Ridley Scott continues to talk up ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Prometheus’ sequels

It was fascinating to watch the way the Internet behaved in the months leading up to the release of Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus.” I feel like I was one of the few people who wasn’t convinced from day one that the film would reinvent science-fiction and cure the common cold all in one fell swoop, because the near-rabid reactions to every photo and every tiny tidbit of information was sort of terrifyingly intense.
Now Scott’s gearing up for another run of fanboy mania, and I’m curious to see if anyone learned anything from the experience they had with “Prometheus,” or if they’re going to be just as rabid and just as pre-convinced of greatness when it comes to the “Blade Runner” sequel that he’s developing right now.
Here’s why I think no one learned a single thing. Scott gave a short interview to Metro in the UK, and it has been picked up everywhere today and people seem to think that it’s as good as a release date for the “Blade Runner” sequel. Let’s look at what he actually said about the film, which was already announced as being in development:
“It’s not a rumor – it’s happening. With Harrison Ford? I don’t know yet. Is he too old? Well, he was a Nexus-6 so we don’t know how long he can live. [laughs] And that’s all I’m going to say at this stage.”
Wow. First, there’s nothing new there. We already knew he was attached. He said it was a sequel during the “Prometheus” theatrical press. And he’s still convinced that Harrison Ford was a replicant in the original, which automatically makes me pray that something happens to derail this film before he makes it and ruins another legacy.
I’m sorry, because I know some of you liked “Prometheus,” but that movie makes me positively sweat when I think of him returning to the world of “Blade Runner.” I disagree with some of the ideas that Scott has imposed on the film since the 1982 release, and the only solace I can take is that no matter what he says, he’s not the writer, and there was still some ambiguity in place that left it open to interpretation. It sounds to me like he’s decided that if he returns to this world, he’s going to make good and damn sure that Deckard was a Nexus-6, and I have a feeling that’s just the start of the things that will give me a bleeding ulcer.
And while “Prometheus” did not outgross “Avatar” and “Titanic” combined as many science-fiction fans seemed sure would happen, it did well enough internationally that there is still a chance he could make a sequel to the film. He addressed that with Metro as well:
“You’ve got a person with a head in a bag that functions and has an IQ of 350. It can explain to her how to put the head back on the body and she’s gonna think about that long and hard because, once the head is back on his body, he’s dangerous… they’re going off to paradise, but it could be the most savage, horrible place. Who are the Engineers?”
I really don’t care about the nature of the Engineers after seeing “Prometheus.” I don’t think they were interesting or compelling, and looking at the extra deleted scenes on the new “Prometheus” disc, I don’t see anything in there that changes my opinion. For all the mystery that was built up about them, in the end, the Engineer we saw was basically just a big dumb monster running around and punching people. The mythology of the creatures and the way they tie to the world of the “Alien” movies is not only annoyingly vague, but undermines the things that made “Alien” so absorbing in the first place.
The simple truth is that I am tired of prequels and I am tired of sequels that answer questions that never needed to be answered and, as much as I hate saying it, I am tired of seeing guys who did amazing work when they were younger go back and desecrate it today because they are no longer in touch with the same artistic voice. It seems to me that we’ve seen enough examples of this happening now that it should be conventional wisdom now. How many trips to the Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls do we need to take before it sinks in?
Ridley Scott is shooting “The Counselor” right now, an original script by Cormac McCarthy, and I’m eager to see that. I certainly think Scott remains a talented and vital artist, and I hope we have many, many more films to see from him in years to come.
I just hope “Alien” and “Blade Runner” sequels aren’t among them.
“Prometheus” is on DVD and Blu-ray now.
The problem is, would you rather have Ridley Scott make sequels to Alien and Blade Runner, or would you rather Paul Anderson or John Moore? Because if he doesn’t, someone else will, and I’ll take a lesser Ridley Scott film over most other directors.
Sorry, I am not buying that logic. Without somebody like Ridley Scott helming things, the Alien (and Alien vs. Predator) prequels/sequels will have like run their course. As for a Blade Runner sequel? Without Scott, they’ll probably reboot it first. If not, if they do a sequel, we can at least hope for a fresh voice.
