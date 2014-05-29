Review: Walt Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ asks tough questions but fails to answer them

All I could picture as the closing credits began for “Maleficent,” the big-budget fantasy picture that Walt Disney Studios is releasing on Friday, was a whole generation of women explaining how deeply and permanently broken their view of men was by Angelina Jolie when they were just princess-crazy little girls.
It is safe to say I will not be taking my kids to see “Maleficent,” a film that is so swollen with psycho-sexual subtext that I felt like I was watching a true hijacking of the mainstream. But… by who? Robert Stromberg, who directed the film, is a production designer who has been involved in creating some of the richest, most detailed fantasy worlds on film over the last decade, and who worked in visual effects for 20 years before that, and he certainly brings that skill set to bear on how he establishes a sense of time and place in “Maleficent.” This is a world divided into the half that is run by men and the half that is protected by a much older magic, filled with powerful creatures, and it is lush, almost every frame packed with something new to see.
Linda Woolverton's script is fascinating. I can't say that I liked it, but I can say that she is obviously trying to say something that is much more of-the-moment and incisive than just retelling the sanitized version of the old Grimm Brothers story. Woolverton is one of Disney's go-to writers ever since “Beauty and the Beast,” and the way she sets the story in motion is fine. There are some interesting dynamics set up in the first act of the film. Maleficent is introduced as a young fairy, played by Isobelle Molloy. Her greatest power comes from her wings, big beautiful strong wings, and she soars over her lands, a protector and a friend to all the ancient powers in her world. Men frequently encroach on their territory, and one day, Maleficent stops several of the border guards (played by giant walking trees) from harming a boy who was stealing stones from the Pool of Jewels. This boy, Stefan (played initially by Michael Higgins), is fascinated by Maleficent, and it's obvious that she is equally curious about him. The two of them become friends, and over time, their feelings deepen. As teens (Ella Purnell and Jackson Bews take over as the teenage versions), they share what Stefan calls “true love's kiss.”
And then Stefan is gone. He vanishes back into the world of men, his own ambition leading him to work his way closer and closer to King Henry (Kenneth Cranham), whose appetite for wealth drives him to lead his armies to the edge of the land that Maleficent protects. When she bests him in battle and sends his armies running, the King is not just humiliated, but also physically broken, and he finds himself having to declare a successor to the throne as he counts down his final days. He declares that anyone who kills Maleficent will become the new King and Stefan, who wants power more than anything, realizes that he is in a unique position to help himself to the throne.
In order to really discuss the ways this film fails, some spoilers are required. Everything you read above is just set-up. The film moves at a fairly brisk clip, so by the time Stefan does the unthinkable, cutting the wings off of the sleeping Maleficent, we're still only about twenty minutes into the film. Her reaction when she awakes is played as real and as raw as Angelina Jolie is capable of, and she makes it very clear, without ever having to say the actual words, that this is an invasion, an intimate betrayal… a rape.
Yes, welcome to Walt Disney's “I Spit On Your Grave.” While I can see how there is a version of this film that might be able to successfully grapple with its central metaphor, I'm not sure Stromberg is the guy to make that movie. As much as he packs his frame with imagery and motion, I never get the sense that he has any idea why one shot goes in front of another or how to stage a scene. It feels like the actors are essentially directing themselves. Sharlto Copley is an odd choice to play the grown-up Stefan, but I'm guessing that most of the men who read the script got nervous about the idea of playing a character who is, without any room for interpretation, the villain of the film. He is every man who has ever feared a woman's strength who uses force to break her will. He is like a walking, talking case of sexual trauma, and as the film progresses, the filmmakers seem determined to make him so over the top cruel and horrible that the deck feels completely stacked.
That's true in the other direction as well. This isn't about offering up a Maleficent whose actions can be read as ambiguous. She is the hero of the film. She is never truly evil. She is wronged, and she has every right to show up to the christening of Stefan's child furious and filled with a desire for revenge. By the time she walks into that room to curse the baby, we are already rooting for her to just kill Stefan and be done with it. And while she curses the little girl, she also is constantly watching over her, helping her in ways that she hopes no one will notice, her obvious affection for the girl growing each day. Maleficent's shape-shifting assistant Diaval (Sam Riley) is also constantly watching over the child, and soon she grows into a lovely young woman. Elle Fanning plays Aurora, and Stromberg seems to be fully aware of just what a remarkable and transformative thing Fanning's smile is. She is a pretty young woman, but when she smiles, she is incandescent, and so Stromberg makes sure he busts out that smile at full wattage as often as possible. There's not much else to her character, though, and part of the way the movie muddles its message is through the constant sense that, because of Maleficent's curse and her father's actions, Aurora has no agency at all as a person, much less as a woman. She is a thing, a ticking clock for the story, a chess piece in the game between these two people who are still dealing with the scars they left on one another when they were younger.
