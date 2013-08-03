Review: Matt Damon adds emotional weight to Neill Blomkamp’s smart and unsubtle ‘Elysium’

Thank god for Neill Blomkamp.
I sincerely hope I never end up writing a news story about how Neill Blomkamp, struggling to recover after a series of films that didn’t earn their money back, is now signing on to direct the reboot of the reboot of “Robocop” or some similar money-driven monstrosity. I hope he is able to follow his own particular vision for as long as he wants to, and that audiences turn up to support him enough that he is able to maintain his independence.
Also, before we get started, if this movie had been made in 1974, Charlton Heston would be playing the Matt Damon role. AND IT WOULD BE AWESOME.
Right now, my oldest son has declared himself “a science-fiction fan.” He is in the shallow end of the baby pool right now in terms of what he’s seen or read, but he spends days after each new science fiction book or movie just asking me questions, and most of them aren’t about things he saw in the film, but things that were suggested by the movies and the books.
I love that. I can see that it’s sinking in, that he’s starting to assert his own interests. When we gave him a Kindle a few weeks back, I loaded up the device with books for him to read, and I tried to touch on a pretty broad range of things. I got yelled at recently by some of you when I mentioned that one of the books that I put on the Kindle was Orson Scott Card’s “Ender’s Game,” and even when I explained that I paid for that book well before I made my recent decisions about him, people were still upset.
I think they thought I was just putting that one book on Toshi’s Kindle, like I was forcing him to read that immediately. Far from it. Instead, I packed it with things like “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy,” “Watership Down,” the first Prydain book by Lloyd Alexander, Asimov’s “Caves Of Steel,” a crash course in Jules Verne (including “Journey To The Center Of The Earth” and “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea”), three books by H.G. Wells (“The Time Machine,” “The Invisible Man,” and “War Of The Worlds”), Mark Twain’s “A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court,” a couple of the “Star Wars” short story collections (“Tales Of The Bounty Hunters,” “Tales From Jabba’s Palace,” “Tales From The Mos Eisley Cantina”), the Harry Potter books, Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” the first Lemony Snicket book, “A Wrinkle In Time,” “Coraline,” “Good Omens,” “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Childhood’s End” by Clarke, “The Martian Chronicles,” Something Wicked This Way Comes,” and both “Cosmos” and “Pale Blue Dot” by Carl Sagan. And, yes, “Ender’s Game” is in there, too.
When I asked him what he likes about science-fiction recently, he told me that he likes imagining other planets and he likes it when something makes him see the world in a different way. He’s at that age where he’s starting to understand what metaphor is, and that there’s more to a story or a movie or a book than just the surface. He says he likes science-fiction because it engages his powers of imagination in a way that nothing else does so far, and because he wants to believe that the future is full of possibilities and miracles.
I suspect Neill Blomkamp was the same way when he was a kid. There is no doubt as you look at his work that he is drawing on a broad base of knowledge of the genre. He approaches the world-building in his movies with a truly brilliant eye for reality. He is painting in big broad metaphor here. I would say there is very little about the movie that I think is subtle, but I don’t think it’s required for this sort of thing. Sometimes, you need a hammer to deliver a message, and as long as it feels genuine, I’m okay with unsubtle. I am also impressed by how he makes Earth and Elysium feel like real environments, because this “world as metaphor” thing can easily break down. Just look at “In Time” or “Upside Down” for truly painful versions of that, and you see how easy it would be for the whole enterprise to tip over into silly.
Max (Matt Damon) has never had it easy. He grew up in an orphanage, and even as a kid, he was constantly in trouble, stealing to get whatever he wanted, with only one close friend, a girl named Frey. Blomkamp shows us quick scenes of childhood, basically punctuating who Max is as we get to know him in the present. He’s tried to leave his criminal career behind him, and he has a job at the factory where they build the various robots we see working as police and security and EMS over the course of the film.
