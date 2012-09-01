Review: Seductive, elliptical ‘The Master’ answers to no man

VENICE – How do you break an already broken man? It’d be presumptuous to say that this is one of the questions asked by Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” — and it certainly asks no end of them, both verbally and otherwise — but it was the first of many it left me asking. In a film that devotes an abundance of screen time to replicating (though not, contrary to more excitable pre-screening rumours, ridiculing) the Scientological auditing process, an interrogative therapy designed to draw out unconscious truths, the spontaneous personal response is surely not to be distrusted.
Elliptical but hardly indecisive, testy but hardly incendiary, Anderson’s exquisitely sculpted film is about more individual-based values and desires than its grabby advance reputation as a Scientology exposé promised: trust, admiration, sex, kinship. “The Master” turns out to be many of the things I expected it to be — a sharp evaluation of what we are prepared to believe in exchange for self-possession, a richly textured evocation of American social vulnerabilities in the aftermath of WWII, most inevitably of all, another literate chapter in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ongoing thesis on the positive and corruptive powers of charismatic leadership. What I had not quite anticipated, however, was a romance — much less one between two men.
Of course, Freddie Quell — the gnarled, dissolute ex-seaman with whom we enter and leave proceedings — and Lancaster Dodd — the fruitily urbane man of letters (turned ambitiously to action) in whose vessel he haphazardly lands — don’t come close to fucking in this oft-unbuttoned film. Nor do they show any signs of wanting to, though the inveterately horny Freddie doesn’t seem a man to turn down an offer.
But from the moment Freddie (Joaquin Phoenix) and Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman) meet in almost fairytale fashion — the sailor surreptitiously takes shelter in the older man’s boat/castle, only to be mysteriously summoned to the Master’s chamber the next morning — Anderson charts the beats of a relationship as one would a grand love story: seduction, acquiescence, devotion, betrayal and reconciliation, variously shuffled, rinsed and repeated across a robust two-and-a-quarter hours heavier on sinuously compelling micro-conflicts than grand dramatic peaks and troughs.
Yes, these are the stages a suggestible person might also travel through in their relationship to any clique, philosophy, religion or — let’s get this four-letter word out in the open — cult. You can pick the word of your preference to describe The Cause, the opaque self-help programme founded by Dodd. The very cadence of his full name invites parallels to L. Ron Hubbard, the science fiction writer who expanded his own mental profiling strategy, Dianetics, into a self-contained Church in the early 1950s. (As someone who was once curious enough to take one of those “free tests” offered by wiry men in boxy-shouldered suits on many a city pavement, Anderson’s pseudo-auditing scenes prompted a cold tingle of recognition.) It’s no more a revelation that “The Master” is patently a riff on Scientology’s origins than that “Citizen Kane” traces around the life of William Randolph Hearst.
Like “Kane,” however, Anderson’s film is a swaggering character study rather than a scabrous attack on an institution, and more far-reaching for it. As played, and brilliantly so, by Hoffman, there’s actually much to like and admire in the generous, persuasive Dodd, who has a lofty vision and fierce self-conviction, but isn’t quite a megalomaniac: “Above all, I am a man,” are the words with which he introduces himself to Quell, and the film leaves unspoken the question of whether he really believes that or not.
For his part, the feckless, psychologically stunted Quell never seems as invested in Dodd’s philosophies as he does in Dodd himself: like “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master” powerfully delinates the influence, for better and worse, that men can wield over boys. This time, however, it feels like less of a father-son dynamic than one of two unequal lovers in stasis: the film’s surprisingly (and sure to be divisively) sparse, stately second half amounts to a protracted, semi-circling breakup, as Quell realises he’s not benefiting or growing from Dodd’s guidance, and the more powerful partner can’t quite relinquish ownership. Small wonder that Dodd’s tightly wound wife (a sparely but scorchingly used Amy Adams) regards Quell with such growing hostility: “You can do whatever you want as long as nobody finds out,” she tells her husband, but she may have more control in this rum family than is immediately apparent.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinema has never not been enthrallingly untidy in its emotions and ideas. But while all observations about his latest feel tentative after a single viewing, it’s tempting to call “The Master” his most malleable film to date, for all the crisp lines of its formal construction. It’s also likely his coldest, in a way that may or may not chill the prestige-season awards hopes otherwise beckoned by its beefy political substance, uniformly remarkable performances and quite astonishing sense of craft, unmatched by anything in American film so far this year.
