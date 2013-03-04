Review: ‘Oz The Great and Powerful’ should please Raimi fans and Oz fans in equal measure

Based on the billion-dollar worldwide box-office, I felt very alone when I despised Disney’s “Alice In Wonderland” a few years ago. The entire thing just made my skin crawl, and it seemed to me to demonstrate a near-total misunderstanding of Lewis Carrol’s work. When the first trailers started to arrive for Sam Raimi’s “Oz The Great And Powerful,” which opens this week, it looked like more of the same to me. I love Raimi, but everything about this one had me worried when I walked into the theater.
Turns out there was nothing to worry about.
While it certainly fits neatly into the generic blockbuster mold that it seems like every studio uses these days, there’s enough genuine wonder to make this work where “Alice” failed, and it honors the world that Frank L. Baum first created instead of trying to rebuild it into something it’s not. “Oz The Great and Powerful” is the story of a Wizard who does not exist, and the collision of four characters who all need or want him to exist for different reasons. This collision leads to a collusion, an agreement that this symbol is more important than the truth, and this shared lie, this “Wizard Of Oz,” manages to change everything as a result.
In addition, “Oz The Great and Powerful” is a very sharp and careful addition to the “Oz” mythology, a sort of Frank L. Baum reboot that gives Disney permission to build a much larger world in subsequent media, and to my enormous surprise and relief, it is every inch a Sam Raimi film, just one of its many assets, and it is a genuine delight. It is “Oz” deep down in its bones, and I suspect it is going to be deeply embraced by a whole lot of audiences very very soon.
The film opens with a lovely sequence set in a black-and-white Kansas, everything contained in an Academy-ratio box in the center of the screen. We meet Oz, who works as a carnival magician, and we see that he is a gifted phony, a guy who knows how to play an audience and who knows even more about how to play women. As with the 1939 film, there’s a bit of duality in some of the casting at the start of the film. We meet a young girl played by Joey King during Oz’s magic show who believes in him so completely that she begs him to heal her so she can get out of her wheelchair and walk. We meet Oz’s long-suffering assistant Frank (Zach Braff), who takes Oz’s weakness in stride and somehow allows all the abuse to roll off his back. Most importantly, though, we meet Annie (Michelle Williams), a local girl who used to be fine with seeing Oz a few times a year when he rolled through but who has finally decided to move on and get married.
Franco is slightly miscast in the film. He’s good when he’s playing the vulnerability of Oz, the insecurity and the doubt behind the swagger, but when he’s supposed to be in charming huckster mode, he just doesn’t have the right charisma. Franco has a more laid back, casual attitude, and that’s part of his persona. There’s a certain fast-talking salesmanship that he just can’t nail down, and it’s hard to overlook how ill-fitting the role is at times. Thankfully, he’s surrounded by a cast that works overtime to help bring the magic of Oz to life. The first person he meets in Oz is Theodora (Mila Kunis), a witch who tells him about a prophecy involving a great wizard destined to free the country from the influence of a mysterious wicked witch. Kunis plays Theodora as a very young, very innocent character. Oz represents a whole wide world she has no experience with, and she falls for him completely before they even reach the Emerald City, where her sister Evanora (Rachel Weisz) has been ruling in place of the king who was killed by the wicked witch.
Evanora seems pleased by the arrival of Oz, and she tells him that she’d be happy to hand over the kingdom to him as the prophecy foretold, but that she needs him to do one more thing before that happens. All he has to do is go find that wicked witch and kill her, and it will all be his. It’s a very similar set-up to the film that is known and loved by generations of audiences, and by the time Oz hits the road with a flying monkey who he rescued named Finley (also played by Braff), it seems like Raimi is completely comfortable with this world that he’s built.
