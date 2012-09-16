Rob Zombie’s ‘Lords of Salem’ picked up by Anchor Bay Films

“The Lords of Salem” are coming to get you.

After a rumored bidding war at TIFF between a slew of distributors including Lionsgate and Open Road Films, Anchor Bay has nabbed U.S. rights to the Rob Zombie horror flick, which premiered as a Midnight Madness selection at the recent fest. The film stars Sheri Moon Zombie (“Halloween,” “The Devil’s Rejects”) as a radio DJ who’s haunted by an undead coven of witches after playing a mysterious record she receives in the mail.

“I have always been a fan of the care and respect Anchor Bay has put into their genre titles,” said Zombie, whose first film was the cult 2003 fright flick “House of 1000 Corpses,” in a statement. “I can”t wait to work together to bring this bizarre, special movie to the masses.”

Also starring Bruce Davison, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Ken Foree, Patricia Quinn, Dee Wallace and Judy Geeson, the film is Zombie’s first live-action effort since 2009’s “Halloween II.”

There is no release date set at this time.