Life on Earth is miserable, and Blomkamp paints a convincingly run down portrait of what life is life for anyone living there. His whole life, Max has been tortured by the view of Elysium in the sky overhead, a space station where the 1% have all moved, where life is beautiful and easy and where any illness can be cured in a matter of moments. He has always kept the dream of Elysium as a goal for himself, while knowing full well that the odds are against him ever finding a way to get up there.
Blomkamp also introduces us to the people who keep Elysium working, including Secretary of Defense Delacourt (Jodie Foster) and President Patel (Faran Tahir), and while Elysium is beautiful, the politics of the place are really ugly. I was surprised to see Foster playing this kind of role, and I like that. Her fierce intelligence reads one way onscreen when she’s playing someone virtuous, but it’s very different when she’s playing someone who has a broken moral compass. It’s scarier precisely because she’s obviously very smart.
She shows early on in the film that the only thing that matters to her at all is the safety of the citizens of Elysium and a strict enforcement of who qualifies for that citizenship. She has no problem killing anyone who tries to land on Elysium illegally, no matter their age or their reasons. It is a source of some contention, as is her insistence on using Kruger (Sharlto Copley) as an Earthside enforcer. He’s a horrifying character simply because of his total lack of conscience in terms of what he’ll do. He is the worst kind of privatized security labor, amoral, happy to kill, and remorseless. He is the weapon, but Delacourt is the one with her finger on the trigger, and the two of them together are the worst face of Elysium.
Thanks to an accident at work, Max goes from wanting to visit Elysium to needing that visit, and his timeline seems next to impossible. He has five days to either get himself into one of Elysium’s medical machines, or he’s dead, and he is determined not to let that happen. I find Damon’s work in the film to be casually great. It’s a performance that doesn’t necessarily look like the most demanding thing he’s ever done, but the work he does here is deceptively complex. I like that as put upon as Max is in his life, he can’t resist an ill-timed wise crack, even when he knows it’s going to cost him deeply. Max’s conversion from car thief to factory work wasn’t motivated by selflessness, but by fear. He knows how close he is to getting totally flushed by the system, and he’s barely holding on to a quality of life that looks terrible to me, but it’s better than whatever alternatives there are for Max.
Once he’s pushed to desperation, though, he’s willing to do anything to get to Elysium, and that’s where the film starts to get really crazy. Blomkamp had aliens to play with in “District 9,” and in this film, the really outrageous stuff has to do with body augmentation and the technology of death. There are some “Robocop” crazy moments of violence here, and humor so dark I’m surprised Blomkamp got away with it. It’s a very stylized world, and that includes the performances. Wagner Moura made a huge impression on me with his work in both of Jose Padilla’s “Elite Squad” movies, and his work here as Spider is completely balls to the wall.
Spider’s an underground tech rebel, a guy determined to use The Man’s own tools to bring him down. He’s an opportunist when we meet him, and the underworld he is part of seems like a very scary, grimy, ugly place. But there’s way more of him in the film than I expected. Moura plays a very key role in what happens, and in the fate of not only Max, but really everyone who was left behind with the rich left Earth behind. I think it’s a great performance, and in some movies, his might be the broadest character, the one that is sort of larger than life.
That’s not the case when you’ve got Copley as Kruger in the same film, because that is one crazy gonzo over-the-top piece of work, all in service of what I think becomes a pretty scary character by the end of the film. It’s creepy when villains have some particular world view and belief system driving them that is wrong, but I think it’s much scarier when you realize someone is driven by no world view at all. Base instinct in place of considered action. I think that’s what we see in the form of Copley and his men. There are stretches of the film where Copley is the center of gravity. You can’t stop looking at him, watching the choices he’s making. He’s repulsive here, but in a way that you have to watch because it is so electrifying and scary and unexpected. He is unrecognizable as the lead of “District 9,” and I hope he’s a lifelong collaborator with Blomkamp. They seem perfectly suited to one another.
As much as the film is Max’s story, there are many other people who all have their reasons to be involved. Frey (Alice Braga) comes back into Max’s life at a moment that he doesn’t expect it, and when he turns to her for help, it’s a natural gesture, but it’s also basically a death sentence for her and for her daughter, a little girl who has health issues of her own. Max draws her into things whether he means to or not, and there’s a sequence in the film where Max comes face to face with this little girl, Frey’s daughter. And he has no idea what to say, because he knows how shitty the world is. He knows how rough life will be for her. He knows everything she’ll never have, everything she’ll grow up wanting if she’s even lucky enough to survive her disease. And he has no idea how this little girl can have any optimism at all. It’s a really sad moment, because it underlines that Max, like everyone, has stopped living and just gone into a sort of default survival mode. They’re alive… but they’re not really living. They’re not really feeling any of it. They can’t afford to.
Blomkamp’s world is way more than just the blatant visual metaphor: the rich live above us, untouchable, always in front of us, but beyond our reach. If that’s the only idea the film had, it wouldn’t work. I think the film is much more about what we will do for our children. Delacourt asks a very pointed question of the President early in the film: “Do you have children?” And the simmering ferocity of the way she asks it, the way she talks to him when she is sure he does not have children, it’s great work, and I think Delacourt is genuinely morally outraged. It’s not an act. She is convinced that unless she is willing to do the unthinkable to protect Elysium and the world that her children live in, she should not be in charge of protecting it. She is expected to cross the line, at least as far as she sees it.
Alice Braga is equally affecting in the way she fights for her daughter, and Blomkamp really heaps the abuse on Braga. It’s a bit of a thankless role, because she takes the brunt of a lot of the physical violence, but Braga makes so much of it live and breathe that it feels like she’s playing something more well-rounded and real than what we’re seeing. Her love for her daughter is her one drive in the movie, and I like the way Blomkamp plays the melancholy of the relationship that Braga has with Damon. They haven’t seen each other in years, but as kids, they relied on one another every day. They were as close as they could be. Blomkamp is very good as suggesting volumes about character with just a few quick visual details, and I think Braga is emotionally right on the money in scene after scene.
William Fichtner is great, although he’s only in a few moments. It’s great meticulous character work, and I’d love to see a whole movie about what a freak this character must be once he leaves this factory every day. Diego Luna gives a great low-key supporting performance, a sounding board for Max for a lot of the film. And whoever found Maxwell Perry Cotton, who plays the young Max, deserves a raise or a bonus or some such thing because that kid looks and acts like he is absolutely going to grow up to be Matt Damon.
While I still think I prefer “District 9,” I think “Elysium” is a big ambitious solid second movie, a triple in baseball terms, a further showcase for Blomkamp’s visual imagination and his uncanny knack for getting an effect to look organic. I am blown away that this is Ryan Amon’s first feature film score, because it’s great. It is a strong emotional groundwork, and Trent Opaloch’s photography does a great job of evoking not only the harsh, stinking, dirty reality of Earth, but also the pristine calm of Elysium. I’m dying to see his work on “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” especially after the sequence I saw at Comic-Con.
I sat down with the cast and with Blomkamp earlier today to discuss the film, and we’ll bring you that coverage soon. I am excited because I think this has a real chance of reaching a broad audience. I am excited because Blomkamp seems dedicated to bringing this sort of detailed world-building ability to many more original films, and I am excited because he’ll probably end up working with Sharlto Copley in all of them. But mostly I am excited because no matter how much people want to complain that the sky is falling in terms of the state of cinema today, a guy like Neill Blomkamp proves that raw talent can still find a way to assert itself, and that occasionally, the right people break through and get to make amazing, unusual, original things.
By now, you may have looked back at the letter grade at the top of the article, or maybe that was what you looked at first, but you may be surprised to see it’s a B+ after everything I’ve just written. “Elysium” is in such a hurry that it forgets to take those moments that breathe, where an audience can brace for the big finish. It’s a very good movie, but the movie seems dead set on bulldozing everything.
