Ridley Scott is heading back to space for ‘The Martian’ starring Matt Damon

05.15.14

(CBR) Ridley Scott is returning to space.

The “Alien” and “Prometheus” filmmaker will head to Mars to direct the upcoming space thriller “The Martian,” starring Matt Damon. The movie focuses on an astronaut stranded on a Martian colony, with NASA left to mount a rescue mission. The Hollywood Reporter describes it as in the vein of “Cast Away” and “Apollo 13.”

Drew Goddard wrote the script, based on the novel of the same name self-published by Andy Weir. Goddard was originally attached to direct “The Martian,” but left to focus on Sony”s “Amazing Spider-Man” spinoff “The Sinister Six” instead.

“The Martian” looks to be gearing up as Scott”s next film. It”s set up at Fox, the same studio that possesses “Prometheus” – which leaves one to wonder whether the “Prometheus” sequel is a top priority.

