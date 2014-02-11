Review: ‘Robocop’ is a perfectly decent but mechanical remake

Over the last few weeks, I’ve noticed a number of people start to hammer the drum that the 1987 film “Robocop” wasn’t actually that good, and those of us who hold it dear as an example of how good filmed science-fiction can be are overinflating its reputation.
Hogwash. Balderdash. Nonsense and tomfoolery.
When the first film was released, I was a theater manager in Florida, and I can tell you that for almost six months before the film came out, that poster was a punchline to all of us who worked at the theater. I knew Paul Verhoeven’s foreign films, and it looked to me like Hollywood had wooed him and then stuck him with a dog. The tagline for the film, “Part Man, Part Machine, All Cop,” made me laugh, and not in a good way. Even the image on the poster, of Robocop half in and half out of the car, looked to me like an obnoxious cheapo piece of junk.
Then about four days before the film came out, the print showed up. I built it early and we screened it for a handful of employees, and by the time the film was over, I realized just how wrong I’d been. Verhoeven not only gave the film a real soul, but he took the script by Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner and expertly coaxed out every jet black laugh, allowing the cynicism of the text to work against the uber-square tone of Peter Weller’s Robocop characterization. The film was impeccably cast, and between Miguel Ferrer, Ronny Cox, and Kurtwood Smith, it had an irresistible rogue’s gallery, smarmy and vile and genuinely dangerous.
Don’t even get me started on Rob Bottin’s amazing make-up effects. The film pushed the envelope in terms of violence and brutality, and it made the movie feel out of control. Considering how violent action films were in the ’80s, it took the excess of “Robocop” to make it feel shocking, and Verhoeven pushed things so far they went past horrifying and came back around to hilarious again.
On the surface, Jose Padilha seems like a very smart choice to update “Robocop” to 2014. After all, both of his “Elite Squad” films feature nerve-jangling action, and they both carry a fairly potent political punch seen in the context of what’s been going on in Brazil in recent years. I was worried when I read an early 2012 draft of the film by Joshua Zetumer and Nick Schenk. It was way too caught up in reacting to the original film and far less effective at saying something fresh or interesting with the material. It seemed to have major tonal issues, not sure if it was aiming for sincerity or satire.
The finished film has some of the same issues, but it works better than I would have guessed possible. Padilha seems to want to score some big satirical points off of our fear-driven media, but it’s such an obvious target and it’s done in such a ham-handed way that I’d say the satire is the least potent part of the movie. When the film gets down to simply telling a science-fiction action story, it’s not bad. In particular, Joel Kinnaman does a solid job of articulating the struggle that Alex Murphy faces in trying to come to terms with his own nature after he is almost completely rebuilt by Dr. Dennett Norton (Gary Oldman) and his team.
The film’s other greatest weakness is that there are no villains of any note in the movie. Patrick Garrow plays Antoine Vallon, the criminal gang lord who is behind the bombing attack that nearly kills Murphy in the first place, and he is such a thinly drawn character that when he does have his eventual showdown with Murphy, surrounded by his henchmen, it’s utterly forgettable. He’s a non-threat, an easily dispatched generic boss, and the film seems as uninterested in him as the audience will be.
The real villain, of course, is the head of Omnicorp, the company that designs Robocop, and the main thrust of the film is that Omnicorp wants to replace working police officers with robots on the streets of America, but they need to convince America to allow that to happen. Robocop is a PR tool, designed to give a human face to Omnicorp’s product line, and Raymond Sellars (Michael Keaton) will do anything he has to do to get Congress to lift a legal ban on the use of robots on American soil. This allows the film to grapple with the idea of how corporate donors and political figures use branches of the media to sell a message they want sold, regardless of truth, with Samuel L. Jackson playing Pat Novak, the host of a Bill O’Reilly-like TV show.
My biggest problem with the Novak stuff is that it just doesn’t feel like a real TV show. If you’re going to effectively satirize this stuff, you have to get it right. The film seems more interested in trying to crank up the emotional side of things, giving more face time to Murphy’s wife Clara (Abbie Cornish) and son David (John Paul Ruttan), but they don’t really know what to do with Clara as a character. She cries a few times, she looks very serious and upset, but that’s about it. Even in the film’s big final sequence, they stand around as window dressing.
For a PG-13, the film is surprisingly violent. Sure, they don’t spill blood in the same sort of volume as the 1987 film, but in some ways, that bothers me more. Verhoeven knew that when he pushed the graphic violence to such extremes, he almost made it ludicrous. But when your film solves every single dramatic issue by shooting and killing people, that’s still sending just as violent a message, but it sanitizes it, makes it more like a video game. I find it offensive when studios play the game to try and sneak something this violent past the ratings board simply by eliminating blood, and the MPAA, which loves to talk about how their system is designed for parents, are absolutely at fault here. If anything, a film like this seems more irresponsible because of how numb it is to the actual impact of violence.
