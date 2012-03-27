Review: The Shins’ new album ‘Port of Morrow’

The Shins” “Port of Morrow” runs into the same problems that albums like those from the New Pornographers or of Montreal do. There is a calculation and formula to great pop songwriting, and its expert writers sometimes struggle to distinguish each song as an individual work. There”s only small windows of spontaneous possibilities, like the predictable pinch-hits of Nels Cline when a Wilco song gets lost.
With this set, there is no new argument you could lodge against Mercer as a songwriter that you couldn”t before: if you”re a fan, you won”t find any reason to be dissuaded. It”s his backers that have changed. Between this and 2007″s “Wincing the Night Away,” Mercer recruited an all-new, experienced band, and he reteamed with Broken Bells cohort Danger Mouse for production. But still, at the center, is Mercer”s simple melodies, verbosity and that talk-timbre voice. Mercer didn”t re-invent the wheel, it”s just housed somewhere else.
If only every song could carry the weight that opener “The Rifle Spiral” does. It swivels and jogs through high highs and low lows. I also love the pick-to-strings immediacy on “40 Mark Strasse” which has Mercer cooing like he means it, like the best acoustic somethings from the Shins” high-water mark “Chutes Too Narrow.” Album single “Simple Song” embraces its ’60s pop influencers full-force with watery guitar and a harmless, faceless choir. The closer, “Port of Morrow”s” title track, sounds precisely how you”d want a track called that to sound, all ghosts with soft consonants.
Slow-sinker “September” should have stayed solo for higher impact, as Danger Mouse”s involved production quashes any intimacy. Cocktail hour mid-tempo ballad “It”s Only Life” shrugs with bleats, while “Bait & Switch” beeps and “No Way Down” beats a ’90s rhythm track to death. “For a Fool” works in all ways except for a strong hook, better felt in its guitar line than in Mercer”s bored vocals.
“Fall of “82,” for what it is, is a prime example of Mercer and Danger Mouse arriving on the same page, with a hat tip to “Helter Skelter” and a perfect mix that bats down the middle. I love the intrusion of a horn solo – coldly premeditated for sure – but still a sign of life as its lodged behind utterly forgettable “For a Fool.”
Like Mercer sings in “Bait & Switch,” “I can always be found / A creature of habit has no real protection… I”m just a simple man.” He may be talking about heartbreak in the tune, but from a critical perspective, the Shins” simplicity and Mercer”s vulnerability is already well-worn, well-discussed, routine. We could just repeat old thoughts about old albums, but its fair to say: “Port of Morrow,” like those sets, wins some and loses some.
Danger Mouse had no part in this album at alL. It was produced by Greg Kurstin. No mention of “No Way Down” as a metaphor for class inequality, just that it’s a 90’s rhythm track? It seems as though you just skimmed through the album looking for things to nitpick.
This album is incredible! “Port of Morrow” is probably one of my favorite albums of 2012 so far.
Anyone see them at SXSW? It was an awesome performance!
I like to think of this record as a fine whiskey after cask-oak aging. Whiskey in its infancy is more wild and more accepted among the younger generation because of its accessibility and uncommon tradition from that of their parents. Enter: the shins. In their younger albums, there was a rebellious edge to the music that most fans have clinged to. When trying to make the switch from the weaker fermented alcohol to the fine, rich gentleman’s drink it is a difficult transition. That being said, as a purveyor of fine whiskey, I like to think of this new record as a delicious brew that is deserving of stones instead of ice. It’s time to refine ourselves, friends, and indulge in the good stuff (aka. Port of Morrow).
Seriously, I’m pretty comfortable in saying that The Shins released the best record of 2012! It’s amazing!
Granted I don’t think the album has broken any new ground, but I love the shins and this album continues to deliver everything I love about them, but if your going to review an artist, at least get your facts straight, danger mouse played no role in producing this, it was Greg Kirstin. U lost your credibility right away with that. Very poor review IMHO.
After a few listens I think it’s really boring. They peaked with Chutes too Narrow. They were cooler when they were more like a British Invasion band. Now the Shins guy is too pretentious and arty. Happens all too often to these guys who achieve some modicum of success in the indie rock world. I wonder if more people feel this way and fanboys are just more likely to post their two cents.
The first two songs are great… the rest is dull and very middle of the road.
I love the Shins first 3 albums, and his album with Danger Mouse was also good.
But I just cannot get into this album as a whole. I have tried, but I just cannot see that it is anything but average.
I hope I am wrong and it is a grower, but I don’t think I am. Such a shame as they are a great band!