Like “Frozen,” this film subverts some of the fairy tale tropes that you expect, and while I like the impulse, and I even think the execution of some of it is interesting, I still feel like Stromberg's direction is so inept that he can't give the film the emotional charge that Woolverton's script tries so hard to earn. Technically, the film looks as good as money can manage, with photography by Dean Semler and a very busy score by James Newton Howard, but the entire thing feels like we never quite manage to push past the surface of it. There are so many confounding choices, so many things that don't connect, that it makes me wonder where it fell apart. On set? In the editing room?
I know Disney is pushing this film for children, but when you can make an argument that this is a fairy tale about murdering the men responsible for the ritual genital mutilation of little girls, it feels like perhaps Disney missed the mark with this one. I wish Stromberg had not been the director of the film, but that they had found someone who was more adept at navigating thematically tricky material like this. Can you imagine what Jane Campion might have done with a film like this? All the pretty landscapes in the world and all the CG creatures money can be does not turn this into something that lives and breathes, something that works as more than a blunt force tool. This film needed a filmmaker who was willing to ask hard questions and find the right way to answer them, not a guy whose greatest strength seems to be filling the frame with little CG beasties. If this is the story the studio wanted to tell, and if these themes of power and powerlessness and the betrayal of love and the horrible oppression of a patriarchal world are all things that they wanted to explore in a way that was genuine and emotional, then “Maleficent” has to be counted as a failure. It's a shame, too. Now seems like the exact right moment to have this kind of conversation, and if all of this came together in a satisfying whole, then I would say it is urgent for people to see this with their daughters to launch a conversation about all the ways the world can destroy a woman. But in this form, I feel like the film unloads way too many heavy ideas with no sense of how to really explore them, and it feels frustrating as a result.
“Maleficent” opens in theaters on Friday.
My initial reaction while reading the review was “good… maybe it’s about time we had these conversations, and this fantasy bullshit that people build their lives around deserves to be destroyed.” Then I got to the end, where you yourself say “it might be the right time for these conversations,” but that this particular film directed by this particular director fails so much that it can’t even serve as a starting point. Double ouch, I guess.
My initial thought upon seeing the teaser trailers was that the effects looked much better handled that most of the films of the last decade or so, and I actually became marginally interested. Disappointed to hear that’s the only thing the film has going for it, and that somewhere along the line there were loftier ambitions that were incapable of being followed through on by the talent involved.
And another thing… when actors are left to “direct themselves,” that’s never a good thing. When you can sense that, or when the actors’ performances are universally bad or lost & confused across the board, it’s the director’s fault. It’s a shame to hear that Stromberg was given this shot after 30 years in the business, and that he buried himself in production design and visuals and ran away from the actors and their performances and the storytelling in general.
“This film needed a filmmaker who was willing to ask hard questions and find the right way to answer them, not a guy whose greatest strength seems to be filling the frame with little CG beasties.” Love, love, LOVE that sentence!
Honestly, I screened this movie yesterday and I cannot wait to take my daughters to see it. I loved the explanation of how Maleficent became an ‘evil fairy’ and that in the end she comes out on top. I seriously think you watched a different movie than I did, because I loved it. Maybe you’re just anti-women like too many other people out there…
Your insult at the end perhaps explains why the movie appealed to you. A completely disgusting comment.
Movies like this should seek to empower women, but to do it at the expense of making men complete villains doesn’t send the right message to young women and probably does more damage than good. Men and women are both capable of great evil and great good and people need to stop setting one gender up against another.
I wonder how it will feel for a father to take his daughter to see this movie?
That was one of the most insulting comments I have ever read.
