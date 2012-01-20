Review: ‘Red Tails’ flies high during combat, but can’t win the whole war

Anyone who watched “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” probably has a pretty good idea of what they can expect from the long-rumored George Lucas production of “Red Tails” now that it’s actually opening in theaters.
The story of the Tuskeegee Airmen is a significant one, and worth telling. HBO took a shot at it a while ago, and Lucas has been trying to get his version made for what feels like decades now. I admire the intent, because a film like this and a story like this can be inspirational and connect young African-American audiences to a history they may not know about. If that’s the only thing the film accomplishes, then I’m sure Lucas will count it as a success, and I do hope parents take their kids to see it.
I also hope it is the start of a conversation, and not the entire thing.
“Red Tails” presents a squeaky-clean version of a very difficult moment in history, punctuated with some truly remarkable aerial combat footage, something that really shouldn’t surprise anyone who knows Lucas and his work. His love of dogfights resonates loud and clear in the “Star Wars” series, and every time this film takes to the air, it works completely.
Unfortunately, much more of the film focuses on the struggles faced by the men of the 99th Fighter Squadron on the ground, and while the film’s message is a strong one, it is muted by the way history has been treated here. When you can tell that this isn’t the way things worked in history, it’s frustrating, because the true story without any cheats or anachronisms is fascinating enough. I thought the script, credited to John Ridley and Aaron McGruder, was naive about the way things were, and what bothers me most is that I think it’s intentionally naive. When you’re dealing with race and prejudice and overcoming the times in which you live, you should go out of your way to show how things really were. While this entire film hinges on the shifting perception of race among the Americans in WWII, it lets America and the real 99th solve things with a surprising amount of ease. For this movie to really land its punches, it would need to dirty things up and show what virulent racism looks like as well as subtle and almost impossible-to-detect racism.
The reason I compared this to “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” is because that series demonstrated a desire by George Lucas to dramatize history. He has spoken many times about how much he hated school when he was a student, and how he wished school had figured out how to engage him. His educational program, Edutopia, is the sort of thing that proves that it’s important to him to help kids do their best in a process that he disliked, and this movie, like “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” is part of the way he wants to reach people who don’t like school, using drama and thrills to sugar-coat a history lesson. The problem is that the history feels like a big download of exposition much of the time, only occasionally interrupted for an amazing aerial dogfight.
Director Anthony Hemingway has done strong work on the small screen for shoos like “The Wire,” and he’s got a good sense of how to stage those amazing air battles. I don’t think he manages to make his cast feel like a cohesive unit, though, and that makes it a frustrating experience when writing a review. I’d bomb this except I think there is real historical value to preserving these stories and telling them again. We may have an African-American president, and my wife and kids may have had last Monday off from school, but we certainly haven’t beaten racism by any means. There is a story being told here that is significant, and I agree with Spike Lee, who was pushing this on Twitter today because he knows that if this film fails, Hollywood will blame the largely-black cast, saying once again that audiences won’t go see a film with a largely black cast.
As a drama, “Red Tails” is more problematic than you’d expect from a film that’s been in development longer than some of you have been living. It is also a film where you can feel producer George Lucas lurking just out of of the edge of frame. It may have been directed by Hemingway and written by John Ridley and Aron McGruber, but this is very much a George Lucas movie.
Is that a promise or a warning? Depends on your perspective.
“Red Tails” opens in theaters everywhere today.
You’re the first reviewer I’ve seen compare this to “Young Indiana Jones,” Drew. I think that seems like a really apt comparison, and speaks volumes about the product we’re getting.
I love “Young Indiana Jones,” and appreciate how Lucas was trying to convey historical information through it; but it only seemed to really work during its action sequences ( the trench warfare stuff is right up there with War Horse), the historical information was really watered down, to the point where he historical figures were only there to trigger some kind of action plot: look everybody, it’s T. E. Lawrence, and he’s on a secret spy mission that only intrepid Indiana Jones can help him with!
Still, I hope “Red Tails” does well (it’s currently getting hammered over at Rotten Tomatoes), and plan to support it; I’d like to see Lucas have some success outside of Indiana Jones and Star Wars and produce more films. Plus, a little more diversity at my local multiplex couldn’t hurt.
I understand that Lucas wanted African Americans to be able to tell their own stories hence the hiring of Hemingway and Ridley as director and screenwriter but this movie was his baby. He was bound to get the blame for how the movie turns out either way simply because his name is on the credits. In my opinion, he should’ve just bitten the bullet and write and direct this movie himself.
“…I think it’s intentionally naive. When you’re dealing with race and prejudice and overcoming the times in which you live, you should go out of your way to show how things really were.”
