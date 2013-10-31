Review: ‘Thor The Dark World’ expands the universe even while suffering some sequel issues

Which one is harder, issue number one or issue number two of a comic book?
In a first issue, you have to explain a premise. You have to set up a world. You have to convince people to come back for a second issue. There’s a lot of things that have to work, or there’s no reason for anyone to keep reading. WIth a second issue, it seems like some of that pressure would be off, but I feel like it might be the opposite. In many cases, it feels like the pressure of finding the right second story to tell is difficult because every option is open and there is no template for what a second issue has to be.
Marvel struggled with “Iron Man 2,” easily the weakest of the Phase One films they released. I think there are plenty of things to enjoy in “Iron Man 2,” but I also think it’s a structural mess, and in many ways, it feels like little more than a bridge between other films. This time around, the script by Christopher Yost and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely aims to tell an epic story that introduces more of the Nine Realms than just Midgard (aka Earth) and Asgard, and there are many things that the film gets right. In particular, I like the way they mash up the science-fiction and fantasy elements in a way that would probably make Jack Kirby tap-dance if he’d lived to see it.
Picking up as Thor is finally finishing the massive clean-up required after Loki attempted his coup to grab control of Asgard, “Thor: The Dark World” looks backwards for its set-up to the days where Bor (Tony Curran) was fighting a war against the Dark Elves led by Malekith (Christopher Eccleston). He managed to lead the forces of Asgard to victory, and they took the weapon that was developed by Malekith, the Aether, and hid it somewhere. Odin was raised to believe that all of the Dark Elves were killed, but very quickly in this film, it becomes clear that simply isn’t true.
The Aether is really only valuable during The Convergence, which is an event where all Nine Realms line up perfectly. And since that’s about to happen again, it’s time for Malekith to show back up, claim the Aether, and destroy the universe. And while that all sounds suitably dramatic, it’s sort of not. Malekith is a non-entity as a character. He walks around, says a few vaguely threatening films, and basically watches special effects happen around him.. His second-in-command, Algrim (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), may be transformed into the creepy-looking Kurse at one point in the film, but he is equally bland as a character. There’s nothing to him. He delivers maybe three lines of dialogue before he’s turned into a giant monster, which seems like a waste of a really fun actor.
There’s a whole lot of threads from both “Thor” and “The Avengers” to service, and that makes “Thor: The Dark World” feel very busy in places. The relationship between Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Christopher Hemsworth) was left up in the air after the first film, and there’s a lot of attention paid here to the way characters feel about that relationship without really grappling with the relationship itself. It’s clear that Odin does not want Thor to be with a mortal, and Loki openly mocks Thor for caring about a human who will be gone in less than 100 years, what Loki calls “a heartbeat.” Even Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), who looks enough like Natalie Portman to suggest that Thor has a very, very, very specific type, is obviously upset to see him pining away over someone else.
In addition, the script struggles mightily to give Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) and Darcy (Kat Dennings) enough to do. Dennings scores huge laughs several times in the film, and I haven problem with her presence here. She is very enjoyable and seems to be having fun. I’m just not sure it makes organic sense to shoe-horn her back into this particular story. Perhaps the film’s biggest issue is something that seems like a Catch-22 for Marvel, in that they spend a lot of time with Loki in this film, even though he’s not the star of the film. Marvel knows full well that Loki is a fan favorite, and it feels like they lean on that pretty hard. He’s got some great scenes, and Hiddleston is once again terrific playing the part, but there are definitely places where it feels like the filmmakers are more interested in him than they are in Thor.
In addition, the structure of the film is odd. Right around the time it feels like things are about to kick into high gear, the movie ends. So much time is spent moving chess pieces into place that when they do finally finish setting everything up, the movie’s done. I feel like the Warriors Three are sidelined more aggressively here than they were in the first movie, and watching someone waste Ray Stevenson or Alexander or even new cast member Zachary Levi as Fandral, when they’re all obviously so eager to play, is a mistake.
