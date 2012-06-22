Rob Corddry, Maya Rudolph, Amanda Peet join Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s ‘The Way, Way Back’

Three more actors have jumped aboard Oscar winning writing partners Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s directorial debut “The Way, Way Back.”

Maya Rudolph, Amanda Peet and Rob Corddry join an already stacked cast for the coming of age story of a teen (Liam James of “The Killing”) who befriends an eccentric water-park manager (Sam Rockwell).

“Little Miss Sunshine” co-stars Toni Collette and Steve Carell are already signed up as the boy’s mother and stepfather. Additional cast members include Allison Janney and AnnaSophia Robb. The roles Rudolph, Peet and Corddry will play have not yet been revealed.

Faxon and Rash shared this year’s best adapted screenplay Oscar with Alexander Payne for their work on “The Descendants,” and they’ll both have series regular roles on network TV this fall: Faxon headlines Fox’s new comedy “Ben and Kate” while Rash returns for a fourth season as Dean Pelton on NBC’s “Community.”