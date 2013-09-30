Rihanna, Pharrell Williams will judge Bravo’s ‘Styled for Rock’

Like rocker fashion? So does Rihanna. “Styled to Rock” (premiering Fri. Oct. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo) is executive produced by the multi-Grammy Award winner and fashion icon. Pharrell Williams will also show off his fashion sense as a mentor-judge on the show.

This new reality competition series gives 12 up-and-coming designers, hand-picked by Rihanna herself, the opportunity to become America”s next trendsetting designer. Williams, model Erin Wasson and Rihanna”s personal stylist, Mel Ottenberg, will mentor the contestants.

Each week, the designers will be presented with a different challenge, each aimed at creating a new look to define the celebrity guest”s image, and in turn battle it out in the sewing room. However, only half of the contestants selected by the mentors will get to showcase their new design for the client and have a shot at winning. The other half will be placed up for elimination.

The grand prize is life-changing: $100,000 cash, a fashion feature in Glamour magazine and the chance to become the next member of Rihanna”s design team. Click here for a sneak peek.

Will you watch?