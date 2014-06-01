Goodbye, Alice: ‘Brady Bunch’ housekeeper Ann B. Davis dies at age 88

06.01.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Rest in peace, dear Alice.

Ann B. Davis, the actress who played loyal, self-deprecating housekeeper Alice Nelson for five seasons on “The Brady Bunch,” has died at the age of 88, a close friend of the star has confirmed to CNN. Davis reportedly suffered a subdural hematoma after falling and hitting her head in the bathroom of her home.

Born on May 5, 1926 in Schenectady, New York, Davis first rose to fame playing lovestruck secretary Charmaine “Schultzy” Schultz on “The Bob Cummings Show” in the late 1950s, a performance that netted her two Best Supporting Actress Emmys. To millions of TV viewers, however, she will forever be associated with her wisecracking “Brady Bunch” role, which she later reprised in the short-lived “Brady Bunch Variety Hour” and a number of made-for-TV movies (she also made a brief cameo as a trucker in 1995's tongue-in-cheek “The Brady Bunch Movie”).

Davis was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960, nearly a decade prior to winning the role that would come to define her career. She continued to capitalize on her “Brady Bunch” fame in later years, taking on various commercial endorsements and even releasing a “Brady Bunch”-themed cookbook in 1994.

Sound off with your fond remembrances of Davis in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSAliceAlice NelsonAnn B. DavisThe Bob Cummings ShowThe Brady Bunch

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP