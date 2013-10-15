Review: Is every week going to see Coulson’s past come back on ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’?

With the announcement that Marvel has four more dramatic series and a mini-series that it is developing, it is clear that television is the next beachhead for them. They are planning to make a major impact, and so it is fair to look at “Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as a first indication of how they think about TV.
One of the main complaints so far is that it feels like a TV show from the ’80s, before the recent push towards a greater sense of realism and character writing, and it’s true… no one is going to mistake this for HBO’s version of a Marvel Comics show, but it seems like they’re trying to build something that fits, in terms of tone, neatly alongside the movies. That can’t be easy when you realize how much less money they have in general. So far, it is a conventional TV show with just a bit of sass to it, and if they can turn it into something even better than that, I’ll be excited. So far, it doesn’t transcend that description at all, but I’m not sure I expected it would.
The fourth episode, called “Eye-Spy,” kicks off in Sergel’s Square in Stockholm, Sweden, when a group of men in red featureless masks and identical suits calmly march into the square, all carrying briefcases. A young woman wearing headphones seems to get some sort of read off of them when they walk by, and she falls in behind them as they head for the subways. When they all file onto a train, she gets on after them. She’s openly watching them by this point, and slowly, they all seem to become aware of her.
She smashes the lights and goes off on them, beating all of them senseless in the dark, escaping once the train stops. We see her with the briefcases she stole from them, and we see that they’re filled with diamonds. As another train passes, she’s gone. By far, the most comic-book like opening so far.
I like how The Bus comes soaring out of the title, and we find Coulson and May (Clark Gregg and Ming Na-Wen) talking about the peace of flying. She’s in no mood. Meanwhile, Fitz and Simmons seem to be driving Ward crazy. Coulson finds Skye (Chloe Bennet) sitting in a car in the cargo hold of The Bus, working on her computer, and he asks her for some help figuring out the heist we saw in the opening scene.
The explanation of the opening is that the guys were all private security, dressed alike so they could frustrate any possible heist. Only one of them actually had the diamonds, and it was him lying on the floor of that subway car, hand missing. Skye posits the idea that the thief might have some sort of psychic ability, and that she’s using it to get past all the security measures. I like that the explanation is something else, and that it’s not just “let’s pile on the superpowers as fast as we can.” Skye seems open to the idea, and at this point in the Marvel Universe, that’s enough.
Akela Amador (Pascale Armand) is picked out of the photos taken during the incident, and I like that they’re acknowledging how people would behave if social media existed in these worlds. Once again, someone from Coulson’s past. Coulson seems to know some shady people. This time, he says he trained her, throwing out to the first commercial. I’m curious to see how many times they can go to this well. He knew the Peruvian double-agent. Fitz/Simmons were taught by Dr. Franklin. Coulson trained Akela. It’s already a fairly small world they’re building.
She disappeared after a disastrous raid, and Coulson admits that he thought it was her after he heard the description of the diamond heists. So far, Coulson hasn’t told S.H.I.E.L.D. higher-ups that Akela is still alive, and he tells May not to send her name into HQ. Skye tries to tease Coulson a bit, but he’s not kidding around when he talks about his disappointment in the way Akela’s choices led her away from S.H.I.E.L.D. Seeing her in action, she can definitely read people, and she’s incredibly-paranoid. She makes a deal to sell the diamonds, and we see the way she transported them. She’s not looking for money, though. She’s looking for information, some sort of codes.
“Zloda, Belarus.” Fitz/Simmons are having a bit of a nerd fight this week. Ward has a problem with code names. Coulson is all business as they get close to Akela’s last known location. When Skye and Fitz/Simmons are alone in the van (or the “Short Bus,” as Ward called it), they talk about Skye’s suspicions about Akela’s powers. They also end up annoying Ward by calling him about how to use the bathroom while they’re on stakeouts.
Coulson talks to a local woman about Akela, and he’s surprised when the woman describes her as “my angel.” She says that Akela alerted her to the fact that she has cancer, and as a result, she caught it early enough to do something about it. She tells Coulson that Akela no doubt knows they’re coming, and sure enough, she drives a giant truck right into the surveillance van, flipping them into a ditch.
Here’s where I assume the people who are irritated by the show are coming from. In four weeks, we’re already seeing a very basic shape for each episode start to assert itself. Bad guys are rarely who they originally appear to be. Traitors normally aren’t. So as we watch someone scrap with S.H.I.E.L.D. in the first half of an episode, it’s safe to assume there’s a reverse coming, and it’s hard to invest in someone as a threat if we’re just waiting for them to reveal their real nature. Much of the television that people freak out for these days is based on surprising people, which is something that serialized storytelling can do better than almost anything else.