Either way, I’d probably wait and catch either on video release. If that. So your dilemma needs a third choice. Other. I’d watch some other flick, maybe an indie from an up and comer or just something that played it a little smarter, before watching some Ridley Scott movie where he just destroys all ambiguity about Deckard’s nature, or turns the Engineers into if-God-and-Jesus-were-really-just-stupid-aliens-that-created-humanity-and-wanted-to-destroy-humanity-yet-did-a-LOT-of-stupid-and-illogical-things-instead. In that multiple choice question, between Scott or some utter hack handling the same thing, I’m honestly not choosing either.
The Alien sequels pretty much “ran their course” 20 years ago after the release of Alien 3. The problem is, Fox refuses to realize it and continues to run it into the ground with endless sequels, “vs.” movies and so on. If Scott hadn’t returned, we’d be looking at Alien vs. Predator 4 by now. The studio sees it as a cash cow, not an artistic franchise. There will never be a “third option”.
I love Scott and will defend him to the end. Unfortunately, like many talented film-makers (Spielberg springs to mind) he couldn’t pick a decent script out of a line-up. When he does stumble across one, we get gold. I couldn’t agree more about Prometheus though. That failed for me on a basic level, and, as you say, there’s just nothing interesting enough in there to be worth all this bother and debate.
Drew seems a little too pissy and FAR too emotional to be writing reviews.
Can we at least conclude that Drew is not a replicant?
What do you mean “He’s still convinced he was a replicant” – what you mean you didn’t know?? How could you not know? Did you completely not understand the whole film??
Much as I hate to start an “Is he or isn’t he?” argument. The movie is a lot better story if he’s human. All the themes are far more resonant if he’s human. It’s nice that there’s some ambiguity in the story, but the transgression of falling in love with a Replicant, feeling pathos for Roy, etc. is pretty meaningless if he’s a Nexus-6 as well. Frankly, as much as I love Ridley Scott’s abilities as a director (and I really do), he’s never really had much of an ear for story. As someone else said here, when he gets a greats script, he turns it into gold, but he’s not the guy that fixes a bad script during the film making process.
I say let him make the Blade Runner sequel. You’ll always have the original. Just pretend he never made a sequel if you don’t enjoy it.
Perhaps Prometheus wasn’t what you thought it could be, but maybe he knocks BR2 out of the park.
Oh, that simply won’t do. You’re making far too much sense. Fanboys need something to hang a persecution complex on. Being satisfied with the original? Pretend it doesn’t exist – or better yet – just don’t go see the new movie? Pshaw! Fanboys must whip themselves into a frenzy over anticipation for the Second Coming of Cinema, then cry “Spielberg/Lucas/Cameron/Scott, why have you foresaken us???”
There are FOUR other films that should be seen before you start hyperventilating that Prometheus “ruined” and “desecrated” the Alien franchise, Drew. That bride wasn’t quite as virginal as you think.
Exactly what I was thinking!
Can’t agree with you more Drew. Also the more I think of Prometheus, the more I dislike it’s unbelievable characters, such a shame.
Ridley Scott is a great instinctive filmmaker with an eye for powerful, flawless images. He isn’t known for his careful analysis of his own or others’ movies, to put it mildly. If he absolutely has to make Return to Blade Runner, maybe he should considered adapting another PK Dick story, because at least that way he has a slim hope of capturing a fraction of the brilliance of the original.
These days I’m more worried about the way Scott edits or scores movies than the way he lenses, casts, directs or even briefs his writers. His recent movies ramble and don’t seem to make much sense, even (or especially) when they’re cutting at music video speed.
By the way, there’s an interview out with Jon Spaihts about his early drafts. Some of the oddities in Prometheus look a lot like artifacts of handing over the baton to another writer. Scott should have been on top of that, but he wasn’t. He really shouldn’t be involved in its sequel. But I’m afraid that I can’t bring myself to hate the fun stuff in Prometheus, and it doesn’t begun to ruin the experience of watching Alien for me. It only slightly treads on the same territory and doesn’t end up in the same place. The producers seem to have been quite deliberate about that.
I enjoyed Prometheus and I dont think it hurts the orginel Alien film in any way. It was never ment to be an alien film, it is just set in the same universe and I feel more then happy for there to be a sequel to this film as long as Ridley Scott comes back to direct the next. At the end of the day we could have ended up with a lesser films like AvP 1 and 2 and im happy to watch prometheus time and time again
It was never meant to be an Alien film… until the end where they showed an alien. I really bought that it was not an Alien film right up until that happened. To me it just seemed too coincidental somehow, more fan service than anything that helped the movie.
I will definitely admit that I was incredibly excited by the potential of “Prometheus”, but not convinced of it’s quality, and was actually quite worried, given Scott’s track record of over-baking undercooked material to try to make up for a lack of strong direction in the script stage. I don’t think the original script for “Nottingham” could have been all that strong if he and Crowe were able to manipulate the elements into such unusual contortions of narrative (The notion that Crowe’s character was initially both Hood and the Sheriff of Nottingham is a pretty massive story point to be able to remove)
Hell I’m still pissed I didn’t get that Robin Hood, I wasn’t even clear why you’d make another version and with a middle-aged actor if you didn’t radically shake up the basic conceit of the story.
I so, so, so agree with you in this case.
I do think Scott’s continued meddling with Blade runner has taken a brilliant film and made it lesser. I don’t like what Lucas does/did with the Special Editions, either, but at least those changes amounted to mainly pointless visual frippery. Scott, in contrast, has systematically tried to upend the very mystery that makes Blade Runner so compelling.
The film CAN work if Deckard is human, or if he’s a Replicant, the thematic elements still work…BUT…and good fucking Christ that Scott can’t see this…the fact that the nature of Deckard being vague makes the themes so much more immediate and rich. I absolutely dread Scott making a sequel, I dreaded it when he first started talking about it, and I dreaded it more after I saw Prometheus.
And as far as you people who think that Drew is offending you personally with his opinion…Lay off the kool-aide, OK?
I really liked Prometheus, but it would have been way better if they had either not made it part of the Alien universe at all, OR set it on the same planet as the “Alien” crew landed on.
Because what was the idea behind setting everything up as if it led to what happened in “Alien”, but setting it on a different planet? That makes no sense at all.
Exactly! Engineer ship crashes EXACTLY like on LV426, SOS message EXACTLY like on LV426….but it’s NOT LV426?
Make up your mind….
Oh, and as for Scott making sequels/prequels. Go ahead, the original movies are still there. And I kinda AM interested in finding out more about the Engineers.
The problem with “finding out more about the Engineers,” is that we all know it’s just ret-con. There was no untold backstory when Alien was conceived. At this point, it’s just big budget fan fiction.
So what? I don’t care if a sequel or prequel is thought out before the original movie, just make it interesting. I think the whole Engineer angle could be.
I can’t stand what the overrated Director’s Cut did to BLADE RUNNER.
The poignancy of Deckard’s arc in the theatrical version was in him — as a HUMAN — overcoming his prejudice by realizing Replicants have souls and hopes and dreams, too — to the point where he falls in love with one, and risks his life to run off with her at the end.
That he would be a Replicant, too, undermines everything.
Drew – didn’t you give this movie a B-? The way you talk about it in this article you would think the movie was a D or worse.
Doubts about tainting legacy and cinematic history and the importance of sci-fi classics to remain untarnished aside … c’mon, Drew, don’t you wanna see a movie about Naomi Raspace talking to Michael Fassbender’s decapitated robot head being lugged around intergalatic space in a hockey bag? Cuz, goddamnnit, I wanna see that movie! And if that’s wrong then I don’t want to be right.
I thought the Engineers in Prometheus were the most compelling and intriguing original characters I’ve seen in a science fiction film since…I don’t know…the agents in The Matrix…maybe. I could not be more interested in another film about them – to each his own I guess…
Drew,
I agree with you completely on your latter point regarding once talented filmmakers revisiting the film worlds they had a hand in creating and in turn making mediocre films as a result.
Lucas is the most prominent example of this with the prequels. But you are right by citing Spielberg as well (although I think in that case he was more or less “doing it for George” as a favor).
