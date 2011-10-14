Review: ‘Like Crazy’ keeps too level a head

LONDON – When you stop to think about it, “like crazy” is a curiously cautious modifier to weld to any expression of devotion, placing as it does the safe distance of simile between love and madness, where many would describe those two states as sequential. If only on a semantic level, loving someone like crazy isn”t quite the same as being crazy in love; it”s less reckless, more self-aware, less… well, crazy.
I very much doubt this was on writer-director Drake Doremus”s mind, nor should it have been, when he titled his Sundance-laurelled romantic drama “Like Crazy.” But the distinction seems apt for a film whose two young, geographically separated protagonists seemingly spend several years acting out a love story, as opposed to actually living one.
As winsome college students Jacob (Anton Yelchin) and Anna (Felicity Jones) find their romance repeatedly arrested by real life-native Londoner Anna”s US visa expires, forcing protracted across-the-pond negotiations that culminate in a premature marriage-distance swiftly becomes its defining characteristic. As the relationship itself takes a backseat to its reparation, the harried lovers must consistently chase and recreate their initial feelings for each other.
That”s a pointedly sad summary of romance in the distraction-strewn 21st century, and a loaded premise for a feature film. So it”s hard to pin down precisely why “Like Crazy,” until a pleasingly ambivalent conclusion, feels so wan and emptily precious in its exploration of this scenario. Perhaps it”s because, much like the spoiled, directionless pair at its center-who bemoan the circumstances keeping them apart as they bat away certain sacrifices that could keep them together-the film wants it both ways, inviting the audience to lose themselves in the swirl of a star-crossed romance while the filmmakers zero in on eminently credible but dramatically dry practicalities. International visa wrangling, real and relatable problem that it is, isn”t the most compelling hook for a love story, particularly when the characters” ample social privileges don”t contribute much in the way of peril: this isn”t “Last Resort” we”re talking about here.
All of which is to say that as much as I believed “Like Crazy,” tenderly told cautionary tale that it is, I didn”t particularly feel it: I found myself watching the film with all the surface sympathy one musters for second-hand accounts of an acquaintance”s personal misfortune. That might be because Jacob and Anna, as written, never feel to us like more than passing acquaintances themselves. Both heavier on characteristics than actual character (He makes furniture! She makes scrapbooks! They both love Paul Simon!), they sorely want for context outside their own relationship. For two attractive, personable twentysomethings, it”s remarkable how few close friends they seem to have between them: only Anna”s loving but invasive parents (Alex Kingston and Oliver Muirhead) provide fleeting links to the outside world, even if it”s a world so bourgeois as to grant Laphroaig whisky the status of tap water.
Felicity Jones, recipient of a jury prize at Sundance that may reflect as much on her fine performance as on the desirability of the plummily-accented dreamgirl she plays, is a sufficiently astute actress to turn this haziness to her advantage. (“Only the smudgeness of it,” to crib a telling line from one of Anna”s twee but not-unpromising student poems.) In her best scenes, particularly those that allude to Anna”s functional alcohol dependency, Jones carefully outlines the missing parts of a wary young woman still in search of her own motor, daring to render her petulant and only sporadically likeable in the process.
Yelchin, on the other hand, rather fades into the character”s irresolute blandness: sweet kid that he is, it”s difficult to see what makes both Jones and Jennifer Lawrence (affecting in a crucially underwritten role as Anna”s L.A.-based romantic rival) so keenly hinged on his affections, furthering the rather diagrammatic nature of the romance at hand. Doremus, for his part, seems to shirk drama and outright conflict in favor of cute, high-style editing decisions: too many scenes saunter casually into the aftermath of a conflict or breakup, or politely duck out just as things start looking hairy, needlessly abbreviating emotional transitions even as they create interesting rhythmic fillips.
Other stylistic choices are more derivatively unsuccessful: stock date montages serve as idle shorthand for the forging of a personal connection, while one tricksy time-lapse shot appears to imply that Anna spends six months in a Heathrow arrivals hall. At its most banal, the film underlines the capital-P Poignancy of their separation with emphatically twinned activity shots, capped with the line, “Do you wanna come over?” – at which point this sweet but rigidly uncrazy film plays less like an incisive contemporary romance than a well-shot cellphone commercial. Perhaps, for these intriguingly affectless Generation Y-ers, that”s what love feels like.
Jones is so beautiful. She was good in Cemetery Junction, which is a movie more people should see. This doesn’t interest me one lick though.
I think of Felicity Jones like the British Ellen Page. Or maybe the British-Model version of Ellen Page (Ellen recently replaced Jones on a film eve.) But one thing I have read elsewhere is that much of the dialogue is improvised which is impressive (a friend recently saw this at the Chicago Film Festival where the director, Jones and Yelchin did a Q&A – I’ve been hoping for a nomination for Jones because A.I liker her and B. I would think ‘Like Crazy’ is a more accessible film that more would want to see then say ‘Melancholia’ or ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ or even ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ – I do think the film is more for a younger audience who will identify with the narrative more then a older crowd. Is it getting a wide release in the U.S or limited? I’m not sure…
I’m not sure about “more accessible” — I would say it’s less adventurous than any of those films, but is that really a quality to celebrate?
Great review, Guy. I wasn’t over the moon for this film either. However, I was in a long-distance relationship that creepily mirrored this film, so I related to it much more than I expected. I did however have a HUGE problem with the mellow background music, choppy editing, and pensive characters. We get it, this film is not to be confused with mainstream fare. It’s soooo indie. Barf. Also, I’m not sure I believe all the hype surrounding Jones. I found Yelchin to be much more of a treat.
Sidenote: I am a huge fan of indie films and I have no problem with the above mentioned gimmicks if they are used effectively. More depth, less montages.
I actually liked Yelchin’s performance more than Jones’s. Jones reminds me a bit of Kate Beckinsale when she was very young. I didn’t follow the hype around this film when it played earlier this year. I found the idea that Anna would ignore the visa rule kind of pathetic and had zero sympathy for her after that.
As for the film only appealing to the young, the movie was screened recently for older Academy members and went over well, according to an article on Hit Fix.
This review hit on exactly my issue with the film. The story was fine, but the way it played out was really quite flat. I never got too emotionally incested in it from moment to moment. It was just kind of happening, going through the motions. In fact, the only time I really felt for a character was the second time Yelchin leaves Jennifer Lawrence. That is some serious “fool me twice” shit right there.
Yes, how often is a girl like Lawrence dumped TWICE in a movie? Novelty points for that, at least.
I saw Like Crazy this week and Felicity Jones was only OK in it . I don´t think she is so good actress either, i saw her performance in The Tempest who was TERRIBLE, the same in Soulboy and Hysteria. I liked more the performances of rest of the cast especially Yelchin, kingtons, Muirhead and Lawrence.
Great review. Didn’t care about either of these characters or their angst. Can’t believe Paramount is working so hard to make this film happen.
I know Jones mostly as the protagonist in Northanger Abbey. Now it’s not her fault she had boring material to work with, but it is her fault that she was bland and forgettable in it. The thing I remember most about that work is the cleavage of somewhat less bland but more irritating Carey Mulligan, and I don’t even like girls. So I have low expectations of this.
Having seen this film at Sundance I could not disagree with this review more. The film really moved me. And Yelchin and Jones lit up the screen, truly capturing those angsty, passionate feelings of first love. I’m older so maybe the article on HitFix was right. Maybe if you’re older (I’m in my fifties), there’s more distance between your first love and where you are now. I married my husband after a long overseas courtship — the movie was scarily real in its depiction of how difficult those feelings can be. Anton Yelchin is a bonafide leading man in this role — he says so much with his eyes and Felicity Jones (who I had never heard of before seeing this film) is luminescent. I read the film was made for $250K and, yes, it looks and feels very indie — but that (for me at least) was part of its charm. And charm me it did.