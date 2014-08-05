Ricky Gervais to revisit ‘The Office’s’ David Brent for ‘Life On The Road’

After all these years, it's still hard to get rid of David Brent, innit? Yeah?

Ricky Gervais will resurrect the irksome manager character from the landmark BBC series “The Office” for a feature film.

“Life On The Road” will begin shooting next year, with BBC Films producing.

The film will follow the former sales manager-turned-cleaning products salesman as he tries to make the big time as a musician, funding his own tour of the U.K.

Gervais co-wrote and co-directed the original series with Stephen Merchant, and will likely call the shots behind the camera for the film, which will carry on the series' mockumentary style.

Further casting details have yet to be revealed. Will other alumni from “The Office” show up? The series also starred Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook and Lucy Davis.

Since “The Office” ended in 2003, Gervais has resurrected the Brent character several times. He appeared in two season 7 episodes of the U.S. version of “The Office,” and, more recently, in a series of Youtube clips called “Learn Guitar With David Brent.”

Gervais also recently starred in the second season of “Derek,” and appeared in “Muppets Most Wanted.”

Watch the first episode of “Learn Guitar With David Brent” here: