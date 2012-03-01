Review: ‘John Carter’ does pulp science-fiction right and on a grand scale

It still seems surreal to me that there really is a mega-budget bigscreen live-action film based on the Edgar Rice Burroughs stories about Barsoom and John Carter, since as long as I’ve been paying attention to Hollywood, and even well before that, there has always been a John Carter movie in some stage of development.
The good news is that Andrew Stanton, one of the cornerstones of Pixar and the director of both “Finding Nemo” and “WALL-E,” has made a nimble jump to live-action, and much of his movie is imbued with a wild, thrilling pulp energy and a genuine sense of wonder. It is a charming science-fiction adventure that makes no apologies for what it is. This is the sort of film where there is talk of Jeddaks and Tharks and Barsoom and you’re supposed to just pick it up and understand, and where we accept that Mars doesn’t look a thing like modern science tells us it does because that’s the conceit. It will be interesting to see who gets hung up on the difference between reality and this film’s conception of Mars, because there’s nothing about this that plays as “real,” but there is such a strong sense of voice that I think Stanton sells the reality beautifully.
There are a few things I wasn’t crazy about, and unfortunately, one of my biggest complaints is that I don’t buy Taylor Kitsch as a Civil War veteran. I think once he gets to Barsoom (which is what the natives all call Mars), he starts to loosen up and he fits better into the tone of what Stanton is doing, but the opening scenes on Earth just don’t convince me that this is a guy who just fought on the losing side during one of the bloodiest wars in our history. He’s supposed to be haunted by that loss, which is one of the reasons he’s able to leave his home world behind so readily. Kitsch is a very modern presence, and that lack of period authenticity is one of the few true false notes the film plays.
I also think the film is a little bit too focused on the notion of a franchise instead of just telling one story very well. Not completely, and I’d honestly like to see sequels to this, but there’s a sense at the end of the film that the larger story is only partially told, and for audiences who don’t know the source material, it may be frustrating.
Still, those are minor complaints considering how much the film gets right. Stanton and his entire production team deserve kudos for the way they’ve brought Barsoom and its peoples to life, and the film has a great sense of fun throughout. Using several of the books to draw material together for this first film was smart, because it allowed Stanton and his co-writers Mark Andrews and Michael Chabon to craft a strong, simple spine to the story while also laying out the political and social realities of this alien culture. Considering so many of the characters in the film are created in the computer, one of Stanton’s strengths is the way he directs and shoots them as characters, not as effects. The Tharks, led here by Tars Tarkas (Willem Dafoe), are compelling creations, and the performance work by both the actors and the animators involved is excellent. By a few scenes into their time onscreen, I stopped thinking about the technical trick involved in bringing them to life and simply accepted them as real.
As much as people are going to tie themselves in knots to compare this to “Star Wars” and “Avatar,” two films that drew obvious inspiration from the Barsoom stories, the film that casts the biggest shadow over the way Stanton brought this to life is, oddly, “Lawrence Of Arabia.” It’s not what I would have expected, but it makes sense when you see how it plays out. Stanton’s film deals with a man who finds his destiny in a race and culture where he is a complete outsider, and Carter’s gradual awakening to his true nature is charted nicely.
My favorite thing about the movie is the performance by Lynn Collins as Dejah Thoris, Princess of Helium, and I think she’s great playing a strong, smart, capable equal to Carter, a woman worth the journey he takes. She is also the focus of the attentions of Sab Than, played by Dominic West, who seems to relish his role as a total bastard looking to take over all of Barsoom. Collins should stir unexpected feelings in a whole generation of 13-year-olds, but she’s not just ravishing. She’s also got a real spirit and she handles herself with aplomb in all of the film’s most physical sequences. I’ve said before that one of the things that matters most in a film like this is that the cast needs to sell the reality. They need to feel like they are really of the world. And with Collins, she makes even the most unwieldy exposition feel absolutely natural. She is comfortable in the skin of Dejah Thoris, and that goes a long way towards making us believe.
It also helps that Stanton’s got a great sense of humor and timing. There’s a sequence early on involving Bryan Cranston that shows just how strong his sense of timing is, and in numerous sequences, it’s the little moments that push something over the top. Stanton takes Woola, the bizarre alien dog creature, and makes him into a winning character, an organic presence. He handles sky battles and arena fights and epic civil wars with ease, and in each case, he finds the human moments or the subtle visual punchline or the action beat or the exact right edit. Even in the film’s closing moments, there’s a simple cut to an actor’s face at the right moment that packs an emotional punch I didn’t expect.
