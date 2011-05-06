Rihanna, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars slated for ‘Today’ summer concerts

Meredith Viera is leaving and Matt Lauer may be a question mark after 2012, but NBC “Today”s” summer concert series remains a sure thing.
The morning show will kick off the Toyota Concert Series with Rihanna on May 27. Among the other artists who will be stretching their vocal chords before breakfast Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Train, Lenny Kravitz and Bruno Mars. Interestingly, all the coaches on NBC”s new hit reality singing show “The Voice” are slated to perform except for Christina Aguilera.
The schedule so far:
May 27: Rihanna
June 2: “American Idol” winner and runner-up
June 3: New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys
June 10: The Script
June 17: Kenny Chesney
June 24: Bruno Mars
July 1: Pitbull with T-Pain and Ne-Yo
July 8: Blake Shelton
July 15: Chris Brown
July 22: Cee Lo Green
July 29: Journey
Aug. 5: Maroon 5
Aug. 12: Zac Brown Band
Aug. 19: Enrique Igesias
Aug. 26: Train
Sept. 2: Lenny Kravitz