There are strong action sequences, I love the way they’ve expanded the world and redesigned Asgard, and I still think the cast is pretty much perfectly suited for the roles they’re playing. Rene Russo gets one really nice moment here, and I think Portman’s chemistry with Hemsworth is very charming throughout. Of all of the Marvel heroes that the studio has in the movie rotation right now, Thor is the only one where the love interest actually seems to generate some real heat between the leads. I thought Haley Atwell was great in “Captain America,” but there’s something disarmingly carnal about the looks that Jane Foster gives Thor after he flies her through the Bifrost or beats the hell out of a crazy monster in front her.
You can see some of the scars left by post-production tinkering with the picture, including some last-minute reshoots, but for many audiences, the slicker overall look of the film will smooth out many of the film’s rougher moments. Make sure you stay for not one but two post-movie scenes, one during the credits and one after, and it’s safe to say that the last ten minutes of this film sets “Thor 3” into motion, lays out part of the game for the rest of Phase Two and possibly even “The Avengers 3,” and gives us our first look at one of the next big Marvel gambles. That’s a lot to pack into a very short time, and it seems symptomatic of the film as a whole. Is it possible to be both overstuffed and too slight? If so, that’s “Thor: The Dark World” in a nutshell.
“Thor: The Dark World” opens everywhere on November 8, 2013.
post-movie scene during the mid credits looked like it was shot in my garage,lighting was really bad in it and it seemed like it should of been in a different movie, maybe thats the point tho
Alan Taylor has been trashing the middle credits scene to anyone who’s been listening for a solid week.
He hates the intrusion of *that* world into *his* world. And if what you say is true, I’m sure he hates the fact that it looks like garbage, too.
Thor was easily my favorite of the Marvel Phase 1 films.
Yes, even more than Iron Man.
Everything in that film worked for me. As Drew said, even though the “romance” only took part over the course of 3 days, I bought it because of the chemistry between Hemsworth and Portman (which retroactively makes me hate George Lucas even more in casting the human wood block known as Hayden Christensen in… oh, never mind).
I thought Brannagh delivered a fun, rousing film with great performances all around, a believable and easily explained set-up for the alien world of Asgard (it isn’t magic, it’s science so advanced it LOOKS like magic), with easily the best music of any Marvel film so far by Patrick Doyle (seriously big mistake not bringing him back), and in the end, a great star-making performance by Hemsworth. Not Jackman in X-Men star-making, but very good none the less.
So, I’m disappointed to see Drew give this a B-. As I trust him, it lowers my expectations for this film considerably. I’m glad it doesn’t reach the depths of Iron Man 2, but because, unlike Iron Man 3, this film is doing all of the heavy lifting to set up “the next phase” of Marvel films (like Iron Man 2 was asked to do), I can see why serving so many masters could bring down the quality of it all.
Plus, I’m sure Branagh is missed a bit.
Still, I enjoyed Iron Man 3 immensely more than even the original Iron Man, so maybe with this slightly lesser Thor, there’s hope for a part 3!
I definitely missed Branagh. I really enjoyed this movie, but the transition between the worlds didn’t really work well for me. It sometimes felt as if I was watching two or three different movies that were cut together and I think Branagh could have made this more homegeneous.
I disagree with the review about there being too much focus on Loki though. He really doesn’t have that much screen time, but his screen presence is something else, so maybe that’s why it seemed as if there was more focus on him. The two biggest laughs were Thor’s though.
Just saw it. It’s a litte boring, feels too long.
I think Kat Dennings’ role expanded here because just after Thor came out, 2 Broke Girls became a hit on TV and in this sequel you could clearly see that they used Kat’s brand of comedy in 2BG for Darcy.
I had many of these same issues but I don’t think they bothered me as much. I still think it’s one of the best MCU films, and from around the midpoint on is consistently fun and exciting, with the best non-Avengers climactic battle sequence in the franchise.