It is odd to me how given time from a world or property, these directors somehow lose touch with what made these worlds unique and more importantly what made those stories become so timeless. It is as if they get older and in doing so become restless. So they decide to go revisit something they were involved with when they were young and in so doing maybe recapture some of the youthful spirit they had while being involved with that film or series of films.
Or…sigh…it is all about the money. With Lucas I am inclined to believe the prequels were primarily a money grab. The backstory of Anakin Skywalker is not one that absolutely had to be told. I think Lucas saw how successful the re-releases of the original trilogy did and realized there was still an interest in seeing Star Wars films on the big screen.
With Scott, it may be a case where he just wants to make films based on new or long gestating ideas he has regarding the worlds of Alien and/or Blade Runner. I think he feels he has more to say about both of those worlds. But sometimes things are better left unsaid. Better to leave things as they are than destroy the legacy of those worlds and films.
But he is Ridley Scott and that is the problem. No one is willing to say no to him. Lucas is the same way. If only someone was brave enough to stop these great directors from making wrong choices, perhaps Prometheus and the prequels would have never been made or if they were they would have been much higher quality films.
I’ll give you a lot of this but “the backstory of Anakin Skywalker is not one that absolutely had to be told”? Are you high? You can argue the prequels sucked but from the moment of the reveal in Empire Darth Vader’s backstory was all I really gave a shit about. How is the hero’s dad the villian? What about what Ben told him in the last movie? How did Ben get his Darth Vader had a blue lightsaber? How did he go from being a great Jedi knight to a Sith Lord? Where did the burn scars come from? BEN KENOBI KICKED HIM INTO A VOLCANO?!?!?!?! Is this in the next movie tellmetellmetellmeeeeee!!!!!
The problem with the prequels wasn’t the idea it was the execution.
Heh. I thought you were generally a fan of Crystal Skull?
Perhaps I need to watch my bluray edition with all the different cuts on it (Best Bluray purchase ever), But I don’t know that the idea of Deckard being a replicant himself is really hinted at in any obvious way. The shot of the unicorn in the daydream which was added to the fake director’s cut that came out in the ’90s and was kept in the final cut, and the origami unicorn left by Gaff which was in the original theatrical cut are the only scenes that directly address the idea and their both pretty subtle. It’s been years since I’ve watched the theatrical and I suppose conceivably cutting the voice over and adding the “happy” ending can be seen as making his human-ness less apparent but that’s a bit of a stretch and I’ve never heard anyone say they preferred that version.
When the Final Cut was released I took my then girlfriend who was quite a bit younger than me to see it and while she liked it (although she liked making references to it’s and my age quite a bit more) when I floated the idea to her she was genuinely surprised and said the idea hadn’t occurred to her. My brother, who’d only seen the television version, called bullshit on it and didn’t start coming around until I loaned him the Bluray with Scott explicitly stating Deckard was a replicant.
I suspect it’s not something that the casual watcher would really get on a first viewing and I guarantee Drew, myself and 99% of people that reflexively click through any link that has the words “Blade Runner” in it would not be categorized as casual BR fans and everyone reading this article has seen or read every behind the scenes article or supplement they could get their Batty-loving hands on. For everyone else it still seems pretty ambiguous. I suppose my point is everyone remembers the idea of Deckard being a replicant made much more plain in the final cut than it actually was because we’ve all heard Ridley Scott spouting off about it for years.
I read a Blade Runner sequel novel a few years ago that carried on with Deckard as a human and it was pretty much shit so the idea that any story with him as a human would be better is easily disproven. You could go either way but more than Ridley Scott’s involvement is the involvement of Hampton Fancher that has me intrigued by the idea of the sequel. As long as Fancher doesn’t hand his script off to Damon Lindelof to be cranked through his undergraduate philosophy 101 screenplay upgrade program it could be pretty interesting.
While Scott bears the ultimate responsibility for Prometheus (which I did enjoy quite a bit even with Noomi Rapace) and I agree the deleted scenes don’t shed a lot of light on the engineers, from listening to the writer’s commentary I got that the original idea of a straight prequel should have been the way to go. You could run your straight Alien plot into the last 20 minutes of Prometheus and still have been set up to follow the Engineers into space for a sequel. No one is going to wonder why the last Engineer wakes up and starts immediately HULK SMASH!!!-ing shit if he woke up to find a couple talking monkeys knocked over his biological weapon system and infected the whole installation with Aliens. It actually works better if Shaw (and maybe David) still don’t really know anything about the Engineers at the end and have a better question to ask than “Hey why are you guys dicks?” when she finally tracks them down.
It’s pretty clear from what both writers said in the track that most if not all the plot holes and stupid character actions came as a direct result of having to lift the aliens out of the script but keep the tension and action beats in place. The fact that they couldn’t get the two writers to record the commentary track in the same room (Like Fancher and Peoples for BR), that John Spaihts couldn’t keep the frustration out of his voice and that Lindelof spent a good chunk of his time making excuses and repeating over and over how he liked ambiguity even when fans didn’t says a lot about which of the screenwriters bore most responsibility for the flaws in the finished project. If I had to make a guess it’d be that Lindelof came in as a writer for hire to make changes Scott insisted on and was nowhere near as good at it as David Peoples was on BR.
Dammit, I liked Prometheus but jumping down this rabbit hole has kinda pissed me off, now I want Scott to go back and just shoot the first fucking script.
I’d love to read Spaihts’ script before Lindelof, er, fixed (?) it…. I am a bit a Lindelof apologist, but after watching the BTS on Prometheus I wish he had turned the gig down.
I used to be a Lindelof apologist too, but last spring I rewatched Lost with a girl I was dating who hadn’t seen it (wtf right?) and it got to be quite a mess. You can sort of get away with that on a tv show since you’ve got time to hook the audience with the characters themselves, particularly when it’s as well cast as that show was, but in a two+ hour film you can’t take bricks out of the foundation, replace them with jello cups and expect the thing to still stand up right.
btw I got around to watching MI4 the other night, pretty good but how in the hell is Sawyer not a huge fucking movie star? He’s onscreen for two minutes and I spent the rest of the movie pissed off wondering why they killed him off and not Renner. What, one midget wasn’t enough for this movie?
Yeah, Lost was a mess. An entertaining mess, but still a mess. The thing that always bugged me was that whenever anyone called them on that, the fan’s condescending response was “the writer’s aren’t going to spoon feed you by spelling everything out.” Like the reason you can’t follow an incoherent narrative is because you’re too stupid to keep up.
It’s funny, at the time I could spot the odd time killer episode of Lost but until the last season I was so excited to just get a new new episode with ABC’s completely screwed up scheduling of it I guess I let it go. But at the end of the last season’s premiere in my head that voice told me “you just spent the last five years getting taken for a ride”.
Funny thing is watching them back to back the ex-girlfriend called it after the second season, the grasping at straws for a plot line stands out when you’re watching them back to back. I’ll never regret buying the seasons on Bluray though, it has to be the most beautifully shot television show ever.
That’s all well and good but the sci-fi maker of the week is John Chambers (“Argo”) and they did right by him. Loved it.
I’ll add, I wish Ridley was doing his long anticipated adaptation of “The Forever War”. Or “Brave New World”, which he was going to do with DiCaprio. I guess those are harder sells.
“Prometheus” was a fucking abomination. It was very pretty, but totally soulless. Ridley Scott would be better served looking for something new. He’s forgotten why these films are great and cannot see that adding to them now only fucks up everything. If he keeps going at the rate he’s at, he’s just going to another once great, now completely worthless has-been of a director.
I don’t know of many films that are pretty to look at that also hold the distinction of “fucking abominations.” I reserve that title for movies that have NO redeemable qualities. Prometheus, flawed, and frustrating as it was, had plenty of redeemable qualities to save it from the moniker “Fucking Abomination.” But this IS the Internet, so I realize there is no grey area.
Hey guys. Watch the language please.
See if Max had just kept it to one F-bomb he’d have been cool but two in the same post? That gets an R-rating.
The problem with Prometheus wasn’t Ridley Scott, it was Damon Lindelof. Still kind of shellshocked he agreed to direct that script though…