Phoenix and Hoffman — mutually enhancing co-leads, whatever the Weinsteins’ Oscar strategists have to say about the matter — dance an alternately fractious and delicately synchronised pas de deux. With Phoenix still channelling the writhing gonzo energy that informed his performance-art stint a few years back, he’s walked into a role here that could prove, if not career-defining, at least career-recapping: Quell seems built from the actor’s full arsenal of technical gifts and creative eccentricities. More sleekly mannered, but no less impressive, is Hoffman. Nattily presented for a change, the actor is as disquietingly self-possessed when dryly quizzing his recruits as when he calculatedly indulges Dodd’s hambone side: a sweetly unnerving rendition of “On a Slow Boat to China” late in the film is the work of — and do forgive me for this — a master.
And since I’ve gone there, the same goes for Anderson’s scientifically calculated mise-en-scène. Working for the first time with cinematographer Mihai Malaimare Jr. (lately, the best thing about Francis Ford Coppola’s film), he proves that the film’s unconventional, much-ballyhooed 70mm treatment was no empty auteur gambit, even if the film is more intimate than ostentatious.
The depth of color and fullness of light here dazzles from one meticulous non-widescreen composition to the next, embracing the polished surfaces of Jack Fisk’s typically rationed but fastidious period production design — the taupe-marble department store where Quell works early in the film is a particular triumph — with almost sinister houseproud fervor. Lest his audience be lulled, however, Anderson isn’t afraid to chop up all this glowing beauty with fidgety, slow-quick editing rhythms and another splendid score from Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood that itself blends brooding orchestrations with yawning white space. Whether acolytes of the Church of Scientology are outraged or not by Anderson’s coolly reserved provocation remains to be seen — but they can’t complain he hasn’t given them style.
Fascinating review Guy. I am in awe of Hoffman. I really find him to be one of our most powerful actors, whenever he is one screen I find it hard to look away. Looking forward to another great performance by him and a heavy formal exercise from PTA.
Guy, do you think it might win the Lion or the Venice Brass will want to punish PTA for reducing the Venice Premiere to an afterthought?
Festival brass don’t get a say in the jury room — but in any event, I’m sure they’re still thrilled to have it. It’s definitely a Lion contender.
Thank you for this review Guy, best one I’ve read for the film so far. So glad, for once, that a film I’m dying to see this much is coming out within 3 weeks of reading your reviews (instead of waiting months or years later like I normally have to do.) Great coverage, as always!
How about less trying to flex your obviously strong vocabulary and a little more actual description of a film. The most over-wordy review I have read that left me exactly where I was before I read it, with no better idea of what this movie is about. P.T. Anderson is excused for being cryptic in the trailer, but your job is to inform about the movies merits, not try to impress your readers with thesaurus-like droning. Better luck next time…
Guy’s the best. I appreciate Googling every vocabulary word I didn’t know how to properly pronounce.
You had a hard time understanding this review!? It failed to inform you about the movie’s merits? What are you looking for? Bullet points?
Well, I partially agree with what you said. However, I don’t think Guy is trying to show off or anything. In fact, it’s probably the way he writes and different people have a different writing style. I would prefer someone who writes in a leaner style rather than so much decorated language (sorry, I think this sentence is clumsily written: “Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinema has never not been enthrallingly untidy in its emotions and ideas.”) But if I’m writing something, I tend to write like Guy as well (though not as good or with a huge vocabulary). So I do understand how you feel when reading this review, but that’s just part of his style.
Guy is a gifted writer. He elevates the form in my opinion. I also appreciate that I can read one of his reviews and instantly know it’s his. Very few critics have a style that is uniquely theirs. His style allows him to provoke ideas on a complex level I just don’t see anywhere else. But to each his own. There are no shortage of “critics” out there writing reviews.
Taken on board. I will try to find less complicated words for “fucking” in future.
Guy: Please keep writing the way you write. A little vocabulary education never hurt anyone. Great review, and I look forward to reading the rest out of venice.
“I will try to find less complicated words for “fucking” in future.”
Yeah I really didn’t get what you meant by that…
No, Guy, “fucking” was the one word that actually demanded a MORE complicated word.
