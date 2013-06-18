Rihanna passes Justin Bieber for most YouTube views

Rihanna has passed Justin Bieber as the most-viewed artist on YouTube. Don”t worry Psy fans, we”re sure he”ll pass both of them with his next video.

In the wee hours of June 18, according to Billboard, Rihanna”s 77 videos on her official channel overtook Justin Bieber”s 79 official clips by a score of 3.784 billion for Rihanna to 3.782 billion for Bieber. Yes, that”s billion. Rounding out the top 5 are Psy (3.1 billion views), Eminem (2.4 billion) and Lady Gaga (2.25 billion).

Billboard chalks Rihanna”s victory up to her larger subscriber base: she has 8.37 million YouTube subscribers, while Bieber has 3.7 million.

Beliebers, don”t despair: Bieber remains the most followed person on Twitter (person, not just musical artist), with more than 40 million followers.