It may be time to have a discussion, but this is the kind of “discussion” I’ve been reading all week. I feel like I’m living in the French Revolution where if you dare to say something as innocuous as, “Hold on, you might be going too far,” you have to worry about a metaphorical Robes Pierre marching you to the guillotine of baseless personal attacks. By the description, this film sounds as ugly and ill-conceived as The Lone Ranger, but without the one good action sequence at the end when it suddenly turned into the movie it should have been for 15 minutes. Disney is making some very odd choices lately and I don’t know whether to applaud them for taking risks in storytelling that simply don’t pan out or to razz them for doing things that seem like such bad ideas from the get go. (Unfortunately they seem to have been drawing the line at Ant-Man when it comes to storytelling risks.) Regardless, to call Drew anti-woman because he didn’t like a movie when he spells out logical and specific reasons (and by the Rotten Tomatoes score, he’s certainly not the only one) is knee-jerk reactionism at its worst. If you can’t defend your opinion without resorting to that kind of tactic, you’ve already lost the argument.
That’s like calling someone anti-men because they didn’t like the new bond/superhero movie. Having strong women in a film doesn’t invalidate any and all criticism.
I don’t know if you’re anti-woman or not, but the criticism cannot be said to be without merit when you seem so entirely oblivious to just how misogynistic your opening paragraph is. To suggest that “All” you could picture at the closing credits was that a generation of women’s view of men will be “deeply and permanently broken” by Angelina Jolie says so very much. And the truth is your review never revisits, or offers to explain, this central thesis.
I don’t disagree with you that this movie was flawed for many of the reasons you mention, but many of the reasons this movie is flawed have no bearing on how princess-crazy little girls’ view of men will be “broken” by Jolie’s character. Ultimately this movie is about women being strong and not being subjugate to man’s power. Ultimately this movie sends a message that in their quest for power, some men act brutally and that women don’t have to sit idly by (a message all too pervasive in Disney films of the past) waiting to be rescued. Ultimately this movie says women too can be powerful without sacrificing the role of being loving and nurturing. As a father to girls and brother to sisters, this messaging doesn’t strike me as something that will serve to permanently “break” them. It strikes me as something that will only serve to “fix” princess crazy little girls’ view of men.
Finally, saying that Jolie’s character will somehow permanently damage young women is akin to championing the actions and beliefs of Elliot Rodger. You are, in fact, suggesting that when men act badly towards women that women should just sit idly by accepting their fate as the weaker sex and accepting that they should be victims. Instead of recognizing that Jolie’s character, except for one understandable moment of vengeance (which she later regrets and spends the rest of the movie trying to fix), never initiates any of the violence in this film (even Stefan’s death is caused by his own action), you instead choose to callously, and misguidedly, refer to the film as Disney’s version of “I Spit On Your Grave.” Jolie’s character is not one of vengeance minded psychosis and to suggest so is disingenuous and also quite misogynistic.
So, if you want to be insulted by someone commenting on your “anti-woman” stance, I might suggest your review actually demonstrate how Jolie, by playing a strong, powerful female character, one who is unwilling to be a victim and unwilling to break in the face of a vicious, indefensible attack, has somehow deeply and permanently broken a whole generation of women’s view of men.
XY — Misogyny is a very strong word – and directly implies a hatred toward women. This is just my read, but I think Drew is coming from a place of well intentioned empathy – that may be misguided; I really don’t know! Irrespective — agree or disagree w/ his interpretation — there is no need to toss such a loaded term around so casually. Please reserve that for genuine offenders, otherwise its diluted beyond recognition and rendered essentially meaningless.
And yet, this thread is still far more civil than the Transcendence review’s comment section.
Drew could open a cinema with the projection that XY is giving here.
At least wacky Nolan/Pfister fanboys, as unpleasant as they are, didn’t compare Drew to Elliot Rodger.
This one wasn’t really wasn’t on my radar and your review reminded me why…but I am so intrigued by your take on the film that I kinda’ want to see it. Sometimes what you learn from a misfire helps you appreciate the direct hits later on.
I encourage you to see it & make up your own nuanced mind. Drew has a lot of great points but his “hyperbolic,” provocative (as in meant to stir people up to knee-jerk reaction vs. provoking thought) opening is problematic. His description (attack?) on the movie’s/Jolie’s consequences on girls/boys is as broad as Sacha’s calling him “anti-women.”
Hahaha. Holy shit. “Disney’s I Spit On Your Grave” is a next level sub-header.
I almost want to see it now, but NOPE…
It’s weird everyone decided that something in the ballpark Burton’s Alice In Wonderland aesthetic was a slam dunk.
Also; Good work on the review in general. I’m not seeing a lot of people approach it on that level or wanting to drill beyond surface text, so kudos.
I have no interest in seeing Maleficent until it hits other media formats, cable, whatever. But yeah, I LOL’d at that comment in Drew’s review…
“Yes, welcome to Walt Disney’s “I Spit On Your Grave.”
…I just LOL’d again
“a fairy tale about murdering the men responsible for the ritual genital mutilation of little girls”
Drew, years from now I think you’ll revisit this review and consider that maybe you overreacted. It’s ridicules to reduce the film to a screed about sexual politics. You’re turning deep subtext into pretext.
My daughters loved the film. We had a very rewarding conversation afterwards about how anger and bitterness leads to bad choices, and choices have consequences, and consequences can’t be undone or reversed no matter how much we regret it. There are some powerful and interesting themes here.
I don’t think the movie is perfect by any stretch, but I did think it was interesting and surprising at times, and i think Jolie is fabulous in it. The movie is far better than I expected to be.
Well, I’m officially very curious about this film now. It is a shame, as you point out, that Disney didn’t go with a director like Jane Campion (or Katherine Bigelow). Because you’re right – the times for these conversations is now. I have to respect Disney, Jolie, Woolverton, and even Stromberg for attempting to make this film.
Still, from reading these comments it sounds like some people found it worthwhile.
Wow, Drew, I don’t think I could disagree more. I went in expecting to dislike the film, but thought Stromberg acquitted himself very well. It’s certainly a flawed film, but I thought its strengths transcended its weaknesses easily. As for earning the emotional moments, I saw the moment when we find out what it will actually took to awaken Sleeping Beauty coming a mile away, and it still tore my heart out, so obviously each viewer’s mileage will vary in that regard.
As to the central metaphor, which I think you very correctly identify: (SPOILERS) I thought the rape metaphor tracked pretty well. It’s about a woman being raped and slowly recovering from that trauma. She blows into the castle with vengeance on her mind – but rather than killing the King, she curses the child, displacing her anger and thoughtlessly creating another victim. She has all the power in that scene, but is afraid, despite her brave front, to directly confront her abuser – that’s tragically true of many rape victims. She then withdraws from the world, erecting literal barriers to protect herself from further harm. Her relationship with Aurora allows her to see her error, grieve both what happened to her and what she did in the aftermath, and finally, having felt true love even if she wouldn’t articulate it that way, gather the strength to confront her abuser, who she declines to kill until he forces the matter by attacking her again and again. Aurora lacking agency is entirely the point – she is living life under terms prescribed by others, in the shadow of horrible violence, and it’s only when Maleficient sets things right that the possiblity for a life of Aurora’s own determining becomes possible.
I think that is kind of the issue, that there is a rape metaphor in a children’s movie at all. As a father I would like my children to stay children and innocent to the evil of the world as long as possible. Children’s movies are meant to be magical and contain a valuable lesson, but this subtext is entirely inappropriate to an audience that shouldn’t be exposed to these ideas for a long time yet – let’s stop putting our agenda on our children and let them be children!
“I think my biggest problem is then putting imagery from that film you just described on nightgowns being sold to five-year-olds. ‘
I never thought the advertising geared this film for the 5 year old set at all. The commercials are scary and I looked on-line at the Disney Store and technically no pjs. I was surprised to see there are a couple things, but mostly it’s adult merch. Now some families do what they do, and will take their very young children to it, but that has little to do with what the movie makers intended, I saw elementary school kids at the Matrix.
That said, can we take a moment to think about the origin of many of Disney’s films. Critics love to complain of the sanitization of the Disney versions. While this is not the tale in it’s original form, it has dark subtext, therefore sort of putting that criticism to the test. Fairy tales are filled with metaphor and symbolism dealing with the darker aspects of the human psyche and experience, they are meant to work on a subconscience level.
So, first let me say, I am not talking about 5 year olds. The conversation about violence against women needs to happen with kids, since we have occurrences like the Steubenville High School social media documented gang rape. So how do we tell boys/men don’t rape and violate girls/women? (And teach both boys and girls that no one “deserves it” or is “asking for it”) Perhaps with metaphorical stories where they are asked to empathize with the violated.
Is this the movie to do that? Does it have a perfected message. I don’t know, but it’s a start.
