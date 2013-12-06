Review: ‘The Hobbit’ improves in every way with the thrilling ‘Desolation Of Smaug’

It’s safe to say that there are very few positive reviews that have ever earned me the degree of truly furious e-mail that last year’s review of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” did. Fans were furious at me for daring to give a Peter Jackson Middle Earth movie a B, and unwilling to entertain even the possibility that any of my issues with the movie were genuine. Once the film was released, though, general public opinion seemed to swing the other way and suddenly I started getting e-mail from people saying I’d been too kind, that I was in the tank for it, that I was somehow bending over backwards to give the film a good but not great review.
The truth is there are certain projects, certain series, there is no criticism that the fanbase wants to read, and there’s no winning over an audience that is disinterested to begin with. These films are juggernauts, and they’re going to be seen no matter what. Some might see that as an invitation to just phone it in and coast on former glories, but it doesn’t feel to me like that’s what happened here. I think Peter Jackson is putting himself and his amazing crew through just as rigorous and demanding an experience as he did on “Lord Of The Rings,” if not more so. He is not resting on his laurels in any way. He couldn’t, though. This is a much harder project to adapt, and looking at the differences between “Unexpected Journey” and this second film, “The Desolation Of Smaug,” it’s a pretty great practical lesson in how these kinds of films work.
The biggest problem with the first film was that it seemed to be nothing but exposition and introductions. There are so many characters they had to introduce on the run that it never really felt like it kicked into actual storytelling. There were plenty of great sequences in the film, but it never felt like it became a coherent story. The difference this time is that this movie is all about momentum. The film begins with Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and the dwarves running downhill, and it feels like it keeps that exact same kind of pace for the entire rest of the movie. There were several places where the first film ran into a wall and all the energy dissipates, and when you’re telling a story like this, it’s hard enough to get the momentum going once, much less doing it repeatedly. This time, the film is constantly, breathlessly pushing forward, and when it reaches the big set piece moments, they don’t feel like these pop-out standalone moments, but rather bursts of energy in the midst of what is already a pretty rousingly told adventure.
The movie seems to set its narrative goals much more cleanly than the first film did. I never fully bought that the entire character arc for Bilbo was “will Thorin accept me on this journey?” and it felt forced to me. In this film, there are a series of simple goals that the Dwarves have to overcome, but always with the Lonely Mountain as the thing they are working their way towards. First they have to shake off a pack of Wargs and Orcs that are hunting them. Then they have to find a way through Mirkwood Forest. Then they have to escape from the Wood-elves, led by King Thranduil (Lee Pace). If they can do that, they still have to contend with the people of Lake-Town. All of that is merely a precursor to finding the hidden door that will finally allow them to head back into Erebor where they must reclaim the Arkenstone and face down the deadly dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch). It’s not much more complicated than that, and I felt like the 2:40 minute running time blew past, packed with incident and detail in a way that made the world more exciting, not in a way that feels like they’re padding for time.
It’s also interesting to see how much more clearly the Dwarves register as characters this time when the movie isn’t busy trying to introduce them all. Because they are defined by character and action rather than exposition and a laundry list of confusing rhyming names, they are allowed to make stronger individual impressions, none more than Thorin (Richard Armitage). The film opens with a flashback to an encounter he has with Gandalf (Ian McKellen) at the Prancing Pony in Bree, and it helps underline just how driven Thorin is and how dangerous he can be. Balin (Ken Stott) has emerged as the reasoned heart of the group, the one who can speak truth to a reluctant Thorin and also the one who seems to most appreciate just how much this journey is changing Bilbo. Both Fili (Dean O’Gorman) and Kili (Aidan Turner) are defined by the way they look out for each other, especially once things start to get rough. Even Bombur (Stephen Hunter) becomes more than just a fat joke this time, playing a pretty great role in the film’s single best set piece.
One of the things I wanted more of from the first film was the way Jackson builds his big moments, full of clever details and specific, often hilarious action beats, and this time around, it feels like he’s working in peak form. I have no doubt the thing people will be talking about the most is the scene where the Dwarves try to stage an escape from the Wood-elves and from a pack of Orcs using a bunch of barrels in a river. Along with the Dwarves, both Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly) are in the mix, and it’s just one great bit of action after another, with every character fully involved. It is ingenious and thrilling, and I can’t imagine any other filmmaker right now who would have shot it the same way.
There’s another amazing sequence here where Gandalf goes to Dol Guldur to confront the Necromancer, who he is convinced represents a real threat to Middle Earth. I love everything about the sequence, from the way Gandalf’s powers are visualized to the form that the Necromancer (Benedict Cumberbatch) takes to the way they reveal his true nature using one of the most iconic images from the entire series, and again… I can’t imagine anyone else approaching it the same way. The fact that Jackson made his bones as a horror filmmaker is part of what makes his work in these films so special. Whether it is the truly grotesque spiders of Mirkwood or the glee Jackson seems to take in lopping off the heads of the Orcs or the unnaturally disturbing nature of the Necromancer, darkness is not a joke in these movies.