Special mention must be made of Michael Giacchino’s score, which is rousing and epic and memorable, and he deserves credit for helping Stanton pin down the tone of the story. I liked the way the bookends worked, and while he’s not in much of the film, Daryl Sabara’s Edgar Rice Burroughs is a welcome addition to the story. There’s great work here from Samantha Morton and Polly Walker and Thomas Haden Church, and Mark Strong gives another strong otherworldly performance as Matai Shang, who holds the key to much of what happens in the film and who suggests a larger game in motion.
“John Carter” may be hobbled by one of the worst marketing campaigns in recent memory, but in that way, it is the opposite of many of Disney’s latest event films. I thought they did a great job selling both “TRON: Legacy” and “Alice In Wonderland,” but I hated the movies themselves. This time, I think they’ve fumbled the sales pitch completely, but if you’re willing to look past that and go the theater, “John Carter” is transporting in exactly the way I want my escapism to be. Richly imagined, robustly performed, and directed with the evident enthusiasm of someone who’s been dreaming about Barsoom his whole life, “John Carter” is a gem.
“John Carter” opens in theaters everywhere on March 9, 2012.
Just finished A Princess of Mars last night, starting Gods now. I’m really excited for this movie.
Gods of War is better than Princess – keep reading – and Warlords of Mars completes the Trilogy – Keep going and you will be hooked – I just started reading Thuvia – the fourth book and it is a letdown – hope ERB comes back to the stuff in the 1st Three.
You don’t know how relieved I am to hear that this is good! I’ve been trying to sell everyone on this movie but no one will listen and I sure hope it makes some money because I feel like we need more of these whole hearted big action/adventure films that dont cut any corners.
Write a comment…just saw it in Imax tonight and could not agree more. Having never read the books, all I had to go on was the lackluster trailers but I was floored. I loved this film. I told the screening rep after the film that this was the film Avatar was trying to be. And you’re right, Lynn Collins is a goddess in this.
I saw a screening of the film tonight and thought it was pretty great. The script could have been better, but I enjoyed that it was a classical adventure film with touches of postmodernism in how self aware it was at times. Because of this the movie succeeded for me despite. It’s a film that knows exactly what it is and doesn’t compromise. It’s pretty geeky sci-fi through and through.
My two main thoughts while watching was how much fun it was and how crazy it is that Disney actually paid to make this movie. It was a lot more violent than I thought it would be with heads being decapitated on screen and Carter completely covered in blood (granted the graphic violence is almost purely with aliens and the blood is a gooey blue).
The film’s greatest achievement is in the believability of its alien characters. I wish the entire film was about Tars Tarkas as Willem Dafoe and the animators gave a truly amazing performance with this character. There wasn’t a single moment with him that I didn’t wholly believe that character wasn’t real. Going into the movie I thought I’d be distracted by the technical wizardly and spend the whole time thinking about how Dafoe had to act standing on stitles, but instead I was sucked into how real the character felt.
Overall I found it an enjoyable film that deserves to be a bigger success than it probably will due to the awful marketing. I’ll give them that it is a tough film to sell, but in a year full of huge blockbusters John Carter deserves to have its time in the hot Barsoom sun.
What age range would do you think it’s appropriate for? Is this another low-end PG-13 that’s fairly mild, or does it merit caution?
Awesome – my boy is seven, and he’s desperate to see it…
So if I never read the books (I know) will I be lost?
I have not read the books, and the primary reason I didn’t like the movie nearly as much as Drew (and others) is that I found the story quite extraneously muddled and confusing, and without a clear sense of narrative urgency. I’ve generally never had a problem following fantasy films (Star Wars, Matrix, Lord of the Rings, etc), but I was pretty lost or unsure what to focus on for much of the film. Point being, lots of heavy-handed exposition involving hard-to-pronounce names and difficult-to-tell apart warring parties, along with supporting actors that are not only not very distinctive but quite similar looking to each other. I’m sure having read the book (or watching the movie a second time) would make it make more sense, but I was far more adrift than I was comfortable with. It really highlights the importance of casting distinctive actors, having opening exposition that doesn’t create confusion, and having characters that look/sound unique enough so that you can tell them apart amdist the chaos.
