Review: Tom Cruise is at his best in the wild and witty science-fiction ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’

There are easy comparisons you can make between “Edge Of Tomorrow” and a whole slew of inspirations, from “Starship Troopers” and “Groundhog Day” to Wile E. Coyote and “The Matrix.” The reason the film works is because it throws everything into the blender and comes up with something new, something that has a great lively sense of wit and humor to it, and it takes the time to fully explore its wild premise fully.
“Edge Of Tomorrow” is an original science-fiction film (or as original as based-on-a-novel-and-a-manga can be considered) that delivers an experience that feels like it is well-realized, cleverly constructed, and not just a kick-off to a larger franchise, which means it's a harder sell to an audience, even with Tom Cruise starring in it. Hiroshi Sakurazaka's original “All You Need Is Kill” is different from the film in a number of significant ways, but the film does a great job of taking the central conceit and spinning it into something that manages to play as both summer spectacle and as a canny commentary on video game tropes.
Wait… what? It's true. “Edge Of Tomorrow” is a film that feels like it is about modern gaming as much as it's “about” anything. What does a movie about a guy who gets the ability to wake up 24 hours before he dies, over and over, repeating forever, have to do with video games?
In some ways, this is the perfect video-game movie. I'm not sure anyone adapting an actual video game will ever be able to find a more perfect way to dramatically simulate the experience of playing a game. It's the idea that you can die, then just wake up and do that entire day again, repeating it and learning a little bit more about that day every time. Major Cage (Tom Cruise) is our video game Avatar in the film. It is told entirely from his point of view as he is dropped into a situation that he can barely believe. Cage is the man in charge of all the military's publicity and media relations, which he feels makes him too valuable to be shipped into actual battle. On the day before what the world hopes will be a victory against a bizarre race of alien invaders called Mimics, he crosses paths with General Brigham (Brendan Gleeson), who decides to ship Cage into actual battle.
One of the things that I love about the script by Christopher McQuarrie and Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth is how much fun they have with that notion of doing something over and over until you get it right. It is a gradual process as shown here, and there's no way a gamer is going to see this film without remembering all those levels that they had to play over and over, learning the patterns and the behavior of the level before they were finally able to beat it. Cage is dropped into battle during what looks like the equivalent of D-Day for this particular war, and it is a massive, amazingly-staged sequence. Cage has to learn how to operate one of the mechanized body armor suits that each soldier is equipped with as he's in the middle of the battle, and just as he seems to get the hang of it, he comes face to face with one of the larger versions of the Mimics.
What should be his last moment alive suddenly becomes the day before, and Cage has no idea what happened to him. The danger in a structure like this is that the audience could get antsy watching the same thing play out over and over, but the film is often very funny about how they play the variations of the different days, and the entire sprawling ensemble cast has fun playing the scenes different ways. What I find most interesting is how anyone who loves watching Tom Cruise is going to enjoy the film, while anyone who hates watching Tom Cruise might find the movie equally enjoyable, but in a different way. After all, there's at least a half-hour of the movie in which we watch him die painfully about 50 times in a row. It's brutally funny stuff, and Cruise makes a great punching bag.
What finally begins the change for the better for him is when he realizes that the soldier who led the only successful attack on the Mimics, Rita (Emily Blunt), understands what is happening to him because it also happened to her. Blunt doesn't get enough credit for the physical transformations she puts herself through in film after film. She is an actor who builds a character in large part through their physicality. She is all polished muscle in this film, and she is able to convey just how much this war has taken a toll on her though her body language and the way she seems to every so often crack just a little bit, revealing the bruised but still beating heart of this warrior. She and Cruise are very good together in the movie, and I appreciated that the film never devolves into making her someone he has to save. She is his equal and then some. Without her, Cage would never evolve into an actual fighter, and when there are hard choices to make, Rita is the one who seems up to the task that Cage can't always face.
