Rihanna, Pharrell Williams will judge Bravo’s ‘Styled for Rock’

#Rihanna
09.30.13 5 years ago

Like rocker fashion? So does Rihanna. “Styled to Rock” (premiering Fri. Oct. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo) is executive produced by the multi-Grammy Award winner and fashion icon. Pharrell Williams will also show off his fashion sense as a mentor-judge on the show. 

This new reality competition series gives 12 up-and-coming designers, hand-picked by Rihanna herself, the opportunity to become America”s next trendsetting designer. Williams, model Erin Wasson and Rihanna”s personal stylist, Mel Ottenberg, will mentor the contestants.

Each week, the designers will be presented with a different challenge, each aimed at creating a new look to define the celebrity guest”s image, and in turn battle it out in the sewing room.  However, only half of the contestants selected by the mentors will get to showcase their new design for the client and have a shot at winning. The other half will be placed up for elimination.

The grand prize is life-changing: $100,000 cash, a fashion feature in Glamour magazine and the chance to become the next member of Rihanna”s design team.  Click here for a sneak peek. 

Will you watch? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSPHARRELL WILLIAMSRihannaStyled to Rock

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP