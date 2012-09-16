Rob Zombie’s ‘Lords of Salem’ picked up by Anchor Bay Films

“The Lords of Salem” are coming to get you.
After a rumored bidding war at TIFF between a slew of distributors including Lionsgate and Open Road Films, Anchor Bay has nabbed U.S. rights to the Rob Zombie horror flick, which premiered as a Midnight Madness selection at the recent fest. The film stars Sheri Moon Zombie (“Halloween,” “The Devil’s Rejects”) as a radio DJ who’s haunted by an undead coven of witches after playing a mysterious record she receives in the mail.
“I have always been a fan of the care and respect Anchor Bay has put into their genre titles,” said Zombie, whose first film was the cult 2003 fright flick “House of 1000 Corpses,” in a statement. “I can”t wait to work together to bring this bizarre, special movie to the masses.”
Also starring Bruce Davison, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Ken Foree, Patricia Quinn, Dee Wallace and Judy Geeson, the film is Zombie’s first live-action effort since 2009’s “Halloween II.”
There is no release date set at this time.
Will you be seeing “The Lords of Salem”? Are you a fan of any of Zombie’s previous films? Sound off below.
Very excited. He hit new grounds with Halloween II. It wasn’t the best film, but the direction was that of a confident (if not overly so), compitent filmmaker, but may be close to selling out. He’s either gonna become the Tim Burton of horror films or refine his own style to become unique, which, i feel, he is well on his way.
Been a fan of his music for a while (I blame Iggy Pop getting me hooked on “Black Sunshine”), didn’t see ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ but was definitely impressed with ‘Devil’s Rejects’ – like Peckinpah on a speed bender…very psyched for this new project.
Loved “Devil’s Rejects”…his best film so far. And though I hated his version of “Halloween,” I actually thought the sequel was decent. Kinda on the fence about this new one (based on premise alone), but we’ll see.