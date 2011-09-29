Review: ‘Paranormal Activity 3’ expands the mythology, ups the scale of scares

If you follow me on Twitter, you may have seen me mention this already, but it’s worth repeating in light of the film we saw tonight at Fantastic Fest’s Secret Screening #2 at midnight.
Every time I’m in Austin, I stay with my friends Aaron and Kaela. They are, simply put, some of the nicest people I know, always warm, always good company. After this many years, they feel like part of the extended family. I always feel more relaxed during the grind of a festival when I’m home at their house. That guest room really does feel like a home away from home.
The other night, between writing two reviews, posting them, driving across Austin, and everything else, I got to bed at almost 5:00 AM. Maybe even a little bit after. And last thing I did, I used the restroom, washed my face, brushed my teeth. Nothing out of the ordinary.
I had to get up at 10:00 AM, and when I did, I headed into the bathroom, first thing. Keep in mind, this is the second floor of the house, and I have a bathroom attached to the bedroom that also opens into the second floor hallway. And when I walked in, there was a big yellow envelope waiting for me with my name on it.
And inside, a videotape. A handwritten label. “September 1988.”
And no one else was home.
Nicely played, Paramount. And at that point, I had a pretty good idea we’d be seeing “Paranormal Activity 3” at the Secret Screening. Sure enough, when Tim League took the stage tonight to introduce the movie, still dressed in spectacular evening wear from the formal prom taking place at the Highball tonight, he brought up filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and they were joined by Katie Featherston at her most adorable, gushing about being a Texas girl and how much she loves Austin. They were fairly quick with their introduction, and then the movie was on.
Makes sense. After all, “Paranormal Activity” got its launch at Fantastic Fest in 2009. And then “Paranormal Activity 2” pulled a viral stunt for the film at Fantastic Fest last year. And now, here’s the third one. I think it’s only logical at this point, right?
It’s not really fair to call Katie Featherston “the star” of this movie. She appears in about four minutes of film at the start. In it, she brings over a box of video tapes to the home of her sister Kristi (Sprague Grayden) and leaves them, and Kristi sorts through some of them, all of this being filmed by her husband Daniel (Brian Boland). They’re the couple that were focused on in “Paranormal Activity 2” last year.
I like this series. I like the sort of horror it represents. I like the audiences it seems to attract, audiences that aren’t typical horror audiences. I like that it killed the “Saw” franchise. Sorry, but I am. I like ghosts more than I like people torturing other people. I like being in a theater watching a haunted house movie that’s working on audiences and I like hearing screams and seeing jumps and the nervous laughter after something works. I like that. That’s one of the things that attracts me to horror. It’s not the only flavor of horror, of course, but it’s one that can play to a wide audience because it’s not about being explicit or gross.
I’m going to have to go back now and watch part one and part two again before I can feel like I’ve totally digested this one, because there are some things that happen in this film that are so big that it makes me wonder how these characters grow up into the Katie and Kristi that we saw in the first two films. Sure, in the first film, Katie gets creeped out because she says she’s experienced some weird things before in her life. But what we see in this one goes way beyond what I would think she could suppress enough to even try for a normal life later.
This film takes place in 1988, when Katie and Kristie’s mother is living with her boyfriend. I would use the names of the actors in the film, but they’re not listed anywhere yet. Mom is sort of a free spirit, the cool mom in the neighborhood, the one who smokes a little pot and probably gets a little shitfaced at the local parties and most of the other moms privately hate how good she looks in mom jeans. Her boyfriend makes wedding videos, and he’s a genuinely good guy. He seems to love both Katie and Kristi, and vice versa. It’s a happy home.
Problem is Kristi has an imaginary friend named Toby. And Toby is, bluntly stated, a sonofabitch.
Sure enough, after a few strange occurrences including a memorable early gag involving an earthquake, the Boyfriend decides he’s got to start filming where they sleep. What follows are about two weeks of daytime/nighttime set-ups and pay-offs delivered in a style that will feel very familiar to anyone who’s seen the first two films. These movies are all about rhythm, and they each do it differently. The first is the most simple. The second is very complicated, and the rhythm came from the cutting from one camera to the next, a pattern that we followed over and over looking for the disruption. And this time, there are a few locations with cameras, and one in particular on an oscillating fan base that is used for some scares that are built around what gets revealed each time the fan moves from one side to another.
It is effective, no doubt about it. Joost and Schulman were the filmmakers behind “Catfish,” and this film manages to play its tone fairly realistic. I like their use of ambient sound, and I think they stage many of the scares very well. There’s an early fake-out that is wildly effective, and it feels to me like they decided to be very aggressive about how far they’d push things. The film makes a few big moves early on, and then as it progresses, it definitely keeps turning up the intensity and the reality. I have some logic issues about why certain things are being films and who’s doing the filming, issues that are somewhat inherent to the idea of a found footage movie, and I have some other questions that have to do with continuity between the movies. But overall, it feels to me like this is exactly the sort of escalation that has to happen for audiences to walk away happy after this one. It has to get bigger and more overt. And they have to start dropping in some big pieces of the mythology, which they do with the help of screenwriter Christopher B. Landon.
The last ten or fifteen minutes of the film is where they really let it all swing, and it’s a lot of fun to watch how they stage it and how they play it and what the reality of the film is. Some of the jumps are predictable, but they throw so much at the audience that it feels like they just plain want to please. If this was the last of the “Paranormal Activity” films, it would feel like they’d pretty much wrapped it all up. There are certainly story threads here that have been placed so that the franchise can continue to grow, but I sort of like this as a really bleak ending to a series of films about the same characters and what’s been happening to them since childhood. If they do make another film, I feel like they have to finally come back to follow Katie’s story again, especially after the end of “PA2.” I don’t like either of the adult leads in this one as much as I liked Katie or the adult Kristi, and it feels like they’ve set up things they have to resolve at the end of the second film, while this film sort of neatly wraps up this early chapter of things in a very bleak and blunt way.
If you didn’t like the first two films, I don’t think this is the one that will win you over, but if you’ve been having fun with these shamelessly eager to please horror movies, then I suspect you’ll enjoy this one as well. I think I have more questions about this one than either of the others, but it should absolutely please the audiences that are sure to show up in droves on opening weekend, giving Paramount good word of mouth and a shot at keeping this series going for at least one more year.
“Paranormal Activity 3” opens in theaters everywhere October 21, 2011.
Drew (and/or anyone else who has seen the film): the last film used a low-level distortion as part of the soundtrack, the same type used in riot and crowd control. It was meant to add unease, but it just made me sick to my stomache. Is there a similar element here?
*stomach
I, too, am glad the Saw franchise got killed because of the Paranormal Activity films. I enjoyed the first two, but think the series should end after this one, because no horror/scary franchise can go beyond three movies and remain any good.
It would be a nice turn of events to see a new family.
Killed the Saw franchise. There’s my ace-in-the-hole next time I get into an argument over this series.
Thanks Drew!
Good luck, dude. I’m on IMDB all of the time and this argument, although 100% true, never works on the ‘Saw’ fans. They aren’t too happy that their franchise is dead.
I just want to know what site is showing a “trailor” for PA3. Can anyone tell me?
[trailers.apple.com]
Glad to see Joost and Schulman tackle a successful franchise after their great start with Catfish. Given the debate over whether Catfish was real or not, it is interesting that they chose an overtly fictional found footage film as their follow up.
I thought HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL killed SAW.
I like these movies and types of movies too, but I think the problem here is this expanded mythology junk. Like we’re just dying to know the backstory of these characters. I think this would have worked better if they did a series of these movies and had the situation be different each time. This is just getting stupid now.
* Don’t get tricked; this film is treating itself to a Halloween money grab *
Before you throw 12 bucks down the toilet, let’s have a little perspective on what these “found footage movies” can accomplish, and what they can’t.
Remember what made the movie “The Blair Witch Project” scary in the 1st place?
The audience was able to feel like the movie could be real, or at least, it felt real enough, long enough, to sell it’s concept.
This style of movie compromises; quality in exchange for a realistic environment for the audience. However, this formula can only work once. It’s a one trick pony. It’s impossible for a squeal or a prequel to sell the manufactured realism of the first movie.
Blair Witch 2 was unsuccessful, and is one of the worst sequels of all time. The main reason for that squeals epic fail, is the inability of the film to sell the audience on the Hi-8 video and black-and-white 16 mm as being authentic the second time around.
Paranormal Activity 2 was also a huge failure, for that same reason. Nobody bought the “amateur footage” as being real the second time around. Simply, PA2 went to the well once to often.
Well, Paranormal Activity 3 is trying to use the same recipe for it’s third go around. It’s impossible to suspend disbelieve, and accept the Hi-8 & 16 mm film as anything more than an obvious cheap trick at this point.
Paranormal Activity 3 lost it’s manufactured real feel two films ago. Without it, you are will find yourself faced with the frightening reality of this horrendous film; an unbearable story-line and horrendous dialogue. When the main thrill of the film the is still, doors shutting by themselves, you have yourself a cheap B movie which should have went straight to Netflix if even made at all. This is nothing more than a very bad Halloween money grab.