Everyone makes it back, though. May watches them all file in, and Ward and Coulson talk about how they consider the mission a failure. Skye’s excited about possibly hacking the video feed that Akela was using to hold them under surveillance. When they do it, though, they are shocked to realize they’re hacking directly into Akela’s eyes, which have actual camera implants now. May wants to destroy Akela. She considers her a weapon. Coulson thinks Akela is not trying to kill them, and as they watch further, they realize that Akela is in fact being controlled by remote. She has to ask permission to sleep. Coulson orders around the clock surveillance on her.
Skye explains that she trusts Coulson because he has faith in her, something that not many people have ever expressed, and she believes that makes him an excellent judge of character.
Meanwhile, May has jumped ship. She went to see Akela in her room, which turns out to be not such a great idea, since Akela has a failsafe in place when confronted with S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. Either she has to kill May, or May has to kill her. There is no third choice.
We see that they’re evenly matched during the fight until Akela takes out the lights so she can use her specially modified eyes to “see” in the dark via backscatter. She almost shoots May, but Coulson bursts in and takes her out. They find a way to hack the feed that was controlling Akela, and they send the S.H.I.E.L.D. team out to work in her place while they find a way to remove the implant from her eye.
Coulson explains what happened, and she is furious with him. She thinks of him as a know-it-all, a huge jerk. She tells him that he was also right, and she reveals how she ended up under their control. Skye and Ward arrive at the site where her mission is supposed to take place. As they work to complete her mission, Coulson debriefs Akela to try and figure out who her handlers are. There’s a fine line between focused and hyper-competent and robotic and dull, and Clark Gregg threatens to explore that fine line with much of his work this week. The more emotion you ask of Coulson, the more I’m not sure it works.
Fitz and Simmons are tasked with removing the failsafe in Akela’s eye as Coulson goes to figure out who her handlers are. May is tracking him down using each of his transmissions, and she volunteers to head out and handle it herself. Coulson wants to do it personally, though. Watching Akela administer her own local anesthetic to her eyeball is pretty much all you need to know about her as a badass.
Best laugh in the episode… and in fact, probably the best laugh in the show so far… Ward’s order that comes in when he finally finds the target. “Seduce him.” Excellent twist before throwing to the final big commercial break, and say what you will about the series as a whole, but it’s beats like that which give me hope that they’ll evolve into something richer and better.
“MISSION COMPLETE. GOOD LUCK.” Ward sort of screws it all up. He completes the mission through sheer brute force, and then sets off an alarm as he tries to get out. Fitz/Simmons continue to work to set Akela free. Ward does get some benefit out of using the backscatter technique, but unfortunately, he looks directly into a mirror as he does so. The back-and-forth as the episode builds is well-handled, as are the glimpses that finally reveal her handler.
And as soon as Coulson confronts him, his own failsafe goes off.
Nice ending. The equation that was stolen by Ward during the heist gets S.H.I.E.L.D.’s attention, and Akela is sent off to face trial. Before she goes, she asks May what happened to Coulson. She can tell that he’s not the same person he was before, and May tries selling the story that he “almost” died before the events of “The Avengers.” Akela’s not buying it, though.
Akelah’s in jail, and we see her go to sleep for the first time without asking permission in what must have been years, a small, subtle final bit that shows that no matter what, she’s free. It’ll be interesting to see if she’s the first of many people part of the same enemy team, and I’d like to know if we’re going to see more failsafes in the future. If we do see her again, I think it’s safe to say she’s on Coulson’s side from now on.
A decent episode. I still think last week’s is the best of the series so far, but we’re talking about a matter of degrees right now. I feel comfortable at this point letting my kids catch up and start watching this, because even when they do hint at adult things, it’s handled with a light touch. I’m guessing they’re going to be bigger fans than I am, which may actually be the point.
Nice idea keeping the backscatter glasses around, too.
“Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesday nights at 8:00 PM on ABC.
This is BY FAR the best episode of the series so far…
Not that that’s saying much, but it’s the first one that’s actually held my attention, not had me completely annoyed with the four younger characters (though Fitz and Simmons remain as obnoxious as ever), and actually has me thinking this show has a chance to succeed. At the very least, it was better written than that horrible second episode or the moderately entertaining third one.
What’s really puzzling though, is that we’ve had two characters so far (Akela, and the Extremis-powered guy from the pilot) who are far more interesting than the main cast. Will we see either of these characters again? I’d be fine with Ward, Skye, Fitz and Simmons all getting killed off and replaced with these other characters, though I doubt that will happen (but I can hope!).
To be fair, neither Ward nor Skye were all that annoying this week. Pleasant surprise. I’ll stick with this show a bit longer. It was a baby step, but this week was a step in the right direction.
Oh… And I realize that few kids are probably watching this, given how dull its been the first few weeks — not to mention that Iron Man and Hulk aren’t showing up — but the “penises” line? Was that really necessary for a show airing during the so-called “family” hour?
I think that line may have gone right past my daughter, but what about you and your kids, Drew? I’m no prude, but it sure seems like network TV feels the need to throw in sex/genetalia talk for its own sake, not to mention cheap laughs, rather than actually serving a purpose.
It’s lazy writing, not unlike most animated films having a requisite fart joke.
My oldest son is 7 and he definitely caught the “Penises” line and laughed. It’s fine though, I mean he knows what the word means and I didn’t have a problem hearing it in the show.
Yum. Sorry but the word “Penis” does not mean “sex”. They where talking about peeing. Wow. I’m just truly shooked that someone is actually offended by the word Penis. I just don’t get this at all. I truly hope that any kids watching this a,ready know what a Penis (and Vagina) are. Knowing the words is not going to turn your kid into a sex fend-trust me.
This show fucking sucks. The 60 episode order with the potential of landing on a cable series means nothing to me, since the same key people are ultimately going to be behind those shows too.
The people who are making this show mediocre at the moment are the producers and the writer’s room. (And the actors.) None of those people would be involved in other Marvel TV shows.
Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon are the producers and masterminds behind everything Marvel Studios puts out. They are behind this show and they will be behind the other ones.
Had to veto this episode because my mom wanted to watch T.V. and she doesn’t like the show. :(
Listen to your mother.
Your oscar picks suck
Well, then. Let me check out your Oscar picks then. Oh, would you look at that? You don’t have any.
Say hi to your mother for me.
I thought this was the best yet. Last weeks was certainly an improvement and probably what I’d enjoy more on a weekly basis but the dark/creepy/intense tone alongside some genuine humor (“seduce him”) kept me fully engaged for the first timer ever in this show.
The show still feels like the A-Team. The scale of the show is SO small and cramped… C’mon, guys, SyFy Channel has no problem using their minimal budgets to make stuff feel suitably epic.
The characters continue to be BORING beyond belief. Who here has ANY desire to learn any of the backstories of any of these characters beyond Coulson? I have zero interest in delving into what’s bugging Agent May and why she’s so sullen. Could care less.
What this show SHOULD have done is only keep Coulson as a main character. Every episode should have been about utilizing whatever interesting SHIELD agents worked best for whatever problem cropped up. Akela and Extremis Guy would be great examples of this. I’d love to have seen them made agents and then used on assignments as needed. Likewise, any of the bazillion potential characters that could be brought in as needed. To be stuck with the same five dull characters is what will ultimately drag this show down.
I hearken back to the wonderful Justice League Unlimited animated series from the early 2000’s. They realized early on that it was BORING to stick with just the seven established JL members when there was a whole world of characters to draw from. We’d get whatever characters were needed for that episode and it was GLORIOUS. No one ever complained that we weren’t getting enough of Wildcat’s backstory, or more about Captain Atom’s home life. Even the young target age group for the show was able to easily figure out who the characters were and what we were supposed to know about them so they could enjoy the episode. I just wish Agents of Shield treated the viewers as intelligently as JLU did.
As for a specific complaint, the red mask guys was a disappointing bait and switch. I, as were most of you I’m sure, thinking that we were being shown some sort of Anonymous/Occupy/V for Vendetta sort of organization making its debut. Nope. Just some ridiculous ploy for transporting diamonds? Really? How much more interesting would they have been as faceless agents of The Red Storm or something like that?
And if they drag out the “Mystery of Coulson” for the whole season or longer, it’s going to be painful to watch. Every episode we’ll get one late-in-the-episode scene of someone commenting cryptically that Agent Coulson doesn’t seem the same. By the time episode fifteen rolls around, we’ll all be hoarse yelling at the screen, “He’s a Life Model Decoy!” I’d much rather they just get to it now and deal with the ramifications of whatever Coulson now is. That’s FAR more interesting than “He must never know what happened to him, nor the audience.”
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is D.U.L.L. I have no idea what other dramatic series MARVEL has in the works for television but count me as unexcited.
Dumb mistake? Agent Ward drove a car and had to have looked in his rear view mirror at some point. Or, his hands on the steering wheel. I’m starting to have a strong dislike for this show.
If you see yourself every time you look into a rear view mirror, you’ve got it positioned wrong.
@Logo Lou: Yeah, but why chance it? I’m sure S.H.E.I.L.D. is a large enough organization that they could have used a black female agent in their ranks. That would at the very least, not be as noticeable as having a white guy wearing a man’s suit. Plus, he’s tall. Wouldn’t the change in height also give it away? It just seems so stupid, that I’m having a hard time suspending disbelief. I wanted to LOVE this show but it’s just bad. It’s PREQUEL bad.
I think this show might actually have anti-charisma. The writing is so-so, the plotting is really really simplistic, but what would really help is shoving Fitz/Simmons under the bus and bringing in Bruce Campbell is a retired FBI agent. Or Nathan Fillion as ANYTHING. (yes, I know, he’s busy with Castle) Joss Whedon has a veritable stable of great under-used actors and actresses from his other shows. Import some, post-haste. Even discussing this show is putting me to sleep.
“One of the main complaints so far is that it feels like a TV show from the ’80s”
That’s a complaint? That’s one of the reasons I *like* the show. I don’t want it to be gritty or dark. I want it to be breezy and fun, like a USA network show. My kids love watching it, but I do wish the show would ease up on the language a bit overall.
That’s why there’s a USA Network, for shows that don’t have any intention of ever trying hard. Like it or not, we’re in a new age of TV, where the expectations have been raised. For a show to be as bland and generic and cheap as Agents of Shield is just pure LAZINESS. The reason why we even have an Agents of Shield show is that Marvel/Disney decided to think outside the box and make an effort to do something that had never been done before. When they were bold, we got Iron Man and Captain America and Avengers. When they were lazy or fearful or complacent, we got Iron Man 2. Iron Man 2 was happy just giving us the same old thing and hitting the same beats. Captain America was brave in that it kept the whole movie (minus the epilogue) in World War 2. Thor hedged its bets, and gave us a bit too much Earth and non-Thor time, but at least it ditched the secret identity and embraced Asgard. Thor 2 is going to confidently spend most of its time in the mythology side of things, rather than the mundanity of Earth.
These things live or die by the decisions that are being made, and so far, every Agents of Sheild decision is in favor of the safe, the small, the cheap, the familiar.
It needs to find some cahones and make some bold storytelling choices.
VICDIGITAL – Maybe I should clarify. I don’t want the show to be lazy, and I do want creative storytelling. But that doesn’t mean it has to try and be a gritty, hyper-violent show that relishes in its “realism.” The Marvel films, both the good and the bad, have a sense of fun about them and don’t take themselves too seriously. Agents of SHIELD can keep that same tone and still have good stories and characters.
I’m also not saying it has to be gritty and hyper-violent. But USA Network shows are famous for not trying very hard. USA Network is firmly in the camp of making shows simply to fill an hour of airtime. I’m sure I’ll get arguments about this, but their shows aren’t about anything more than just spending an entertaining hour with these characters. Their mandate is to create a quirky character (“He’s a detective with OCD!”) and just have him/her do a slight variation of the same story every week, never advancing the character or the world of the show, making sure you never HAVE to watch any other episode to know what’s going on.
Not saying there’s anything wrong with that type of show or the people who enjoy them (okay maybe I am a little). There’s room on TV for all types of shows and all types of viewers.
But Agents of Shield is NOT a tiny, bland, frozen-in-amber idea. It’s a GLOBAL organization who deal with the most amazing things ever to hit mankind. They are now tasked with dealing with superpowered people and aliens, and gods from other realms, and gamma-radiated scientists. They have a HELICARRIER. They are the highest tech of hi-tech agencies.
You get none of that scale or even an impression of it with this show. If you didn’t see any of the movies, and only had this show as your basis for Shield knowledge, you’d think it was a tiny organization with apparently ONE half-formed special ops team made up of five dull people.
Every storytelling decision this show has made clearly comes from a cost-cutting budget mandate. The storytelling gymnastics the show has to do to justify the NOT showing us anything grand is becoming increasingly less convincing.
“If you didn’t see any of the movies…”
Nailed it with this paragraph. It seems the only reason people have any interest in the show after 4 episodes is that they know the larger universe that the show is supposedly set in, and they have a lingering fondness for Coulson. Not exactly ringing endorsements for a superhero series.
Anyone remember how excited many of us were by Heroes by this point in its first season? Perhaps a horrible comparison, given what Heroes eventually became, but the first season was a great example of how to do a comic book series that immediately grabs an audience and goes all out. No pre-existing knowledge required.
“Seduce him” and Skye saying “bang” before getting run over, it’s the little bits in between the procedural cracks (and also superpowers and aliens and stuff) that make this worthwhile. Kind of like how “Person of Interest” seems to be almost a procedural every week but then they get twisty. I really like “PoI” (some of that has to do with the twists, some with the cast) so I’m hoping Shield will turn out the same here.