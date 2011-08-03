Review: ‘Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes’ is smart, character-driven science fiction

As someone who has spent a fair amount of energy in the past criticizing the idea of prequels and the films of 20th Century Fox, it pains me to say that for the second time this summer, a prequel from Fox is actually a pretty hefty slice of entertainment, smart and soulful in a way I wouldn’t have guessed. “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” is entirely different than any other movie in the franchise, and that’s one of its strengths. The film isn’t terribly surprising in terms of where it goes, but it is very clever in how it gets there, and it is driven largely by yet another groundbreaking performance from Andy Serkis, who is nothing less than the first digital age superstar at this point.
One of the first questions I had about this movie is “does this tie in directly to the series that already exists?”, and it appears that the answer is “sort of.” There are definitely some direct references to the previous films, but for the most part, they’re the sort of elbow-to-the-ribs references I’m not a fan of. Someone yells “it’s a madhouse,” someone else plays with a broken Statue of Liberty toy, and someone else tells a “damn dirty ape” to take its paws off of him. Those references got the snickers you’d expect, but they’re quick and there aren’t too many of them. There are some overt story connections to the original films that play out via newspaper headlines and cable news stories we see in the background that I found more satisfying and interesting because of the way it suggests where this story could be heading if Fox decides to follow up this picture.
What makes this work above and beyond its place in the franchise is that it would still be a completely satisfying picture even if there were no other films in the series. It works as a complete film, and it works in a way that is very, very difficult to pull off. Despite the presence of James Franco, Freida Pinto, John Lithgow, and Brian Cox in key roles, this is not a film about the human characters. They are incidental. This is the story of one ape in particular, and the way a series of decisions by human beings lead to an uprising and a shift in the balance of power on the planet. It is largely experiential, told from the point of view of Caesar, played by Andy Serkis.
The film actually starts one generation back, though, with the capture of Caesar’s mother in the wild. It’s a harrowing sequence, and it works well to create sympathy right away. The chimp is sold to researchers in the US and ends up at a lab in San Francisco where Will Rodman (James Franco) works. Sys-Gen is funding his research into an anti-Alzheimer’s treatment, and for Will, the stakes are personal. His father Charles (John Lithgow) is suffering from an advanced version of the disease, and Will’s watching him slip away a little more every day. When they test a treatment called ALZ-112 on the ape that Franco’s named “Bright Eyes,” she responds immediately, growing smarter at an exponential rate. The results are so promising that Franco manages to convince his boss, Steven Jacobs (David Oyelowo) that they’re ready to move on to human trials. As they’re presenting the research to the Sys-Gen board, Bright Eyes goes berserk and they end up having to shoot her and put her down, ending Franco’s program immediately.
It’s only after they’ve destroyed the apes that were all part of the test that Franklin (Tyler Labine), the ape handler, reveals the real reason Bright Eyes went crazy: she had just delivered a baby, and she was protecting it. The program’s done, so Franco smuggles the baby chimp out, unable to bring himself to destroy it. As soon as the chimp gets home, it’s obvious that he’s no ordinary animal. He has inherited the accelerated intelligence from his mother, and he develops at an extraordinary rate, and Will raises him like a child, indulging that intelligence, encouraging it.
There’s a big stretch of the film that just deals with Will’s relationship with the chimp that his father names Caesar, and it is incredibly moving to see just how fully Serkis brings this character to life. When people say they don’t understand why filmmakers or actors are excited by performance capture, it’s because we’re still in the early days of this, and we don’t have many great examples to point at yet of how this really works. You can now use “Rise Of The Planet of The Apes” as a perfect case study in how an actor can project a soul through a digital character and really bring it to life. Caesar is the main character, and we see him grow from a clever but immature chimp in captivity, raised in absolutely optimal human conditions, pampered, loved, into an animal twisted by the worst sort of human behavior, abandoned, angry, ready to run. And Serkis plays it all.
The work by WETA Digital in bringing Caesar fully to life is impressive, more so as the movie wears on. There are some beautiful performance sequences in the film, where every character onscreen is a WETA Digital character, and Rupert Wyatt and Andrew Lesnie shoot it like a regular dialogue sequence, all performance-minded. This movie makes very few stops for “the big moment” or “the money shot.” Instead, it amazes because of the degree to which these apes become characters. Maurice, a circus orangutan who speaks to Caesar using sign language, is a great character, and Karin Konoval is wonderful in the role. Subtle and sad and then inspired as he realizes what it is Caesar has planned. Terry Notary plays two parts, and there is strong character work by Richard Ridings, Devyn Dalton, Jay Caputo, and particularly Christopher Gordon as the creepy-looking Koda, as smart in his way as Caesar. Watching each of the apes come to cognitive life is handled in a way that you see it through performance, not through dialogue or exposition. Nobody stops the movie to tell you, “Now all of the apes are smart. We should probably do something about this.” The film avoids most of the easy mistakes of the genre. It’s lean and mean and it plays for keeps.
