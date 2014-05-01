Ride the Meryl-Go-Round With Streep Freak Billy Eichner

05.01.14 4 years ago

I post a lot about Billy Eichner on the site, but here's why: This is important and if you don't watch, you're not participating in the revolution. How about that? Great.

Here, the “Billy on the Street” host takes five convincing Meryl impersonators (of “Doubt” Meryl, “Julie and Julia” Meryl, “The Devil Wears Prada” Meryl, “The Iron Lady” Meryl, and “Out of Africa” Meryl) and forces them to participate in Meryl-themed challenges. Kiss Clint Eastwood in “The Bridges of Madison County”! Deal with Stanley Tucci! Ahhhhh!

It is thrilling. Wish we could've snuck “She-Devil” Meryl in there, but girl, that's just me. 