The film is at its best when it simply focuses on what Murphy is living through, and there are some great ideas buried here about the nature of what he is as part man and part machine. How much free will does someone have once a certain amount of them has been replaced with systems that are controlled by programming? When Murphy is shown what he looks like with all the Robocop systems removed, it’s a ghastly image, and Kinnaman plays the full weight of the reveal.
Michael K. Williams, beloved as Omar on “The Wire,” is wasted completely as Lewis, Murphy’s partner, and some very strong actors like Jackie Earle Haley, Jennifer Ehle, and Jay Baruchell wrestle to make their characters register. Lula Carvalho’s cinematography is sleek and striking, and Pedro Bromfman gets a lot of mileage out of the original Basil Pouledouris score, and tech credits across the board are fairly strong. “Robocop” is not a bad movie, but it’s a half-baked one, and more than anything, I was left asking the same question afterwards that I had before, one that I still can’t really answer for myself: why?
“Robocop” opens everywhere tomorrow.
You mean Rosemary Clooney’s son MIGUEL Ferrer.
To be fair, he’s Jose Ferrer’s son, too.
Couldn’t we all be Jose Ferrer’s son, though?
Sadly, this was what I was worried about with this remake. I get that it’s like a cover song where you want to add your own flair to it, otherwise what’s the point. But the satire was the biggest aspect of Verhoeven’s film and everything about this read like it was playing it too straight. Sounds like, in the end, even with the stabs at media satire, that’s what they ended up doing. I suppose there’s a place for that, but it sounds like the RoboCop shell then holds them back from telling the story they wanted to tell.
Drew, have you had a chance to speak with Guy regarding his feelings about this film?
His review seemed to have a bit more love for the film than you, but with some of the same themes.
It’d be interesting if you guys could get behind the HitFix desk and do a point-counterpoint kind of discussion like Siskel & Ebert used to do for certain films.
It very much feels that though this film is not the car crash we all expected, that even from the people who say it’s okay, like you, or who liked it, like Guy, that there’s something missing.
I just think it’d be interesting to hear/see you guys talk about it a bit more.
great review, drew. just curious, have you seen easy money 2 yet? or the third film? i’m a fan of joel kinnaman and that series and thought you might have some knowledge to share?
Why?
Because its a safe rehash of a popular film that would seem outdated to its new target audience thus justifying being remade, and, the studios know as long as they don’t make a total wash the critics will give it a relatively free pass whether they recommend it or not.
Drew,
I’m in absolute agreement with your assessment of the original film. ‘Robocop’ holds a very special place in my heart and I’ve been bit bewildered at the recent retro-criticisms of it.
I would’ve loved to have seen what someone like Quentin Tarrantino would’ve done with Robocop or even John Woo. I plan to see the movie but most of the reviews confirm my suspicion that this remake is nothing but a studio cash grab trying to feed off the nostalgia of generation x’ers
This is exactly what I thought would happen – they’re being different just to be different and throwing out everything that worked in the original. The result is a half-baked film that will genuinely please no one. The February release date should be a big giveaway that the studio doesn’t think this can compete with the summer blockbusters. I won’t buy that for a dollar.
Saw this on Sunday. At best it is a solid film with a few half-decent ideas of its own. But all the stuff with Sam Jackson is awful. It’s just someone talking at you for long stretches rather than layering the satire in through the film itself. The movie is also pretty much humourless and the action frenetic but unmemorable. Performances are ok but nothing special. It is certainly not a terrible film and I didn’t hate it but it is nothing special and comes no where close to rivalling the original which is one stone cold classic.
Yah, I thought it was okay. As Drew mentioned, the bit when Murphy sees what’s “left” of him is pretty powerful. It’s one of the few bits where it captures the dehumanization of Robocop in the original. But bits like that are few and far between. However, I did dig the action and the FX look good, and there’s a couple of neat beats here and there.
I think one of the things that’s so powerful about the original is that Robocop seems to be inhuman, a pure machine, when he first rolls out. Then, by the end, he’s Murphy. Heck, he even says it to the camera. That’s a slow burn of his journey from man to machine back to man(kinda machine) again. This Robocop goes from man to roboman to robot back to man again. It’s sideways compared to how elegant the original was. You don’t see Murphy’s face until the original’s final scenes. You see Murphy’s face all the time in this. By humanzing him early and often, you lose the power of when he DOES actually become a person at the end.