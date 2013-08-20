Review: ‘The Mortal Instruments’ can’t escape the shadow of ‘Twilight’

“The Twilight Saga” mercifully reached its end last year, but we still haven’t reached the expiration date for shameless imitators looking to pick up where the blood-(and-soul-)sucking franchise left off. Enter “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” a peppy mix of earnest romance and supernatural shenanigans that attempts to differentiate itself with a more elaborately conceived and populated fantasy world (shades of “Harry Potter”) and a tougher, more self-reliant heroine (shades of “The Hunger Games”).
Borrowing from superior franchises gives “Mortal Instruments” a slight edge over recent failed “Twilight” wannabes like “Beautiful Creatures,” “The Host,” “I Am Number Four” and “Red Riding Hood,” but it still comes at a price. All the ho-hum familiarity robs the movie of the one element essential for a successful franchise (even “Twilight”): a sense of its own identity.
The Bella Swan stand-in here is named Clary Fray (Lily Collins), a seemingly normal girl who is actually part of a long line of “Shadowhunters” — part angel and part human warriors charged with protecting humanity from the demons constantly looking to raise hell on Earth. Clary enters the Shadow World with the help of her own Edward Cullen, Jace (Jamie Campbell Bower), an androgynous would-be heartthrob aptly described at one point as a “dyed blonde wannabe Goth weirdo.” That shade is thrown by Clary’s very own Jacob — here he’s called Simon (Robert Sheehan) and conceived as a nerdy lapdog who harbors an obvious but unspoken crush on Clary.
Their lopsided love triangle unfolds against a fully loaded landscape of vampires, werewolves, warlocks, angels and demons that less charitable viewers will likely dub “convoluted,” but at least keeps the film from slipping into the languid tedium that defined so much of “Twilight.” Author Cassandra Clare, who created the series, is clearly invested in worldbuilding — she’s published five “Mortal Instruments” installments and three spinoff novels since 2007. (She also, unsurprisingly, dabbled in both “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” fan fiction.)
There’s simply so much to explore, or at least introduce, that even though director Harald Zwart (“The Karate Kid” remake) and screenwriter Jessica Postigo Paquette (“Tarzan 3D”) fail to bring much imagination to the table, they keep the action flowing at a steady pace. Every few minutes delivers another big battle between some combination of supernatural entities, and despite generally sketchy budget-conscious CGI, they’re varied enough to prevent the conflicts from becoming one note. No doubt the intention is to appeal to teenage boys as much as teenage girls. In that way, “Mortal Instruments” sort of resembles a YA “Resident Evil” — the legitimate franchise also comes from distributor Screen Gems and found its niche by delivering a kick-ass heroine and straightforward action on relatively low budgets.
The overriding lack of originality is redeemed somewhat by a healthy dose of sarcasm and a few novel touches — Jace’s best friend Alec (Kevin Zegers) has an unexpected crush that Clary immediately sees through; New York City’s most powerful warlock is an Asian male model (Godfrey Gao) who parades around in boxer briefs and flirts with both men and woman; Clary’s Caribbean neighbor (CCH Pounder) prominently figures in a memorable action sequence. But for most of its two-hour-plus running time “Mortal Instruments” just chugs along as middling entertainment, never completely boring, and never particularly interesting either.
It’s not until the last act that the movie totally falls apart, when the chaotic climax is confined inside a grand cathedral called the Institute and Jonathan Rhys Meyers hams it up as uber-villain Valentine (a deranged shadowhunter who drinks demon blood). He also tries to destroy Clary and Jace’s relationship with a deep dark secret that only exposes the risks of staying too faithful to your source material (what’s intended as a shocking reveal falls flat because the filmmakers don’t really have the courage to sell it).
Until then, the greatest sins are bland characterizations — Sheehan is an appealing standout and Collins displays more confidence than ever, but the writing fails them both and completely abuses talented supporting players Jared Harris (as the Institute’s shady leader) and Lena Headey (as Clary’s kidnapped mother) — and mundane dialogue like “I’m a shadowhunter Clary, and I’ll protect you with my life!”
Speaking of “mundane,” that’s the film’s designated term for anyone not a part of the Shadow World (kinda like Muggles in “Harry Potter”). It’s also a word that will surely be overused in reviews blasting “Mortal Instruments.” It’s just too bad the movie earns every cheap shot.
I can’t help but think of Piers Anthony’s Xanthe novels when I read mundane :) I’ll probably watch this. It’s an interesting enough premise and I really like Lily Collins in Mirror, Mirror. Say what you will about that film, but it was beautiful and she was enchanting.
U silly little mundane! I have u even read TMI or twilight or Harry potter!!! Yes there all in the fantasy drama genre but they are so different and special in their own way. Yes twilight and TMI both involve a love triangle and werewolves and vampires but that doesn’t give u the right to call the TMI a twilight wannabe. TMI has an incredible story line that is so unique from stuff that’s been released lately
Thank god somebody agrees….this movie just came out at the wrong time–where it’s still overshadowed by the fiasco that was twilight. For the next five years, anything that so much as dips a toe in the fantasy genre and employs teenagers is going to get compared to twilight, when it really shouldn’t, and it will face reviewers wrath as a consequence. In reality TMI is an amazing story that builds up a world so believably you want to be a part of it as much as you want to receive an acceptance letter to Hogwarts.
You’re pathetic. Grow up! It’s a Harry Potter fanfiction disguised as a book! Clare tried to hid it as a “book” changing wizards for angels, but it’s still a HP fanfiction from the point of view of Draco Malfoy.