Dion Beebe's photography is outstanding here, capturing the chaos of battle but also giving us an excellent sense of geography so that we understand the changes made from scene to scene. I think Doug Liman's work here is the most confident of his career, and I'd argue that this is his best overall movie on every level. I'll always have a soft spot for “Swingers” and its low-fi scrappy charms, but Liman pulls together this gigantic project in a way that makes it feel organic and simple and direct. It's outstanding work, and when we talk about wanting to see films that deliver that great summer movie kick that are also built to last, “Edge Of Tomorrow” is a great example of what we're asking Hollywood to make. I have a few questions/issues about the actual resolution of the film and how the mechanic of the time jump works there, but it's not such a big issue that it pulls me out of my general overall enjoyment of the film. For the vast majority of its running time, “Edge Of Tomorrow” is smart and stylish fun, and science-fiction fans of any stripe should jump on this one. Tell Hollywood you want more of this, because believe me, they are watching closely. If a movie this good can't open without a pre-sold brand name on it, then what hope do we have for original thought on a giant scale?
“Edge Of Tomorrow” is in theaters June 6.
Sounds good. Personally I have a soft spot for Go. Love that film
You’re right, Drew. This is a really fun, inventive, thrilling movie. One of the best I’ve seen this year. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s getting lost in the shuffle.
I had a feeling this one was going to surprise some people. I can’t wait to see it!
Thank god, you liked at least one of the three movies opening between now an next Friday that I had my eye on! I’ll admit, if you had loved Maleficent and Million Ways.. but didn’t like this, if have been disappointed. I’m not expecting to be blown away by those. I AM expecting to be thoroughly entertained by this.
Always love reading a Drew-view — Get it? <3
Dude, you have ruined the central conceit of this film for anyone who hasn’ t read the book or manga. I feel kinda fortunate that I have alreadygotten through it, considering the way you have deconstructed and laid bare the dynamic (of the ‘gamers experience’) at work behind the narrative. Your insights aren’t at all unique, but Sakurazaka managed to restrain himself at least, to making it all explicit in an afterword to the novella. Could have held this kind of analysis over for a week or two man, as it is it feels like you’ve just ripped off from your readers the oopportunity of enjoying this novelty for themselves. My two cents? Spoiler warning required.
Oh, come on. Anyone who’s seen the commercials (and they’ve been shown a lot) knows what’s going on in this movie. Anyone who’s a gamer would emphasize immediately with Cruise’s predicament and anyone who isn’t (like me) wouldn’t have realized it. No spoilers here!
Hum… All Drew said about Cruise living the same day over and over is explicitly shown in the trailer. I still haven’t seen the movie, but the parallel with video game makes me really impatient about it. I don’t know if I would be able to analyze the movie this way if I didn’t read Drew article first.
So what you are saying isn’t you haven’t seen a single commercial for this, or even a poster, let alone the trailer?
The die & restart is presented in every bit of media. And for the video game aspect, any action movie that is die, restart, die, restart, etc until you win can’t help but have video game parallels. That isn’t a spoiler.
The fucking tag line is “Live, Die, Repeat”. What about that is unclear? Have you seen none of the promotional material for this film? Stop your whining.
@ Max; don’t be so unpleasant. Just because you’re old enough to type the word ‘fucking’ doesn’t mean you need to be an asshole over such a trivial subject.
@Pramsey: I’ll say what I like. Don’t be such a little bitch over harsh language.
Max is a classless guttermouth.
I agree with Max. It’s a perfect, succinct reply to a really stupid spoiler whine.
I like T.C. Movies and I think he is funnier then most people give him credit for. Personally I really didn’t see the big deal when he jumped on Oprahs couch. Having said that during interviews he just seems like he’s acting ans not really being totally open with the interviewer, like he’s hiding something. And I don’t mean the whole gay thing, I couldn’t care less if he was gay. But sadly his career would end or at least plummet if it were true. Which says a lot more about the general public then anything I suppose.
I’ll go see this movie, it looks like fun
Whoever thought Tom Cruise would the goto guy for Scieince Fiction epics? Edge of Tomorrow will be his 4th foray into the Sci-Fi genre. Maybe Spielberg can find a role for him in his eternally delayed Robopocalypse and make it a 3 peat for those two.
I agree. Whatever weird shit he does or odd religion he subscribes to, the guy reportedly works really hard and is no pussy when it comes to doing stunts. He is 2 for 3 in the sci-fi movies up to this point (Oblivion is just OK, certainly not a bad film, and the two he did with Spielberg just get better with age. They both deserve more accolades for MR and WotW). I am really looking forward to this.
Is it weird that the movie I keep thinking of here is Source Code? Nobody seems to mention that one.
