Rihanna slated to hit the ‘SNL’ stage with guest-host Eli Manning

Eli Manning is following in older brother Peyton’s footsteps in an entirely different way this week, as it’s been announced that the New York Giants quarterback will serve as the host of “Saturday Night Live”‘s May 5 episode. If you’ll recall, Peyton landed a hosting gig on the late-night sketch series back in 2007 after leading his team, the Indianapolis Colts, to a Super Bowl win over the Chicago Bears.

Eli, of course, led the Giants to victory over the New England Patriots (for a second time!) at this year’s Super Bowl.

Like his brother Peyton, who had the opportunity to share the “SNL” stage with musical guest Carrie Underwood, Eli will also find himself in close proximity with a pop princess during his hosting stint – in his case, the top-selling Barbadian songstress Rihanna.

The “SNL” appearance couldn’t come at a better time for Rihanna’s budding acting career, as her debut film, the Peter Berg-directed board game adaptation “Battleship”, is slated to hit U.S. shores on May 18.

And now comes the question: since Eli briefly appeared on stage during the monologue portion of his older bro’s 2007 hosting engagement, do you think we’ll be seeing the elder Manning pop up at some point on May 5? Speculate away in the comments!