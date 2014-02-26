Rick Ross gets ‘Sanctified’ with Kanye West and streams new album early

02.26.14 4 years ago

Rick Ross” new album “Mastermind” is now streaming in full on iTunes – in advance of its March 4 release date – and you can skip directly to his much-hyped Kanye West collaboration below.

“Sanctified” reunites Ross and West after their “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” single “Monster.” It also marks West”s first guest appearance on a song in two years and his first new music since “Yeezus.” 

The track opens with a signature West soul sample, aided by co-producer DJ Mustard, and moves through rock piano and rattling bass before it”s through.

Big Sean kicks it off, but West quickly takes over with a savage flow that compares champagne to holy water and reveals “fornicatin”” with groupies. He ends his verse with a line that”s pure Ye: “God sent me a message, said I'm too aggressive / Really!? Me!? Too aggressive!?” Ross comes in at the three-minute mark with his typical themes of chasing sex, drugs and cash.

Do you think that Kanye West steals the show on “Sanctified”?

