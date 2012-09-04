Album Revew: Matchbox Twenty moves in right direction on ‘North’

It”s been 10 years since an album of all new Matchbox Twenty material, although the pop-rock band”s legion of hits remains in such heavy rotation on many adult contemporary stations that their absence hasn”t been felt. Also, a greatest hits package with six new songs and two solo albums from lead singer Rob helped fill the void.
Having said that, “North,” out today, feels like a welcome return from an old friend who has kept all of the qualities that made you like him in the first place, but picked up some new tricks to keep things from getting stale. Matchbox Twenty”s strength has always been its strong grasp of the basic pop dynamic where catchy choruses are bookended by verses that propel a story and mood. Early hits like “Push,” “3AM,” “Bent” and “If You”re Gone” all carried a certain darkness with the lyrics, no matter how bright the melody.
The band”s writing dynamic shifted for “North,” and it”s a move that suits them well: Instead of writing everything primarily himself, the gifted Thomas shared the wealth with his bandmates and collaborations rule the day. That allows for more textures and nuances to the songs, such as on “English Town,” which starts out delicately before exploding into a swirl of guitars.
So it goes on much of the album: the band isn”t breaking its mold, so much as flexing some muscles in a way they haven”t before: On “Put Your Hands Up,” a dance-flavored track whose lively beat defies the dark lyrics, MB20 veers into Cobra Starship or Fall Out Boy territory. On first single “She”s So Mean,” which deserved a much better shot from radio than it received, handclaps bolster a power pop tune about a girl that just gets the better of every man who”s drawn into her web.
When Matchbox Twenty first hit in 1996, the members were in their early 20s. Now, more than 15 years later, they”ve grown up, gotten married, and had families. There”s a maturity to some of the material that couldn”t have occurred until they got some more life under their belt. The gem on the album, the understated “I Will,” beautifully reflects how time passes at a startlingly rate of speed: “Tonight looking back on all this life, it”s funny how the time goes by and how, sometimes, it slides away,” Thomas sings, as half of a couple who will figure out life”s foibles together, filling in each other”s gaps. The simple arrangement adds to the song”s beauty. Current single “Overjoyed” uncynically looks at love in a fresh, inviting way, well aware that the chance for true happiness doesn”t come along every day. Conversely, “Like Sugar” addresses a temptation that comes on like the sweetest, most addictive, yet toxic, substance.
Not every song is a winner: “How Long” starts of nimbly, but loses its way; “Radio” sounds like the band is pandering for airplay, but there are far more plusses on “North” than negatives from a band that continues to move in the right direction.
“She’s so mean” seems to be getting decent airplay but only on the mixed stations here in Columbus, OH…. Glad, to hear that they are in fine form, ever since Push, I’ve been a fan.
Sorry, but I hate it. All of it. I’m so bummed.
A good review – pretty much sums up my feelings exactly for the album. I am, however, a fan of “The Way,” which I haven’t seen many people talk about it. I assume it’s one of the other members taking a lead on the vocals, unless it’s Rob stretching his voice in a way I’ve just not heard before.
Nevertheless, thanks for the review.
I wondered the same thing. “The Way” does not sound like Rob.
The way is sung by Kyle Cook. Paul and Kyle wrote the song and Rob is just doing backup vocals.
Its written & sung by Kyle Cook, lead guitar
The Way is sung by Kyle Cook, the guitarist. He is an awesome singer which is why he compliments Rob so well. The fact that you were unsure that was Rob singing proves that.
No it shows a total lack of a musical ear
I love this album from the beginning to end. This is the only one of their albums I’ve loved completely the first time I heard it. “How Long” is one of my favorite songs on the CD. I’m a big fan of Kyle Cook’s solo work so I’m thrilled to hear him sing lead on “The Way”. I hope that the radio stations give the singles a chance. Hopefully they’ll be given a fair shake with this lp. Seems there was a lot of undue negative bias before. They’re a truly amazing band.
I love “Radio”! If fact, I was listening to that song as I was reading this article. I also like “How Long”. I pretty much come around to any Matchbox Twenty song, even if I don’t like it at first.
I had a hard time enjoying Mad Season when it first came out. But I eventually came around. I suspect this will be the same. There’s a good reason for that. You really have to listen to the lyrics of this bands songs to truly appreciate them. I absolutely love a few songs on this one already (I Will, She’s So Mean, I Beleive in Everything). What captures me about a lot of their music is the occasional lyric that, in most cases, wouldn’t make sense. They manipulate the words just enough so that the song is poetically powerful. At first listen, it may seem like some of the lyrics don’t quite fit. At least that has been the case for me. But after awhile, you come to understand the meaning behind them. They’re not just catchy tunes. They are a collaboration of beautiful poetry set to just the right music that can invoke a great deal of emotion. THAT is what music is all about.
i love this CD, every song on it. “I will” is my favourite and will quite often have it on repeat. I first fell in love the band after Mad Season, was hooked on that CD too.. I believe that they are going from strength to strength.
Why isn’t “sleeping at the wheel” mentioned? It’s the highlight of the album and supposedly Robs masterpiece. Also, I don’t wanna be loved is great as well. Super catchy.
Love, love, love this album. Can’t get enough of it. Am a huge fan of both Matchbox 20 and Rob Thomas solo. Became familiar with them when Rob sang with Santana on Smooth and loved the voice. Have all of the band and solo albums and this one is my very favorite. Every song is EXCELLENT!!!
i love this whole album as well..can’t get enough of I Will, The Way and How Long
hey guys/gals.
love this album!! as well as there other works but of course there is a song or 2 on each album which is not there best but i can only name maybe 3 albums other than all the matchbox/rob albums that i can actually put on and listen to from start to end(not a fan of the hidden tracks that take 10 or so minutes to play though). for me i think it helps that i am only a year or 2 younger than these guys and i can follow the direction they have taken over the years with age and maturity. hoping they bring the north tour to Australia soon, i know i’ll be there if they come down under!
keep up the good work guys!