Rihanna, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars slated for ‘Today’ summer concerts

Meredith Viera is leaving and Matt Lauer may be a question mark after 2012, but NBC “Today”s” summer concert series remains a sure thing.

The morning show will kick off the Toyota Concert Series with Rihanna on May 27. Among the other artists who will be stretching their vocal chords before breakfast Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Train, Lenny Kravitz and Bruno Mars. Interestingly, all the coaches on NBC”s new hit reality singing show “The Voice” are slated to perform except for Christina Aguilera.

The schedule so far:

May 27: Rihanna

June 2: “American Idol” winner and runner-up

June 3: New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys

June 10: The Script

June 17: Kenny Chesney

June 24: Bruno Mars

July 1: Pitbull with T-Pain and Ne-Yo

July 8: Blake Shelton

July 15: Chris Brown

July 22: Cee Lo Green

July 29: Journey

Aug. 5: Maroon 5

Aug. 12: Zac Brown Band

Aug. 19: Enrique Igesias

Aug. 26: Train

Sept. 2: Lenny Kravitz