So even though there are choices in the film that I wasn’t crazy about, and even though the film is cut like the editor is being chased at times, “Elysium” is a trip worth taking, no doubt about it.
“Elysium” opens in theaters August 9, 2013.
Wow really so we can’t like Enders Game now because its author has awful opinions? How dumb. At no point in Enders game does the book spouse Card’s dumb opinions. The book is about tolerance among many other things. There is a reason why its a classic and has endured for decades and decades. I recently read it for the first time and was blown away. What does Orson Scott Card have to do with Enders Game? The book isn’t his anymore
I think Card is a pretty horrible person, and I’ll probably never view Ender’s Game the same way as a result, but I wouldn’t deny it to my kid (who I think will love it in a couple of years). However, I’ll make sure that when he gets it, I’m not directly putting another penny in Card’s pocket – he’ll get a used copy or a library copy, but I won’t buy it new or digital. Likewise, if he ever wants to see the movie, it will be on a borrowed copy. Yeah, I know that won’t fit the 100% boycott model that some would argue for, but it’s good enough for me…
Drew I might be wrong but I think Blake wasn’t talking to you but to the people who gave you a hard time for recommending “Ender’s Game” to your kid.
Drew i was talking about people who had a problem with you recommending Enders game. I was agreeing with you. My rant was directed to your critics.
Well I just bought Ender’s Game for my iPad a few weeks ago. Because I wanted to read what people said was a good book, and because I try to stay away from piracy. And if I feel like reading another book by Orson Scott Card I will make that decision based on whether the book sounds interesting or not, not because of some politically correct lobby with a strange sense of justice. And I’ll fucking pay for it too.
It’s upsetting to me they way this Card situation has played out. Yes, the guy is flat out wrong about gays. And honestly I’m pretty turned off by religiosity in general. But the message being sent that everybody has to agree and be the same OR ELSE is itself small minded. This isn’t about disagreeing with Card, it has become more. We don’t call people monsters and dismiss everything else worthwhile just because their beliefs suck. Not the best of us anyway.
Drew, do you think your son might like one of Heinlein’s “juveniles” (young adult novels)? I think Tunnel in the Sky is one of his best. It’s Heinlein’s response to Lord of the Flies. A group of teenagers are stranded on a wilderness planet, and instead of sinking into barbarism, they rise to the challenge and build a society from scratch. It’s a terrific lesson in leadership. It was the first novel I ever read and it inspired my love of reading, which inspired my desire to write, which started me on my professional career as a technical writer and my hobby of writing fiction. It’s dated for sure but it’s worth the read.
Ive always wanted to read Tunnel In The Sky.
i also think John Varley is massively underrated sci-fi author.
+1 on Tunnel in the Sky, Jeff. One of the first RH I read. Good stuff.
“what he’s seen or read, but he spends days after each new science fiction book or movie just asking me questions, and most of them aren’t about things he saw in the film, but things that were suggested by the movies and the books.” Spot on. Your list is A+. Bravo to you! The point is to get them to read, read, read, & then discuss & dissect. My rule is: you can see the Film if you read the book. Don’t overlook Eoin Colfer’s Airman, and the Artemis Fowl series. Re: Enders G- the talk about Card comes when your boys hit 14-15 and can understand better why he’s offended so many. Elysium is a must see, Neil B. films are truly interesting, and can’t get enough if Sharlto Copley- ever! sign me, Texas mother of boys
That seems like a very advanced reading list for a 7 (?) year old. I would have thought most of that was middle-school level, and I read The Hitchhiker’s Guide in high school. Good job.
Since it seemed in Young Frankenstein you weren’t looking forward to having an explicit conversation about sex yet with Toshi, I thought I’d ask if you remembered that in Life, the Universe, and Everything there’s that scene with the judge getting, um, friendly with a juror, and in the original guide there’s Eccentrica Gallumbits, whose erogenous zones start four miles from her body. I guess most of this will just go over his head but thought I’d warn you that you may be in for some questions.
