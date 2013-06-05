Review: ‘The Purge’ squanders its few good ideas as well as Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey

One of the reasons I fell in love with horror films early in my development as a film fan was because I realized that you could tell any story and grapple with any topic, and you could do it by dealing in metaphor. The horror films that I think cut the deepest are the ones that have something real to say about who we are and what marks us, and just because they feature corpses or werewolves or creatures from space, it doesn’t mean they are any less emotionally or intellectually valid than any other form of film. They just smuggle their meaning a little more.
The flip side of that is when you see a horror film that thinks it’s doing something profound while completely and utterly missing the mark, and “The Purge” is a fantastic example of that. Written and directed by James DeMonaco, the film starts with a pretty hefty premise for audiences to swallow. Set in the near future, the US government has decided to pick a single day of the year where they suspend all emergency services for 12 hours, and everything is legal. That includes murder, although there are a few rules. Nothing above a certain category of weapon types (so I’m assuming no nukes) and there are several Federal employees including The President who are off-limits. Otherwise? Feel free.
The film rationalizes the premise by stating that it has drastically reduced the rate of violent crime, serving as a pressure valve for the impulses to lead us to do terrible things to one another. Ethan Hawke plays James Sandin, a guy who makes his living selling expensive security systems to people, using the Purge as his greatest tool to help play on people’s fear. He’s married to Mary (Lena Headey) and their kids are Zoey (Adelaide Kane) and Charlie (Max Burkholder), and each year, when the Purge rolls around, they lock everything down and ride it out in safety.
Yeah, that’s gonna work.
Very quickly, things go wrong when Charlie sees footage from the live camera feed outside the house, where a bloodied homeless man (Edwin Hodge) is running down the street, begging for help. Charlie feels badly for him, and he opens the security gates of the house to allow the guy into the house. At the same time, Zoey snuck her much-older boyfriend Henry (Tony Oller) into the house, unaware that his entire goal is to shoot her father for trying to prevent them from dating.
Look, I have no problem with a film that stays in one location for pretty much the whole location, as long as the writing and the direction supports that decision. That is not the case with “The Purge,” which undercuts its own premise with some ridiculous decisions, both from the characters and the filmmakers. When a group of masked young men and women shows up outside the house, they demand that James send out the homeless man or they’re going to find a way into the house to kill everyone. Almost immediately, everything goes to hell, and then everyone runs around the house, and the family finally learns to “Straw Dogs” it up, and The End. That one sentence pretty much explains the film.
There are so many things wrong with the film that it’s hard to know where to start. I think Rhys Wakefield, who plays the main guy in the group of rich kids who show up outside, desperately needs someone to tell him to take it down a few notches. He is ridiculously over the top, and so he feels like a cartoon, not an actual threat. As I mentioned, he and his friends are all wearing masks, which makes no sense at all. If The Purge is legal and if it’s done by pretty much everyone, why would you wear a mask? After all, if they do this every year, it would help them to develop a terrifying reputation. This way, anyone could be under the masks. Either way, it’s all somewhat pointless. No one acts like a normal human being, and their choices as characters are frustratingly short-sighted. Ethan Hawke tries his best, but the script fails him, and the same is true of Lena Headey. It feels like they should be in another movie because this material is below both of them, but I give them credit for at least trying to liven things up.
Worse, I think the film is morally confused, and possibly even completely amoral. It’s the sort of movie where you’re supposed to cheer once the family starts to turn the table and kill off the loonies invading their home. The film doesn’t even try to grapple with the big questions that the premise suggests, and that bothers me fundamentally. I wish the film had even the slightest interest in the outside world. There’s a sequence near the end of the film involving the neighbors that feels like an excuse to try to keep things provocative, but it’s telegraphed at the start of the film, and it’s ridiculous to see how they make it feel like this all matters or it reflects the real world. I wish they would have really grappled with some of our ugliest natures, but this is witless and completely confused about what it’s trying to say.