I would agree that the previews have done a really poor job of getting me interested in John Carter. My main takeaway from the barrage of ads I’ve seen is that they’ve sunk a lot of money into the film, and it looks weird. It looks like something that might appeal to fans of the source material, but not too many others. Now I like to see good movies get made, so I’ll hope this is just a case of the marketing guys dropping the ball, but I really don’t see myself watching this one while it’s in theaters.
I agree that the marketing doesn’t do much to make this look special. I’m not familiar with the source material and if Drew hadn’t been following this (and if I didn’t have residual Taylor Kitsch love), I’d put this into the Scorpion King/Prince of Persia category of movies that, whether or not they’re well made, hold no interest for me. Glad to hear it’s better than that.
After hearing these opinions here, I must say I’m really psyched for it. Gee, I really hope it makes a lot of it’s money back and isn’t seemed a huge failure. But then, I feel that way about any movie.
If only I could convince the wife to go with me. I think it was during Parks and Rec last night….the new commercial came on (the one saying “before Star Wars, before Avatar….”) and I though the movie FINALLY looked halfway decent. She, of course, thought it looked terrible.
Agree wholeheartedly. The scale in this thing is AMAZING. I predict there will be a smattering of dumb reviews by people unable to parse that this came before all the things that have borrowed from it for decades but hopefully people will be able to see through that. It’s also pitched in an old school PG way that still isn’t toothless. Loved it.
For nit pickers: the most realistic part is the depiction of a man working tirelessly for a decade to return to Lynn Collins.
Maybe Disney only knows how to sell bad movies?
How do they handle the languages? In the books, he learns their language, and in the clip here with him meeting Tars Tarkus, they don’t seem to be speaking the same language, but in the clip with Dejah Thoris, she is. Is it like Hunt for Red October where they transition to English, so that we’re all supposed to assume they translated it for us or something?
That’s a good inference but you’ll see how when you see the movie. It’s not unexplained anyway…
Wondering that myself. Hoping for an elegant learning montage like in Avatar, or something cool like that campfire scene in 13th Warrior or Red October.
I just hope it’s not some lazy ‘magic potion’ thing like the Asylum version used.
@VLASZLO: Sorry, dude. It’s exactly that – a magic potion. I was fine with that. But after that, everything’s in English, even if JC isn’t there. I would have preferred the Cameron approach: As long as they’re talking to or in hearing range of JC, it’s English, otherwise it’s their native language. With that, they would have gone a long way to make Barsoom breathe even more. Anyway… the film’s still fun!
I cant wait : )
Agreed on the botched sales job. I was predicting to my friend on our podcast that this could easily be another Rocketeer: a good movie that didn’t find it’s audience because Disney fumbled the ball.
Riggins!
Drew, I touch on some of the same things about Kitsch that you do in a blog I wrote about the licensing misfires of this film ([www.barkingwood.com]), but my impressions were all sight unseen. I’m both glad you saw the same thing and disheartened that it is noticeable in the final product. Can’t wait to see this, but sad it just won’t be this generation’s’ Star Wars.
I saw “John Carter” at a screening at MoMA in New York a few weeks ago. I agree with you, Drew, that Stanton creates an amazing Barzoom, but, surprisingly for someone with a Pixar background, I think Stanton fumbles the overall storyline. As someone not too familiar with the novels (I remember reading the comic books when I was a kid, though), the plot of the movie is confusing and the different factions on Barzoom and their motives for fighting each other never become clear. I heard several versions of essentially the same comment, “Who the hell were the blue people and what did they want?”, when I left the theater. I also don’t share your enthusiasm for Lynn Collins, who certainly looks great, but her emoting left me in giggles many a time. Woola, on the other hand, put in a charming and timeless performance. I fear that JC will leave many people confounded about who wants what and why, and I am doubtful that this will become the franchise that Disney is obviously hoping for.
I wonder how poorly people would admit this ACTUALLY is if it wasn’t for the fact that Andrew Stanton’s name was in it.
I don’t understand your comment. Stanton’s name is on it because it’s his vision. If he didn’t do it, it’s not the same movie.
I do agree, though, that his name gives this movie credibility. I’ve read all the John Carter books and the what I’ve seen the the movie does not look how I envisioned it. However, Stanton appears to be smart and clever filmaker. I look forward to seeing his take on it.
