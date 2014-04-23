Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo share ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ set pics

04.23.14 4 years ago

“The Avengers” have re-assembled, and they love to take selfies.

Fans are getting their first official glimpses of Marvel's highly-anticipated “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” courtesy of co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo — but don't expect to see Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Nick Fury, Quicksilver or Scarlet Witch in action. These are basically just on-set selfies.

Among numerous shots tweeted by Downey Jr. is this pic of himself and executive producer Jeremy Latcham in their secret superhero costumes. 

Meanwhile, Ruffalo also took to the Interwebs to post a handful of on-set images, along with this tweet which is sure to get Marvel fans' blood pumping:

The Hulk posted several set photos to his Instagram account

Here, he and Downey Jr. get close and strike a pose:

And in this one, Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) proves she's actually pretty camera-shy:

“Age of Ultron” also stars returning “Avengers” Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Samuel L. Jackson, plus newcomers Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Spader. Joss Whedon is once again writing and directing. 

Finally, here's a pic of where they all sit and talk about who they want to see play Green Lantern in a “Justice League” movie, once again courtesy of Downey Jr.'s Twitter:

“The Avengers: Age Of Ultron” will be released April 24, 2015.

