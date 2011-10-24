Review: Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Stronger’ is weak on identity

On Kelly Clarkson”s new song “You Love Me,” the singer bemoans her own disintegration: “I”m just a sinking ship” she bawls, as though from said ship. “I”m not as strong as you think.”
This after she”s already declared, “What doesn”t kill you makes you stronger” from Jorgen Elofsson-penned “What Doesn”t Kill You.”
Has Clarkson not been “killed” enough? How much longer does she need to stay in pain?
Because pain and disappointment still spill from the liner notes of the original “American Idol”s” newest album “Stronger.” Loudly lamenting the state of her romantic affairs is no new go-to for Clarkson – and it”s honestly what she does best – but the quantitative and qualitative volume at which she delivers is what makes each new song on “Stronger” just sound like its at competition with itself.
It”s another testament that a Kelly Clarkson album is only as good as its, well, strongest singles. “Mr. Know It All” came out the gate this summer as strident as anything yielded from 2009″s “All I Ever Wanted.” “What Doesn”t Kill You” could be adopted large-scale first through the LGBT community, because it is one perfect, strong-headed gay anthem, even if accidentally. “Let Me Down” has the drums and guns from Lenny Kravitz” tougher-talking singles, Clarkson”s voice doubled, harmonized and lifted into outer-space to the sound of lasers and brought back to earth with the bop of a piano. It kills.
But after these, it”s hard to see what else will make this album stand out. “The War Is Over” is a spectacular vocal performance, among her best, but it”s pockmarked by unnecessary backing vocals and overproduction. Exhausting “I Forgive You” drowns in an unforgivable amount of synths and guitars, numbing litter all over a perfectly serviceable refrain. It”s clap-track overload on “Hello” which said “goodbye” to my memory bank very nearly as it ascended there.
And for a name so brainy, “Einstein” is so inexplicably stupid. Uncomfortable with the name-calling? She started it: “Dumb plus dumb equals you.” I”m simply astounded Clarkson was able to get through a series of vocal takes during which she didn”t erupt into a calamity of laughter. At 13 songs, she could have afforded to leave it out of the equation.
And with as many producers as there were songs, there was bound to be some inconsistencies on sound, though a few some help the album withstand the combination of Clarkson”s gale-force voice and the SUV approach to arrangements (bigger is better). Slow-dancing “Breaking Your Own Heart,” which tries to put the breaks on the belittling injustices of romance, is a slide guitar shy of a country crossover hit. “Dark Side” has a lot of potential, in its junkyardy rhythm section and a devoted chugging guitar over her dreamy verses. I wish jingly “Standing in Front of You” was a song about Christmas because then it could be easily licensed to sell a few cars.
Clarkson has said in interviews that “Stronger” is about strength, and empowerment; I wish that, at this point in her career, she steered her co-writes and delivery away from the same stable of instability. She”s always singing about needing her lovers to be something more: why can”t she lead by example?
i stopped reading after the first 2 paragraph. did you actually hear the entire song of ‘you love me’? or the album at all? or you just heard the clips?
Wow… you totally missed the point of “You Love Me” and the fact that is the lead-in to your review obviously says a lot…
Ha! Yeah. I too quit reading after the first few sentences. You obviously didn’t listen to “You Love Me”, yet for some reason think you can write a review about it. It’s an empowering song, goofball. Try again….
This album is a brilliant balance of biting lyrics, bright production and vocal power. It also has a great variety of songs around the theme of empowerment. If this theme is overwhelming or not understandable to you, that’s okay. There are many to whom this album will be an anthem and a balm.
Wow… you totally blew it with this review, it’s bizarre – almost as if you didn’t really understand the lyrics of the songs. I am especially shocked about your opening sentence, taking the out-of-context lines from the song, and running with it without knowledge of the song’s true message and intent. You really should not be doing this professionally, you’re not good at it.
I thought the REVIEW was good….I said that Kelly’s CD would FLOP..(JUST LIKE THE OTHERS)..And it WILL!!!!!!! Kelly Clarkson..SUCKS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
then why in the f… are you bothering to read reviews on kelly clarkson. you evidently wouldn’t know good music if it bit you on the ass.
The lyric is “I’m not as dumb as you think…” not “I’m not as strong as you think.” Overall, it’s intended to be a concept album about the idea of “Strength,” and being “Strong”. To be strong does not mean to have zero weaknesses, but to embrace your fears and insecurities and rise above them. While some songs are vulnerable, it’s meant to show that people who put on a Strong front are sometimes harbouring insecurity. I won’t attack you or say your opinions are invalid like others, but I do think you misunderstood the lyrics which led you to feel like the album contradicts it’s own concept. It doesn’t.
Try listening to the album again… I don’t think you shoul be writing music reviews when you clearly can’t even understand lyrics in a song, being out an album half as good as Kelly Clarkson then you can slate it but until then stick to just writing Facebook posts..
Kelly Clarkson’s, “Stronger” album is one of the best Pop albums of 2011 and I have the deluxe edition!
I just wanted to say that I love Kelly Clarkson’s music with all my heart and I want to spend the rest of my life listening to it because her music has been the best thing that has ever happened to me ever since she was chosen to be the first winner on, “American Idol” during the summer of 2002. I would be lost forever if she ever decides to stop making music because making music is what she lives for. Kelly is one of my most favorite female Pop music artists and songwriters in the music industry, and I’m also one of her most biggest fans who was born and raised over here in the United States of America. I have all 4 of her previous albums and I just purchased the deluxe edition of her “Stronger” album a few weeks ago. I agree that it is one of the best Pop albums of 2011 with a perfect mixture of Country, Rock, and Soul to it. I truly believe that this album will sell over 1 million copies over here in the United States of America and worldwide because she has a lot of fans all over the world who really enjoys listening to her music as much as I do. I will always guard and protect Kelly’s heart from all of those haters out there because I also truly believe that it is my destiny to do so. I like the way she can make any kind of lyric from any genre feel and sound important by putting a lot of emotions into them because not a lot of music artists in the music industry can really do that when it comes to their own music. I think that she looks a lot more prettier than my wife, Ashley and I really wish that I was married to her instead because she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body like my wife does. If I was married to Kelly I would make her the most happiest woman in the whole entire world by loving her with all my heart because she so richly deserves to have all of the love and happiness that life has to offer, and her name would be, “Kelly Brianne Clarkson-Groves”. She has an amazing singing voice that was given to her as a very special gift from God and nobody out there can ever take that away from her no matter what, and there isn’t any single thing that I dislike about her at all because I also think that she is perfect the way she is. End of story.