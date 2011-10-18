Review: The shaking, waking nightmare of ‘Snowtown’

LONDON – Running a close second to “Dogtooth” for the title of Unlikeliest Oscar Nominee Of 2010 was “Animal Kingdom,” a modest, star-challenged Australian crime saga with Greek-tragedy overtones that an enterprising Sony Picture Classics, prioritizing strong reviews over invisible box office, rode all the way to an acting nod for late-blooming breakout Jacki Weaver. Pithy, bleak and shot through with nasty wit, it no doubt flummoxed many a pastel-hearted Academy voter checking it out post-nominations.
Alas, one can only imagine what they”d make of “Snowtown,” a blinding debut feature from Justin Kurzel that similarly negotiates the criminal exploits of a bungalow-dwelling family Down Under – only to make “Animal Kingdom” look positively “Neighbours”-like in comparison. That they”re unlikely to cross paths is probably better for all concerned: Kurzel”s film, tellingly and adventurously adopted in the US by IFC”s Midnight arm, is ingeniously passive-aggressive cinema that places great stock in its own thorniness without ever resorting to idle shock-broking. Less keen on being liked than being felt, it unsparingly lays out the ugly details of its true-crime story for the audience to assimilate themselves; some have found its approach heartless, but I was struck by its subject-countering grace.
If the name “Snowtown” sounds familiar to you, chances are you grazed the world news headlines 12 years ago, when eight bodies were discovered in acid barrels in an abandoned bank vault – gifting tabloids with the alliterative “Bodies in Barrels Murders” tag. Kurzel”s film, calmly and methodically detailing the domestic events that built to this sensationally grisly outcome, certainly makes it clear that there is no other reason to remember this expanse of South Australia: as shot in coldly metallic horizontals by DP Adam Arkapaw (himself an “Animal Kingdom” alumnus), it”s squat clapboard no-man”s-suburbia, pressed down by low gray skies, in which everything appears to be in some stage of dying.
That includes our sullen, gangly 16 year-old protagonist James (Lucas Pittaway, one of many first-time actors in the impressive ensemble), a fatherless idler equally prepared to accept destitution and grotesque sexual abuse. As such, he”s malleable clay in the hands of his mother”s ruddily charismatic new boyfriend John Bunting (Daniel Henshall), whose jocular, motivational relationship with the kid belies a dysfunctionally violent streak. Those familiar with the Snowtown story will work backwards to link this grimly plausible setup to its unconscionable fallout; for those who aren”t, this boldly linear film, scalpel-edited by Oscar-nominee Veronika Jenet (“The Piano”), offers few signposts. It”s a queasily riveting trip either way.
This is the kind of cool-headed approach to real-world horrors that is routinely praised for being courageous, even when certain films skimp on social or emotional detail (another of this year”s Cannes talking points, Markus Schleinzer”s smugly bloodless “Michael,” comes to mind), so it”s a relief that Kurzel is as interested in community, and the everyday corruption thereof, as he is in the bloodier facts of the case.
In constructing a wider network of social decay, Kurzel extracts precise, flavorful performances from his inexperienced cast, his leads chief among them: Pittaway is impassive but never emotionally vague, while the bearish Henshall (the lone pro in the cast, though making his first film appearance) switches track from chummy to volatile with unnerving fluency. Best of all, perhaps, is Louise Harris: reportedly plucked from a supermarket to play James”s indifferent yet leery mother, her reality-weathered face deftly keeps in play questions of how much the character knows, or wants to. A handful of variously induced miscreants committed the obscene crimes that give “Snowtown” its purpose; in this savagely accomplished and serenely gutting film, however, it takes a village.
I liked this one but thought it started to run out of steam in its last third. Rather than more murders (however much they contributed to James’ arc) I wouldn’t have minded an attempt to look at the fallout in the wider community after they were caught.
A couple of minor corrections: Despite the film’s title Snowtown was not actually the town in which the murders were committed, just the one in which the disused bank vault and barrels where found. Also I believe Henshall is actually the film’s sole pro.