I don’t have the energy or the inclination to describe this one any further. It depresses me to see a film that does almost everything wrong. It’s not the worst film I’ve seen this year, and not by a long shot, but I can’t recommend this to anyone. I would hope that even the most undiscerning fans of horror can recognize that this one is a violent, brainless mess.
“The Purge” opens this Friday.
I think this premise was explored better in “The Return of The Archons.”
That was my thought exactly when I read the premise of the film: Wait, didn’t Star Trek cover this already 40 years ago?
If the ads had Ethan Hawke screaming at the camera “Festival! Festival! All praise to Landru!” then I woulda bought 2 tickets.
Thanks, Drew. Honestly, the premise of this one just seems way too ridiculous for me to buy. I wonder what Hawke and Headey saw in this one? I get that they’re not the most in demand actors, but still.
Money, and a convenient shoot-schedule for her day job in the case of Headey.
If that’s it, it’s a shame this is the best she could find :(
Hawke has worked with DeMonaco a couple of times before. I’m guessing he talked him into it, or maybe they have a good working relationship.
I actually kinda want to see this, but the premise does seem incredibly silly. In what universe would “The Purge” possibly go over as a good idea? C’mon, really? Although one could argue that some neighborhoods already have that every day… it’s just not official.
Yeah, after Drew posted the interview, I realized it was a history thing. Ah, well.
Honestly, the premise of The Purge seems to me invented by someone who has no concept of the dystopian genre. We legalize everything (including murder) once a year? And it satisfies people’s urges, at least for another year? Nope, not buying it at all.
Oh, and I realize DeMonaco actually probably does know something about dystopian horror, but it’s not at all on display as far as this movie goes.
Had to choose between screening this, “The Internship” or “Kings of Summer” for our paper this week — chose “Kings of Summer,” and feel like I may have made the right choice (seeing it tonight).
Also, figure that if I only see one Ethan Hawke movie this month, it should be “Before Midnight.”
Kings of Summer is pretty great.
This is already out over here and I found it pretty disappointing. I think it says a lot that the biggest compliment I’ve heard someone give it is that they were glad there’s no rape in it.
I am not sure why you would squander such an interesting premise on something as overdone as a home invasion thriller.
Budget? Perhaps hoping it does well enough to warrant a sequel that opens up the world a bit?
Unfortunate that it appears to miss the mark so completely.
They lose me at the premise, it’s just too ridiculous. If it’s just a home invasion movie why even introduce the idea of the Purge at all. I didn’t realize Max from Parenthood was in this.
Yeah, the whole idea of the purge is just… stupid and unrealistic. I can be a pretty negative-minded person regarding how stupid and backwards I think a lot of society is, but even I can’t suspend disbelief enough to belief in the central concept. And as I posted below, it just seems like the very concept of The Purge was created while writing a lazy script to create a reason why the police wouldn’t be called in.
Doesn’t this premise kind of imply that the only reason people murder or commit crimes is because we all secretly want to murder and if we’re allowed to do that one night out of the year all will be okay?
And I’ve already given this movie too much thought.
I simply can’t suspend disbelief on the idea that people who want to do bad have the will power to wait for an ENTIRE YEAR to do it. Violence and an ADHD mentality go hand in hand. Time is the enemy of a lot of violence… it allows people the opportunity to simmer down, think of the consequences, the lives affected, the moral and/or religious repercussions.
And practically speaking, for various criminal enterprises, sometimes you may just need someone “gone”, and you can’t wait for a specific day to do it or it might jeopardize everything.
Are their reasons TO wait for a “Purge”… sure. But the idea that crime will go down significantly for the rest of the year just doesn’t hold water.
This is more of a Star Trek or Twilight Zone episode than a horror/thriller movie.
A more interesting idea would be if someone create The Purge in a society that was even more apocalyptic and far-gone than ours, thinking it would help, and found that people either a) were totally mind-f*cked and paralyzed over what they’d done by their own personal morality in spite of having a legal free pass, or b) liked it and experienced what you’re talking about and couldn’t wait a year to do more. I can’t really buy that law-makers would ever pass something like they did, but if they did, it would only last one year, because part of society would experience (a) and completely break down while the other part, (b), would break it down much more quickly and you’d have anarchy everywhere.
