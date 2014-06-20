Rian Johnson directing ‘Episode VIII’ is a sign of the thinking behind the ‘Star Wars’ series

The announcement of Rian Johnson as the writer/director of “Star Wars Episode VIII” is exciting for a number of reasons, not least of which is because it indicates something about the way Lucasfilm views the sequel trilogy.
If I were to guess, I would say Marvel isn't going to hire many more writer/directors in the future, even if James Gunn and Joss Whedon both crush it with “Guardians Of The Galaxy” and “Avengers: Age Of Ultron.” The fall-out from the “Ant-Man” situation has been fairly brutal, and while I'm curious to see what Peyton Reed and Adam McKay make of the project they're inheriting, the loss of the Edgar Wright version is just plain going to sting.
Lucasfilm's making these announcements in a flurry right now, it seems, and it's because they have to if these movies are all going to hit the amazing schedule that they've announced of one new “Star Wars” film every year. JJ Abrams is neck-deep in “Episode VII” right now, and while I'm sure everyone involved would love to be able to just take their time and focus on that one movie and get it done and polished and in theaters, they can't. It's not coming out until December of 2015, so if they plan to have a December 2016 film, they need Gareth Edwards to be working right now. If they want “Episode VIII” to be in theaters for December 2017, then Rian is probably already deep into the script process. He'd have to be. And then, for 2018, presumably Josh Trank is geared up to start working towards the film he's making, whichever of the spin-offs it's going to be.
The interesting thing about “Star Wars” movies is that Lucasfilm is going to be making so many of these that there's going to be something of a television atmosphere to it, and I don't mean that in any sort of derogatory way. At this point, there should be no stigma at all about television considering the way something like “Game Of Thrones” or “Breaking Bad” or “The Walking Dead” look and the way they dig deep into character and theme. What I mean when I say that is that a show like those shows creates a world that each new director steps into for their episode, telling a story set against this larger canvass. Their job isn't to build the entire thing from scratch, but more to make sure that this particular chapter is told in the best, most complete way possible, and I think it's quite telling that some of the finest episodes of “Breaking Bad” were directed by… oh, yeah… Rian Johnson.
I love his features. I think “The Brothers Bloom” is tremendously underrated. I think “Looper” is a sensational bit of world-building that serves a larger emotional story. Johnson's feature films alone would qualify him for the gig, but I'm willing to bet that the “Breaking Bad” experience didn't hurt. To that end, I think there's a fascinating choice that people are floating tonight on Twitter for who might be right to step up for “Episode IX,” and even though she hasn't directed a feature before, she would seem to me to be a great choice given her resume so far.
Michelle MacLaren is a veteran of all three of the shows I mentioned above. She's got four “Game of Thrones” episodes to her name, three “Walking Dead” episodes, and a total of 11 episodes of “Breaking Bad,” some of which are among the finest hours the shows each had to offer. The suggestion that she would be a good choice for “Episode IX” is not just a longshot attempt to throw a woman's name in the mix. She is a smart, visually muscular director who has great taste in terms of performance, and she has proven that she can step into an established world and do something that feels complete, like a whole story and not just a slice of TV. She can certainly handle modern visual effects with aplomb, but she doesn't seem particularly reliant upon them, which might be exactly the right sort of person to hire for the series.
And if not her, then who? I know that the Deadline story says that Johnson's doing both “Episode VIII” and “Episode IX,” but for the reasons I cited above, it makes more sense if they have a new filmmaker on each of the main trilogy chapters. I like that Johnson's working with his producer, Ram Bergman, who is going to be part of the “Star Wars” process. Bergman's a guy who knows how to stretch a dollar about as far as I am willing to bet it will stretch, so he should help Johnson delivers something massive on a very controlled budget and schedule.
However it shakes out, I find the “Star Wars” choices really compelling and cool so far, and it makes me want to see what these movies are going to be.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” will be in theaters December 18, 2015.
I’ve been giddy about this news all day!
He’s a smart, thoughtful guy that has made excellent films in completely different genre, but at the core are about the characters and their choices. I think that’s something important in the Star Wars universe.
I know some are unhappy about taking his individual voice out of his own original films in the years it’ll take to make EPVIII. But isn’t that what a “franchise” needs? A clear but unique POV. I think it will be good all around.
This is the most interesting thing I’ve heard about the new SW films. Now, I’m excited.
MacCalaren directed Population 436, a direct-to-video horror film. I know it’s not what most would consider a feature, but technically, it is.
I was hoping Joe Johnston would get a shot at one of the new films. Here’s me crossing my fingers for Episode IX.
If Michelle MacLaren has a dick she would have already been directing the entire series of upcoming Star Wars movies. Period. Travesty that Rian, who is no slouch by ANY means, gets the gig before her. Travesty!
I think you’re being a little unfair. From the studios perspective, hiring the person who has worked successfully in both mediums already is understandably preferable to hiring someone only proven in one. Now whether or not Maclaren should’ve already had several feature offers is another story and definitely a tragedy.