You’re quite right — this is Henshall’s first film appearance, but he’s no amateur. Will clarify. Thanks.
Bummer this wont be out in the US until 2012…
I just recently saw this film, and I was very impressed (not to mention disturbed and unsettled.) It is definitely a film that stays with you longer than you would expect, or want (in this case.)
This was a film that seemed to accomplish quite a lot without showing that much at all. The film was all about atmosphere and implication – the restraint and subtlety exhibited by the filmmakers/actors saved this film from potentially being unwatchable. With that said, I will admit that the film seemed to lack a certain “setpiece” that would cause the film to stand out. Not that I would want the film to be dumbed down by turning it into a torture porn film, but I felt like there was something lacking in terms of genre film conventions (that I admit the film is not at all attempting to abide by.) It’s a complicated thing to explain, b/c while I viewed the movie I was definitely disturbed by what was happening, and just the atmospher of despair that the characters felt was something that I couldn’t shake, but I couldn’t quite remember anything in particular that had shocked or disturbed me (beyond the implied pedophilia from the beginning of the film.)
I agree with Glen H above that the film seems to run out of staying power towards the end of the film. I sorta wanted something scary (or at least suspenseful) to happen to wake it up a little bit. But it is definitely a film that will stay with me for quite some time, and I look forward to future projects from all the talent involved.
Thanks for this, Mykill. (Is it the same Michael from the old site? I want to make sure.) Glad the film reached and rattled you — I agree that Kurzel trades in slow, constricting accumulation of atmospheric detail rather than individually dramatised events, but I liked that seamlessness, which rather heightens the sense of desperation. (Also, though it’s certainly not a set piece, I have to say that the frank male-rape scene has stuck with me, largely because of the casual way it’s handled.)
(This is indeed the same Michael from the other site but obviously the name Michael was already taken as a user name so I had to be creative LOL.)
I am glad to have seen the film as well, I can’t say that I particularly “liked” the film but I definitely appreciated it and it definitely rattled me (so I will have no choice but to remember it for quite some time.) I definitely had researched the film when it premiered at Cannes, by reading reviews from those who saw it, and I was intrigued. But for some reason, I had convinced myself that I was in store for some kind “Wolf Creek” like experience, and the film was in fact much more cerebral (and disturbing on a completely different level.)
I do agree that the frank male-rape scene and the extremely unsettling implied child pornography/sexual abuse scene at the beginning was definitely enough to rattle even the most shock obsessed viewers (like myself). I just wish that a different pattern was established during the final third of the film to keep it more alive (or exciting/thrilling), and not necessarily by adhering to genre film staples (jump scenes, chasing scenes, etc.) but with something different than what was shown.
I guess I had convinced myself that I was going to experience something different and the entire time I wanted more from it. But that should not indicate that I am nothing but genuinely impressed with this film and would have no trouble recommending it to people (who don’t mind watch grim and unsettling films.)
I don’t think you’ve praised Henshall’s performance enough. He was riveting. Unfortunately it is hard to ‘like’ this film, as you mentioned, as good as it was.
He certainly is. I like to think the review gives him due credit, but as you say, it bears repeating.
I saw Henshall on the street in Sydney just last week. I wanted to congratulate him on his performance, but he was so chilling in the film that I didn’t approach (though a natty hat softened his appearance somewhat). Be curious to see him in future roles to see if it was a one-off or not.
I was amongst a small minority of Aussie film crits who didn’t like “Snowtown” when it was released here earlier in the year (before its Cannes bow). My impression of Louise Harris is unwavering in that it’s one of the most powerful performances of the year, and Jed Kurzel’s atmospheric, thumping music score is rivetting (a definitely worthy purchase on iTunes) and one of the year’s best, too.
I just didn’t think it had much to say that hadn’t been explored elsewhere in other similarly bleak poverty porn style films like Rowan Woods’ “The Boys” (a propulsive film from the ’90s starring David Wenham and Toni Collette).