Drew – Shoot, only just saw your comment notification. Oh well. Anyway – yes, I was speaking strictly on the film’s merits as an adult viewer, but I think it’s very questionable whether Maleficient is appropriate for young children, and I actually can’t believe the MPAA gave it a PG rating. I don’t think the themes explored are necessarily bad or inappropriate to this type of movie, and there’s a way to talk about the film’s content without explicitly talking about rape, but even so, that’s a conversation that parents should know they might have to have in advance, and a PG rating doesn’t do that at all.
So does a sword of truth fly swift and sure, that evil dies and good endures? If not, then . . . not interested.
Yes, heaven forbid we give one of the most powerful supernatural villains in Disney’s arsenal, incidentally female, a reason to be nasty and threatening without making her A Woman Scorned, a character whose entire motivations and persona are derived from the actions of a man. I’m no raging feminist, but this is just lazy writing, and pathetic, and I can’t even care about it as some metaphor for rape. It’s simply the easiest, cheapest way to give a strong woman motivation.
(And really, how many kids are going to get the rape metaphor anyway? Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, and sometimes cutting off a fairy’s wings doesn’t need to be a direct correlation to genital mutilation. Not all women consider their genitals their most valuable or defining feature, you know. That part of this review kind of grates on me.)
And one more thing: how ridiculous is it to act like she was originally a “good” and sympathetic character when her name is MALEFICENT? Who would name a good character that? It tells you she’s bad right off the bat.
Huh. This was a must-see for me. The fantasy world looked um, fantastic – and I was mostly drawn toward it cuz of Maleficent’s gorgeous wings (!) and w/ hopes she’d be a potent and powerful force of nature. I somehow envisioned more of a Princess Mononoke story bubbling just below the surface – a vengeance for a different scale and kind of rape, in a way.
I think I’ll just forgo it for now though. It doesn’t sound too much like a world I want to go pay to see.
And I also have to say that many societies (including our own!) mutilate the genitals of boys – without their consent (obviously!) nor a second thought…
And I think it *might* be worth mentioning here, that female genital mutilation in African societies in particular, has received a lot of attention from feminists/activists and is currently under great pressure to rescind. Yet – *culturally* speaking it is a rite of passage afforded to females (which is often not the case!) – and plays heavily into notions of female honor and status. In essence, enforcing *our* ideals strips them of *theirs*. Sigh.
Let me try to rephrase — here and in many other places — it is fine and dandy to mutilate baby boys w/ NO consent at all — it is ‘normal’, after all…
Yet in places where females gain much strength and notoriety by their *own* choice to participate in cultural activities; outsiders have the audacity to say – no, it’s not ok. “You must stop or we will hurt you, sanctions wise”. Way to go people — blackmail those you do not understand at all — to try and conform to our fully hypocritical and inherently elite ways.
IOW — it is FINE for us to mutilate our babies (!!) — but HOW dare *your* girls become empowered from such primitive ways, by their own choice, no less. No, they must be shamed, because WE see it that way.
..er.. cutting off/sewing up those female body parts has now health benefits and many women who have had that done to them get infections. FGM and removal of foreskin are entirely different beasts.
sorry, meant *NO* health benefits
Speaking of other directors, I would’ve loved to have seen what Guillermo del Toro would’ve done with this material.
Took 5 kids ages 7-12. They saw a bad man who stole her power and freedom by taking her wings. She turned bad, but being around an innocent girl made her feel good inside again and gave her love. A rape or sexual subtext went right over their heads. We would have liked some more positive male characters but the rape interpretation is strictly an adult one. A valid one, but definitely not what the average kid is thinking.
Completely disagree with this review. I saw the movie yesterday and thought it was excellent.
Frankly, I think some of you are way overthinking everything. Our kids only think of the subtexts if you bring them forward. They’re innocent until you decide to break that…usually because of your own self importance. Just watch the damn movie and move along
i saw this a couple days ago and loved it… its good, go see it. that being said, of course its not without problems. the evil male characters were pathologically evel and without redemption, too shallow; the good male characters completely lacked depth and development which i really think would have enriched the movie greatly. I was completely sympathetic with Mal and in love with the character by the end though she made the terrible mistake to set her understandable vengance on an innocent rather than directly on the bad guy. we all make mistakes and what defines an important part of our character is what we do about it and Mal redeems her mistake to great effect. its got a happy ending, its visually gorgeous and you will like it unless you spend your viewing time hunting its problems.