Not that I’m telling you how to raise your kid, it’s easy to forget that the book has anything sexual in it, and given your comments in Young Frankenstein, I just thought I’d see if you remembered that.
Gotcha. That makes sense. Don’t have kids myself. I just remembered Young Frankenstein and didn’t think of the distinction between watching and reading, so I thought I’d check.
But you should really be proud that he has such an advanced reading level.
I started with a movie review and got lost when it’s justifying what was placed on his son’s kindle…. Thanks¿
Drew, I love your articles but your replies seem to have gotten really aggressive these last few months. I know it can be annoying having people comment negatively on your work, but you seem to be replying to the majority of these comments. It makes these comment sections feel like a very bitter place when you reply to all the haters.
People can always skip paragraphs. That’s not unheard of. If someone’s going to make a hostile comment that has nothing to do with the subject matter, shouldn’t they expect a hostile reply?
No mention of the fact that the movie copies District 9’s character and story moments like a mirror? The thing is a freaking remake.
Hey, just my opinion. I consider your review well written. I have actually read the script and it felt stale to me. I haven’t seen the movie. But the character does all the same things Wikus does in D9. — Spoilers follow — Gets sick on the job and has to pull a heist involving his work to get to the big object in the sky to heal. The parent and child thing, the betrayal of them thing, then crashing a ship like two scenes later. Similar themes of course. Of course it has different surface level things, but the core is the same film. That is actually my opinion and yes, I’ve seen other people talking about it.
I’m not sure if you are a gamer at all, but recently a game was released called “Bioshock: Infinite”, and the game was basically a treatise on how you can retread the same ground a hundred times with the same beats and metaphors and still come through it changed with each iteration. Just because you’ve walked down a familiar path before doesn’t mean there’s nothing more to gain by taking another trip.
Best comments here. Thank you Alexander for the B:I comparison. And thank you Drew for voicing the same issue I have with these Internet-gripes-turned-memes that seem to bubble up so quickly around genre entertainment. It’s gotten to the point that I can spot them immediately and predict which ones will catch on and why. And it’s almost never because there is any truth to them. It’s just viral. And it’s lazy.
Drew. I think you’re the only other person I’ve ever seen who recommended Lloyd Alexander’s Prydain books. I thought I was the only one.
I cannot in a million words communicate how much those books mean to me. I started them in the 4th grade and they opened a world I’d never imagined. I love those characters like none other, and I think it’s an absolute crime they’ve never been given their due on film. Taran to me is right there with Peter Parker.
Full disclosure? I just read the series again on my Kindle, and I’m 51. And they hold up incredibly well.
I’ve seen people who have said they’re a poor-man’s Tolkein. Those people are ignorant, heartless bastards.
good review, one of the better ones out for the film. i’m already getting tired of the negative ones that don’t have any individual insight beyond “it looks awesome and obviously Blomkamp is a gifted filmmaker but it’s so damn HEAVY-HANDED” and smack it with a grade a half-letter/star below what they would otherwise if this movie had no hype or no ambition. cuz summer action flicks never had heavy-handed storytelling until now! geez.
“Thank god for Neill Blomkamp.”
Well said. Whether I’ll like the film or not it’s difficult for me to begrudge a guy who creates original stories with thought provoking ideas regardless of heavy handed it might be. To a certain extent that’s not even a bad thing as sci-fi tends to be an exaggeration of issues that plague our world today and yet I don’t think Blomkamp has any other motives other than telling an engaging story. Will this be as good as District 9? Probably not, but it’s a shame that all eyes are on him to live up to that film. The film looks gorgeous in a ugly sort of way on Earth and in an obvious beautiful way on Elysium. I don’t usually geek out over weaponry in movies nowadays because it looks too pretty and clean, but I love the designs in his films. The robots look real as well. I’m just sort of befuddled by his talent behind the camera.
