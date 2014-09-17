Robert Downey Jr. lays down some big city justice in newest ‘Judge’ trailer

09.17.14

“The Judge” is back in court for another trailer.

Oscar vets Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall star in this family drama about a slick, big city lawyer returning to his hometown to defend his father — a renowned local judge — in a murder case.

The latest trailer doesn't do much to dispel the idea that “The Judge” is Grade A Hollywood cheese, pairing uplifting, soft-lit images with an inspirational pop anthem cranked up to 11. It also gives viewers a better look at co-stars Vera Farmiga (as the small town beauty) and Billy Bob Thornton, who looks to be enjoying his turn as a sharp-tongued prosecutor.

So far, the critical reception has been somewhat mixed to say the least; HitFix's own Drew McWeeny calls it “risible Hollywood dreck” that “goes from pedestrian to painful to unintentionally funny before finally petering out somewhere around interminable.”

However, it may just be nice to see RDJ get away from “Iron Man” and “The Avengers” for a few hours.

The film also stars Dax Shephard, Vincent D'Onofrio and Melissa Leo and is “Wedding Crashers” and “Shanghai Knights” director David Dobkin's first attempt at drama. Check out the new trailer below, first Tweeted by Downey Jr.

“The Judge” opens October 10.