If you exchange the words ‘race’ and ‘prejudice’ in the above paragraph with ‘the rise of fascism’ and ‘the devolution of a hero into a monster’ you have my main criticism of the star wars prequels.
The intentionally naive approach worked for the old trilogy because of its fairy tale character but I ask myself how anyone could come up with the idea of treating the subject matter of either the prequels or this movie in the same fashion.
Drew, I know you have defended the prequels but am I wrong to critizise those movies for this deeply flawed narrative decision just as much as you do ‘Red Tails’?
If you were looking for hard-hitting political discourse from a Star Wars movie, I think you were looking in the wrong place all along.
That’s not it. What I was looking for was a movie that embraced its themes – which where a lot more mature and edgy than those of the original movies – in an appropriate manner. I believe it is possible to do that and still tell a ‘star wars’ story. Mature, dark and edgy but still entertainig, fun and fantastic: Calling Peter Jackson to the witness stand!
Young Indy is undervalued and I presume underseen and I’m not surprised to see you make the comparison. At the same time I’d hate for people think Young Indy always indulges in a romantic old Hollywood gloss version of the events and settings it works with (as Lucas says is intended here). Virtually every episode is a valuable launching pad into it’s given topic/setting and some are unflinching and somber and others are light and fanciful – – and very very few pander to what might be considered a fanboy mentality.
I haven’t seen Red Tails yet but I have seen several reviews that dismiss it for playing as its makers clearly intended. Going to double this up with Haywire this weekend I expect.
Was Vince (Michael B. Jordan) featured prominently? I saw him in the trailer but he listed waaay too far down in the cast for my liking.
Because the subject is race, the story of the Tuskeegee airmen has to be dull, morally instructive docudrama?
HBO already did that. Lucas wanted to make an adventure. White audiences have enjoyed ‘naive’ and thrilling dogfighting war movies since “Wings”. Why can’t black audiences get the same privilege?
Saw the film Saturday. God I wish I could have gotten my hands on the script. It simply lacked key components of basic story structure. The A line of action should have been the impact Red Tails could have on ending the war if allowed to fight and engage the enemy. The counter to that is obvious – a bigoted military. Instead the line of action was a couple of missions which had no beginning or end which means all was ant-climatic.
The B stories should have been the character arches of two key pilots. The captain’s character arch ( no, pouring out the bottle of whiskey does not suffice) and the luetinent’s love story. As it was neither of the B stories were fully developed so we lacked sympathy throughout the entire movie. We felt nothing for them as human beings. I’m black and should have easily been able to evoke sympathy but I found myself void of emotions from beginning to end.
Dialogue was horrific but not the killer. Story structure was the killer – solid lines of actions and equal and opposite lines of counter action. We know history, we know it was there but Red Tails tells a rather simple and unlikely story.
Study the craft of story telling first, then write the script.
Saw the film Saturday. God I wish I could have gotten my hands on the script. It simply lacked key components of basic story structure.
Dialogue was horrific but not the killer. Story structure was the killer – solid lines of actions and equal and opposite lines of counter action. We know history, we know it was there but Red Tails tells a rather simple and unlikely story.
The A-line of action should have been the impact Red Tails could have on ending the war if allowed to fight and engage the enemy. The counter to that is obvious – a bigoted military. Instead the line of action was a couple of missions which had no beginning or end resulting in a truly anti-climatic war story. In addition, we couldn’t understand the turning point these missions had on the overall war.
The B-C-lines of action should have been the character arches of two key pilots. But their characters didnt take us on a journey through backstory or the present. The captain’s character arch (no, pouring out the bottle of whiskey does not suffice) and the luetinent’s love story were “surfacie” subplots. Neither of the B stories were fully developed so we lacked sympathy throughout the entire movie for our heros. We felt nothing for them as human beings. I’m black, my grandfather died as a Captain in this war so I should have easily been able to evoke sympathy but I found myself void of emotions from beginning to end.
Heck, even the pilot escaping the prison camp was ridiculously simplistic and completely anti-climatic.
Study the craft of story telling first, then write the script.
I wanted so badly for this movie to be a base hit. That’s it, not a home run, just a single, just get on base. Lucas is being smart in playing the race PR card because (black or white) we will show up in droves and have none of that! However, distribution houses likely passed not because it was a black cast but because it was a bad movie.
I have to add…
Though I was disappointed in the quality of the film, it has been a long time since I tracked box office through the weekend, and called everyone I knew to support a film, but i did for Red Tails. Kind of like eating the hockey-puck dinner rolls my niece proudly served up at Thanksgiving. I ate every bite…carefully so as not to chip a tooth…but every bite. The alternative was not an option.