Look, there is definitely a template that almost every giant-budget studio film is cut from at this point, and “Oz The Great and Powerful” doesn’t break the mold or reinvent the way we tell these stories. But Raimi’s love of both the 1939 film and Oz in general ring through loud and clear here, and the script by Mitchell Kapner and David Lindsay-Abaire is very good at finding small character moments amidst the spectacle. I’m just thrilled that Raimi managed to convey a sense of awe and wonder when we move through Oz. It seems like so often these days, these effects-driven films are filled with visual marvels that the characters barely seem to notice. Finley and Oz pick up another new companion, a tiny China Girl whose town has been demolished by the flying baboons used by the wicked witch. The China Girl is voiced by Joey King, the same young actress who we see in the wheelchair during that opening Kansas sequence, and there’s something lovely about seeing Oz repair the China Girl in a way he could never hope to repair the girl in Kansas. His gradual awakening to his own potential for good is the stuff that Franco plays right, and ultimately, that’s more important the fast-talking hustler side of things.
When they finally come face to face with the witch they’re looking for, they are shocked to discover that Glinda (Michelle Williams) is about the furthest thing from a wicked witch that they can imagine. She tells them that it was her father who was killed, and that she had to leave to hide from the real wicked witch, casting suspicion back on both Evanora and Theodora. How things unfold from that point is something you should discover in the theater, but if you saw the 1939 film and you know your math and can count up all the witches, you should have a pretty good idea of how things eventually shake out. It’s not so much “what” that kept me interested, but “how,” and Raimi has done something with his writers here that deserves some serious praise. When was the last blockbuster you saw like this where the entire point of the conclusion is to find a way to defeat someone without killing them? It is explicitly stated at one point that the citizens of Oz do not kill one another, and so Oz has to come up with a plan that utilizes his skills to win the kingdom back without violence.
There are several sequences here that will be scary for younger viewers, but both of my kids loved even the scariest moments. What helps is that the film is always offering up new sights, new ideas. It feels like it’s packed with ideas, like Raimi wanted to work in as much as he could, and it moves like they were being chased while they made it. Peter Deming’s photography is lush and moody, and Robert Stromberg’s production design feels far more organic and of a single world than “Alice In Wonderland” did.
The craziest thing about the film was seeing how it changed the way the 1939 film plays if you watch it afterwards. The night after we saw “Oz The Great and Powerful,” we put on the Blu-ray of “The Wizard Of Oz,” and it played like a brand-new film. It makes the Wizard played by Frank Morgan seem like a world-class piece of shit for sending Dorothy and the others out to kill the Wicked Witch once we see who she is and what made her transform into the twisted, evil thing we know her as. The witches in the film all do really great work, and it’s one of the reasons I feel like it connects. Rachel Weisz is all frustrated ambition, held in check by a carefully-constructed facade, while Mila Kunis does a nice job of playing a difficult character transformation from wide-eyed innocent to pure malevolence. For my money, though, Michelle Williams is the one having the most fun here, and I love how she seems to have carried over some of the mannerisms from her performance as Marilyn Monroe to her version of Glinda, complete with that breathy thing that Monroe did.
There are little details throughout that I think underline just how much Raimi’s heart was in this. Just look at the way he plays with 3D and the edges of the frame during the Kansas sequence, or watch for the sad clown running the spotlight while sneaking sips from his flask, or notice when Oz sees Annie for the first time and takes note of her gingham dress. For longtime Raimi fans, you’ll definitely get little flourishes and grace notes that bring “Evil Dead” to mind, like during the tornado when boards come slamming into the balloon basket or during a strange encounter on the Yellow Brick Road. He uses 3D like a 9-year-old on a sugar high, which seems like it’s sort of the point.
“Oz The Great and Powerful” isn’t the sort of thing that’s in any danger of making my end-of-the-year list, but it is an accomplished bit of film fantasy, and it reinforces my belief that you can do a film like this on the scale of this one and still find ways to make it personal and sincere. I was surprised by the film in a good way, and I encourage any families who are starved for a worthwhile film in the theaters to rush out for this one. And for Raimi fans who were worried that he might have subverted his personal sensibilities in pursuit of a big giant hit, this is absolutely his movie, and better for it.
