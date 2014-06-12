Rihanna and Jim Parsons make us laugh in new trailer for DreamWorks’ ‘Home’

#Rihanna
06.12.14 4 years ago

DreamWorks Animation

The Boov may not be able to shoot lasers from their eyeballs, but they can totally make your car hover.  That may be the single most important takeaway message we got from the new trailer for DreamWorks upcoming movie, “Home.”

If you are looking for more details, we can tell you that the animated feature is directed by Tim Johnson (“Over the Hedge”) and is all about what happens when an alien race, the aforementioned Boov, decide to use the Earth as their home and relocate the pesky humans.  A comedy, “Home” follows the misadventures of one particular member of the Boov alien race, Oh (Jim Parsons), and a human girl, Tip (Rihanna). 

We found the trailer truly amusing and as we see more of the movie, which isn't due out until next March, it will be interesting to see if they're able to generate that same level of humor throughout.   But, don't take our word for the funny in the trailer, watch it and tell us what you think.

The voice cast also includes Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez.  The film is based on the book “The True Meaning of Smekday” by Adam Rex.  “Home” is due in theaters on March 27, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSDreamWorks AnimationHappy SmekdayHOMEJIM PARSONSRihanna

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP