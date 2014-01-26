Review: ‘Looking’ – ‘Looking for Uncut’

After some surprising controversy following the first episode, “Looking” is back for round 2. If I personally hadn’t been in the middle of the 24/7 Sundance whirlwind I would have ripped off a whole essay on writers who wouldn’t know a good TV show on gay men if it hit them, but movies and bronchitis got in this way. Please, tear this one down. Lord knows we need more “Will & Grace” and “Modern Family.” Perhaps someone can bring the godawful U.S. “Queer as Folk” back. But, I digress…
The good news is this week’s episode was written and directed by co-series producer Andrew Haigh who earned critical acclaim a few years ago for his independent film “Weekend.” Having seen the first four episodes, series creator Michael Lannan is unfortunately the series’ weakest link on the writing staff so far. Heigh and episode 4 writer Allan Heinberg just seem a bit more on point. So, if you were actually disappointed by episode 1, the second go around might get you on board.
Last week we were introduced to the triumvirate of naturally naive video game programmer Patrick (Jonathan Groff), artist looking for a mission Agustín (Frankie J. Alvarez) and pretty much 40 and still a waiter Dom (Murray Bartlett). We ended the first installment with Patrick having met a cute hispanic guy on the Muni, Augustin having decided to move in with his boyfriend across the bay (red flag! red flag!) and Dom considering reconnecting with his now more successful ex-boyfriend from back in the day.
Episode 2 puts more of the long term storylines into play, but here are some topics to consider:
Agustín and Frank
Honestly, this might be one of the earliest potential plots Lannan, Haigh and the rest of the producers are wasting. We know the chances of this ending well aren’t good and it’s just one example of how unsettled Agustín is in his life. Seriously, if this wastes the character of Frank (cough, one of the few African-American members of the cast) as just a foil for Agustín’s problems it will be incredibly disappointing. What’s the over/under on Agustín back in the Castro by episode 6?
Dom and Ethan
Dom makes the dicey decision to reconnect with his ex who is now sober and has rebuilt his life as a real estate agent in Los Angeles (which is a bigger cliche than gays working in Hollywood these days). At first, it seems like the duo could actually restart their friendship. The problem, of course, is that Dom actually wants Ethan’s help (something he feel’s he’s owed – whoopsie) and Ethan may be clean, but that doesn’t mean he’s a better person. Funny, Dom may be the oldest of the trio, but something tells us he’s gonna learn more life lessons this season than his BFFs.
Patrick and Richie
Oy, vey. This was the absolute best part of the episode. How many times have you gone on a date with someone, tried too hard and ended up making a complete ass out of yourself? (Wait, just Patrick and me?). What’s funny and heartbreaking is that Patrick doesn’t realize what a catch Richie (Raúl Castillo) really is, his fixation on the likely uncut nature of his date is incredibly insensitive and, worse, he shows little interest in any other part of Richie’s life. It just all goes horribly wrong and if there was anything to make Patrick a three-dimensional character with just as many faults as cute and adorable charms it was this episode. Don’t worry though, Richie won’t be gone long.
What did you think of episode no. 2? Or are you folding your arms until Russell Tovey shows up next week?
Note: Because of the Super Bowl both next weekend’s episodes of “GIRLS” and “Looking” air Saturday night. “Looking” will air at 10:30 PM EST/PST.
it was definitely better than the Pilot but I will just wait for Tovey’s appearance to see if this show can go anywhere, cause as of now its all kind of predictable in the world of TV that’s why I’m already losing interest in Agustin’s storyline its pretty obvious it won’t last long with Frank.
I agree, episode 2 was better than 1. I hated 1. More white people with white pople problems. One main character was Latino, but completely whtie washed. Then we are intorduced to Richie; he speaks with a slight accent, dresses more urban and (ugh) is on his way to the Mission for work. A clear fetishization of ethnic people. Patrick is intrigued by the bad,dark boy and wants to take a walk on the wild side. Why can’t the main Latino character have any ethnic characteristics??? The beginning of the 2nd episode where the guys are fetishising Ritcie and talking about his uncut cock (as a Latino) made me feel icky and i almost turned it off as i felt it legitamized every issue I had with ep 1. But I have to give the talented writer Haigh credit for, as the story progressed he addressed almost every issue I had with ep 1. The stupid white boy made a racist ass out of himself and offended a man who is clearly more comfortable with himself than ANY of the main characters are. If they could approach the main characters with this degree of humanity this show could be truly groudbreaking. But for some reason they want to make the leads stereotypes of themselves. This episode intrigeud me and I’m looking forward to see how this all plays out. A quick IMDB check shows that Ritchie is in 8 episodes this season so he’ll be back.
So episodes 3 and 4 get better? Thank goodness. Maybe I’ll stick around to see. (Because the first two episodes were pretty much nothing but a string of boring cliches.)
I’ve been the Richie in many situations. It feeling really disgusting to be fetishsized. As a Black man it completely turns me off when all guys wanna talk about is my penis and how big it is when they actually have no idea because they’ve never even seen it. I don’t wanna hear about how you’ve never been with a Black guy before, don’t assume that I wanna bang you or even that I’m a top, and never refer to my penis as my black ____ (insert penis slang)
When chatting online guys expect me to just put my penis on display without even saying hello first. I often get opening statements such as “hung?”, “show me your cock”, and “dick pic” before even getting a simple “hi”
Being made into a fetish was easier to ignore when I was younger but now in my mid 20s it is hard to ignore no matter how hot the guy is or how far into the act you are. If I were Richie I would have left too. When Richie said he was “trippin” he basically meant that he felt disgusting and that he wasn’t gonna be Patrick’s “spicy fiery Latino fuck buddy”
With all of that being said, the Richie/Patrick story line in this episode actually made this a really good episode because shit like that actually happens.