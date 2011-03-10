Rihanna takes herself out of the running for ‘The Bodyguard’ remake

#Rihanna
03.10.11 7 years ago

HitFix initally put up Rihanna as a top name to be considered for the super-diva role in the forthcoming “The Bodyguard” film remake, but the singer claims that job won’t be under her umbrella.

The “Rude Boy” singer told OK Magazine that she plans on playing her own character in the moving pictures of life.

“I hate it when singers do singing movies all the time, because you can never look at them as anybody else. I want to play a character, my whole life is playing Rihanna, being a singer won’t be a stretch for me,” she said.

Furthermore, she’s not ruling more acting opportunities out in the future. “I like challenges and being an actor is playing a role, being able to step into somebody else’s shoes. That’s the excitement.”

No word if she was actually in talks with Warner Bros., but her opinion is at least now known.

Rihanna will appear in the forthcoming flick “Battleship,” due May 2012.

Whitney Houston played pop star Rachel Marron in the 1992 “Bodyguard” original.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSRihannaTHE BODYGUARD

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP