, had nightmares for months and never looked for it again. Does nobody appreciate that it tanked because it was just completely horrifying? Can’t see this weak-sounding remake coming close to that experience.
Oh man, absolutely agree, Drew. Gotta love/hate that “Leave the axe there” line. The flick certainly is competent, but just doesn’t get it – especially the psychology of the monster.
There is very little room for fans of Carpenter’s movie to appreciate this one. Like Drew said it’s not that it’s poorly made (quite the opposite), it’s that it’s the same movie pretending to be a different one and it misses on points of sameness that probably would have made it better.
Everyone involved demonstrates talent but little inspiration. This might make new viewers curious to check out the original but there are mere seconds of value for anyone else.
not to imply that you are being disingenuous about your opinions on them, but while reading this all i could think about was that you were echoing some of my major objections to the star wars prequels.
*SIGH*
That’s too bad. Still looking forward to seeing it.
My one pre-requisite was having the helicopter pilot/shooter and the dog racing off at the end of the movie. Hope they kept that.
Also, is it possible that the monster learned primarily to hide in the original because of its experiences in this one? Is that too easy of a pass?
Still, can’t wait!
Stick through the credits. You’ll be happy
I really like what you said here. Who is to say thet the monster didn’t learn form this first interaction with humans that it needed to be more discreet? Critics…
I have to say that this is one of the most intelligent reviews I’ve read so far this year and perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with modern day commercial filmmaking. Not enough time is given to show character’s motivations. Empathy in horror is crucial because we as the audience can attach ourselves to their plight than just being a spectator of gore. And the analysis of the monster in the original 82 version and its effectiveness is so spot on that not one critic I’ve read has even bothered to mention that aspect. This was one hell of a review Drew, keep this one for the books.
I always thought the thing was more of virus as there could be more than one at a given time.
It’s fascinating to read how different reviewers respond to different films. As a for instance, Drew states here that “In this film, it feels far more like an engineered kill list, a supporting cast that exists to die in spectacular and frequent fashion. None of the characters register, and none of the actors are really given room to make much impression either.”
Here’s Ebert’s take on the 1982 Thing:
“[Carpenter] has populated his ice station with people whose primary purpose in life is to get jumped on from behind. The few scenes that develop characterizations are overwhelmed by the scenes in which the men are just setups for an attack by the Thing.”
I don’t know that this film will be any good, but I do know that I’m verrrrry excited to see it – and I say that as a big fan of Carpenter’s film.
THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD, I’ll warn beforehand.
I just watched JC’s version for the first time in probably 20 years, and I didn’t remember much of it (I was 12 or 13 when I first saw it). It’s a great film, to be sure, but it’s by no means perfect. But anyways…
***SPOILERS AHEAD SPOILERS AHEAD SPOI–oh, you get it by now***
So one thing that I don’t understand is, how has there not been a debate amongst fans about whether or not Childs was a thing at the end? Or if there has been, how have I missed it? I’ve never heard it questioned one way or another. But to me, it seems like a painfully obvious question to ask. It also makes the film that much more bleak. And considering it’s a bleak film to begin with, I have to think that he is indeed a thing. MacReady even said, it doesn’t want to get away anymore, it wants to freeze. But beyond even that, here’s another question for you: what the fuck happened to the thing that broke through the ceiling after it tried to take over the dogs? We never got resolution to that as far as I could tell. So for all we know, even if Childs wasn’t a thing, there’s still one on the loose. I’m not even complaining, these are pluses in my book. Bleakness is only good when it’s done well, and it was done beautifully in The Thing. It’s sad, but not surprising, to hear that the prequel missed the target (and the point).
There have been constant debates about that. A guy just put out a Youtube video about it that for me, pretty much solves it for sure.
Then I just suck at being a geek :D In all the years I’ve been reading AICN and talking to geeks all over the world, never once has that discussion come up. Very cool.
I always felt if there was ever another “Thing” movie, it should have a completely different setting and its defense mechanism shouldn’t be mimicry. Unless they are done with a lot of care and consideration, prequels ultimately ruin any of the surprises of the earlier film. Consider in 10 years time if viewer decides to watch both films back to back, they may well feel the Carpenter film is a retread of the prequel!
I liked it.
Drew, you said the success of the 1982 THING “could have made a big difference in the way John Carpenter’s overall career went. Instead of getting fired off of “Firestarter” as a way of punishing him for the commercial success, maybe he could have built something at Universal, an overall relationship like Spielberg’s.”
Do you feel that that type of relationship was only possible at that particular time? I ask because Carpenter did return and make more films at Universal later in the 80’s: Prince of Darkness, They Live, and Village of the Damned (listed in my order of preference)
Also, saw the new film and, while I didn’t hate it, definitely did not feel the same love for it as I did Carpenter’s. In terms of the creature’s tendency to scream Boogedy boogedy, my thoughts are that the creature has just revived in an unfamiliar place where people immediately try to kill it. It responds in self-defense. I do think it learns though, which is why SPOILER when Carter is discovered to have been turned at the end, it doesn’t try to attack Kate, but reason with her. Hence, why it is so much more careful in the Carpenter version. Then again, I could be completely wrong.
Keep up the good work!
Apologies for the double post… thought I lost the first one.
Good review but you’re missing something huge. The Thing (1982) is now the ‘sequel’ to this film. In the prequel, It wouldn’t have known how to behave, or even that it would need to hide. Think about it: frozen in ice for thousands of years, only to be woken up by weird creatures it knew nothing about. I’m sure it was hungry (hence the film’s first kill) but after that it was only trying to survive and get the hell out of that camp, back to the spaceship and go home. By the time the events of the 1982 film occured, it would have known to hide, that the benefits of stealth and patience far exceeded it’s previous behaviour in the prequel. Hence the hiding, deception and misdirection in the case of Blair, etc. thanks!!