Love The Cruiser, love the Beautiful Blunt and I loved this movie. Caught a screener two days ago and I think I may have spotted you there Drew – Wednesday night, Mann’s (TCL) Chinese Theater? Anyway I agree, this movie rocked.
“Tell Hollywood you want more of this, because believe me, they are watching closely. If a movie this good can’t open without a pre-sold brand name on it, then what hope do we have for original thought on a giant scale?”
Also absolutely agree with that statement Drew. Edge Of Tomorrow along with Godzilla, Guardians Of The Galaxy (yeah I know it’s a comic but I don’t follow it so it looks fresh to me), Snowpiercer and Jupiter Ascending have been on my personal “avoid all trailers” list for awhile now. Well, I’m glad I avoided those all too easily accessible trailer bits for Edge Of Tomorrow, plus being a fan of Sakurazaka’s fast and furious novel, I thoroughly enjoyed experiencing this version of these characters, their story and this world with fresh eyes.
As a champion of more original IP’s getting support during the summer movie season over the never ending slew of sequels/prequels/reboots and Adam Sandler…I’m still saddened that the earnest, colorful and imaginative Del Toro poem to daikaiju and giant mecha via last summer’s Pacific Rim could not overcome this “franchise brand only” (and Sandler poop sandwich) trend with domestic movie going audiences. As international folk adored PacRim as much as I did. So if Tom “muthaf-ing” Cruise can’t pull it off with the fantastic EoT…yikes!
But whatever, at the end of the day, Doug Liman and company have created a well paced, well made, engaging sci-fi action adventure story with heart and soul. Peppered with fun, aptly situational (not referential “self dated”) humor, as well as living, breathing, bleeding characters to root for amidst all the mecha suited, Mimic fighting, time-looping mayhem. Is Edge Of Tomorrow derivative? Sure. Is it familiar? Of course. But it’s also refreshingly entertaining as hell. I will for sure support and throw some IMAX cash at this film again (and perhaps again, and again…on blu-ray) when it officially opens here in the States next week.
Emily Blunt is a wonderful actress.
Sure, she’s a very beautiful woman, but she also brings such a natural warmth and humanity to everything she does.
She reminds me of Kate Winslet in that regard.
What I like about her is her smile, so big and beautiful completely transforms her face in a bright, shining way.
Even if she’s not “frowning” per se, she always has a bit of a serious look on her face because of the shape of her mouth, so when she smiles, it’s such a transforming act.
John Krasinski is a lucky dude. One assumes.
What I like about her is her smile, so big and beautiful completely transforms her face in a bright, shining way.
Even if she’s not “frowning” per se, she always has a bit of a serious look on her face because of the shape of her mouth, so when she smiles, it’s such a transforming act.
John Krasinski is a lucky dude. One assumes.
Don’t know how or why that double-posted… but apologies.
This review makes me happy and depressed all at the same time.
Happy, because there’s nothing better than science fiction done right.
Depressed, because I fear, like other “science fiction done right” efforts of the last decade or so, audiences will stay away in droves because of their own willful ignorance.
I will see it. I may see it twice. The Winter Soldier is the only film to get a repeat viewing from me so far this year, but if this film is as good as you say, I’ll be willing to double-dip.
If I like it, I’ll evangelize it. But I have little hope it’ll be a break-out hit, unless Cruise’s legion of still-loyal fans come out in a way they haven’t since Ghost Protocol.
I imagine this film would’ve destroyed box office records in 1982, 1989, or 1993.
I just hope, if you’re right here (and I have reason to believe you aren’t) that it at least makes its money back with a little extra so Hollywood will make more “science fiction done right” films.
While I love many of the “good” franchises and sequels that are thrown at us fistfuls at a time, I yearn for original content.
God, people… please go see this. Save us from lame-ass YA-adaptations full of sparkly vampires and deep, longing staring and brooding.
Well said, Matt. Once again, I’m baffled at the public’s response (or lack thereof) to this movie. My colleagues at work think it looks stupid, and despite the glowing reviews, will not see it. This is the same crowd that is complaining about Transformers 4.
So I don’t get it. The average non-movie-site-reading fan also yearns for original material by frequently complaining about it, but won’t actually go and see it. Instead, they will see Malicifent.