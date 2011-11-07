Review: ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1’ soundtrack is heaven and hell

The soundtrack to “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” follows a similar template from series music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas. Conscious of its audience and of the romance and melodrama of Bella Swan and her fans” vampiric love affair, the sets have alternated between mania and depression, bliss and melancholia, or, as “Part 1” contributor Aqualung sings, “between heaven and hell.”

This 15-track collection furthers that dichotomy, even in its missteps and variance on that love-sick theme. To those who know Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson”s narrative propulsion in the forthcoming film, these polarizations can be easily heard in the warm ache of Christina Perri”s voice on “A Thousand Years.” There”s a half dozen songs here that”ll whet the rabid whistles of viewers eager for the wedding ceremony, and of Edward and Bella”s longed-for love-making.

And then there”s Bruno Mars And Theophilus London. The former”s screaming bawler “It Will Rain” smacks of studio or label interference, a big-name draw from the Atlantic crew among a sea of comparatively tiny ones (apologies, recent Warner Bros. convert and labelmate Iron & Wine). And while fresh Warner Bros. signee London”s urban/electronic sound is among the most lively of the bunch, it sticks out like a sore protagonist.

The upshots are tracks like Joy Formidable”s energetic rock opener “Endtapes” and Twilight actress and singer Mia Measto”s soothing “Llovera.” The Belle Brigade is still unconvincing as a scorned-woman blues outfit but it”s countered by a hard-working stomper Noisettes; as “Part 1” looks to capitalize on the other “F” word – feminine – it”s nice to have tracks like these to compliment the emotional sap of the soft middle section of the album (Cider Sky, Iron & Wine, Imperial Mammoth, Aqualung… damn, where are the Weepies?), a situationally befitting roar instead of a whimper from our constantly imperiled Bella.

There”s also the closer from score composer Carter Burwell: getting the full context on these songs, but especially this brilliant mood-making bit, will be a welcome sound to Twi-Hards.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” is out Nov. 8. The film drops on Nov. 15.