It’s also obvious that both Bilbo and Thorin are wrestling with the way that same darkness is rising in them, and I give Martin Freeman credit for finding a new way to approach a character that we’ve seen interpreted repeatedly in different media. His Bilbo is no bumbler this time out. He’s presented as clever, competent, and even deadly on occasion. He may still be grappling with fear, and never more tangibly than the moment when he finally comes face to face with the fearsome and awe-inspiring Smaug, but he works through that fear, using it to drive him. While he certainly takes advantage of the One Ring that he managed to take from Gollum in the first film, he doesn’t lean on it as his only tool, and it is his wits that get him out of things, not just magic. Armitage has what I think is the most difficult role in the film, and I love the way he is handling all the subtle detail work of the various forces at work within him. He is a born leader, and in those moments where he stops thinking about it and starts simply doing what must be done, people fall in behind him willingly. He’s also wracked with self-doubt, though, and he is damaged by what he knows has happened to his race since the fall of Erebor. The paranoia, the anger, the hatred… all of that is eating him alive even as he struggles to play the role of the returned King, and Armitage brings it all together.
Smaug shows up for the last third of the movie, and while the animation used to bring him to life is cutting edge, he works because he feels like a fully-realized character, not just a special effect. It’s sort of amazing that Benedict Cumberbatch is both Smaug and the Necromancer, and he gives them completely distinct voices and personalities, while the similarities in the voices seem to reinforce the idea that all of this darkness is tied together, all part of the same creeping rot that is threatening all of Middle Earth. The entire encounter, from the moment Bilbo steps into Erebor to the end of the film, is marvelously staged, and Smaug comes across as dangerous because he’s smart, not just because he’s gigantic and happens to breathe fire.
There is so much more to discuss and consider here. There’s the creepy Beorn (Mikael Persbrandt) and his shape-shifting, there’s the mysterious and damaged Bard (Luke Evans), haunted by his family’s history and determined to redeem their name, and there’s the corpulent Master of Lake-town (Stephen Fry), a petty man who only serves his own wants and greed. How about the odd relationship that seems to be developing between Kili and Tauriel? Lilly makes a perfect addition to this world, by the way. She is strong and feminine and wild in a way that the Elves from “Lord Of The Rings” weren’t, and she seems so committed to all the details of the world that it helps sell the reality.
As with “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” this movie ends at the exact right second to lay in the deepest possible hooks leading into the conclusion of the series. When the credits begin, it’s a huge cliffhanger moment, and all the characters find themselves in impossible situations. This time, though, I care. I want to see what happens next. I want to see how all of these threads come together. The first film almost shook my faith in the overall story arc of “The Hobbit,” but this second film connects this completely to the “Lord Of The Rings” tone that made that first trilogy work. Andrew Lesnie’s photography and Howard Shore’s score also make this explicitly feel like we’re right back in the thick of things, and I suspect that even the people who were disappointed the first time around are going to be impressed by how much fun this one is. I still think that three films is too much for these stories and that this would have been well-served by making some tough choices about how to tell the story, but at least for this middle movie, “The Hobbit” seems to be firing on all cylinders, and if they keep this up, “There And Back Again” could be tremendous entertainment.
“The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug” opens everywhere December 13, 2013.
The most interesting thing about this whole project is that while LORD OF THE RINGS was a constant case of “I wonder what they’ll cut out”, THE HOBBIT is all about “I wonder what they’ll add in.”
I hope I get a bit more out of Shore’s score this time. As a LOTR super-fan I got fanboy fuzzies hearing the familiar cues in AN UNEXPECTED JOURNEY, but I felt that it became a bit of a crutch by the end.
Especially when they, for some reason, used the Ringwraith’s theme for Thorin’s confrontation with Azog. It’s a bad-ass piece of music, but I felt it was a bit lazy.
Overall, I’ve very glad to hear that this movie is a significant improvement.
using the Ringwraith theme was deliberate, i read it in a interview. The reason would be revealed later on in the films
Not deliberate at all, actually. The “Out of the Frying Pan” track has a deep, rumbling (and brand new) dwarf chant that was very clearly supposed to be used during that confrontation instead of the Nazgul theme and matches up perfectly with the scene if you play it to picture. Mostly likely it wasn’t Howard Shore’s decision to change it, but Peter Jackson’s.
And the same is true for several of the tracked-in bits from LOTR. Much of the original soundtrack did not actually make it into the film and was replaced by those tracked bits from LOTR.
But wasn’t that music used in the scene where Frodo ‘turned’ & took the ring for himself in Mt Doom? I think Thorin’s scene was meant to be a callback to that. He was tempted by revenge & almost killed himself because of it.
The first Hobbit was the biggest disappoint for me last year. ‘The Hobbit’ did everything wrong, minimal characterization, the stakes were so low, and the set pieces were repetitive.
The prime reason it was so terrible was that they’re spreading such a slight story over 3 films. From what’s described here and what I’ve seen in various trailers, it looks like the meat and potatoes of the story are part of this film so my hopes are slightly raised.
I am looking forward to seeing Beorn on the big screen though, he was a fav character from the novel.
I agree. I was so disappointed in An Unexpected Journey that I have seriously been debating whether to even see the second Hobbit film. Truth be told, I’m still not convinced, although Drew’s review does make me have a little more faith.
Curious to know if you saw this in 48fps and whether the results were any different to the first installment? That was certainly a bizarre experience.
I loved the last movie. It was like the 1996 Peter Jackson made a 21st Century Peter Jackson movie. I just hope that he didn’t dial back the fun factor, just to please the angry nerds. As much as I love the LOTR movies, they aren’t exactly the kind of movies that I rewatch when I wanna have fun, but “An Unexpected Journey” just made me smile from the beginning to the end.
Actually the dinner sequence was one of my favourite parts, but I’m glad to hear it’s not as gloomy as the LOTR movies are. (Again: I love the LOTR movies and especially the Extended Editions.)
This movie is definitely going to have its fair share of gloom… but we knew that going in. I mean, they call it “Mirkwood” for a reason, right? That being said, dwarves will be dwarves, and it’s hard to imagine 13 dwarves, including Bomber, Ori, Dori, Nori, and Bofur not goofing off and supplying the light-hearted elements that we grew accustomed to from the likes of Merry and Pippin.
I think subconsciously people drew an analogy between Thorin Oakenshield and Aragorn II Elessar because they are both the leaders of their respective companies… and obviously Thorin is no Aragorn on both a physical and, more importantly, a metaphysical level.
I prefer Hobbit to be slow and thoughful with juts the right kind of slow suspense, natural discovery and suspendable drama as the book is and not the ‘in your face’ and out of place non-stop action as this appears to portray.
In which case you obviously don’t much care for the source material.
I had real problems w/ most of the dwarves’ hair in Hobbit 1. Unlike LOTR, it screamed (cheap!) synthethic to the point of being a major distraction. I don’t suppose that has been remedied…
I’ll take the Hobbit any way I can get it though. And of course better is um, better. Tolkien is our Xmas tradition; forget trees, turkeys, and presents – it’s all about the gift of hobbits! So it truly is a case of the more, the merrier!
Yes, Peter Jackson chose to make the dwarves look the way he did so that each individual was distinguishable from the group. Jackson wanted to give each dwarf its own identity; something Tolkien failed to do in his book. I, like you, found their ridiculous facial hair braids and styles to be off-putting. When Peter Jackson made the first LotR films, he told every member of his crew that those movies were supposed to look and feel like it actually happened. Everything they put in the film ought to be treated like it is a reenactment of an actual historical event that actually occurred at the actual location they were filming. I really feel like Peter Jackson strayed from that first principle with the design of the dwarves, as well as the “blunt the knives” song, the silly trolls, the fight in the goblin cave, and the very cool yet very absurd stone-giants. The film lost its believability. Perhaps that was intentional, and even explained for, when Gandalf said, “All good stories deserve embellishment” combined with the notion that this movie is actually just a visual account of what Bilbo wrote in his book; the same one he gave to Frodo in Rivendell. Although this may explain how a group of 13 dwarves can spontaneously break out into a fully choreographed song and dance based on something Bilbo says not 5 seconds prior, as well as the absurdity of the trolls, and the goblin cave fight, and the stone-giants, it doesn’t really account for why dwarves like to make their facial hair look totally ridiculous…
Tolkien makes for a great Christmas tradition, especially with all the Catholic subtext. I’ve often associated the movie series with Christmastime too, partially because of the December release dates. Watching The Lord of the Rings when it’s snowing outside is an awesome feeling.
On the hair thing – I’m sure I’m not the only one, but the dwarves reminded me of Asterix and Obelix characters.
Honest question, I read Devin’s review over at bad digest. He described the barrel scene…sounds exactly like Peter Jackson. Bloated, heavy fake CGI, to the point its boring and makes you numb.
You didn’t feel that way Drew? That sounds right on to me. Since Return of the King Jackson lards up every action scene. King Kong was a bloated mess for example. Bloat really sums up Jackson’s recent work.
I am going to see Smaug, but I am worried.
Just curious, but why the B+ when everything in the review was positive? What were the film’s flaws?