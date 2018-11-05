Here’s Why Carl Wasn’t In Rick’s Final Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.05.18

AMC

The Walking Dead viewers will debate for years whether Rick Grimes was given an appropriate send-off in Andrew Lincoln’s final episode (for now), but there’s one thing everyone can agree on: it was a treat to see Shane (Jon Bernthal), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), and Hershel (the recently deceased Scott Wilson) again, after the three characters died in previous seasons. But, um, where were Carl and Lori? Surely, Rick would hallucinate his son and wife before Sasha, right? Showrunner Angela Kang has an explanation for that.

It basically comes down to Rick not walking towards the bright light.

“We dove into this idea of the ‘third man phenomenon.’ When people are close to death, sometimes they imagine seeing somebody that they knew or that they don’t know that helped drive them to survive and keep them going,” Kang explained. “We had these three particular characters who are sort of filling an emotional need for him in the moment, but Rick’s entire journey is looking for his family, and I felt, creatively felt, that if he sees Lori or Carl he would feel like, I fulfilled my mission. I found them. I’m home. I can lay down and die now.”

Instead, Rick boarded a helicopter and, with respect to The Walking Dead‘s “Western vibe,” got the hell out of Dodge. It’s not as if he didn’t think of them, either: he hears Lori’s voice in his half-dead state. “[Lori] says, ‘What’s your wound?’ before he sees Shane,” Kang explained. “Each ‘What’s your wound?’ is kind of connected to the hallucination he’s having in the moment.”

Rick Grimes will return in three feature-length Walking Dead TV movies. As for the rest of the characters, it’s the Daryl, Carol, and Michonne show now.

(Via The Huffington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSANDREW LINCOLNCARL GRIMESRick GrimesThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 8 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP