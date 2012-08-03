Rick Ross to have heavenly bow on the Billboard 200 with ‘God Forgives, I Don’t’

Rick Ross”s “God Forgives, I Don”t”  will have a heavenly opening week as the rapper”s album is set to sell up to 220,000 copies its first week. That will handily land the title at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as it sells five times as many copies as Zac Brown Band”s “Uncaged,” which will drop from No. 1 to No. 2.

Justin Bieber”s “Believe” will likely be No. 3.  With two days left before the chart closes, Nas”s “Life is Good,” One Direction”s “Up All Night” and Kidz Bop Kids” “Kidz Bop 22” are all vying for the No. 4 spot, with each selling between 30,000-35,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

Adele”s “21” will sell around 27,000 copies for No. 7. Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” and Joss Stone”s “The Soul Sessions Vol 2,” the only other new title on the chart besides Ross, are tied for No. 8. Coming in at No. 10 will likely be Frank Ocean”s “Channel Orange,” although Gloriana”s “A Thousand Miles Left Behind” may bow at No. 10 and push Ocean to No. 11.

 