Rupert Wyatt’s film “The Escapist” was one I liked a lot, and I thought it was a smart stylish approach to something that a million other people had done. In a way, that’s what “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” is, too. It’s a science-gone-wrong horror film if you strip it down to its bones, but the way Wyatt plays the material, he does something very different with it. He makes the case that mankind gets what it deserves on a couple of fronts, and in order to really get Wyatt’s whole point here, you need to watch not only the main story but also all the texture of the world that Wyatt paints going on outside in the media. You should stay in your seat when the credits start, because the film’s ultimate kick is delivered as a coda mid-credits. It’s not the blow-your-hair-back impact of the ending of the 1968 original, but what is at this point? There was a different media when that film came out, a different saturation point for pop culture. Things happened differently in terms of hype and buzz. This film’s been an underdog since it was announced because I don’t remember anyone particularly saying, “Oh, thank god! I have been desperate to see a prequel to ‘Planet Of The Apes’ where none of the apes can talk yet.”
That’s what Wyatt’s made, though, and the triumph for him as a storyteller is the degree to which he makes you invest in the apes and their struggle. I think the film could have gone a little further and given me even more time with the ape characters after a change has started to take hold of each of them. It’s the best stuff in the movie, this revolution that simmers along inside an ape preserve run by John (Brian Cox) and Dodge (Tom Felton) Landon. It’s a madhouse, basically, and the apes are kept in awful conditions, treated poorly, and encouraged to play rough with one another. Caesar is not built for that. He’s never been around that. If he’s going to survive, he’s got to be smart. And suddenly you’re watching this digital ape version of “Un Prophet” play out, and Caesar is a genuine badass, a great worthy lead. He is a hero. He raises his people up. He sees the way, and he makes it happen, and it is pretty satisfying to watch his plan play out. It’s also crazy, because what we’re watching is the moment that the power starts to slip from us to them. This is the moment we lose the planet. It’s still early days, but this is the moment that counts.
Technically, the film’s great. Wyatt has a sharp eye for composition and he stages his scenes efficiently, leaving himself room to play certain moments for all they’re worth. He picks his emotional beats to hammer home, and he pays them off. Patrick Doyle’s score is big and insistent, and Conrad Buff and Mark Goldblatt, two of the best cutters in the business, give the film an urgency that finally culminates in a moment of real emotional payoff, and that doesn’t offer up an easy answer. Is Caesar a hero? A villain? An inevitable consequence? A glorious accident? Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have tried to leave room for the audience to have a reaction instead of answering some of the tougher questions, and it’s an approach that I think makes the film linger.
For years, I’ve heard Terminator fans say that they want the Future War, and I remain unconvinced that it is anything but a bad idea. I think nothing anyone films is going to compare to whatever the fans have in their heads at this point. You are simply courting disappointment to make that movie. Of course, someone will make that movie. It’ll happen simply because it hasn’t so far. And I wince at the thought of it. This, however, is an example of a prequel moment, a turning point, that I never thought I really needed or wanted to see on film that turned out to be a pleasure, a smart and grown-up science-fiction thriller that honors the name it carries. Like “X-Men: First Class,” this suggests a world I’d want to see more of, and it raises exciting storytelling questions that I hope Fox will answer, provided the audience turns out for this one. It’s worth it, and it’s exciting to see them get this property this right after almost fifteen years of toying with some of these story elements.
“Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” opens everywhere on Friday.
This is very promising. Drew, without spoiling, would you say it satisfactorily addresses the major concern of plausibility, that a small number of apes could stage a rebellion and ultimately take over the world?
It’s not so much the apes numbers, as the fact that human numbers will decrease rapidly due to human error. The apes just have to sit it out. I’ll say no more.
Tony is right on the money. it all comes down to the final act of the first film.
One of the best things about Weta being from NZ is that we get to see this stuff early (even if only by a day). Just come back from it and it’s easily the best ‘blockbuster’ I’ve seen in a long time. Didn’t treat me like an idiot, was astonishingly well paced, actually fits in with PoTA ina believable way and is just a joy to watch. I had a big old grin on my face and loved pretty much every minute of it. Great review, I can’t disagree with a word :)
But, to be certain, Franco continues to suck, right?
Yeah what dreadful performances in Pineapple Express, 127 Hours and Milk.
He probly doesn’t suck, but he did admit to doing this as a work for hire acting gig, thusly not caring much for it
Cool, viva Weta and Serkis! and the director. It shouldn’t pain nobody to be surprised at quality from Fox though, after the horrible abortions they have made out of many promising films. What pains me is that this is still Fox, part of Rupert Murdoch’s evil empire and all his groups manipulations and dumbing down of the news, sleaze-peddling, spying, blackmailing, corrupting and warmongering ways.
You’re one of those knee-jerk rabid liberals who wouldn’t listen to The Doors’ “20th Century Fox”, Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxy Lady”, watch Fantastic Mr. Fox or dance the fox trot because you can’t control your bowels releasing at the mere mention of the word “fox”, can you?
Funny how if conservatives refuse to patronize Sean Penn movies for his cuddling up with thugs and dictators like Hugo Chavez, the Left has a hissy fit, but you’ll gladly bash the movie division of a global corporation because you can’t tolerate the existence of a single news channel that doesn’t echo the party lines of all the other channels. So much for all that self-proclaimed liberal tolerance and diversity.
This back and forth is just stupid. Congratulations you’re both idiots. I can’t believe I need to say this but, can we please not talk politics in the ape movie thread?
So you are one of those conformist morons who prefers not to know about the real world are you?
Dude, just stop.
Warblecroaker, there are plenty of other places that we can and do read about and comment on news and politics. This is not one of them. All you’ll succeed in doing here is pissing off people who both agree and disagree with you.
This review has moved Rise of the World of Da Monkees (as I call it) into the “See” column in a way the trailers didn’t. Thanks. Two points, though:
* This business of hiding critical or interesting bits of the film in or after the end credits has got to stop. I’ve seen codas with 3/4 of the audience gone; once my g/f and I were the only ones there. Go to black for 5-10 seconds at the end then show the tag. Don’t make people wait through 7 minutes of the 750 FX artists to get that last 30 seconds of movie.
* What will it take for digital performance artists to get some respect and acknowledgement? While I think Robert Zemeckis’ dead-eyed trips to Uncanny Valley have done immeasurable damage to the cause, there is still a hardline prejudice against the art form. Some hack at EW had a rant against Avatar because the performances can be altered by animators after the fact, as if live performances aren’t shaped by selective editing.
Anyone who’s watched some DVD extras knows how Serkis and Cameron create their respective works, but for the foreseeable future, I suspect this Luddite attitude toward digital performers shall prevail. The irony is that those who hate on virtual characters frequently dislike the CHARACTERS and not the means they were created with. No one hated Jar Jar Binks because he didn’t look real; they hated him because he was annoying, which oddly made him a success while a failure.
I would pay to see Rise of the World of Da Monkees. Mickey Dolenz will rule us all!!
Precisely, so what if the performance capture is finessed in post. Who would have thought that Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher is WEARING A WIG! Everything in movies is artifice.
If people want to leave during the credits that acknowledge the crew members who worked hard to entertain them, then those people risk missing the codas and easter eggs that the rest of us will enjoy. Its all up to the audience.
I see from your review the “elbow in the ribs” nod to the original movies extends to the character names as well – Bright Eyes, Maurice and Dodge Landon.
I’m a huge fan of the original movies and am very much looking forward to seeing this if, for no other reason, than to wash the taste of Tim Burton’s crapfest out of my mouth once and for all.
This is…surprising. The previews for this made it look pretty laughable. Glad to hear it’s not; Serkis is great and I was made marginally more interested in seeing this after hearing he was involved.
“(Wyatt) makes the case that mankind gets what it deserves…”
“and in order to really get Wyatt’s whole point here…”
“That’s what Wyatt’s made, though, and the triumph for him as a storyteller is the degree to which he makes you invest in the apes and their struggle.”
Rupert Wyatt didn’t write this film. And based on your review it appears it wrote itself.
Rupert Wyatt took an okay script, and through sheer cinematic skill, made it into something special. If anything, the dialogue and plot logistics are the weakest link – the best sequences are almost silent, centering completely on the apes. Its great classical direction, that understands character beats, pace, momentum, and the interplay between moments of quiet and moments of exhilaration and fury. Wyatt, Serkis and Weta deserve all the credit they get for this one.
Much like a CEO gets credit for everything that goes right or wrong in a company, the director also gets credit. Its just the way the world works.
Ken, are you new here? If so, welcome!
I was excited by the concept but knew it could easily be hokey so I’m relieved to hear that they made it work.
Awww, damnit Mori, I wasn’t expecting spoilers in this review!
Loved this review! Made me really want to see this – maybe even more than Cap America – incidentally both movies open next Friday (Aug 8) here in Norway.
Nice review Drew, I’ll see it. I do think you went into plot details a bit too much.
Sold! It’s exciting to finally get to see Serkis in a real leading role. I remember the moment in LOTR when I realized that I was relating to Gollum in the same way that I related to everyone else, it was startling. And the emotion he conveys in King Kong is astonishing. Thanks for the good word, can’t wait to see it!
Let me guess Drew…Tom Felton’s character delivers the “get your hand off me you damned dirty ape” line??
Let me guess Shawn…you’ve seen this movie??
I’m totally in love with this movie. It was remarkable. Can’t wait to see it again.
I’m pretty stunned that this is getting good reviews. I thought it was going to suck. The 2001 one remake left such a bad taste in my mouth. I’ll have to check this out now. I’m pleasantly surprised that this apparently didn’t turn into the suck-fest I thought it would be.
I didn’t know this was directed by the guy that did “The Escapist”. I liked that film a lot.
Andy Serkis completely owned once again as a motion captured character. Every scene with Caesar was gold.
Franco wasn’t as bad as some of the reviews led me to believe….but the cardboard cutout villains were a little too one dimensional for me. Thankfully the rest of the movie more than made up for it. I also would have liked for the movie to be a harder PG13 or an R….some scenes didn’t quite ring true as far as the violence was concerned (like the man hole cover).