* Any Critic that gives this a good review is suspect; to say the least. The positive reviews defiantly appear to be paid for. If not, the bar as set extremely low on modern cinematography.
“There’s an old saying in Tennessee, I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee , that says, fool me once, shame on, shame on you. Fool me, you can’t get fooled again.” 9/17/02, George Bush.
Don’t be dumber than George Bush. If you’re still buying this the third go around, I have some waterfront property in Phoenix I want to sell you, really cheap too.
Yeah, totally. Except Paranormal Activity 2 worked (for me and the people I know who saw it), arguably as well or even better than the first one in at least some ways. I also think it was a reasonably successful movie critically speaking while breaking some opening day midnight-showing-for-an-R-rated-movie record. Plus, this one thus far has gotten even better reviews than the first one (according to Rotten Tomatoes, just for one reference, PA1 got 82% positive, PA2 got 59% positive, and as of not PA3 got 83% reviews). Blair Witch Project was a pretty good movie and novel concept, however the sequel was apparently a pretty terrible movie from the ground up and went for cheap scares and over-the-top sequences where the other went for slow burn and realism. Or so I’ve been told. I haven’t seen it. However, the consensus was it was terribly made on every level, and not just that we’d grown too familiar with the found-footage scenario to suspend disbelief.
Sorry. I can suspend disbelief just fine. I did not think I’d be able to (why would this series of families be recording themselves sleep in uber-convenient fashion), yet they have thus far been done well enough where I bought into it. I generally find it hard to watch series of movies that exist based on the reuse of a gimmick (like The Hangover series for instance, although we found part 2 for the jokes and transvestite hookers make my wife laugh apparently, the premise seemed very old the second time they used it). Here, the means of viewing the events stay the same, yet the movies seem structured differently enough to where I still somehow slip into the feel of the film very thoroughly.
You’re certainly entitled to your opinion, however I do not think it holds true to this series and definitely not for everybody. I’m actually still buying the series. I’ll pass on the waterfront property though.
-Cheers
Don’t fix it if it ain’t broke. nd it’s oviously not broke.
You think too much. It’s a movie, period. Intended for entertainment purposes. Not meant to make sense all the time. Gotta let your mind run wild sometimes..
It went ALOT further than “swinging a few doors”, it delved deeper into the mythology, and the demon or whatever went all out with proper physical attacks in this one so try not to speak shit before u’ve seen it.
I’m glad I’m not the only person who thinks the premise is ridiculous. From the trailers, the most overtly horrendous things are happening to this family, and yet we’re supposed to believe that the events in the first and second movie happened to the same characters? Yeah, children are resilient, but I don’t think you’re going to forget being terrorized by invisible demonic forces, especially when it is slamming people into walls, tossing furniture, levitating people, etc. In the first movie, the highly irritating and unbelievable characters seemed to think what turned out to be a demon was just a slightly creepy phenomenon. After experiencing the events shown in this third film, how could the Katie character not have been instantly terrified by an obviously menacing, harmful entity?
I understand the concept of having to ratchet up the intensity with each installment, but the whole “prequel” approach has destroyed my ability to suspend disbelief enough to enjoy these movies as much as I wish I could.
because as explained by the 3rd movie, the gran belongs to a coven tht brainwashes the kids which is why they don’t remember it. yet again, don’t have a go before seeing it!!!
For those arguing this is a ridiculous premise or that it’s a one-trick pony that can only work once… Did any of you watch Star Wars per chance? Or Lord of the Rings? Nightmare on Elm Street? Batman? Avatar? Saw? How about Jurassic Park?
Not to be confrontational, and if you just do not like the movie I’m fine with it. However, the movies are much less formulaic than a lot of other things, the premise is much less ridiculous than a lot of others I’ve seen. It’s a ghost story caught on video. I think they’re pretty well-done. My opinion aside, the premise is no more unbelievable than any of the other movies I cited. The found-footage is perhaps becoming a bit of an obvious trope, yet for something cast in a documentary style that seems not only their only avenue, it seems the most functional. How ELSE could they do it? Besides that, at least the first and second one were different enough in how they shot the footage as to keep it very fresh. Not saying I think they can keep pumping these out indefinitely, however it has been both successful and strangely higher-quality as a series than expected.
Doesn’t anyone wonder about the mother? In PNA1 we have Micha talking about his mother-in-law stopping by. How is that possible? In PNA2 we have the one girl telling her sister she does not want to turn out like mom. Did she mean dead?
Good points. I haven’t seen the first one in a while, so if he did say that, I assume it’s just a goof on the PA3 writer’s part.