I loved District 9, but I’m highly concerned by people I’ve been seeing all over the place saying it mimics D9 way too close for comfort. I think the movie looks beautiful, but the story is what counts to me in the end and if it is a repeat of D9 I’ll be upset.
Well I hope I like it then. Thanks for the review. =)
they really aren’t that similar outside of sharing some thematic concerns, protagonist transformation, and Blomkamp’s aesthetic, of course. ain’t a bad thing for a director to have a stamp. heck, Cronenberg made like half a dozen films, re-using a lot of the same collaborators, about misanthropic characters who are ruined by sci-fi body horror or collapsing psychologies. didn’t stop those movies from being awesome. it’s called a body of work, y’all.
Yes, plenty of directors explore similar themes and ideas, but what people are talking about here is literally the same like exact story and character moments just dressed in different clothing.
thanks, Drew. heh.
Even if there are similarities between the two films… what difference does it make? Isn’t the quality of the work what matters? Do you expect the wheel to be reinvented every time?
“the same like exact story and character moments just dressed in different clothing.”
It has already been stated that directors often explore themes repeatedly in their body of work. And anyone with enough determination can make an argument that those themes are simply the same story elements dressed up differently each time.
I find it interesting that this complaint seems to surface around directors who try to do something original rather than go for the easy sequel, franchise or reboot.
“That is just (insert name of similar story)” or “This reminds me too much of (something else that looks similar)”.
The implication is that when themes, common storytelling elements arise, they are some form of plagiarism. A sort of GOTCHA by unimaginative audiences looking for something to grumble about when everyone else seems to be appreciating the vision.
Sometimes the director goes to the same well one too many times and the trip is no longer worthwhile. But 2 films and suddenly Blomkamp is somehow a fraud because there are vague similarities between the two movies? That’s a reach, even for the Internet.
That’s a great reading list. In a year or two, please consider adding John Christopher’s “Tripods” trilogy (starting with The White Mountains). Some aspects may be somewhat dated, but they’re the kind of thing that a young reader won’t notice. As a mind-expanding SF adventure for that age group, it’s pretty hard to beat. I re-read it recently as an adult, and was surprised how much of it still worked like crazy. And it’s beautifully constructed, laying the groundwork in the first book and a half for some truly dark stuff in the conclusion. Just a great series, on the verge of being forgotten in today’s crushing avalanche of young-adult genre work.
It’s more fantasy than sci-fi, but have you considered His Dark Materials for a future Kindle upload? Those books blew my mind when I was 10. Since you seem to be OK with giving Toshi challenging choices, maybe he’d get into them as well.
Drew Need help deciding what movie to see this weekend. Pacific Rim or Elysium? I love Guillermo Del Toro and Neill Blomkamp has been a favorite of mine since district 9. Also if Pacific Rim is your answer 3D or regular?
Have you given your son any graphic novels to read yet, Drew?
I think he might really enjoy something like ASTRO CITY.
The ‘Han Solo’ novels were some of my favorite as kids. I must have re-read each of them at least 10 times.
And I also struggled with introducing my kids to ‘Ender’s Game’, not because of the content, but because of the effect it and ‘Speaker for the Dead’ had on me. I had so much respect for Card after those books that it was really a struggle to hear his words in real life and come to terms with the fact that he was such a horrible, bigoted person. Fortunately, I was an adult when I came across his blog. Were I to stumble on his essays as a kid, who knows how influenced I may have been by his writings?
Picked up a mint copy of “Han Solo At Star’s End” at a flea market for a buck. Hope they mine some of these stories for the Han Solo movie…
Even though most of his stories are adult oriented, have you considered putting any of Philip K Dick’s short fiction on Yoshi’s kindle? “The Caretakers” comes to mind as a good starter also “The Expendable” which is about a guy who can hear the language of insects and birds. PKD has a TON of excellent short stories that are mostly PG rated. As a guy who started reading at an earlier than normal age I moved quickly into “adult” novels and just tore through the short works of PKD and Matheson. Pretty impressed you gave him Hitchhikers…I didn’t get around to that until I was 15 or so….
When you say “unsubtle” it makes me really nervous. There’s a fine line between a movie with a smart point of view and one that’s just a heavy-handed political screed.
Oh, please. I knew this was going to happen. If you’re really worried about it being a “heavy-handed political screed”, don’t go see it then.
Tell me, what have rich people ever done for you?
Where District 9 was very clever and subtle about its underlying political message, the consensus of reviews I’ve seen – including Drew’s as-expected love letter – is that this is a blunt-force, elbow-to-ribs-to-make-sure-the-idiot-audience-gets-THE POINT, hard-left hunk of agitprop; as Variety said in its review, “one of the more openly socialist political agendas of any Hollywood movie in memory, beating the drum loudly not just for universal healthcare, but for open borders, unconditional amnesty and the abolition of class distinctions as well.”
The irony of One Percenter Matt Damon (who stumps for more funding for public schools, but sends his own children to private schools) making what’s sold as an action flick to lure people into a scolding is lost on people who burble risible blather like, “Tell me, what have rich people ever done for you?”
Well, for starters, they made Elysium. Do you think $100 million movies starring Oscar-winners with AAA VFX are funded by baristas on Kickstarter? “Rich people” also made your iPhone. And your car. And the place you live. And run the stores and restaurants that feed you. When’s the last time a poor person built you a home appliance? The insipid “kill the rich” ideology of the Occupy fools illustrates just how deeply ignorance and envy have been inculcated into society. (If a CEO makes $100,000, it’s a crime against humanity, but if a steroid-infused jock makes $25 million for hitting a ball for your team, there’s no problem at all.)
The poisonous ideology of liberalism corrupts the mind so completely that one looks at a nine-figure budgeted movie, starring an actor who is reportedly worth $65 million and sends the four kids he can afford to have to private schools, and believes that it speaks for the “Little People without hope” as they choose to imagine themselves.
If this movie bombs, as it’s rather likely to – Damon’s last agitprop movie, the anti-fracking tale Promised Land, grossed a whopping $7 million – the usual suspects will gnash their teeth and wail about how people don’t appreciate “smart science fiction” and the hate for Transformers 4 will begin a year out. But the problem isn’t that people don’t want “smart” movies; it’s that they’re tired of rich elites demanding they hand over money and sit for a scolding for two hours about how unfair the world is.
But that’s the beauty of the free enterprise system that movies like Elysium hope to undermine in the minds of the audience: A big multinational corporation (Sony) can spend over $100 million making and promoting a movie starring rich and famous people scolding us about inequality.
And the audience can stay home or spend their money on something else.
DEFREF – So when Blomkamp is making a point about racism and apartheid, things conservatives have to at least pretend to be against, it’s clever and subtle (I like District 9 a lot, but aliens = black people is hardly subtle), but when it’s economic injustice and class privelege it’s suddenly an insultingly broad piece of propaganda. Sure, it’s not because you instantly dismiss any piece of work that clashes with your political ideology.
That Damon, a rich man, playing the lead in a story that advocates for the rights of the less fortunate may seem like irony to you, but it is actually a sign that Damon and all those dumb Hollywood liberals you despise actually give a damn about people instead of just themselves. I’m sure that must blow the minds of Randian narcissists who make virtues of greed and selfishness and believe that social Darwinism is punishing the stupid and the lazy with poverty. If Matt Damon makes a film about a political or social issue that matters to people that doesn’t necessarily make it good, but it’s not shameful either. The idea that social conscience in a piece of entertainment is a bad thing can only be held by someone who doesn’t have a social conscience. I haven’t made a study of Matt Damon’s life story, but I know he didn’t inherit his millions of dollars like your heroes of industry who selflessly manufacture cars and iPhones and household appliances for the little people. Shame on him for remembering what life was like when he still had to struggle and double shame on him for empathizing with those whose struggles are even greater than he ever faced. Doesn’t he know his money makes him better than those worthless wretches?
