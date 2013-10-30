Review: Virtual reality gets complicated in smart, solemn ‘Ender’s Game’

Why open on this purely circumstantial note? The situation is not of the film’s making, after all – Hood’s adaptation is even at pains to remove whatever evidence of the author’s dubious personal beliefs had seeped onto the page. (Sure, it’s just a coincidence that Card settled on the term “Buggers” for the alien race threatening to wipe out humanity.) Meanwhile, a boycott is the last thing “Ender’s Game,” a carefully constructed, serious-minded commercial entertainment that treats its young audience with an unusual degree of intelligence, deserves.
At the same time, however, there’s something inadvertently apt about a campaign this sincerely right-on against a film that could hardly be more righteous itself: “Ender’s Game” isn’t especially revolutionary in its one-against-the-system politics, but is distinguished – in the ranks of high-concept kid-lit adaptations, at any rate – by its sturdy, inquisitive moral compass.
Burdening children with the consequences of violence is increasingly commonplace in mainstream filmmaking these days – even the clean-scrubbed cherubs of “Harry Potter” were getting pretty tormented by the Deathly Hallows stages, while the extreme parable of “The Hunger Games” took its underage characters into a realm of post-”Lord of the Flies” bloodlust, albeit with PG-13 restrictions. “Ender’s Game” sets kids on each other, too, but only as proxies in preparation for very adult warfare.
Interstellar battle looms between humanity and the tactfully renamed, insect-like extraterrestrial Formics – who have already struck once, with severe consequences. For whatever reason, the military is counting on only the planet’s most precocious adolescents to defend our turf. The bulk of the film takes place at a kind of vacuum-sealed space-boot camp, where killing age is reached well before kissing age – Whitney Houston presumably had something else in mind when she implored us to teach the children well and let them lead the way.
Hood’s brisk script – its pared-down backstory an unusual asset within the genre – leaves pleasingly open the question of why children are being made to fight these battles in the first place. Perhaps it’s simply a natural evolution of present-day military practice: are these youngsters significantly less prepared for the worst than the teenagers sent to fight in the Middle East?
Perhaps the rationale of Harrison Ford’s crusty commanding officer Graff is that young, malleable minds may be more receptive to the art of war – a receptive twist on the very claim conservative-minded scolds have been making since the advent of video nasties and the Nintendo generation. If so, Graff meets unassuming but stubborn resistance in the shape of Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield), the brightest and most strategically cunning of his recruits, and also – hardly coincidentally – the one least inclined to take his designated enemy at face value.
The narrative of “Ender’s Game” is thus spare in terms of narrative incident – no attempt is made to hide the fact that this a mere introduction to a more complicated physical and psychological universe – and rich in theoretical detail, as Ender slides through the multiple hoops of his training program while constantly considering just what he’s meant to be fighting for. Ideas come before the extravagant set pieces here; the reverse is all too often true of ostensibly similar films.
“Ender’s Game” even risks seeming too idea-driven, too preoccupied with hypotheticals. The bulk of the action places Ender and his cohorts in virtual-reality training setups, like a particularly high-tech update of 1990s shopping-mall Laser Quest; it’s merely preparation for combat, so where’s the peril? The answer, as Card’s readers will already know, lies in playing Ender’s growing awareness against the private dealings of his adult commanders – with Graff’s pragmatism pitted against the more empathetic approach of outnumbered female Major Anderson (Viola Davis, hardly challenged yet, as ever, conjuring nuance from thin air), and the skepticism of Ben Kingsley’s Rackham, a Maori-tattooed mentor with an accent pitched unaccountably between Johannesburg and Christchurch. Incrementally, the stakes are raised with each exercise, until an elegantly executed doozy of a final-act twist – one in which all the moral ramifications of video-game violence come home to roost.
For a story fundamentally about Doing The Right Thing – or, at least initially, the quest to find what that thing might be – this is unsentimental, even cruel stuff, lent grace and power by the unmistakable youth of its lead. Not for “Ender’s Game” the creepily preternatural young warriors so prevalent in this manner of material: even costume designer Christine Bieselin Clark’s uniforms seem designed to emphasize the protagonist’s immaturity, the fabric clinging to Butterfield’s matchstick limbs, accessorized with safety kneepads in playtime yellow.
Butterfield was a somewhat insipid presence in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” two years ago, but his calm-eyed, unformed quality is put to far better use here: stern but thoughtful of brow, he’s softly sympathetic as a boy required to make major ethical leaps before he’s even determined who he is. (The other kids, ranging from Hailee Steinfeld’s bland ally to the reliably irritating Moises Arias as a rival leader, seem considerably less special, that’s at least partly the point.)
Though its zero-gravity showdowns exude a certain dreamy, balletic wonder, “Ender’s Game” is sci-fi that largely evades whizz-bang flash or spectacle – revelling in the pyrotechnics of destruction, after all, would run counter to its very philosophy. Its effects are, well, effective; Sean Haworth and Ben Procter’s angular, steel-and-teal production design both sleekly futuristic and starkly utilitarian.
Hood appears to have taken much on board from his botched steering of 2009’s grindingly vulgar “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” – he’s figured out a way to marry the stoic, even-handed human drama of his earliest South African work (already somewhat compromised in 2005’s Oscar-winning “Tsotsi”) to the right-here-right-now demands of contemporary Hollywood genre storytelling, and made by far his best film in the process. In Orson Scott Card’s novels, he’s happened upon appropriate outsider material: its firm anti-bullying stance and compassionate appreciation of otherness may not square with the author’s other beliefs, but it’d be a shame if that external inconsistency discouraged further investment in a franchise with so much on its mind.
Ridiculous, over-political review. I am so sick of the attempt to silence anyone with a different moral opinion. I don’t condone it on any side. Card’s desire for traditional marriage (not homophobia, but religious conviction – something that is supposed to be protected in this country along with the human rights you folks on the left often pine so passionately for) is not anywhere present in the book or the screenplay. Those of us who are traditionalists have to put up with your wild and wacky views and are not allowed to criticize, but when we state we might just subscribe to traditional JudeoChristian doctrine, well then, WE are the intolerant, WE are the bigots. Yeah, sure we are.
I think Guy gives Card a decent amount of credit here, more than many journalists. I personally don’t think there’s anything wrong with supporting traditional marriage, but some of Card’s rhetorical comments go beyond that, and are considerably uglier.
[www4.ncsu.edu]
Read it and weep, Jack.
I think Card’s more radical anti-gay statements amount to something considerably more oppressive than a “different moral opinion”, but either way, I don’t see how my review advocates his silencing. That’s a matter for the boycott brigade — with whom, I think I’ve stated pretty clearly, I do not side.
Hey Jack, what if my religion says gay people and ONLY gay people can marry? What’cha got now?
Fortunately Card’s traditional marriage remains intact, even in states that recognize gay marriage. The problem isn’t that Card disagrees with homosexuality or gay marriage, it’s that he wants to enforce his beliefs on others by legally baring them from having the same rights he enjoys; to marry the person he loves and enjoy the legal protections that implies. He’s still free to retain his religious conviction. He’s free to talk about them. He’s not ensured the right to profit despite them. And when he threatens to overthrow the government if it recognizes gay marriage he has stepped over the line of respectful dialogue to demagoguery.
I think it’s obvious that you’re allowed to criticize despite your claim that you’re not; you’re doing it right now. You don’t enjoy the right not to be criticized in response. I’m so glad that you’ve “put up with” an opposing view. Fortunately you have no choice in the matter, so don’t pretend its some sort of generous gift on your part. That’s the price of free speech, my friend. When you air your opinions, others are allowed to voice their counter opinion. Nobody here has suppressed either your or Card’s speech, and you aren’t, as much as you would like to paint yourself, a victim in this. I suspect what angers you is you’re beginning to lose in the court of public opinion. That fewer people, even religious people, are clinging to this remnant of the culture war.
You can believe and say whatever you want, and I will make no effort to stop you. I will not meekly cede the floor to you, however. And I will oppose your desire to legally deny others the rights you enjoy. So go ahead and call me intolerant, I will stand up and be counted among those who are intolerant to your desire to deny people’s rights and freedoms.
Damn, Guy wrote such a nice retort and then you went and marred it with that taunt, Kris.
He is who he is and I am who I am, SJG.
Who it can’t be both homophobia and religious conviction? It very clearly is both. Also, no one said you, or Card, couldn’t voice your criticisms about whatever you want, we wacky loony liberals simply reserve the right to counter-criticize your criticisms
Who said**
Jesus, this article gave me a headache. We get it, you own a thesaurus
[www.standards-schmandards.com]
Copy and Paste Lodge for your own amusement.
Of course I own a thesaurus. Everyone should. It’d take me an eternity to write a review, however, if I actually used it as often as you seem to think I do.
I guess everyone speaks their own English, but I don’t think any of the vocabulary in this review is especially obscure. It’d be helpful if you could point out some offending words.
We get it, you have a tiny vocabulary.
Though I waffle between thinking your reviews are overwrought and thinking they’re rather eloquent… I have to say, Guy, you of all people should know the expression is “pint-sized” with a “d”.
For shame.
No offense Lodge, but there isn’t anything in here that I’d expect anyone with a high school education to have any trouble understanding. It’s a piece written by a professional writer, not an AICN talkback, it’s not supposed to be written with all cap F-bombs in every sentence..
No offence whatsoever taken! That’s what I want to hear.
Get off it. Every writer needs a thesaurus now and then. Guy, who is well-read, probably uses a thesaurus much less than some, and still writes more eloquently than most of his contemporaries.
If you don’t know the meaning of a word, look it up. Learn it. It may come in handy.
Thanks for this well-written, always-entertaining review which rather delicately handles the potentially unpleasant topics which are unavoidably going to go hand in hand with this movie.
(God, it’s depressing when a review is taken to task for sounding too ingelligent.)
It isn’t the intelligence of the viewer being taken to task but the intelligibility of the review itself. There’s a reason why popular fiction is popular and isn’t merely the excitement of the stories but the ease in which anyone with a middle school reading comprehension level is able to get easily lost in its plainly stated sentence structure and accessible language.
Fair enough, though I’m not writing popular fiction, nor am I writing principally for middle-schoolers — though I welcome any who are reading, and am sure they don’t need things simplified for them.
I’m not complaining love. I understand what other readers feel when they come upon a piece of writing that isn’t written in a matter that is accommodating to them. News papers are written at a tenth grade level. Your writing isn’t different for legalese.
Thing that surprises me most about this review? That they had Laser Quests in South Africa.
We weren’t ANIMALS. :)
Sometimes I forget to read the byline to see who wrote the review. Then in the first paragraph there was a “Lee Daniels’ Ender’s Game” joke. It’s gotta be Guy Lodge.
I enjoyed the book, and hope the movie translates its strengths with grace and eloquence. But I won’t be paying to find out, because I refuse to enrich Card by even a single cent that he can spend to promote his odiously reactionary views.
@Jack I suggest that you read a much acclaimed book–Same-Sex Unions in Premodern Europe–by Yale historian, John Boswell, one of the most respected authorities on the Middle Ages (and as far back as the fourth century) in which he produces irrefutable evidence that all Christian churches not only sanctioned unions between partners of the same sex, but sanctified them in ceremonies that bear a striking resemblance to heterosexual marriage ceremonies. However, moral attitudes once acceptable or sanctioned, are constantly in a fluid state as they were then and as they are now. Alas, it is generally the ruthless pursuit of power, politics and money that changes the paradigm and poisons the zeitgeist (just ask those who have been enslaved throughout the centuries). For a select few, positions of dominion and dominance can be indefatigable, even sociopathic. And they know that nothing divides and conquers better than religion. Here’s an idea, I suggest you focus on the 10 commandments (which, so many supposed religious people do not). Can you imagine if half the population were running around in a frenzy judging and condemning to hell all people who have coveted other peoples’ property. By your and Mr. Card’s highfalutin standards, heaven would be as populated as Easter Island or a Walmart that catered to lepers and leprechauns only. But the bottom line, and the point I find myself having to reiterate ad nauseam to people of your persuasion, is, if you are for inequality then you are a bigot. So polish it, wear it with pride, and stop whining.
As far as Ender’s Game, I might watch it on tv. Though it really isn’t in my wheelhouse.
Seriously people when did Ender’s Game become “young adult” fiction?
A movie about betrayal and the greater good.A wining combination in my opinion for any movie. [goo.gl]
I’d have to question whether the reviewer has ever actually read the novel. If he had, he would know that the alien invaders are called Formics throughout the book, and not just conveniently renamed for the movie. Characters in the book also use the term “buggers” in reference to the aliens’ insectoid appearance, not as some obscure reference to homosexuality (which was certainly not a front-burner issue in 1977, when the story was first published). Sometimes we look past the obvious to discover obscure offenses that do not actually exist in the material.
That being said, I thought the movie did a creditable job of condensing the story and preserving its essential message of not judging those we do not truly know or understand. It will be interesting to see if a sequel is forthcoming. It will be a greater challenge because much of the material left out of the movie is essential to the events that follow in the story.
– Patrick