“Oz The Great and Powerful” opens Friday in theaters everywhere.
I’m glad to be seeing good reviews, gives me reason to go see it. I have a niece turning 7 this Friday, safe to take her?
It seems like a right of passage for generations of kids. My dad was scared shitless of The Wizard of Oz, as was I with Return to Oz.
Very happy to read this review! I too was worried this would be another Alice in Wonderland fiasco
Oh, I hear you about Alice In Wonderland. There is this popular internet meme, about how every Tim Burton movie sucks since MARS ATTACKS, but this was really the first (And so far only. Yeah, I liked DARK SHADOWS. So what?) Burton movie, that left me completely indifferent for anything that happened on screen.
Haha, Mars Attacks. That is the only movie that I have actually walked out on in my life. I don’t recall anything about it now but at the time I definitely thought it was the worst movie I had ever seen.
Very glad to see that it’s still a Raimi film at heart, and that it has managed to succeed on its own terms. Like you, Drew, I thought Alice in Wonderland was a stillborn pile of sterile nothingness, and couldn’t understand the love it got– I’m happy to hear this is the opposite of that, and has some intelligence and personality behind it.
Man, I couldn’t disagree more. Franco is badly miscast, as you mentioned (oh what RDJ could have done in this role), but Kunis is pretty stranded as well. I never got the slightest hint of naivete or youth from her. Maybe if she had turned up in the Kansas prologue as well it might have cemented certain spoiler-y aspects of her character more effectively.
I didn’t feel much Raimi–or unfettered Oz love–in the film other than in a few tiny spots. The China Town segments feel closest to capturing the weird, stilted wonder of Oz…but that’s about it.
It’s L. Frank Baum, not Frank L. Baum
Glad to see somebody else still remembers that. The L. stands for Lyman. He didn’t like his first name, chose to use the middle one instead. It’s not all that uncommon, I never understand why people have difficulty with it.
I wonder if Raimi considered Justin Timberlake for the lead?
Based on the trailer alone, I felt Franco was horribly cast in this movie. Both the delivery and the line “There are plenty of good men in Kansas, I want to be a GREAT man” is cringe inducing.
At any rate, I’ll be seeing the movie anyway since the wife loves all things Oz.
Also, Drew, the reason why it doesn’t stay in color at the end of THE WIZARD OF OZ, is because Dorothy realizes she doesn’t need go “over the rainbow”, her home is fine the way it is.
(This seemingly random comment was brought to you by someone who has been reading AICN for years and completely disagrees with Drew’s dislike for THE WIZARD OF OZ’s ending.)
Drew, any places where the CG world becomes too distracting? Are there scenes where you felt yourself wishing they’d included more practical effects? Alice in Wonderland often felt like a cartoon, and not in a good way, especially combined with the awful story and character choices. Does this movie ever give that same impression, in your opinion?
There are several instances where the actors are really poorly composited into the scene.
Thanks very much!
I was really hoping that the Kansas scenes would be in 2D, and just like in the 1939 movie, there’d be a dramatic visual transformation with the arrival in Oz.
I would’ve gone to see this even if you had given it a negative review. Raimi is such a fun director even when he’s too…”Raimi.”
That’s why Spider-Man 3 will always remain a much better film than The Amazing Spider-Man.
I’ve been withholding the original Oz from my 4 year old to date. I just think a couple of passages could be too frightening (I’ve mentioned this elsewhere but when Dorothy is crying into the crystal ball and Auntie Em is replaced by the taunting Witch….that was very traumatic for me as a kid…but of course the TV for this one has been unavoidable and he LAUGHS at the flying monkeys. I may have to test drive. Nice review I’m happy to see the upbeat responses all over so far – always fund to have something to see.
