Watch Rick Ross’ NSFW new video ‘No Games’ and discover his next single

11.04.13 5 years ago

Rapper Rick Ross has released a new video for his song “No Games,” which features Future (aka Ciara‘s future husband). Watch the video here or below. 

“No Games” is the first single off Ross’ sixth album, “Mastermind,” set for release on Dec. 17. In the video, Ross plays a mob boss who is surrounded by race cars, twerking women, heavy weapons and lots of explosions. Future also shows up to rap with Ross in front of burned out cars.
Ross appeared on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club show this morning to talk about “Mastermind,” revealing that his highly anticipated second single — the Jay Z-assisted “The Devil is a Lie” — should be out in early December. 