And from what I’ve seen and read about this movie I think Stanton could become to new Speilberg.
Well, I’ve now far more sold then any of Disney’s attempts. Led Zepplin riffs on the trailer? Really? But, here’s my question…
Do I see seek this out in IMAX 3d, or even real 3d, or should one just stick to 2d for this post conversion(?).
I really liked this movie and my inner 12yo LOVED it.
The only thing that disappointed me was the 3D, it added nothing. Totally makes sense that it was a post conversion. There’s even some irritating “shaky cam” that they converted. So I’d skip the 3D. Might be cool to see HUGE, but not for the 3D.
John Hawkes can play southern Civil War veteran. . . and E.R.B.’s Mars hero. Why isn’t he cast more often, Drew?
I went to the premier of John Carter last night at Regal Sawgrass in Sunrise, Florida. I thought the moview was awesome. My 7 year old was a bit scared but he and my 12 year old were glued to the screen and loved it and want a sequel. The plot was a bit difficult to follow and a lot of terminology to make your head spin. But the scenery was a bit like being in Star Wars and National Treasure combined. I would love to see it again. I rate it a MUST SEE — 4 STAR. I thougth the acting was great and a cast of gorgous people. I want to be transported there. Very dreamy.
I’m an old (and I mean old) fan of the Barsoom series. To ensure that the new generation knows who John Carter is, I am taking my 17 year old grandson and his friends to see the movie on Friday. I can hardly wait.
Good. I hope he likes it (and hope that you do too!).
I’m a more recent reader of the Barsoom novels (late 20s as opposed to early teens) but I loved them, and I really liked the film. It isn’t perfect, but it truly captured the heart and soul of the Barsoom novels.
And Lynn Collins was perfect as Dejah Thoris.
If any scenes from the trailer are actually in the finished movie, it cannot possibly be a ‘gem’.
Scenes in the trailer do not make a film. Watch the entire movie and make up your mind, not just two minutes.
And the trailers REALLY sell the film short. It’s a helluva lot better than what the trailers show…but that’s just my opinion, having seen the film.
Highly enjoyable, had a blast watching it with my mom. I loved that the Tharks felt like real characters, not just CGI background-filler, and their looks were so individualized. The score is phenomenal, I might have to pick this one up. I was particularly moved during the battle/gravedigging sequence, it really took me by surprise in the best way. That was moment that will stay with me the longest.
Rather surprised you let the lazy ‘magical doodad’ MacGuffin slide here, Drew, when you tore it apart in Tron:Legacy.
Sorry about that mis-post.
Anyway, I second this. I think there’s a lot of critics out there who seem to have an odd double standard in the case of Tron: Legacy. There’s a lot of hate out there for it…and if you read some of the negative reviews of John Carter, you’ll see the same type of hate once again. I don’t know what it is about big budget genre Disney films that are faithful (but not slavish) to their source material that makes people get all in a tizzy. I think both John Carter and Tron: Legacy have major flaws, but their sense of fun, world-building and amount of sheer unabashed entertainment unbridled by dour, gritty realism more than makes up for it. At least for me. I loved both films!
I just saw this movie tonight and I LOVED it! I thought Taylor Kitsch worked well on the Mars scenes, but didn’t exactly come up as a Confederate Soldier, thought he came off as too modern. Lynn Collins is a wonderful actress and plays an amazing female role, almost to the point that I wanted her to be the main character. I think between her and Gina Carano (Haywire) we have a Wonder Woman on our hands.
The movie itself felt very reminiscent of Raiders of the Lost Ark and 1980s Flash Gordon of fun films that I’d feel good about watching over and over again. My major complaint though is that I wasn’t really drawn in by the villains. I don’t get any sense of why Than Kosis did what he did besides just being evil. In fact, there’s never indication as to why the red martians were fighting each other in the first place, so that kinda makes me question why John would help a group of people he knows nothing about, aside from Collins word for it, which itself barely works. In that sense, it might’ve helped if it were a more whimsical romp, like the 80s Flash Gordon film. That being said however, I still greatly enjoyed this movie and can’t wait to own it on DVD.
Today is June 1, 2012. I saw this article posted on a Facebook group called “Take Me Back To Barsoom: A Fan’s Quest For A John Carter Sequel”. I loved the movie and I really like your review. It’s very intriguing. I am also reading the 2nd book in the John Carter series.
Good review, Great movie and story !