Because money is the ultimate measure of quality for someone like you. This is the second time I’ve read a comment of yours that predicted failure for a film others were enthusiastic for and smugly claimed that a lack of financial success would be the final word on its lack of quality. Whether you are right about how many tickets are sold you are wrong about the signifigance of that fact. Film is art. Art is not judged by numbers in a ledger. Studios and industry insiders can judge movies as business ventures since it’s their money and livelihoods on the line, but for the rest of us movies are judged by how they affect our hearts and minds. Some of the best films ever made failed at the box office, but succeeded as great pieces of storytelling, and only cretins would suggest that their greatness is invaliditated by their lack of profitability.
I’ll keep the poisonous ideology of liberalism which has corrupted my mind with ideals of justice, fairness, empathy, and culture. You can have the venomous ideology of conservatism which empowers you to treat the world as a zero-sum grudgematch between the haves and the have-nots. It must be satisfying to deny everything to those who have nothing. It lets you kill the poor and call it natural causes and then accuse Occupy Wallstreet of a “kill the rich” ideology because they want to stop you. No wonder you don’t like the ideas in this movie. People like you are the villains in it. Just as in life.
Sounds good…Elysium and Pacific Rim are my two most anticipated movies of summer 2013. As of now I’m one for two as PR was everything I hoped it would be.
Random in regards to books mentioned for your son – one of my fondest memories from high school was doing a presentation of The Martian Chronicles for an english class with a good buddy of mine. With full on homemade video (’93 technology),costumes and class participation.
With that being said I’ve seen Pacific Rim five times and plan on checking it out before it leaves the IMAX screen near me. My plan is I’m going to an evening IMAX showing of Pacific Rim for one last time,then staying for the Elysium midnight show opening that same night. BAM!
saw this last night and, boy golly, did i love it (audience did, too). total early Verhoeven/Cameron throwback but with Ridley Scott aesthetic touches and as Drew’s interview points out, the attention to world-building visual detail is pretty astounding, would be more of a shock if D9 hadn’t somewhat prepared us for that. i have to say that i agree with almost all of your points, Drew, you pretty much hit the nail on the head, the only thing i’d say is that i think the first hour is paced almost flawlessly for an action movie. the last half hour does seem like it’s rushing a bit but, on the other hand, i appreciate that the film feels lean and mean and doesn’t necessarily follow all the Hollywood action pacing conventions, like the long pause before the finale. so that’s a +/- for me.
what i appreciate most from your review is drawing out the “what would we do for our children?” (and “our children’s children,” as Jodie Foster’s character states at one point) theme. i think this is really the core of the film, morseso than the sociopolitical elements that so many of the other critics choose to belabor (when, really, it’s just a prescient way of building this world and its exaggerated class-divide dynamic). it is a simple and poignant theme that the film really follows through on in its denouement, which i felt was beautifully done (kudos, too, to Amon on that score. i got that feeling i had watching the last few minutes of Nolan’s Inception, just without the final twist bit).
movie of the year for me, so far.
The action is fluid and the acting is solid. Sad that the Caucasian is the new enemy for all of the world’s social ills. It’s funny how the director is shying away from calling this a political movie when either he’s saying the message is universal and above politics or he’s just being coy.
Drew – great review and I think you bring up all the major points Blomkamp wanted us to take away from the film regarding children, friendships and the abuse of power. One thing that i’m not seeing mentioned though is the shaky camerawork and bad ADR lip sync during some scenes. Did they not use a steadycam at all during this film? It seems that all the action was just crazy jumbled and editing almost gave me a headache during the hectic scenes. And I counted at least 4 times where Jody foster’s lips were doing one thing but here dialoge was saying another, i swear she was like a puppet or something. overall loved the flick but blomkamp needs a better camera operator for sure.