And I don’t think the film focused too much on Loki. Before seeing it I was sort of dreading that it would, but he’s very much a supporting character, albeit one whose presence improves the film significantly.
I’m not sure if I would call IRON MAN 2 the weakest Phase 1 movie. I recently rewatched it and while it falls a little bit apart as soon as Nick Fury appears, it is still much better in every aspect than the boring and cheap looking INCREDIBLE HULK.
This reflects exactly how I felt after I watched Thor 2! I wanted to watch a movie about Thor himself but had Loki take away that limelight and yes, Marvel really knows their commercial market. I would only give it to them with the excuse of: phase 2 marvel movies. Great review! :)
Does anyone know if they re-used any of Patrick Doyle’s themes from the first film? They should have.
Thor was enjoyable, but forgettable. The ads haven’t really done anything for me and with Cap 2 and X-Men trailers looking great, I can’t say I’m very fired up.
I was afraid that Marvel would wring Loki dry and it sounds like that is happening. I still don’t get how he came back to life for The Avengers.
Going to save this one to the watch list, but not going to the theater.
He never died. Honest Trailers, and anyone else who thought he died was wrong.
He caught the tail end of the Bifrost Portal to Jotenheim, that he was using to try to destroy that planet.
Since we know Loki knows how to move between worlds without aid of the Bifrost Portal (wormhole, Einstein-Rosen Bridge… whatever), he didn’t return to Asgard, but returned to Midgard to find out what mischief he could get into, and followed Selvig to the New Mexico SHIELD installation where he saw the Tesseract.
He then found his way to Thanos, told him where the Tesseract was, and promised to give it to him if Thanos gave him his Chitauri Army to use to conquer Earth.
Come on, buddy… keep up. ;-)
If what you say is true, I’m very disappointed. I’m so tired of Loki. I want a movie about THOR!
Did you proof read this? Some of what you’re saying makes no sense.
“Proofread” is one word.
I’m trying my best to stay out of the comments section since the IM3 twist was spoiled for me. But I’m curious, how was the 3-D? Worth it?
The 3D is unnecessary. It’s a mediocre conversion job like IM3 and Cap. But you still might want to see it that way because I’ve read the Cap2 extended preview is exclusive to that version of the film.
How was the 3-D? Worth it?
Couldn’t disagree with Drew more on Kat Dennings. She was annoying in this movie and all of her comedy lines fell flat. I liked her in the first one, but here, they tried to force her into a film that didn’t need her. The character who gets the best laugh lines is Loki. Overall, the film is kind of a mess. The script is not that good at all and Malekith is never menacing as the big bad. It felt like a mediocre tie-in issue to a Marvel Crossover event that you have to read in order to keep up with the story. Rating: C Also, the mid-credits scene was really out of place and looked cheap. I hope that’s not an omen of things to come. Still looking forward to Cap 2, though. Of the three post-Avengers trailers, that one has looked the best to me.
And I disagree with you. I liked Kat Dennings in the last movie and I liked her here. I thought she was funny in a lot of her scenes. What her character brings to these movies besides being comic relief is give someone for Jane to play off of and react to other than a superhero.
I saw the GofG tag but missed the final one. What was it?
Jane is sitting alone at the table in her kitchen, picking at her cereal rather morosely. Suddenly, there’s a roll of thunder and a flash of light outside of her window. Jane grins and races outside just as Thor emerges from the Bifrost, having returned to Earth to be with her. She runs into his arms and they share a passionate kiss (It’s a nice little scene. I would have liked to see it in the primary cut of the movie).
Following that, there’s a brief scene featuring the giant Jotunheim beasts – which was brought to Earth during the battle – chasing after some birds in the empty industrial yard.
Add me to the pro-Dennings crowd and I actually liked how they incorporated Selvig post-Avengers. It definitely made me laugh. Also hilarious, the surprise “cameo” that I don’t want to spoil for anyone.