You will one day, Drew.
No need to condescend Guy, I understand fully your writing. My point is, it is not necessary and rather distracts from what is your PRIMARY function, which is to review films is it not?? Having said that, I will continue to look in on you from time to time, you are a good writer and I did not mean to offend, just offer a critique of my own.
Glad to hear it, and we’re pleased to have you. But I’d venture that your initial comment was itself pretty condescending.
Writers should not have to dumb down their vocabulary arsenal because some readers are too lazy to improve their own reading comprehension skills.
I think maybe, I shouldn’t have brought it up in the first place. Guy, you have an army of people at the ready to support you. Next time, I’ll bite my tongue.
Jeffrey…and all others who think that a person who expresses a critique to be succinct in review means that they do not comprehend what is written. You are all mistaken. Again, I understand perfectly, it has nothing to do with laziness. Perhaps it is YOU Jeffrey who needs to improve comprehension, because clearly you did not understand what it was that I wrote.
I think this topic has come to fruition, let us all move on, to more pressing things…like great movies. Good Day to all…except you Jeffrey…re-read my post again and work on your comprehension bud…you’ll get better someday hopefully…
I know she isnt in the movie much but I wish people would stop completely ignoring Adams performance. She’s excellent and not mentioning her just seems wrong.
(I am aware the did Guy did say she was “sparely but scorchingly used”)
Oh I love Amy Adams.
Whither Amy Adams? You mentioned her like, once. :(
And in a complimentary fashion. She’s very good indeed in it. No need for sad emoticons.
Guy, I have heard that Joaquin Phoenix’s performance will maybe win him best actor. What do you think of that?
At the festival, you mean? A strong possibility, though I think sharing the award with Hoffman would be more appropriate. If you’re talking further ahead than that, I wouldn’t hazard a guess.
Yeah, I meant at the festival. I can’t even think as far ahead as the Oscars.
Venice doesn’t mind multiple awards per movie as much as Cannes. So it might happen and still keep PTA in contention for the Lion. Though Cannes allowed multiple awards this year itself.
Cannes still didn’t allow acting awards for the Palme winner — I believe Emmanuelle Riva was their first choice for Best Actress.
No Robert Elswit cinematography? I must admit I’m disappointed.
That’s old news. The footage from The Master has the PT Anderson sheen you know and love.
Trust me, you won’t be disappointed when you see the film.
Guy: Take this question as lightly as you choose, as I realize it’s very early in the season. But If there’s only room for either just Phoenix or just Hoffman in the Best Actor race (double nominees from one film in Best Actor haven’t happened since “Amadeus”), who gets it? The performances seem different enough that any logic could prevail in how anyone determines that, and I’m curious to hear what yours is.
I guess Hoffman will be fudged into supporting — it’s Phoenix with whom the film begins and ends.
Shame, I haven’t seen the film yet so I can’t really comment on the film for myself, but Hoffman has only been able to get supporting nominations since winning for “Capote” and I feel like he really deserves another great leading role that he can compete with in a leading category. Though I certainly don’t begrudge Phoenix for that, as I’ve heard from many he’s at the absolute top of his game here.
The name of the cinematographer is Mihai Malaimare (jr.) and not Mihai Milaimareh.
Thanks. I was using faulty notes.
I really hope that Jonny Greenwood’s marvelous score isn’t disqualified for an Oscar nomination this time around. And I’m really hoping that he will at the very least receive a nomination. What do you think his chances are? The score really made the film for me.
Guy you’ve increased my appetite to see this film even more than I wanted before.
I love Hoffman. I think he is a wonderful actor who has already exhibited much range.
It’s a bit ironic that a Magnolia actor is a confirmed Scientologist. I find a bit of humor and irony.
I enjoy PTA’s films. I always have and look forward to this film as a “must see” for this year.
Guy- a majority of the reviews I have read (including yours) seem to focus primarily on Hoffman and Phoenix, which makes sense considering they are the lead actors/characters… but does that mean Adams has as much of a chance to squeeze into the supporting race or is her role too small/ineffective? I wonder if she can ride the momentum to a nod.
It’s a highly effective role, essential to the narrative. I think she will be nominated.
I don´t like The Master trailer.I don´t like Joaquin Phoenix performance.