Believe it or not, Drew is going easy on The Purge. It was horrendous. Every character in the movie does the exact opposite of what any normal person would do…ESPECIALLY the dumb ass kids that have a habit of running off and leaving their parents numerous times through out the movie. Also someone please tell me what point the girl’s boyfriend served in this film. Save your $$$. Awful.
I guess you didn’t get any interviews for this one.
Yes I’m sure that is the reason Drew is giving a bad review to a movie that is across the board getting bad reviews, features a schlocky b-movie cast (outside of Hawke), and a silly premise. Those interviews are clearly the only reason any critic likes or dislikes films.
Don’t call Headey schlocky. She’s a great actress. This movie looks to have a lot of problems, but it certainly isn’t Headey or Hawke, or I’m guessing the cast in general. Just a bad idea and bad writing.
I agree, the writing was bad on the level of Pro-Life and that was one of the worst pieces of shit.
Poor John carpenter getting stuck with a screenplay written by a incompetent boob.
What does Pro-Life or Carpenter have to do with this? Oh, I see, it’s just a way for an internet troll with no life to potshot at Drew while bringing nothing actually relevant to the conversation. Grow up.
Hell, even if Pro-Life was crap, why would that have to mean that he can’t criticize something else or call it bad when it is? Ebert wrote Beyond the Valley of the Dolls… so if your worst criticism of Drew is that he’s the new Ebert (and actually, I’d have to say he’s the critic I’ve read and respected the most since Ebert), I hope he’d take it as a compliment.
Sigh… here we go again.
I honestly see no logical reason why attending a press junket or conducting an interview should affect a critic’s opinion of a film. They are there to DO A JOB. The same job every critic/journalist out there is doing. Why should that change their opinions of the films they watch? Drew isn’t being given “special access” that any other critic isn’t given. They all go to the SAME press junkets and interview the SAME actors and directors. Every site out there is doing the SAME THINGS.
So unless ACTUAL CASH is changing hands, there’s no corruption involved, here or anywhere else. Press junkets and interviews are just PART OF THEIR JOB. That’s it. If you don’t agree that they should do that, YOU DON’T HAVE TO READ THEIR REVIEWS. Just deal with it, man. Accept the realities of life already.
The stupidity of this film’s premise is that it would only work for pre-meditated crimes that only take a day to pull off. What about crimes of passion or circumstance? Don’t those far outnumber most other crimes? What about crimes that take a while to plan and pull off?
And honestly, wouldn’t removing the judicial incentive not to commit a crime actually increase the amount of crimes that people would be willing to commit. People that are held back by the possible punishment will now have an outlet.
I would venture to guess that not only would this plan not significantly reduce crime the rest of the year, but it would actually actively increase crime.
When I saw the first trailers for this, and the concept/setup, it actually looked like it had all been reverse engineered. What I mean by that, is that it looked like someone wanted to do a home invasion movie set up around this heavily guarded home, and they couldn’t come up with a good reason why no one would be able to call the police in this age of cell phones. And so to create an excuse to allow for lazy film-making, they backed into this idea of “well, what if we just make it so it doesn’t even matter if they can call the police or not?”
Looks like my idea was right. I feel with an idea like “The Purge” they should have gone the dark comedy/satire route and really tried to have some fun with their high-concept. As someone stated already, the home invasion film with an idea like this is the lowest common denominator to go along with this idea. I wanna see this night across the whole country, see how it affects the rich and the poor, celebs, homeless..the like. That would have been much better. Typical hollywood shitting on a potential neat idea.
This movie feels like it began with “You know what would be cool…?” and then never developed beyond that. Can’t say I’m surprised.
Replace “cool” with “really fucking stupid”, and I would agree with you.
I agree completely, Drew. Good ideas, but the execution just sucks. The image I had in my head the whole time was the infamous “Singing in the Rain” scene in “Clockwork Orange,” only without the subversive blend of humor and horror. That film was also morally confused, but at least it had a great performance at the center of it. This one doesn’t even come close.