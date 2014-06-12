Rihanna and Jim Parsons make us laugh in new trailer for DreamWorks’ ‘Home’

DreamWorks Animation

The Boov may not be able to shoot lasers from their eyeballs, but they can totally make your car hover. That may be the single most important takeaway message we got from the new trailer for DreamWorks upcoming movie, “Home.”

If you are looking for more details, we can tell you that the animated feature is directed by Tim Johnson (“Over the Hedge”) and is all about what happens when an alien race, the aforementioned Boov, decide to use the Earth as their home and relocate the pesky humans. A comedy, “Home” follows the misadventures of one particular member of the Boov alien race, Oh (Jim Parsons), and a human girl, Tip (Rihanna).

We found the trailer truly amusing and as we see more of the movie, which isn't due out until next March, it will be interesting to see if they're able to generate that same level of humor throughout. But, don't take our word for the funny in the trailer, watch it and tell us what you think.

The voice cast also includes Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. The film is based on the book “The True Meaning of Smekday” by Adam Rex. “Home” is due in theaters on March 27, 2015.