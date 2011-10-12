‘Ringer’ gets a full-season order from The CW

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to the small screen has been extended.

The CW has given a full-season order to the freshman drama “Ringer,” picking up nine additional episodes for a season order of 22.

“Ringer” features Gellar as sisters who, to quote the text that starts each episode, “share the same face.” Thus far, that contention has not proved to be literal.

Originally developed for CBS, “Ringer” premiered a week ahead of the official Nielsen fall launch and delivered OK numbers against middling competition.

Subsequent episodes have slipped in the overnight ratings, but Premiere Week DVR figures had the second “Ringer” episode gaining 44 percent among adults 18-49 and 42 percent in total viewers when +7 data was factored in.

The CW has yet to announce full-season orders for the Monday drama “Hart of Dixie” or Thursday’s “Secret Circle.” The Wednesday reality offering “H8r” has already been scrapped in favor of repeats for “Ringer.”