Stefan is not meant to represent the male species. If that were the case they wouldn’t have given his character male foils like Prince Philip and Diaval. Also, Aurora DOES in fact display agency. She frees Maleficent’s wings that Stefan had locked up in a case ultimately, saving Maleficent. That fact that this alluded you makes me suspicious that your real issue with the movie is that it dared to portray a male in a negative light and that the most prominent male figure in the movie ISN’T the hero.
I love the first paragraph of this review, made me chuckle!
Who ever wrote this review and article is full of bull shit ! As a 45 yr old woman and a psychiatrist, the author of this article is so threatened and using it to his own perversion . This has nothing to do with mutilation of little girls ,unless you are mutilating the heartstrings of innocence and the truths of love and pain and growing up . Its about hate and forgiveness . Please disregard any critics … go see this movie . I loved it and it will be around a hell of a lot longer than the critics in their graves as worm food .
Yep, he’s full of shit and a pervert and insecure. I’m a 28 yr old straight male who expected to hate the movie and it was great! I had low expectations, pg Disney etc, and it was entertaining, as movies should be. It’s amazing what some people expect out of movies these days, only 90 mins and geared towards kids, why the hell would they develop every character?
Drew wrote in one of his comments: “It’s not the idea that the film is about powerful things that bothers me. It’s the idea that the film is going to play largely to an audience totally unprepared to grapple with those ideas.”
While I agree that there may a lot of kids who are innocent in the sense that they have never faced any sort of significant adversity or trauma, there are others who have. It is sad to think that there are children who have been traumatized, but it is reality. So I see the movie as a possible starting point for some people to start to grapple with such ideas. Moreover, and as others have commented, it can convey the message that bad things happen to good people, which may cause good people to make poor choices, to the kids who cannot identify with Maleficent’s trauma based on their personal experiences. Perhaps it is not on a conscious level, but, it’s a start.
My problem with the film has nothing to do with sexual politics or marketing. I thought that any character not played by Angelina Jolie received absolutely no development whatsoever. As a result, the film was a little bit boring. My daughter checked her cell phone three times during the film, she was so bored. Angelina was great as Maleficent, though. It was almost worth it just to see her performance.
While I agree with most of what Drew writes, I don’t think it’s the film’s fault that the marketing department is aiming younger. They sold The Dark Knight lunch boxes too, you know.
It seems that you cannot appreciate things for what they are, but rather you fault art for not fitting Into the box you want it in. 97 minutes, pg fantasy alternate take on sleeping beauty, beautiful imagery, fine acting for a kids movie, but wait, wait, wait, let’s slam the director for not creating an obvious and detailed enough parallel with female genital mutilation. What’s really going on here is that you want to appear intelligent and uniquely insightful so that you impress the masses with your long ranting reviews. Get a life. You want a detailed film on the horrors of female genital mutilation? go watch a documentary, don’t expect a fantasy Disney movie to double as your metaphorical expose on whichever deep issue is at the forefront of public interest.
I wouldn’t call Drew’s inability to relate to the story or his impassioned reaction “anti-woman” by a long shot (how the hell do you say that to the guy calling “misogyny” on the whole thing in the first place?? Drew’s so sensitive he’s practically a vagina). I disagree that there has to be a sexual subtext. She is violated, yes, but I never related to her wings as genitalia. That being said, I agree on pretty much everything r.e. direction & f/x. And while I know that 10 year old me would have LOVED this movie, I sure as hell wouldn’t bring little kids to see it.
How little is little? I watched It numerous times with 8 different friends in different formats (IMAX 3D, 3D, regular) at different times, late morning to 7 pm shows. There were always (at times majority) families in the audience, sometimes with kids as 5 y.o. I think it depends on the kid. Parent.com’s Goodblog gives it a thumbs up & ” go now,” but cautions not 5 & under; while I’ve read various parents’ comments that their 5 year olds loved it.
P.S. There was always plenty of kid & adult laughter too, listening to the different pitches of voices.
Just more anti-male propaganda from Hollywood. Most films today seem so determined to promote women that they have become shameless in their portrayal of men as weak, worthless and stupid. Is it any wonder our young boys are checking out of the system?
I couldn’t agree more. Stromberg robbed his actors of humanity. But isn’t this the Disney way? And Angelina Jolie is capable of so much more.
It’s not just men that are portrayed as poor decision makers – every single person and/or magical creature in this movie including Maleficent is a complete moron. Their decisions all create plot holes you could drive a giant dragon through.