Just watched it with my 3 1/2 year old last weekend and she loved it. Witches, monkeys and all.
Joek, that scene was memorable for me as well, although I wouldn’t say it was traumatic. I just found it sort of horrifying that in a moment of vulnerability and sadness, the Witch would pop up to taunt her. (Shiver) I also remember feeling angry that the adults at the end just laughed off Dorothy’s story. Damn adults.
Drew, I’ve been a fan of yours since the AICN days, I always enjoy your reviews and your insights. But I wanted to point something out. You said:
“While it certainly fits neatly into the generic blockbuster mold that it seems like every studio uses these days, there’s enough genuine wonder to make this work where “Alice” failed, and it honors the world that Frank L. Baum first created instead of trying to rebuild it into something it’s not. “Oz The Great and Powerful” is the story of a Wizard who does not exist, and the collision of four characters who all need or want him to exist for different reasons. This collision leads to a collusion, an agreement that this symbol is more important than the truth, and this shared lie, this “Wizard Of Oz,” manages to change everything as a result.”
I have to ask a question if I may. The first is, have you ever read any of L. Frank Baum’s Oz books? Because nothing in the trailers for this movie, and nothing in what you just described, matches up with what he wrote. Oscar Diggs puts on the act of being a Wizard out of cowardice, it’s the only way to protect himself from the four witches who rule Oz. In order to do this he also sells a small child into slavery and has her transformed into a boy, so that she will not be recognized as the rightful heiress to the throne of the City of Emeralds.
Part of what makes Dorothy a hero, in the first book, is not just that she kills both wicked witches, but also that she and her friends uncover Diggs’s trickery and replace him with an honest leader.
Drew, thanks for the response! Is that map the proper map? Four quadrants, blue, gold, purple and red, with the City of Emeralds at the center? Because that’s the other thing, Munchkins are supposed to wear blue. Every country in Oz has its color of choice. And that City of Emeralds is a thing that Diggs built, and it ain’t green at all…also, is Glinda the Witch of the North or South in this movie?
Hey Sean – I’m wondering if you ever saw the map from Oz the Great and Powerful? Because it literally doesn’t make sense — unless someone moved everything around before Dorothy got there, it’s literally impossible for any of her journey to have happened in the order it did (even the journey to visit Glinda). And it’s actually credited to “Professor Wogglebug”…. LOL
I don’t know the ’39 film by heart but I don’t think the wizard asked Dorothy to kill the Wicked Witch, he told her to bring him the witch’s broom in exchange for granting what they’ve asked for(a seemingly impossible task and therefore he wouldn’t have to attempt to honor their requests and exposing himself as a fraud). He figures they won’t even attempt to go get it. The witch’s death is incidental as much as accidental.
I’m a Raimi fan as well but went in with low expectations due to the less than stellar reviews that have been popping up. But what a pleasant surprise! Sure, it’s about 15-20 minutes too long, but it put a smile on my face that stayed right through to the end credits.
I also thought of recent films like Alice in Wonderland and Mirror Mirror (as well as the other, worse Snow White film with Kristen Stewart), and I think this is much better than any of those.
This movie was terrible, it really doesn’t deserve all this talk… at all. All I can do is assume Disney has too much money to burn, what a waste.
Just got back from the movie (in 3D). I admit, the trailers made Franco seem a LOT worse then he actually ended up. I thought he was pretty good. Mila, on the other hand, was very miscast (and maybe a bit under-written). She just couldn’t pull of that iconic roll.
Michelle and Rachel were fantastic as the other 2 witches though.
Overall, I really enjoyed this movie. I was expected another Alice In Wonderland, but ended up with something much much better.
“Turns out there was nothing to worry about….it honors the world that Frank L. Baum first created”
You’ll forgive me for not reading past this statement. People who don’t know the correct name of an author generally don’t know much about the books they wrote, either, and aren’t qualified to judge whether or not a derivative work “honors” the originals.