There are many equally talented and acclaimed male TV directors, who never have and most likely never will get a shot at a big tentpole movie (or any theatrical movie at all). But yeah, when in doubt, it’s the fault of sexism. (Don’t wanna imply that sexism doesn’t exist, but come on. Sometimes it’s “just” non gender. or race specific politics, bad management or play and simple bad luck.)
Although Edgar Wright cut his teeth on TV shows for the BBC (most famously “Spaced”), so it’s not exactly like the concept of making an episode of something should be foreign to him.
Spaced was shown on Channel 4 in the UK, I guess the confusion comes from the american dvds being released on the bbc tv label?
Uhhhh, to be fair, I don’t even know what label they’re released on. I streamed it on Netflix. I often forget that not every British series is associated with the BBC. My bad.
But my point remains valid, I hope!
I told myself that I was over Star Wars. I can’t take getting kicked in the gut again. It will never be 1977 again and I will never be that wide eyed kid in a dark theater.
But damn…I am hopeful, now.
Isn’t Rian doing 8 and 9 ?
I fancy Duncan Jones to helm one of these films. Edgar Wright would be great for one of the stand-alones.
One interesting thing about all these movies in development at the same time, is that it’s going to make it a lot more difficult for spoiler sites to accurately figure out what vague sketch of a guy with a lightsaber goes with which movie.
Abrams’ Mystery Box might come back into play without him having to even do anything.
I guess at this point we can give up the illusion that the new Star Wars are going to represent any real personal vision, at least not like during the old days. All the previous films and television stuff fell under the direct handling of Lucas– even when he wasn’t directing personally, as in ESB, ROTJ and TCW, he was the one coming up with the story, shaping the design and making a lot of big decisions.
Now, we have a bunch of individual films, each made by a different team. We don’t even have the main episodes handled by the same writer or director. Who, then, is the one running the ship? Kennedy? Disney Corporate? The television-director angle is a very savvy take on this, but if that’s the case, who’s the showrunner? What really frightens me is that this might be akin to a situation where a network is effectively running the show, as with AMC on Walking Dead. What you get may be popular, but it won’t really be art…
Not to sound super-cynical, but if you’re looking to Star Wars sequels and spin-offs for artistic statements, you’re probably looking in the long place to begin with. I know the original trilogy was a seminal moment in movie history and they’re all relatively successful creative endeavors, but I’m pretty sure anybody with something to say doesn’t *need* the Star Wars franchise to say it (besides George Lucas). Not that I’m not interested in seeing what these talented filmmakers come up with, but it’s franchise filmmaking first and foremost (alliteration not intended). Feel free to disagree.
Fucking bingo! This is why I’m skipping all of this.
Say what you will but The Saga including the Clone Wars was guided by one vision and for good or ill, that’s what made Star Wars standout amongst all the franchises. That’s what made it special.
This? This is just applying the Marvel method to Star Wars.
Not interested.
Chris, that’s sort of the thing. For me, Star Wars was always about more than just mere entertainment. It really was mostly about this one guy’s singular creative vision, and even though a lot of people will insist that its best expression came when filtered through other artists, that essential singular vision always remained paramount. The way that Disney is running Star Wars, I doubt it’s anything like the environment Lucas was in when he was given the chance to make his movies, even going back to the original three. Lucas knew what he was doing when insisting he maintain creative control over the series– a major studio like Fox wouldn’t have let him take the big chances he took on ESB or ROTJ. Just look at how they ran the “Planet of the Apes” franchise into the ground. I can’t help but think that this is essentially what we’re going to get from the Disney edition of Star Wars– perhaps something more refined and calibrated to the major trends in geek culture, but not really that far removed.
CLS– “for good or ill” is exactly what I always valued with Lucas’ vision on Star Wars. For all the bitching that people give about Ewoks, Jar Jar and lousy dialogue, there’s so much more original and astounding epic visuals and storytelling that any of the films (or TCW) offer that make up for it. And all of it comes from the same commitment to individualist, no-creative compromise filmmaking. I’ll take any of that with the ill if I get even a half of the good.
I’ll take any genuine artist than a corporate journeyman, in other words.
Does anyone remember how lame the prequels are? The “singular vision” approach doesn’t always equate with great films. I think a fresh approach to the SW universe by talented writers and directors will make for better films.
Is there any hope we could get a Wright ANT-MAN script review?
I would be alternately amused and irritated if that comes to pass. I’m sure it is a good script — most of Wright’s scripts usually are — but if it is TOO good, I’m just going to get p***ed.
I want to see Frank Darabont take a swing, and not get coldcocked like he did on Indy 4.
Maybe I watched the wrong version of it, but I think Looper was a major letdown! I don’t understand what all the rave was/is about it. The story was weak, and the directing as well as acting sucked. Period. but that’s my opinion. I think they should stick with the same directors for sequels, especially when it works. Case in point, Iron Man 3 was horrible compared to the first two. And why? Because of a different director putting his two cents in.
rain might be shooting the two episodes concurrently. Especially since it’ll be easier to sign actors to contacts before the movies are released and studio pretty much knows that they’re going to be super successful films anyway.
Hi Drew,
Been visiting your site, first time leaving comment though. Love your work.
Just a quick response: it wouldn’t be impossible for the same director to do both episode VIII and IX …. if …. he shoot this 2 films back to back.