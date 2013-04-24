Review: Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr test Tony Stark in action-packed ‘Iron Man 3’

“I am Iron Man.”
That was Tony Stark’s big announcement at the end of 2008’s first film in what has become one of the biggest franchises in the world, the cornerstone of an even larger franchise called The Marvel Universe, a creative gamble that has paid off in a huge way. In that moment, Stark, personified rather than played by Robert Downey Jr., not only flipped the superhero formula on its head by revealing his identity to the world but also announced himself as the owner of the character. He’s now played Stark five times on film, and there is no one who would argue that in terms of the pop consciousness, Downey is Stark and vice-versa.
In “Iron Man Three,” as it’s written during the closing credits, Stark finds himself genuinely tested by the Mandarin, a media-savvy terrorist, and a rival businessman who is angling to take away Pepper Potts. From that simple logline, Shane Black has spun my favorite of the standalone films about the character, including the first film. I think Jon Favreau deserves all the credit in the world for getting the entire thing off the ground, finding the right tone to play everything at, creating a credible world that has now expanded in ways that would have been unthinkable a mere five years ago.
What surprised and satisfied me most about “Iron Man Three” is just how thematically tight it is. This is a film that overtly addresses the difference between the suit and the person inside it, and not just in the case of Tony Stark. This is a world where everyone seems to have a face they present to the world and a secret face as well, and the tension between those identities is what drives the movie. Tony’s simply the most pronounced version of how this plays out, and in his case, one suit isn’t enough anymore. Since the events of “The Avengers,” Tony has been manic about keeping himself safe and protecting Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow), and he’s built several dozen new suits, constantly tweaking and modifying. He has panic attacks at any mention of what happened in New York or the wormhole he just barely survived. He is barely holding himself together, and so when a new threat shows its face, he’s not ready for it.
It’s almost shocking how much of a Shane Black film this is. I expected him to play around a little but within something that felt like pretty much every other Marvel movie. Instead, I recognize that this is firmly set within the Marvel universe, but the story and the voice in which it’s told? Unmistakable. “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” fans in particular are going to find themselves howling at the film’s framing device and at a few twists and turns in the detective elements of the story. The result of this particular creative alchemy is a film that suggests they are still just starting to figure out what to do with this character, and I sincerely hope that the final credit of the film, “Tony Stark Will Return,” is not just an empty promise.
In the film’s opening scenes, we flash back to New Year’s Eve, 1999, when Stark was at a conference in Bern, accompanied by Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau, decked out like Vincent Vega to hilarious effect). Both Maya Hansen (Rebecca Hall) and Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) are introduced in this sequence, and Tony talks about how he created his own demons through his actions on that evening. I often feel like the tenuous connections between the heroes and the villains in superhero films are mere excuses to bring them together, but in this script, co-written by Black and Drew Pearce, is about cause and effect. We’ve seen Tony Stark grow quite a bit in these films so far, and it makes perfect sense that the old Tony created the evil that finally lands on him in this film.
The Mandarin is a hard villain to figure out for a modern movie, and one of the real triumphs of the film is the way he’s been re-imagined here. He is a media-age terrorist, every word and gesture designed to send a message, and Ben Kingsley seems to relish every word he delivers in the film. It is a surprisingly rounded performance, and there are some real surprises in the way Kingsley approaches the character. Most of the film’s villains are realized very well, with James Badge Dale and Stephanie Szostak both making strong impressions as former soldiers who have been modified using the Extremis technology that was developed by Killian. And while fans of the comics may recognize character names or terms like “Extremis,” this is not a direct adaptation of anything you’ve read in the comics, so don’t walk in expecting that you know every detail of what you’re about to see.
A huge lesson seems to have been learned from “Iron Man 2,” and there is basically nothing in this film that feels like they’re setting up any other movie. There’s no shoe leather for “The Avengers 2,” there’s nothing that feels like a commercial leading to “Captain America 2” or “Thor 2.” Instead, it is a self-contained story, intentionally isolating Stark and forcing him to solve a problem without just leaning on his armor for once. I love movies where you strip away all of a hero’s tools and leave him stranded, and I love movies where you just wail on your main character and leave him dented and bloodied by the end, and this is both of those. If you’ve seen any of the marketing materials for the film, you’ve seen some footage of the attack on Tony’s house, and the set-up for that is tremendous, as is the pay-off. What it does is force him underground to plan his next move, and it makes him human. He can’t just strap on his latest uber-weapon and break through the ceiling of the Mandarin’s house, so he’s forced to become the best possible version of Tony Stark again.
