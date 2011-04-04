Robbie Robertson, The Kills, Jim Jones and INXS lead April 5 release slate

Set the wayback machine as April 5’s top releases come from such veteran rockers as Ray Davies, Robbie Robertson, INXS and The Smithereens.

Ray Davies, “See My Friends” (Decca): The Kinks” frontman”s aptly titled new set features him collaborating with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, the late Alex Chilton, Mumford & Sons, Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan and more on some of The Kinks” most-loved songs.

Hollywood Undead, “American Tragedy” (A&M/Octone): Rock rappers who tend to sport custom-designed hockey player masks return with their first album with new singer Danny, who replaced Deuce. “American Idol” fans will remember Danny when he was called Daniel Murillo from last season.



INXS, “Original Sin” (Petrol Electric/Atco/Rhino): Famous Australian band releases a “re-imagining” of its hits with such singers as Rob Thomas, Train”s Pat Monahan, Ben Harper and Nikka Costa doing their best Michael Hutchence imitations.



Jim Jones, “Capo” (E1 Music): Rapper Jones, an original member of the Diplomats, releases his fifth solo set with guests including Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Cam”ron and Juelz Santana. Word is the Diplomats also plan a 2011 release.



The Kills, “Blood Pressures” (Domino): Alison Mosshart (also known as part of Jack White”s the Dead Weather) and Jamie Hince retain their gritty aggression, but add a wider range to their palate here. Filter says Mosshart channels her inner Adele on “Last Goodbye.

Robbie Robertson, “How to Become Clairvoyant” (Macro-Biotic/429): The first solo album since 1998 from The Band”s Robertson includes a lot of help from friends like Eric Clapton, Tom Morello and Trent Reznor. Read review here.

The Smithereens, “2001” (eOne Music): Beloved New Jersey garage band The Smithereens release their first album of new material in 11 years. In a nifty trick to recall their roots lead singer Pat DiNizio says the band rehearsed and wrote much of the set in the same dingy Lower East Side rehearsal room where they created r 1988 set “Green Thoughts.”