David, have you read the book? I know there’s some controversy surrounding plagiarism in Clare’s fanfic from back in the day, but she really has built her own world and characters that are her own. Angels don’t function even remotely the same way as HP wizards. The Mortal Instrument books aren’t the most well-written, but they’re definitely a fun read, and very, very distinct from HP.
Completely 100% agree with you. Twilight are terrible books and the fact that every single reviewer is comparing them to The Mortal Instruments is ridiculous. Cassandra Clare’s creations are amazing and beautiful and deserve just as much praise as The Hunger Games and Harry Potter, not criticisms of copying the two.
“‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ also influence latest YA franchise adaptation” Actually, this was a Harry Potter fanfiction, which it was labeled as the “Draco trilogy”, the “writer” disguised it as a “book”, changing wizards for angels.
There is so much I’d like to say about this “delightful” review that I don’t know where to start. First, you want to know why films like “Beautiful Creatures” and “The Host” failed so much at the box office? No, not because the story lines were lacking- I actually found them quite interesting as movies(original concept movies)- but because the story lines strayed far from those of the books(I’ve read both books). I’ll tell you why. Both books had/have incredibly sized fan-bases. So who, may I ask, are the main consumers forking over the money to see the movies? Certainly not the critics. But the fans of the the books. As well as who ever is convinced by outside (trailers, promos, fans, etc) means. The book-fans are more likely to return to the theater to watch the movie again. Provided the movie stays “faithful to [it’s] source material.” BC and TH, apparently did not. Therefore, they failed. So, yeah, sticking to close to the book the movie is based on is EXACTLY how they should be going about it.
Second, the comparisons to Twilight. Obviously, by now we’re all tired of that series. I get that, I understand. As Avonlea Ryder pointed out, for the next five years movies of the YA genre will be unfairly judged and compared to Twilight. As a fan of The Mortal Instruments series I couldn’t agree more. I feel it with Vampire Academy: Blood Sisters that’s coming out in February (of which I’m deep in that fandom as well). I’m even seeing it with other adaptations that are still in development. To be honest, I’m surprised the TMI fandom hasn’t beat you with a stick yet for comparing it to Twilight. (Note: That was a figurative statement). Even now with the VA trailer just coming out, the Twilight comparisons are endless so I, as well as the rest of the VA fandom are fed up with it. We ALL are fed up about it. Enough is enough. Twilight was here. Twilight is gone. MOVE ON!
And David, you sad, poor soul. I know ALL of Clare’s fanfiction. That has been made public that is. I’ve read no such thing as “Draco Trilogy.” My question for you is: where’s your proof?….nothing. And for that, your reasoning is invalid.
Oh, and one more piece of advice when it comes to YA book-to-movies or YA books in general: don’t knock them till you’ve read them.
Would a 9 part annotated account of how she is a thief and liar who willfully plagiarized published works and then got banned from a fanfiction site be enough proof for you?
[www.journalfen.net]
Cassandra Clare or Claire is a thief and a bully who STOLE the works of others and got a book deal out of it.
That is a fact.
I agree with those who believe this movie stands on its own but just came out at the wrong time. TMI is a well written series that is incredibly different then twilight and the other movies mentioned. The person who wrote this is a moron though I respect that you have your own opinion. I anticipate the movie giving Cassandra loads of new fans and those who once believed this movie would fail eat their words because I assure you you will be wrong.
I’m actually a fan of the Twilight books not the movies so much but come on these stories act like there so much better HOW ? Nobody cares just look at the box office.
While the Twilight books (at least the first one) may be good, the movies are definitely not, and there is no way any of the snooty old reviewers will even bother to read the books. Therefore every YA fantasy adaptation is going to get jeopardized, even in the box office, because of twilight.
I’m a big fan of Twilight. Books and movies. As I am of HP, TMI, and Divergent. HG not so much.
No matter what the critics had to say the fans of Twilight turned out for the movies worldwide just look at the box office numbers.
So when these other films do as well as Twilight at the boxoffice then you can talk about how popular the other books are. They flop at the box office because they obviously dont have fans that love the books so much they want to see them made into movies and will support those movies by going to see them. Stop knocking Twilight and just go on about reading other books and supporting their movies if you like them or they’ll fail at the box office because of that. It has nothing to do with Twilight or HP.
They should succeed or fail on their own.
Those that don’t like Twilight don’t get it but the millions of fans world wide did.
Cassandra Clare used to plagarize whole chunks of dialogue for her fanfiction and ripped off the Bridget Jones’ Diary formatting too. She’s pathetic, and her books are the same.
I admit that when I first read City Of Bones I thought that it might be some kind of Twilight wannabe (Jace Wayland, the golden-eyed orphan bad boy -> Twilight’s Edward Cullen). However I kept reading, and slowly realized that I was completely wrong : I feel like Cassandra Clare took those cliché characters to another level. TMI has nothing to do with Twilight, the storyline is completely different. Maybe the producers of the movie made it a little soppier (the greenhouse seen is, in my opinion, cheesier than the one from the book, just as some Jace Wayland quotes), but it’s not the main thing either (there are some awesome fight scenes). As someone who read the series, even if many things about this movie disappointed me a bit, on the whole it was entertaining enough. Not the best movie ever, but a good 2 hours long teen fantasy movie. Because that’s what it is in the end, not a smart Oscar material one.
Also, I have to say, people saying that The Mortal Instruments is stealing things from Harry Potter is kinda funny, considering that some of Harry Potter’s stuff strangely looks like another book’s which existed before, meaning Neil Gaiman’s The Books Of Magic… Many literary series are inspired by the same things, sometimes they’re even written at the same time (Cassandra Clare wrote the first book before the success of the Twilight Saga) so how could the author copy anybody’s ideas ? Really I feel like some people are being quite hypocrytical here. But I guess that’s just me…