Gwenyth Paltrow absolutely has her best outing yet as Pepper, and she’s got some of the movie’s best moments to her credit this time. My wife, as active an “Iron Man” fangirl as I can imagine, audibly gasped three times in the movie, and all three times involved Pepper. Paltrow is the one who gets to play her part aware of just how outrageous everything around her is. Pepper has never gotten used to the suits and the villains and the flying and the aliens and the warfare, and she doesn’t want to get used to it. Stark recognizes that in her and desperately needs it. It’s a very sweet relationship that offers up a lot of natural fuel for the drama that underlines everything else in this film.
Likewise, Don Cheadle’s got some great stuff to work with this time, and he seems to have such an easy rapport with Downey. For a Downey scene to work, you have to give him someone who can punch at his weight, someone nimble. Cheadle does it well. Paltrow does it well. Favreau absolutely loves doing it. Ty Simpkins, so good in “Insidious,” plays a kid who runs into Tony at his lowest point, and what could be a disgustingly syrupy relationship in the wrong hands is actually very funny and does a nice job of reminding Tony about humility. All of this is done at a gallop, though. This is by far the most action-heavy of the “Iron Man” films, and thanks to the powers of the various people modified by Extremis, it’s some big comic-book high-impact action. It feels like “Terminator 2” in terms of how rough it plays things, and I’m still not sure if I’m taking my kids to see it. It gets serious, and the intensity of it is part of what makes it great. It also helps that the script ties things up in a very satisfying way, bringing the series full-circle both thematically and emotionally, complete with a last line of dialogue that seems like the only way this film could end.
As always, stay till the very very end of things, which is a pleasure in this case thanks to a vibrant, upbeat closing-credits montage that looks like it could have been the opening each week for a live-action series called “Iron Man! And Friends! (in color)”. It’s a little splash of awesome right there at the end. And do your best to avoid any plot details for the movie. I’ve told you very little here, and that’s by design. You’re not going to have your mind blown, but with pulp this pure, you want to enjoy the ride the way it was designed. If this is Shane Black as a blockbuster director, then bring on whatever’s next, and make sure “Iron Man 4,” “Iron Man 5,” and “Iron Man 6” are all on his “to-do” list as well.
“Iron Man 3” opens in the US on May 3, 2013.
I’ve already told my 8 year old daughters and 6 1/2 year old son (who have seen all the Marvel movies) we’re going on opening day. Do I need to reconsider?
There’s some really intense stuff in the movie, most of it centered around Extremis and what it does to people when it’s not working properly … I wouldn’t take a 6 1/2 year-old, myself …
We took our 5yr old and he loved it. He got a bit scared during the last half hour but he just sat on dad so he was alright. Some rude women four seats over brought her two year old. He talked all the way through it. Loudly. It was so disrespectful to everyone else in the cinema. People should leave their babies at home if they can’t behave. This is iron man not Pixar.
And I thought I was exited before I read this…
Thanks! And your word in the goddesses ear…
Sounds terrific. I think once they got over the Avengers hump, Marvel realized that they have the freedom to really open this up and start exploring things. They’re still of the same world but they aren’t beholden to building that world anymore, which actually gives them more latitude to delve into the characters and try new things. Glad to hear they took advantage of that. Looking forward to both Thor’s and Cap’s next installments for the same reason.
My excitement for this movie has been subdued in the last few months. Not that I’ve seen anything wrong with it. Just hasn’t been as high on my radar. Now, I’m fully looking forward to May 3rd.
Did you, or anyone here, see it in 3D? If so, is it worth it?
3D was brilliant
Awesome! Thanks!
3D didn’t do much for me apart from one sequence up in the air.
The 3D was really good, but we found the fast editing towards the end did bring on a bit of eye strain. The eyes didn’t always have time to adjust properly to the rapid images. Overall I would say go with the 3D though.
3D is pointless as it almost always is in live action movies. But IMAX is great. Seeing it on the biggest screen possible is always a pleasure.
IMAX, definitely, 3D, not necessary
Saw it yesterday (in Australia). Easily the best of the Iron Man movies so far. I’m so glad that I walked in with very little knowledge of this one.
@Extraneous_Ed: There were quite a few 10-12yos in the theatre and they loved it. The badies are a bit scary-lookin’ but it’s the intensity of the action that would conocern me. I was on the edge of my seat and i’m 36.
For the love of god, someone please tell me what’s up with the rabbit. I cant wait another week and a half.
I would weep tears of joy if he fought a robo bunny in the hulk buster armor
Saw it yesterday, massive improvement over the second one. Really enjoyed it, and Drew’s is absolutely correct in saying Shane Black’s fingerprints are all over it (which is a good thing). Definitely recommend and I hope RDJ is back for more instalments.
This movie was released here yesterday and I saw it at the midnight opening and then again the following night. It’s easily one of the best comic book movies ever. That said, there are some comic fans that absolutely hate it, purely because of how much it deviates from the source material. Particularly in the case of the Mandarin. The interpretation of the character here is a pure Shane Black creation, and when the character’s big moment comes in the film, both times I saw it, an awkward silence fell over the whole theatre. Nobody knew quite how to process what they were seeing. After that initial difficulty though, it became very clear that everyone enjoyed it. And it’s a very different experience to watch the film again and know that that’s coming.
Trying to be as vague as possible here but if Drew thinks I crossed the spoiler line I invite him to delete this comment.
Thanks for the spoiler-free review Drew. Can’t wait to catch this one!
One of the things I like about your reviews is how you convey your thoughts on a film without going beat-by-beat into the story. I’ve had films ruined by bumbling mainstream reviewers who’ve inadvertently given away key plot twists as part of their analysis.
As a film fan as well as critic, it’s obvious you are sensitive to this. Appreciate it, keep up the good work.
Is it too much of a spoiler to ask if the Mandarin actually has 10 rings with powers? I haven’t heard anybody discuss this point at all..
Just go in blind. I know the answer to all the Mandarin questions but just go in blind.
Opened here yesterday and I like it a lot. However, I think the plot twist will be polarizing
Recently watched this. For me it was a total mixed bag. I also found the handling of the Mandarin (who in the comics is THE IRON MAN VILLAIN!) to be absolutely awful. I don’t know who decided that was the way to go, but Jesus Christ, did they drop the ball on that one. All in all, I really didn’t care for the direction the story took and I’m more than a little pissed off this the direction things are headed in. They introduced Thor for fuck’s sake and they’re telling us that the Mandarin isn’t a viable character? That’s a load of shit.
I’ve been waiting since the first ironman for the mandarin! I agree, I don’t know what to make of it, I guess they tried to freshen it like Mickey rourke as whiplash instead of the crimson dynamo?
In hindsight, the villain didn’t matter as much as the story was about ironman without his suit, substituting panic attacks for alcoholism (which Disney nixed).
Had a dark knight rises feel to it, with pepper like cat woman role, saving tony. Hope he does come back for more.
I agree that if Thor could be made staying true to the comic; then the twist here is a cop out! Shame on Marvel for approving it.
In Shane Black I trust. Can’t wait to see this. Must… avoid… spoilers!
Drew: “Gwenyth”, third paragraph from the end.
Also, good review, always a nice read, but you said “It’s almost shocking how much of a Shane Black film this is” and that is all I need to know. OK, Black’s voice is preserved. I’m there. With bells on.
But it’s good to hear he nailed what’s essentially his shot at making the big league as a director, I want him to get the clout to do whatever he wants after this. Also, I was thinking this morning about the opportunity to keep him in the Marvel fold for a while. Obviously the Marvel/Disney/PG-13/Family friendly thing kind of pissed him off a little bit, but what if they gave him Blade or Daredevil (or something) to go to town on and do an R-rated version? Maybe not, actually I’m still holding out hope that Marvel was impressed by Joe Carnahan’s pitch of a 70’s style crime flick version of Daredevil)
Hey Drew, in hindsight do you feel they showed too much key footage in the trailers and features for this film, or have they kept enough under wraps to give the viewer some nice surprises?
Keep up the good work :)
I think your review is the first one I have seen online Drew. The embargo must have been lifted though or yours got put up as it is basically a non-spoiler review. With that said, I am glad to read that it was good. I had little doubt to be honest. I think Shane Black is one of the best filmmakers out there and throwing him into this world was a masterstroke by Marvel and company.
I like how they are approaching the Mandarin and kind of respect the fact that Marvel is willing to embrace this character given the current climate in which we live. I hoped they would make the Mandarin more Coronel Kurtz and less Bin Laden. It seems that may be the case.
As far as my kids are concerned, at 5 and 2 they are simply too young for this movie. My wife and I have yet to let them watch the first Iron Man. So far all they watch is Iron Man-Armored Adventures, which is a computer animated Iron Man series. You can find it on Netflix streaming. It is actually pretty good.
Anyway, I am looking forward to seeing IM3 next friday. Should be great fun!
If is for sure the best constructed of the three movies. It has a complete first, second and third act, unlike the first, which is missing a third act, and the second which has a messy second act. But it also lacks a bit of the punch of the first and the humor of teh second (I love the scene with Tony in the Iron Man suit at the party.) I think that was intentional though. Oddly enough, while it has more action, it feels like a more quiet film, staying more focused on Tony and his journey. Its good. fits in well with the marvel verse and the other Iron man films.
My review of the movie Iron Man 3 : robert impresses yet again.
Saw it last night. Brilliant! If you are a Shane Black fan like me then you’ll love it. It is a Black movie through and through. Sure, softened some from his usual R rated swearing and violence, but you can still tick off all the classic Black-isms. You’ll know them when you see them and they play so darn well in a Marvel context. It’s a witty, zingy detective/buddy movie action thriller….with superheroes. Best Iron Man yet. He’s back. He’s bad. He’s Iron Man. And I’m glad!